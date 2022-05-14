Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2022.3

FreshTomato logo (79 pix)FreshTomato versie 2022.3 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-Arm 2022.3 Changelog
  • SDK6: allow upgrade from AsusWRT to FreshTomato via GUI
  • SDK7: allow upgrade from AsusWRT to FreshTomato via GUI
  • SDK7: remove 256 MB DRAM limit
  • Initial add NETGEAR ac1450
  • Initial add DSL-AC68U
  • dnsmasq: update to 2022-03-31 (03345ec) snaphot (fix for CVE-2022-0934)
  • libcurl: update to 7.83.0
  • sqlite: update to 3.38.5
  • ebtables: fix the 'static' build target (update from upstream)
  • libsodium: update to latest 1.0.18-stable
  • libnfnetlink: update to 1.0.2
  • libmnl: update to 1.0.5
  • wsdd2: update to 1.8.7
  • util-linux: update to 2.38
  • libjson-c: update to 0.16-20220414
  • nano: update to 6.3
  • openssl: update to 1.1.1o
  • tor: update to 0.4.7.7
  • irqbalance: update to 1.8.0
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-04-26
  • build: Makefile: only build an image for RT-N18U in NOSMP version
  • GUI: fix display of 'beta' tag on Advanced themes
  • GUI: Administration: Admin Access: update links to TTB themes list and gallery
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: add the choice of EDNS packet size - default: 1280, no change (resolves #214)
  • GUI: Web Server: add buttons for nginx/MySQL that open their interfaces in the new tab/page
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: fix javascript error
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: fix version number display
  • README: add info about github mirror
  • httpd: cgi.c: use logmsg()
  • httpd: cgi.c: improve buffer handling
  • httpd: cgi.c: fix for CVE-2022-28665 (TALOS-2022-1509): FreshTomato httpd unescape memory corruption vulnerability
  • mssl: disable TLS 1.0 & 1.1 support for images with OpenSSL 1.1
  • rc: network.c - fix IPv6 forwarding in case of 4 LANs (resolves #216)
  • watchdog: fix regex which trigger dhcpFix
  • Netgear R8000: correct size for board_data partition
  • E4200v1 / Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): remove band selection (2,4 GHz OR 5 GHz) for second radio module at the GUI (basic-network)
FreshTomato-Mips 2022.3 Changelog
  • SDK6 (mips RT-AC branch): allow upgrade from AsusWRT to FreshTomato via GUI
  • dnsmasq: update to 2022-03-31 (03345ec) snaphot (fix for CVE-2022-0934)
  • libcurl: update to 7.83.0
  • sqlite: update to 3.38.5
  • ebtables: fix the 'static' build target (update from upstream)
  • libsodium: update to latest 1.0.18-stable
  • libnfnetlink: update to 1.0.2
  • libmnl: update to 1.0.5
  • wsdd2: update to 1.8.7
  • libjson-c: update to 0.16-20220414
  • nano: update to 6.3
  • openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1o
  • tor: update to 0.4.7.7
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-04-26
  • build: Makefile: only build an image for RT-N18U in NOSMP version
  • GUI: fix display of 'beta' tag on Advanced themes
  • GUI: Administration: Admin Access: update links to TTB themes list and gallery
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: add the choice of EDNS packet size - default: 1280, no change (resolves #214)
  • GUI: Web Server: add buttons for nginx/MySQL that open their interfaces in the new tab/page
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: fix javascript error
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: fix version number display
  • README: add info about github mirror
  • httpd: cgi.c: use logmsg()
  • httpd: cgi.c: improve buffer handling
  • httpd: cgi.c: fix for CVE-2022-28664 (TALOS-2022-1509): FreshTomato httpd unescape memory corruption vulnerability
  • mssl: disable TLS 1.0 & 1.1 support for images with OpenSSL 1.1
  • rc: network.c - fix IPv6 forwarding in case of 4 LANs (resolves #216)
  • watchdog: fix regex which trigger dhcpFix
  • E4200v1 / Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): remove band selection (2,4 GHz OR 5 GHz) for second radio module at the GUI (basic-network)

Versienummer 2022.3
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Bron: FreshTomato

