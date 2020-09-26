FreshTomato is een van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op ARM of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben FreshTomato 2020.6 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een arm- of mips-cpu.

Note: due to the WL (re)tuning and new WL drivers, users with WIFI problems after upgrading to 2020.6, should use clean install (clean NVRAM, no backups, see "important" in 2020.3 section)

SDK7: update part 1 Note: sync SDK7 with ASUS SRC and also stay closer to SDK6

SDK6: update wireless driver to fix Kr00k (single core)

SDK6: update wireless driver to fix Kr00k (dual core)

SDK6/SDK7: merge (missing) CTF fixes/changes (part 1)

kernel SDK7: update drivers to SDK6 versions

kernel: netfilter: xt_recent: add address masking option (ported from upstream)

kernel: netfilter: xt_recent: fix namespace destroy path

kernel: netfilter: xt_recent: avoid high order page allocations

kernel: make xt_recent built-in instead of module

kernel: update ipt_webmon module, so it works also for https connections

kernel: drivers: net: usb: qmi_wwan: fixes/updates from upstream

kernel: drivers: net: usbnet: Fix -Wcast-function-type

kernel: drivers: net: usb: updates from upstream

kernel sdk7: hso: fix memory leak in hso_create_rfkill()

kernel sdk6: drivers: net: pppoe.c: apply patch from SDK7 branch

kernel: usb: remove unused bitmap #define from hcd.h

kernel sdk6: net: bridge: br_multicast.c - Disable bridge multicast_snooping by default because it can interfere with EMF and other multicast things

kernel: include: dst.c: disable WARN_ON_ONCE()

kernel: net: core: dev.c: updates from upstream; fix compiler warnings

busybox: clean sources of 1.25.1, add patches instead

dnsmasq: update to 2.82

libcurl: update to 7.72.0

libjson: udpdate to 0.15 (20200726)

nano: update to 5.2

nginx: update to 1.19.2

php: update to 7.2.33

sqlite: update to 3.33.0

openvpn: update to 2.5_rc1

tor: update to 0.4.4.5

transmission: update to 3.00

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2020-07-22

system: add option to adjust tcp/udp buffers and thresholds

build: update logic how to apply patches

build: rom: use a local copy of ca-certificates file when unable to download

build: disable JFFS support for target 'r6400e/z' (R6400/R6400v2/R6700v3) because of problems

build: e2fsprogs: tune recipe; add more tools (tune2fs, badblocks); add config file for e2fsck; move them to /usr/sbin, where they should be

make: build the modules needed by apcupsd standalone - the way it is done so far only (unnecessarily) increases the kernel size, and we don't need amazing performance here and I bet 95% of users don't use it

WL: add clm data for documentation (definition of channels, regions, ...)

for routers with amplifiers, increase possible range to 1000 mW (30 dBm)

implement option to prevent Firefox's automatic usage of DoH

DNS: fix the bug even when WAN DNS server is set to Auto, still using what was previously entered in the Manual DNS field

router: fix build of libFLAC in some cases

remove libuuid checking in miniupnpd build

fix building router/conf on GCC 10 compiler on host

MULTIWAN: rc: dhcp.c: call function mwan_table_del(prefix) for dual WAN and multi WAN setups

MULTIWAN: rc: dhcp.c: call function mwan_load_balance() for dual WAN and multi WAN setups

IPv6: adjust start and stop logic

GUI: Status: Device List: also deauthenticate device when deleting DHCP lease

GUI: advanced-wireless.as - reboot the router if the user wants to change the wireless country

GUI: status-devices.asp - show RX / TX values (again)

GUI: SDK6: keep the current wireless noise floor value(s) on device list page

GUI: Device List: better match the pictures to the signal level

GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - make it possible to select country rev

GUI: advanced-wireless.asp: when changing country settings for the wireless driver, also change bootloader default values (long version; short version already in place)

GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - hide option Bluetooth Coexistence for 5 GHz wireless interfaces

GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - hide option Turbo QAM for 5 GHz wireless interfaces

GUI: include AdvancedTomato font into the css stylesheet

iptables: fix save formatting for libipt_webst, libipt_account, ROUTE target, TRIGGER target

iptables: fix list formatting for ROUTE target

iptables: fix match for ipt_account

iptables: fix handling ICMPv6 reject --with-tcp-reset

httpd: update the way how failed GUI login attempts are added to log

rc: firewall.c: raise a little allowed hit count in BF protection for remote GUI access

rc: network.c: do not unload the wifi driver by default Note: avoid reboot problems

rc: fix segfault in dhcpc-release and dhcpc-renew when run without arguments

rc: dnsmasq: reject wpad hostname (protect against VU#598349)

rc: mwan.c: adjust function mwan_table_del() and remove only active and valid DNS

rc: wan.c: do not restart wireless at function start_wan()

rom: Makefile: fix downloading dnscrypt-proxy resolvers file

shared: defaults.c: adjust redial period to 20 seconds; note: this (minimum) waiting time helps with dual-stack to get a fresh IPv6 setup

shared: defaults.c: don't prioritize AES-256 over AES-128 (no AES acceleration)

openvpn: try to use CHACHA20-POLY1305 (if supported by the remote end) on routers without AES acceleration

openvpn: disable compression by default

openvpn: update config file generation for OpenVPN 2.5 (also fixes #57)

www: tomato.js: add SameSite=Lax also when deleting cookies

Remove Board ID for Charter specific routers, only have OEM board ID

Add Charter specific board ID for initial file, update make file to generate init file

update version (in cfg file) to "V1.0.12.99" due to NETGEAR mandating no downgrades and having a limit on how high the new version can be

R8000: do not enable air time fairness by default (note: user can enable/disable it at the GUI)

Asus RT-AC56R: provide 80 MHz channels for USA default country

All Router (SDK6/SDK7): change country default setup