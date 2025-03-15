Synology heeft een update voor versie 1.3.1 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de routers van Synology draait en daarmee vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nas-apparaten van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. In de afgelopen paar versies zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version: 1.3.1-9346 Update 13

The update will be available for selected regions within the following weeks, although the release time in each region may vary slightly.

Fixed the issue where IPv6 connections might fail after SRM has been running for some time under certain Wi-Fi environments.

Fixed the issue where the Internet connection might fail after the Synology Router has rebooted when using a mobile network as the Internet provider with no connected wired devices.

Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities. (Synology-SA-25:04 SRM)

Opmerkingen:

This version is released in a staged rollout.

Version: 1.3.1-9346 Update 12

Fixed the issue that could prevent users from connecting to the VPN server on SRM using L2TP and PPTP VPN protocols.

Version: 1.3.1-9346 Update 11

Fixed an issue where notifications containing hyperlinks might not display correctly on the SRM desktop.

Fixed an issue where the Wi-Fi connection might not work after SRM is updated from versions older than SRM 1.3.1 Update 3.

Fixed an issue that prevented the 2-step verification page from displaying normally when logging in to SRM management interface when certain password manager browser extensions attempted to autofill credentials.

Fixed an issue that prevented the "Next" button from being clickable after pasting text into the SRM login page text boxes using the shortcut menu's paste function.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect time zone might be displayed in Internet disconnection or reconnection notifications when using Synology DDNS as DDNS provider.

Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities. (Synology-SA-24:16 SRM)

If Wi-Fi SSID names contain ">" or "<", these characters will not be displayed in SRM's Wi-Fi-related emails and desktop notifications.

Version: 1.3.1-9346 Update 10

Enhanced the roaming experience between Wi-Fi points when 802.11r is enabled on RT2600ac and MR2200ac.

Fixed the issue where Traffic Control rules might be reset to default settings after rebooting Synology Router.

Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities. (Synology-SA-24:09)

