Synology heeft een nieuwe versie van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de routers van Synology draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nas-apparaten van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. In deze eerste update voor versie 1.2.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Note The update will be available for selected regions within the following weeks, although the release time in each region may vary slightly. Fixed Issues Fixed the issue where SRM might not work properly when values of QoS were close to those of Internet bandwidth.

Fixed the issue where users might fail to access devices within the same local network via Synology Router's public IP address.

Fixed the issue where SRM might not be updated to the latest version.

Fixed the issue where users might fail to access SRM via L2TP VPN.

Fixed the issue where the Guest Network settings might not be applied properly.

Fixed the issue where devices might fail to connect to Wi-Fi points when devices on the guest network were not allowed to access the local network.

Fixed the issue where the option of center alignment at the Login Style tab might not be available after SRM was updated to version 1.2.4. Security Updates Fixed a security vulnerability (Synology-SA-20:22).

Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Qualcomm's lbd service (CVE-2020-11117).