Firmware-update: Synology Router Management 1.2.4 build 8081-1

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een nieuwe versie van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de routers van Synology draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nas-apparaten van hetzelfde bedrijf. Deze apparaten weten uitstekende prestaties neer te zetten, hebben uitgebreide mogelijkheden en zijn via een overzichtelijke webinterface eenvoudig te bedienen. In deze eerste update voor versie 1.2.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Note
  • The update will be available for selected regions within the following weeks, although the release time in each region may vary slightly.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed the issue where SRM might not work properly when values of QoS were close to those of Internet bandwidth.
  • Fixed the issue where users might fail to access devices within the same local network via Synology Router's public IP address.
  • Fixed the issue where SRM might not be updated to the latest version.
  • Fixed the issue where users might fail to access SRM via L2TP VPN.
  • Fixed the issue where the Guest Network settings might not be applied properly.
  • Fixed the issue where devices might fail to connect to Wi-Fi points when devices on the guest network were not allowed to access the local network.
  • Fixed the issue where the option of center alignment at the Login Style tab might not be available after SRM was updated to version 1.2.4.
Security Updates
  • Fixed a security vulnerability (Synology-SA-20:22).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Qualcomm's lbd service (CVE-2020-11117).

Synology RT1900ac en RT2600ac

Versienummer 1.2.4 build 8081-1
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/releaseNote/RT2600ac
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 26-09-2020 15:41
7 • submitter: rob.bevers

26-09-2020 • 15:41

7 Linkedin

Submitter: rob.bevers

Bron: Synology

Reacties (7)

0funxiun
26 september 2020 16:08
Deze update is er ook voor de ouwe trouwe rt1900ac: https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/releaseNote/RT1900ac
+1Xantios
@funxiun26 september 2020 16:34
Zie niet direct in het bericht waarom deze update er niet voor de 1900Aac zou zijn, aan de andere kant begrijp ik dat je het benoemt.

Zelf krijg ik de indruk dat Synology het liever niet teveel heeft over de 1900AC. Zelf gebruik ik de 1900AC tot de dag van vandaag, zolang het blijft werken zie ik niet in waarom ik zou moeten upgraden naar een nieuwer model.

Heb jij wellicht enig zicht op waarom Synology de 1900ac min of meer lijkt dood te zwijgen?
+1Bor

@Xantios26 september 2020 16:57
Synology heeft de ontwikkelingen lange tijd geleden al gestopt lijkt het. Er komen nog bugfixes en security updates uit maar nieuwe features heb ik al enige tijd niet gezien. Bij elk nieuw model lijkt de interesse voor de voorgaande modellen verdwenen. De 1900ac is min of meer legacy inmiddels ondanks dat het model nog prima mee kan.
+1dafallrapper
@Xantios26 september 2020 21:23
Ik weet het ook niet zeker, maar ik heb het idee dat ze zijn gestopt met de 1900AC sinds ze de MR2200ac uit hebben gebracht. Volgens mij aimen ze met de MR2200ac op het lagere segment, wat de 1900AC ook was of extensie punt voor je wifi en met de 2600AC op het hogere segment.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dafallrapper op 26 september 2020 21:23]

+1Bor

@funxiun26 september 2020 16:59
Daarom staat de 1900ac links op de foto En wordt deze ook weergegeven bij 'lees meer'.

Een weinig spannende update weer. Het lijkt alsof Synology alleen nog inzet op fixes ipv actief nieuwe features aan het ontwikkelen is. De router lineup is toch een ondergeschoven kindje daar.
+1plmagis
@funxiun26 september 2020 19:12
Mmm, de update voor de RT1900AC is niet downloadbaar via de "normale" support-pagina, maar voorlopig enkel beschikbaar via: https://archive.synology....pdate/update_pack/8081-1/

[Reactie gewijzigd door plmagis op 26 september 2020 19:28]

+1bluecupra
27 september 2020 12:47
Vind het ook jammer dat er nagenoeg geen ontwikkeling is voor SRM, heb al jaren lang een Synology NAS, al meerdere modellen gehad en erg tevreden over. De router line up lijkt hun niet erg veel te interesseren en staat op (security updates) nagenoeg stil. Zou mooi zijn als er bijvoorbeeld VLAN's geimplemteerd worden. Neig nu erg naar Ubiquiti over te stappen van mijn 1900AC

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

