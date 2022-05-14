FreshTomato versie 2022.3 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-Arm 2022.3 Changelog SDK6: allow upgrade from AsusWRT to FreshTomato via GUI

SDK7: allow upgrade from AsusWRT to FreshTomato via GUI

SDK7: remove 256 MB DRAM limit

Initial add NETGEAR ac1450

Initial add DSL-AC68U

dnsmasq: update to 2022-03-31 (03345ec) snaphot (fix for CVE-2022-0934)

libcurl: update to 7.83.0

sqlite: update to 3.38.5

ebtables: fix the 'static' build target (update from upstream)

libsodium: update to latest 1.0.18-stable

libnfnetlink: update to 1.0.2

libmnl: update to 1.0.5

wsdd2: update to 1.8.7

util-linux: update to 2.38

libjson-c: update to 0.16-20220414

nano: update to 6.3

openssl: update to 1.1.1o

tor: update to 0.4.7.7

irqbalance: update to 1.8.0

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-04-26

build: Makefile: only build an image for RT-N18U in NOSMP version

GUI: fix display of 'beta' tag on Advanced themes

GUI: Administration: Admin Access: update links to TTB themes list and gallery

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: add the choice of EDNS packet size - default: 1280, no change (resolves #214)

GUI: Web Server: add buttons for nginx/MySQL that open their interfaces in the new tab/page

GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: fix javascript error

GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: fix version number display

README: add info about github mirror

httpd: cgi.c: use logmsg()

httpd: cgi.c: improve buffer handling

httpd: cgi.c: fix for CVE-2022-28665 (TALOS-2022-1509): FreshTomato httpd unescape memory corruption vulnerability

mssl: disable TLS 1.0 & 1.1 support for images with OpenSSL 1.1

rc: network.c - fix IPv6 forwarding in case of 4 LANs (resolves #216)

watchdog: fix regex which trigger dhcpFix

Netgear R8000: correct size for board_data partition

E4200v1 / Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): remove band selection (2,4 GHz OR 5 GHz) for second radio module at the GUI (basic-network) FreshTomato-Mips 2022.3 Changelog SDK6 (mips RT-AC branch): allow upgrade from AsusWRT to FreshTomato via GUI

dnsmasq: update to 2022-03-31 (03345ec) snaphot (fix for CVE-2022-0934)

libcurl: update to 7.83.0

sqlite: update to 3.38.5

ebtables: fix the 'static' build target (update from upstream)

libsodium: update to latest 1.0.18-stable

libnfnetlink: update to 1.0.2

libmnl: update to 1.0.5

wsdd2: update to 1.8.7

libjson-c: update to 0.16-20220414

nano: update to 6.3

openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1o

tor: update to 0.4.7.7

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-04-26

build: Makefile: only build an image for RT-N18U in NOSMP version

GUI: fix display of 'beta' tag on Advanced themes

GUI: Administration: Admin Access: update links to TTB themes list and gallery

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: add the choice of EDNS packet size - default: 1280, no change (resolves #214)

GUI: Web Server: add buttons for nginx/MySQL that open their interfaces in the new tab/page

GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: fix javascript error

GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: fix version number display

README: add info about github mirror

httpd: cgi.c: use logmsg()

httpd: cgi.c: improve buffer handling

httpd: cgi.c: fix for CVE-2022-28664 (TALOS-2022-1509): FreshTomato httpd unescape memory corruption vulnerability

mssl: disable TLS 1.0 & 1.1 support for images with OpenSSL 1.1

rc: network.c - fix IPv6 forwarding in case of 4 LANs (resolves #216)

watchdog: fix regex which trigger dhcpFix

E4200v1 / Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): remove band selection (2,4 GHz OR 5 GHz) for second radio module at the GUI (basic-network)