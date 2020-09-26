FreshTomato is een van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op ARM of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben FreshTomato 2020.6 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een arm- of mips-cpu.
FreshTomato-ARM Changelog
Note: due to the WL (re)tuning and new WL drivers, users with WIFI problems after upgrading to 2020.6, should use clean install (clean NVRAM, no backups, see "important" in 2020.3 section)
FreshTomato-MIPS Changelog
- SDK7: update part 1 Note: sync SDK7 with ASUS SRC and also stay closer to SDK6
- SDK6: update wireless driver to fix Kr00k (single core)
- SDK6: update wireless driver to fix Kr00k (dual core)
- SDK6/SDK7: merge (missing) CTF fixes/changes (part 1)
- kernel SDK7: update drivers to SDK6 versions
- kernel: netfilter: xt_recent: add address masking option (ported from upstream)
- kernel: netfilter: xt_recent: fix namespace destroy path
- kernel: netfilter: xt_recent: avoid high order page allocations
- kernel: make xt_recent built-in instead of module
- kernel: update ipt_webmon module, so it works also for https connections
- kernel: drivers: net: usb: qmi_wwan: fixes/updates from upstream
- kernel: drivers: net: usbnet: Fix -Wcast-function-type
- kernel: drivers: net: usb: updates from upstream
- kernel sdk7: hso: fix memory leak in hso_create_rfkill()
- kernel sdk6: drivers: net: pppoe.c: apply patch from SDK7 branch
- kernel: usb: remove unused bitmap #define from hcd.h
- kernel sdk6: net: bridge: br_multicast.c - Disable bridge multicast_snooping by default because it can interfere with EMF and other multicast things
- kernel: include: dst.c: disable WARN_ON_ONCE()
- kernel: net: core: dev.c: updates from upstream; fix compiler warnings
- busybox: clean sources of 1.25.1, add patches instead
- dnsmasq: update to 2.82
- libcurl: update to 7.72.0
- libjson: udpdate to 0.15 (20200726)
- nano: update to 5.2
- nginx: update to 1.19.2
- php: update to 7.2.33
- sqlite: update to 3.33.0
- openvpn: update to 2.5_rc1
- tor: update to 0.4.4.5
- transmission: update to 3.00
- libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2020-07-22
- system: add option to adjust tcp/udp buffers and thresholds
- build: update logic how to apply patches
- build: rom: use a local copy of ca-certificates file when unable to download
- build: disable JFFS support for target 'r6400e/z' (R6400/R6400v2/R6700v3) because of problems
- build: e2fsprogs: tune recipe; add more tools (tune2fs, badblocks); add config file for e2fsck; move them to /usr/sbin, where they should be
- make: build the modules needed by apcupsd standalone - the way it is done so far only (unnecessarily) increases the kernel size, and we don't need amazing performance here and I bet 95% of users don't use it
- WL: add clm data for documentation (definition of channels, regions, ...)
- for routers with amplifiers, increase possible range to 1000 mW (30 dBm)
- implement option to prevent Firefox's automatic usage of DoH
- DNS: fix the bug even when WAN DNS server is set to Auto, still using what was previously entered in the Manual DNS field
- router: fix build of libFLAC in some cases
- remove libuuid checking in miniupnpd build
- fix building router/conf on GCC 10 compiler on host
- MULTIWAN: rc: dhcp.c: call function mwan_table_del(prefix) for dual WAN and multi WAN setups
- MULTIWAN: rc: dhcp.c: call function mwan_load_balance() for dual WAN and multi WAN setups
- IPv6: adjust start and stop logic
- GUI: Status: Device List: also deauthenticate device when deleting DHCP lease
- GUI: advanced-wireless.as - reboot the router if the user wants to change the wireless country
- GUI: status-devices.asp - show RX / TX values (again)
- GUI: SDK6: keep the current wireless noise floor value(s) on device list page
- GUI: Device List: better match the pictures to the signal level
- GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - make it possible to select country rev
- GUI: advanced-wireless.asp: when changing country settings for the wireless driver, also change bootloader default values (long version; short version already in place)
- GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - hide option Bluetooth Coexistence for 5 GHz wireless interfaces
- GUI: advanced-wireless.asp - hide option Turbo QAM for 5 GHz wireless interfaces
- GUI: include AdvancedTomato font into the css stylesheet
- iptables: fix save formatting for libipt_webst, libipt_account, ROUTE target, TRIGGER target
- iptables: fix list formatting for ROUTE target
- iptables: fix match for ipt_account
- iptables: fix handling ICMPv6 reject --with-tcp-reset
- httpd: update the way how failed GUI login attempts are added to log
- rc: firewall.c: raise a little allowed hit count in BF protection for remote GUI access
- rc: network.c: do not unload the wifi driver by default Note: avoid reboot problems
- rc: fix segfault in dhcpc-release and dhcpc-renew when run without arguments
- rc: dnsmasq: reject wpad hostname (protect against VU#598349)
- rc: mwan.c: adjust function mwan_table_del() and remove only active and valid DNS
- rc: wan.c: do not restart wireless at function start_wan()
- rom: Makefile: fix downloading dnscrypt-proxy resolvers file
- shared: defaults.c: adjust redial period to 20 seconds; note: this (minimum) waiting time helps with dual-stack to get a fresh IPv6 setup
- shared: defaults.c: don't prioritize AES-256 over AES-128 (no AES acceleration)
- openvpn: try to use CHACHA20-POLY1305 (if supported by the remote end) on routers without AES acceleration
- openvpn: disable compression by default
- openvpn: update config file generation for OpenVPN 2.5 (also fixes #57)
- www: tomato.js: add SameSite=Lax also when deleting cookies
- Remove Board ID for Charter specific routers, only have OEM board ID
- Add Charter specific board ID for initial file, update make file to generate init file
- update version (in cfg file) to "V1.0.12.99" due to NETGEAR mandating no downgrades and having a limit on how high the new version can be
- R8000: do not enable air time fairness by default (note: user can enable/disable it at the GUI)
- Asus RT-AC56R: provide 80 MHz channels for USA default country
- All Router (SDK6/SDK7): change country default setup
- iptables: clean sources of 1.3.8, add patches instead
- OpenVPN: use the iproute2 ip tool instead of ifconfig
- build RT-AC: optimize size for 'e' target (VPN)
- build: nfs-utils: tune recipe; don't build mount.nfs
- build: re-add OpenVPN 2.4 only for 'j' target because of size
- make: re-add Netgear WNDR4000
- GUI: keep wireless noise floor value(s) current on device list page
- GUI: advanced-wireless.asp: reboot the router if the user wants to change the wireless country
- GUI SDK6 / RT-AC branch: advanced-wireless.asp: make it possible to select country rev; when changing country settings for the wireless driver, also change bootloader default values
- dnsmasq: suppress unwanted errors in log caused by adding already existing rule to ipset
- patches: iptables: remove unneeded files; fix filenames; cosmetics
- rc: init.c: revert commit to force EU country for all RT-AC66U/R router
- rc: network.c: do not unload the wifi driver by default
- openvpn: update config file generation for OpenVPN 2.5
- fix Netgear WNDR3700v3 Vlan port order and hide "VID Offset" for RT-N/RT-AC Routers
- change Netgear Model Detection for WNDR3400/v2/v3 and WNDR3700v3/4000
- fix Netgear WNDR3700v3/4000 Ethernet Port State
- fix Netgear WNDR3700v3/4000 LED "fileExtGPIOstatus" logic
- Asus RT-AC66U/R: set/adjust country code and rev for US router to enable 80 MHz channels (with fresh/default setup)