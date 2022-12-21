FreshTomato 2022.7

FreshTomato versie 2022.4 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-Arm 2022.7 Changelog kernel (all): updates/fixes from the upstream

SDK7: small update for pcie and adjust commit 286447b244974a3beb40b37e

busybox: update to 1.35.0

dropbear: update to 2022.83

tor: update to 0.4.7.11

zlib: update to 1.2.13

xl2tpd: update to 1.3.18

sqlite: update to 3.40.0

libpng: update to 1.6.38

nano: update to 7.0

minidlna: update to 1.3.2; refresh patches, remove no more needed

dnsmasq: update to v2.88

build: Makefile: fix compilation in case if minidlna is built as static

build: kernel (all): enable compilation of ch341 usb driver

GUI: Status: Overview: fix Signal Quality icon in wireless client mode when RSSI is equal zero

GUI: Basic: Time: add option to serve also NTP on the WAN (resolves #234)

GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: better format Tinc output in Advanced themes

GUI: Administration: TomatoAnon: grammar fix (resolves #260)

GUI: Status: Device List: add frequency to Moise Floor interfaces list

busybox: awk: fix use after free (CVE-2022-30065)

dropbear: disable DSS key support

dropbear: use Os flag for Libtommath and smallest targets

e2fsprogs: add two patches from openwrt

httpd/mssl: add support of elliptic curves in mssl_cert_key_match (resolves #250)

httpd: switch self-signed certificate from RSA to ECC

rc: adjust start/stop of miniupnpd

rc: adjust/add stop for miniupnp in case of single-wan

rc: firewall: move ftpd FW rules (remote access/ftplimit) to ftpd.c script

rc: interface.c: log errors only on failed interface addition

rc: nocat.c: only run start_wan() if nocat was really started

rc: openvpn.c: check first if firewall script is executable

rc: openvpn.c: workaround for problems when adding iptables rules

rc: rc.c: run_del_firewall_script(): correct temp file permissions

rc: services.c: start_igmp_proxy(): drop privileges after startup

rc: services.c: improve buffer handling

rc: services.c: exec_service: do not re-use buffer

rc: services.c: do_service(): increase waiting time (from 15 to 20 secs), because almost all services are now serialized when started/stopped; more verbose logging

rc: services: move ftpd support to outer file

rc: wan.c: restarting httpd service here is completely redundant

rc: telssh.c: avoid problems while starting/stopping in the GUI (and also in other cases)

stubby: add Mullvad DNS to the list (resolves #233)

router: shared: cache the model detection result for safe multiple use

Netgear R7900 / R8000: help arm issue #258

Netgear ARM Router Family: set cal data for wl radios and improve wl performance (get infos at board_data --> router specifc) FreshTomato-Mips 2022.7 Changelog busybox: update to 1.35.0

dropbear: update to 2022.83

tor: update to 0.4.7.11

zlib: update to 1.2.13

xl2tpd: update to 1.3.18

sqlite: update to 3.40.0

libpng: update to 1.6.38

nano: update to 7.0

minidlna: update to 1.3.2; refresh patches, remove no more needed

dnsmasq: update to v2.88

build: Makefile: fix compilation in case if minidlna is built as static

GUI: Status: Overview: fix Signal Quality icon in wireless client mode when RSSI is equal zero

GUI: Basic: Time: add option to serve also NTP on the WAN

GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: better format Tinc output in Advanced themes

GUI: Administration: TomatoAnon: grammar fix

GUI: Status: Device List: add frequency to Moise Floor interfaces list

busybox: awk: fix use after free (CVE-2022-30065)

dropbear: disable DSS key support

dropbear: use Os flag for Libtommath and smallest targets

e2fsprogs: add two patches from openwrt

httpd/mssl: add support of elliptic curves in mssl_cert_key_match

httpd: switch self-signed certificate from RSA to ECC

rc: adjust start/stop of miniupnpd

rc: adjust/add stop for miniupnp in case of single-wan

rc: firewall: move ftpd FW rules (remote access/ftplimit) to ftpd.c script

rc: interface.c: log errors only on failed interface addition

rc: nocat.c: only run start_wan() if nocat was really started

rc: openvpn.c: check first if firewall script is executable

rc: openvpn.c: workaround for problems when adding iptables rules

rc: rc.c: run_del_firewall_script(): correct temp file permissions

rc: services.c: start_igmp_proxy(): drop privileges after startup

rc: services.c: improve buffer handling

rc: services.c: exec_service: do not re-use buffer

rc: services.c: do_service(): increase waiting time (from 15 to 20 secs), because almost all services are now serialized when started/stopped; more verbose logging

rc: services: move ftpd support to outer file

rc: wan.c: restarting httpd service here is completely redundant

rc: telssh.c: avoid problems while starting/stopping in the GUI (and also in other cases)

stubby: add Mullvad DNS to the list

router: shared: cache the model detection result for safe multiple use

Wireless Ethernet Bridge: fix Boot-Loop for MIPS RT-AC branch router/images