Synology heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 1.2.3 van Router Management uitgebracht en inmiddels zijn er ook alweer twee kleine updates met bugfixes verschenen. SRM is de firmware die op de routers van Synology draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nas-apparaten van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. De release notes sinds versie 1.2.1-7779 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Version: 1.2.3-8017 Important Note The update will be available for all regions within the next few weeks, although the release time in each region may vary slightly.

In response to Gmail API changes, your SRM needs an update to this version to continue the functionality of sending notifications via Gmail. If you wish to skip this update, or if your Synology product model is not eligible to update to SRM 1.2.3, please refer to the following article which will guide you through the manual configuration: How to use Gmail SMTP server to send emails for SRM What's New Added support for Let's Encrypt.

Added support for the Let's Encrypt wildcard certificates for the Synology DDNS domains.

Added support for DNS over HTTPS (DoH)

Added support for customizing the uplink network of Wi-Fi points.

Added support for WAN automatic detection.

Enhanced the display of hostnames.

Added support for Google Analytics.

Added support for the v6Plus connection in Japan.

Added support for v6Plus and DS-Lite on the secondary WAN interface.

Enhanced the processing time when changing an uplink network from wireless to Ethernet in the Wi-Fi system.

Added an option for changing the IEEE1905.1 packet type in the Wi-Fi system.

Added support for the synchronization of device names in Device List and Traffic Control.

Added support for displaying devices' brand names when without their hostnames in Traffic Control.

Enhanced device icon detection.

Enhanced the performance of Traffic Monitor.

Added an option for Time to Live (TTL) settings.

Added an option for U-APSD.

Added Quickconnect.cn for users in Mainland China.

Added support for 5G Band 4 in Singapore.

Added a notification popping up when 5GH-1 is not available in DFS channels.

Upgraded OpenSSH to version 7.8.

Upgraded OpenSSL to version 1.0.2r. Fixed Issues Fixed an issue where SRM doesn’t show reminder messages of restarting Wi-Fi when the MAC filter is applied.

Fixed an issue where Guest Portal might not direct to correct websites.

Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi 5G might not work properly on Synology Router.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not be able to work properly when the network is connected via certain LTE dongles.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not save settings immediately when the names of Wi-Fi points are changed.

Fixed an issue where Log Center might not show results related to keywords.

Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi button might not work properly with the Wi-Fi schedules.

Fixed an issue where QoS might not work properly in the Wi-Fi system.

Fixed an issue where PPPoE might fail to reconnect when the WAN gateway is changed.

Fixed an issue where Guest Portal might fail to save contents with wrap texts.

Fixed an issue where the Wi-Fi system might not properly respond to requests from Windows Network Discovery.

Fixed an issue where network streaming might get disconnected as a result of changing status on other networks.

Fixed an issue where L2TP connection might not work properly when the Load Balance option is enabled.

Fixed an issue where the Wi-Fi 5G connection to DFS channels might fail on RT1900ac when the option of auto-switching to DFS channel is enabled.

Fixed an issue where IGMP snooping might not work properly on the WAN interface of RT1900ac under AP mode.

Fixed an issue where SRM might fail to access the Internet through certain ISP settings in the Wi-Fi system.

Fixed an issue where L2TP clients might get disconnected after the connection is idle for over 30 minutes.

Fixed an issue where Network Center and Safe Access might not able to launch the user interface.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not block connections according to firewall rules.

Fixed an issue where hardware acceleration might not work properly on RT2600ac when traffic control is activated via DS router.

Fixed an issue where SRM doesn't hide the 802.11r option when the wireless security mode is none or WEP.

Fixed an issue where Guest Network might fail to work under AP mode on RT1900ac.

Fixed an issue where SRM might display additional account names.

Fixed an issue where logins to SRM's user interface might fail.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not apply settings properly during the first-time installation.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not synchronize with NTP servers after Synology Router reboots.

Fixed an issue where the firewall might not display hit counts properly.

Fixed an issue where IPTV might fail to work with certain ISPs.

Fixed an issue where the WAN interface might not acquire an IP address when SRM changes from AP mode to Router mode.

Fixed an issue where the Wi-Fi system might not function stably with managed switches.

Fixed an issue where logins to SRM might fail when Dual WAN is enabled.

Fixed an issue where Traffic Report might display duplicate dates because of daylight saving time.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not work properly with certain USB devices.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not restore settings properly from version 1.2. Security Updates Fixed a security vulnerability regarding NTP (CVE-2018-12327).

Fixed a security vulnerability regarding OpenSSH (CVE-2018-15473).

Fixed a security vulnerability regarding wpa_supplicant (CVE-2018-14526).

Fixed a security vulnerability (Synology-SA-19:31).

Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Linux kernel (Synology-SA-19:28).

Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Dragonblood (Synology-SA-19:16). Known Issues & Limitations Removed the first-time installation via browsers on mobile devices.

Synology packages might not work properly under AP mode when the uplink doesn't connect to the WAN port. Version: 1.2.2-7915 Important Note The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few weeks, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly. What's New Added support for IPv6 setup and DS-Lite options during first time installation. Fixed Issues Fixed an issue where the 5GHz-1 band might fail to work when the Wi-Fi system is setup to appoint Ethernet as uplink and tri-band auto selection is enabled.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not be able to transfer data properly when there are multiple subnets in the local network.

Fixed an issue where Guest Network might be enabled after system reboot, when it was originally disabled and the Wi-Fi system has been setup to appoint Ethernet as uplink.

Fixed an issue where the primary Wi-Fi point might not display the device list properly when under Wireless AP mode.

Fixed an issue where the wrong LED indicator might light up for LAN 1 on RT2600ac.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not display the correct version after it was updated from a previous version.

Fixed an issue where SRM might not save PPTP settings during first time installation.

Fixed an issue where Synology Router might not be able to access the Internet when both IPTV and PPPoE Relay options are enabled.

Fixed an issue where the System Database might not be able to update.

Fixed an issue where WPS might not work properly in a Wi-Fi system. Known Issues and Limitations Additional Wi-Fi points must be connected directly to the primary Wi-Fi point via Ethernet cable if the Wi-Fi system is setup to appoint Ethernet as uplink. Version: 1.2.1-7779-1 Important Note The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few weeks, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly. Fixed Issues Fixed the issue where the device list might not display properly

Fixed the issue where the Firewall page might not work properly.

Fixed the issue where the PPPoE connection could not be established.