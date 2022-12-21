Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2022.7

FreshTomato versie 2022.4 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-Arm 2022.7 Changelog
  • kernel (all): updates/fixes from the upstream
  • SDK7: small update for pcie and adjust commit 286447b244974a3beb40b37e
  • busybox: update to 1.35.0
  • dropbear: update to 2022.83
  • tor: update to 0.4.7.11
  • zlib: update to 1.2.13
  • xl2tpd: update to 1.3.18
  • sqlite: update to 3.40.0
  • libpng: update to 1.6.38
  • nano: update to 7.0
  • minidlna: update to 1.3.2; refresh patches, remove no more needed
  • dnsmasq: update to v2.88
  • build: Makefile: fix compilation in case if minidlna is built as static
  • build: kernel (all): enable compilation of ch341 usb driver
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix Signal Quality icon in wireless client mode when RSSI is equal zero
  • GUI: Basic: Time: add option to serve also NTP on the WAN (resolves #234)
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: better format Tinc output in Advanced themes
  • GUI: Administration: TomatoAnon: grammar fix (resolves #260)
  • GUI: Status: Device List: add frequency to Moise Floor interfaces list
  • busybox: awk: fix use after free (CVE-2022-30065)
  • dropbear: disable DSS key support
  • dropbear: use Os flag for Libtommath and smallest targets
  • e2fsprogs: add two patches from openwrt
  • httpd/mssl: add support of elliptic curves in mssl_cert_key_match (resolves #250)
  • httpd: switch self-signed certificate from RSA to ECC
  • rc: adjust start/stop of miniupnpd
  • rc: adjust/add stop for miniupnp in case of single-wan
  • rc: firewall: move ftpd FW rules (remote access/ftplimit) to ftpd.c script
  • rc: interface.c: log errors only on failed interface addition
  • rc: nocat.c: only run start_wan() if nocat was really started
  • rc: openvpn.c: check first if firewall script is executable
  • rc: openvpn.c: workaround for problems when adding iptables rules
  • rc: rc.c: run_del_firewall_script(): correct temp file permissions
  • rc: services.c: start_igmp_proxy(): drop privileges after startup
  • rc: services.c: improve buffer handling
  • rc: services.c: exec_service: do not re-use buffer
  • rc: services.c: do_service(): increase waiting time (from 15 to 20 secs), because almost all services are now serialized when started/stopped; more verbose logging
  • rc: services: move ftpd support to outer file
  • rc: wan.c: restarting httpd service here is completely redundant
  • rc: telssh.c: avoid problems while starting/stopping in the GUI (and also in other cases)
  • stubby: add Mullvad DNS to the list (resolves #233)
  • router: shared: cache the model detection result for safe multiple use
  • Netgear R7900 / R8000: help arm issue #258
  • Netgear ARM Router Family: set cal data for wl radios and improve wl performance (get infos at board_data --> router specifc)
FreshTomato-Mips 2022.7 Changelog
  • busybox: update to 1.35.0
  • dropbear: update to 2022.83
  • tor: update to 0.4.7.11
  • zlib: update to 1.2.13
  • xl2tpd: update to 1.3.18
  • sqlite: update to 3.40.0
  • libpng: update to 1.6.38
  • nano: update to 7.0
  • minidlna: update to 1.3.2; refresh patches, remove no more needed
  • dnsmasq: update to v2.88
  • build: Makefile: fix compilation in case if minidlna is built as static
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix Signal Quality icon in wireless client mode when RSSI is equal zero
  • GUI: Basic: Time: add option to serve also NTP on the WAN
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: better format Tinc output in Advanced themes
  • GUI: Administration: TomatoAnon: grammar fix
  • GUI: Status: Device List: add frequency to Moise Floor interfaces list
  • busybox: awk: fix use after free (CVE-2022-30065)
  • dropbear: disable DSS key support
  • dropbear: use Os flag for Libtommath and smallest targets
  • e2fsprogs: add two patches from openwrt
  • httpd/mssl: add support of elliptic curves in mssl_cert_key_match
  • httpd: switch self-signed certificate from RSA to ECC
  • rc: adjust start/stop of miniupnpd
  • rc: adjust/add stop for miniupnp in case of single-wan
  • rc: firewall: move ftpd FW rules (remote access/ftplimit) to ftpd.c script
  • rc: interface.c: log errors only on failed interface addition
  • rc: nocat.c: only run start_wan() if nocat was really started
  • rc: openvpn.c: check first if firewall script is executable
  • rc: openvpn.c: workaround for problems when adding iptables rules
  • rc: rc.c: run_del_firewall_script(): correct temp file permissions
  • rc: services.c: start_igmp_proxy(): drop privileges after startup
  • rc: services.c: improve buffer handling
  • rc: services.c: exec_service: do not re-use buffer
  • rc: services.c: do_service(): increase waiting time (from 15 to 20 secs), because almost all services are now serialized when started/stopped; more verbose logging
  • rc: services: move ftpd support to outer file
  • rc: wan.c: restarting httpd service here is completely redundant
  • rc: telssh.c: avoid problems while starting/stopping in the GUI (and also in other cases)
  • stubby: add Mullvad DNS to the list
  • router: shared: cache the model detection result for safe multiple use
  • Wireless Ethernet Bridge: fix Boot-Loop for MIPS RT-AC branch router/images

FreshTomato 2022.7

Versienummer 2022.7
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (9)

- peter - 21 december 2022 16:17
Heb heel lang Tomato met verschillende WIFI routers gebruikt, en altijd erg tevreden. Nu echter over op Mikrotik als losse router en dan een accesspoint van Ubiquiti. Vooral omdat de performance van Tomato niet de volledige snelheid kon bijhouden van een 1gb internet aansluiting. T is even zoeken, maar ook zeer compleet qua wat je ermee kan, zo'n Mikrotik.
ToFast @- peter -21 december 2022 16:35
Klopt, volgens mij is dit ook het enige nadeel van deze firmware tov stock/merlin dat hardware-nat niet werkt. Zodoende haal je max 350 of 450/500 mbps ipv richting de 1000. Wellicht afhankelijk van de cpu-snelheid. Denk dat alternatieven als ddwrt etc hetzelfde 'probleem' hebben.

Ik heb het wel eens geflashed en de GUI is alleen al een pluspunt.
sonix666 @ToFast24 december 2022 17:41
Volgens mij is dat gewoon een instelling. Je kunt bij "Advanced -> Miscellaneous" de optie "CTF (Cut-Through Forwarding) and HW acceleration" aanzetten en dan heb je volgens mij ook gewoon de volle snelheid. Want daarmee wordt QoS en de bandwidth limiter ook mee disabled.
amigob2 @- peter -21 december 2022 17:20
Toch gek, ik heb hier Chibby Tomato nog draaien ( Niet slim ik weet het ) op een Netgear R7000, en zonder problemen 106 MB per seconden met bvb een download van Warzone. Ik haal de genoemde snelheden door NordVPN connecties

[Reactie gewijzigd door amigob2 op 23 juli 2024 05:21]

UniPer @- peter -21 december 2022 17:18
Waarom geen UDM Pro i.c.m. accesspoints van Ubiquiti?
- peter - @UniPer21 december 2022 18:24
Mikrotik is vrij goedkoop, en heb een 4 poort switch, waar ik alles kan instellen zoals ik ook bij tomato kon. Hex Lite (50,-)
UniPer @- peter -21 december 2022 21:04
Check, dus echt een prijs overweging.
NitSuA 21 december 2022 23:30
Ik heb altijd al een passie gehad voor routers en accesspoints, tot op heden werk ik erg graag met Ruckus Wireless icm de CLI interface.

Het is nog een wens van mij om zelf een firmware te maken, of bijvoorbeeld bij te dragen aan dit project. Maar de learning curve is zooo hoog. C++ (?), hardware kennis, router kennis etc. Ik zou niet weten waar te starten en of je hier wel iets zinnigs aan kan bijdragen zonder WO Informatica.
DeTjuk 22 december 2022 09:02
Gebruik al tijdje naar alle tevredenheid deze firmware op een Netgear R7000.
Tegen de snelheidsbeperking nog niet aangelopen, omdat mijn internetabo niet 'harder' gaat.

2024 over op glas, misschien eerder, dan maar eens naar alternatieven kijken.

