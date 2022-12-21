FreshTomato 2022.7

FreshTomato versie 2022.4 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.
FreshTomato-Arm 2022.7 Changelog
FreshTomato-Mips 2022.7 Changelog
- kernel (all): updates/fixes from the upstream
- SDK7: small update for pcie and adjust commit 286447b244974a3beb40b37e
- busybox: update to 1.35.0
- dropbear: update to 2022.83
- tor: update to 0.4.7.11
- zlib: update to 1.2.13
- xl2tpd: update to 1.3.18
- sqlite: update to 3.40.0
- libpng: update to 1.6.38
- nano: update to 7.0
- minidlna: update to 1.3.2; refresh patches, remove no more needed
- dnsmasq: update to v2.88
- build: Makefile: fix compilation in case if minidlna is built as static
- build: kernel (all): enable compilation of ch341 usb driver
- GUI: Status: Overview: fix Signal Quality icon in wireless client mode when RSSI is equal zero
- GUI: Basic: Time: add option to serve also NTP on the WAN (resolves #234)
- GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: better format Tinc output in Advanced themes
- GUI: Administration: TomatoAnon: grammar fix (resolves #260)
- GUI: Status: Device List: add frequency to Moise Floor interfaces list
- busybox: awk: fix use after free (CVE-2022-30065)
- dropbear: disable DSS key support
- dropbear: use Os flag for Libtommath and smallest targets
- e2fsprogs: add two patches from openwrt
- httpd/mssl: add support of elliptic curves in mssl_cert_key_match (resolves #250)
- httpd: switch self-signed certificate from RSA to ECC
- rc: adjust start/stop of miniupnpd
- rc: adjust/add stop for miniupnp in case of single-wan
- rc: firewall: move ftpd FW rules (remote access/ftplimit) to ftpd.c script
- rc: interface.c: log errors only on failed interface addition
- rc: nocat.c: only run start_wan() if nocat was really started
- rc: openvpn.c: check first if firewall script is executable
- rc: openvpn.c: workaround for problems when adding iptables rules
- rc: rc.c: run_del_firewall_script(): correct temp file permissions
- rc: services.c: start_igmp_proxy(): drop privileges after startup
- rc: services.c: improve buffer handling
- rc: services.c: exec_service: do not re-use buffer
- rc: services.c: do_service(): increase waiting time (from 15 to 20 secs), because almost all services are now serialized when started/stopped; more verbose logging
- rc: services: move ftpd support to outer file
- rc: wan.c: restarting httpd service here is completely redundant
- rc: telssh.c: avoid problems while starting/stopping in the GUI (and also in other cases)
- stubby: add Mullvad DNS to the list (resolves #233)
- router: shared: cache the model detection result for safe multiple use
- Netgear R7900 / R8000: help arm issue #258
- Netgear ARM Router Family: set cal data for wl radios and improve wl performance (get infos at board_data --> router specifc)
- busybox: update to 1.35.0
- dropbear: update to 2022.83
- tor: update to 0.4.7.11
- zlib: update to 1.2.13
- xl2tpd: update to 1.3.18
- sqlite: update to 3.40.0
- libpng: update to 1.6.38
- nano: update to 7.0
- minidlna: update to 1.3.2; refresh patches, remove no more needed
- dnsmasq: update to v2.88
- build: Makefile: fix compilation in case if minidlna is built as static
- GUI: Status: Overview: fix Signal Quality icon in wireless client mode when RSSI is equal zero
- GUI: Basic: Time: add option to serve also NTP on the WAN
- GUI: VPN Tunneling: Tinc Daemon: better format Tinc output in Advanced themes
- GUI: Administration: TomatoAnon: grammar fix
- GUI: Status: Device List: add frequency to Moise Floor interfaces list
- busybox: awk: fix use after free (CVE-2022-30065)
- dropbear: disable DSS key support
- dropbear: use Os flag for Libtommath and smallest targets
- e2fsprogs: add two patches from openwrt
- httpd/mssl: add support of elliptic curves in mssl_cert_key_match
- httpd: switch self-signed certificate from RSA to ECC
- rc: adjust start/stop of miniupnpd
- rc: adjust/add stop for miniupnp in case of single-wan
- rc: firewall: move ftpd FW rules (remote access/ftplimit) to ftpd.c script
- rc: interface.c: log errors only on failed interface addition
- rc: nocat.c: only run start_wan() if nocat was really started
- rc: openvpn.c: check first if firewall script is executable
- rc: openvpn.c: workaround for problems when adding iptables rules
- rc: rc.c: run_del_firewall_script(): correct temp file permissions
- rc: services.c: start_igmp_proxy(): drop privileges after startup
- rc: services.c: improve buffer handling
- rc: services.c: exec_service: do not re-use buffer
- rc: services.c: do_service(): increase waiting time (from 15 to 20 secs), because almost all services are now serialized when started/stopped; more verbose logging
- rc: services: move ftpd support to outer file
- rc: wan.c: restarting httpd service here is completely redundant
- rc: telssh.c: avoid problems while starting/stopping in the GUI (and also in other cases)
- stubby: add Mullvad DNS to the list
- router: shared: cache the model detection result for safe multiple use
- Wireless Ethernet Bridge: fix Boot-Loop for MIPS RT-AC branch router/images