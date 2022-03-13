Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2022.1

FreshTomato logo (79 pix)FreshTomato versie 2022.1 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-Arm 2022.1 Changelog

Note: DDNS Cloudflare now is using only the new method for auth - please update your settings.

  • kernel: USB: serial: option: add support for Novatel USB730L enterprise mode
  • kernel: HID: ignore Novatel USB730L modem
  • kernel: drivers: net: usb: update ipheth module
  • kernel: drivers: net: usb: ipheth: fix iOS14 tethering issues
  • kernel: netfilter: xt_hashlimit: fix namespace destroy path
  • kernel: netfilter: x_table: speedup compat operations
  • Revert "kernel: make xt_recent built-in instead of module"
  • SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core)
  • kernel: ppp_generic.c - add one more check for CTF
  • SDK6/SDK7: implement newer Asus TRX header
  • nginx: update to 1.21.6
  • tor: update to 0.4.6.10
  • e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.5
  • sqlite: update to 3.38.0
  • miniupnpd: update to 2.3.0
  • avahi: update to 0.8
  • libubox: update to f2d6752 (2022-02-11) snapshot
  • uqmi: update to 2022.02.02 (f254fc5) snapshot
  • libcurl: update to 7.82.0
  • libsodium: update to latest 1.0.18-stable
  • libxml2: update to 2.9.13
  • nano: update to 6.2
  • xl2tpd: update to 1.3.17
  • dnsmasq: update to 2022.02.25 (4732aa6) snapshot
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-02-01
  • build: add Linksys EA6350v2 support
  • build: always add libutil to the image
  • build: router: Makefile: correct when installation of zlib and sqlite is needed
  • build: router: Makefile: openvpn doesn't use zlib at all...
  • build: router: Makefile: explicitly specify when zlib should be added to the image
  • build: Makefile: build dnsmasq with DUMPFILE option for ARM routers
  • build: correct build size to 32M for R8000, correct partition offsets and size
  • build: RT-AC3200: improve/change LED table if router is in Media Bridge Mode
  • build: Buffalo WZR-1750DHP: add flag for 512M DRAM support
  • build: Buffalo WZR-1750DHP: adjust partitions
  • build: Buffalo WZR-1750DHP: rely on cfe default / init parameter (for each router)
  • GUI: link wiki documentation to each relevant page - resolves #172
  • GUI: advanced-mac.asp - fix saving default WAN mac addr (starting with FT 2021-8 / latest VLAN-fixes)
  • GUI: (css): fix grayed out elements that cannot be modified
  • GUI: advanced-misc.asp: add confirmation before rebooting the router
  • GUI: add notes on pages where functionality is disabled when CTF/Broadcom FastNAT is turned on; also disable automagically QoS and BWL when CTF is enabled or BWL when Broadcom FastNAT is enabled; add notes that using QoS or Access Restriction disables Broadcom FastNAT module
  • GUI: tools-wol.asp: fix typo
  • GUI: advanced-mac.asp - align default wireless mac addr to wlconf setup AND FreshTomato initial mac setup (note: repair GUI wl mac setup --> GUI default and initial mac are the same now)
  • GUI: Advanced: Firewall: fix IGMP proxy custom configuration textarea bahaviour
  • GUI: Advanced: Routing: correct display of interfaces in Static Routing Table
  • GUI: Admin: Debugging: improvements to the Debugging page (resolves #184)
  • GUI: status-overview - improve ethstate if WAN port is moved to primary LAN (part 2)
  • GUI: Advanced: Firewall: add 'Allow DHCP responses' option; also correct name of nvram variable/value
  • GUI: Advanced: Firewall: add smart MTU black hole detection and enable it by default
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Server Configuration: enlarge 'Common Name' text area to 30 chars
  • GUI: change the menu labels: WOL -> WoL, Trace -> Traceroute, IPerf -> iPerf
  • GUI: IP Traffic: Last 24 Hours: fix initialization of 'IPs currently on graphic' dropdown list when loading the page
  • GUI: admin-access.asp: add option to enable/disable the brute force mitigation rule on port defined for GUI remote access
  • GUI: USB and NAS: BitTorrent Client: correct drop down list description
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix problems with Wireless Client mode (again)
  • GUI: Basic: Network: hide 'Wireless Client Mode' drop down list when given WAN is disabled
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP / DNS Client: remove 'Reduce packet size' option - no more available in udhcpc from busybox
  • GUI: Administration: Admin Access: correct display order of 'Allow Remote Upgrade'
  • GUI: Administration: Admin Access: change regex for 'Authorized Keys' to allow also pasting keys that start, for example, with some command
  • GUI: add as an Admin option: unmount JFFS automatically as part of the upgrade process
  • GUI: Overview: Device List: fix some potential problems
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix more issues when switching i.e. from 2 WANs to 1 WAN
  • GUI: USB and NAS: USB Support: disable drop-down lists of NTFS and HFS/HFS+ Drivers, when support for these file systems is not checked
  • GUI: advanced-vlan.asp - add Asus RT-AC56S (single-core (NOSMP) clone of RT-AC56U)
  • Add ability to run custom script with start and stop of QoS: /etc/wan_qos.custom start|stop wannum
  • Add more QoS overhead options for PPPoE in PTM mode and with VLAN (VDSL2)
  • Add flagspec for 512M DRAM, seperate build for xr300/r6700v3 with 512M DRAM
  • Correct Memory mapping for 512M DRAM (part 2) (resolves #180)
  • Correct Partition and JFFS space NETGEAR routers
  • IPv6: rc: services.c - add check for SLAAC and/or DHCPv6 before using global address and not link-local address for IPv6 DNS
  • OpenVPN: do not add 'duplicate-cn' to server config automatically
  • PPTP Server: bypass CTF (if enabled)
  • WL: add roaming assistant (see GUI advanced-wireless.asp) as an option - fixes #77 (note: disabled by default; disabled for wireless client, wireless ehternet bridge and media bridge mode; recommendation: do not use bandsteering and roaming assistant features at the same time)
  • adblock: filter also ipv6 addresses (resolves #200)
  • avahi: cleanup: ensure entries are dead for at least 1s (fix from the upstream)
  • avahi: fixed dns_sd segfaults, initialization issues, and added NDEBUGs (fix from the upstream)
  • avahi: use monotonic timer when possible (fix from the upstream)
  • avahi: use internal type for timers (fix from the upstream)
  • avahi: do not disable timeout cleanup on watch cleanup (fix from the upstream)
  • e2fsprogs: modify mke2fs.conf - default ^metadata_csum for ext4 (resolves #182)
  • getdns/stubby: rdata not correctly written for validation for certain RR types (fix from the upstream)
  • httpd: openvpn.c: add "route <netaddr> <netmask>" directive to downloaded OpenVPN config file when static keys are in use (because the route cannot be pushed from the "server" when using static keys)
  • httpd: check key and cert pair, if they are mismatched, regenerate key and cert
  • mdu: cloudflare: use new API token instead of email/globalAPIkey for auth
  • multiwan/watchdog: fix even more issues including lack of default route when all WANs are down - now in such cases, default route is added to the WAN with the heighest weight
  • nginx: change default server name to 'FreshTomato'
  • rc: buttons.c - increase button sample time (now 500 ms) and improve robustness
  • rc: dhcpc-event: fix selection of the correct prefix for two consecutive WANs
  • rc: firewall.c: check more variables before applying FW rules (in some cases, there was no firewall at all)
  • rc: cifs.c: fix condition for recognition when the cifs is mounted
  • rc: init.c: on halt/reboot, stop syslog before removing storage/usb to avoid problems
  • snmp: add patch to change snmp interface cache timeout to 1 second for realtime monitoring
  • usbmodeswitch: fix for Novatel USB730L modem
  • www: tomato.js: add placeholder support for <textarea> and <input>
FreshTomato-Mips 2022.1 Changelog

Note: DDNS Cloudflare now is using only the new method for auth - please update your settings.
Note2: to use a new WL feature (WL roaming assistant), clean install is needed.

  • kernel: USB: serial: option: add support for Novatel USB730L enterprise mode
  • kernel: HID: ignore Novatel USB730L modem
  • kernel: drivers: net: usb: update ipheth module
  • kernel: drivers: net: usb: ipheth: fix iOS14 tethering issues
  • Revert "kernel: make xt_recent built-in instead of module"
  • nginx: update to 1.21.6
  • tor: update to 0.4.6.10
  • e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.5
  • sqlite: update to 3.38.0
  • miniupnpd: update to 2.3.0
  • avahi: update to 0.8
  • libubox: update to f2d6752 (2022-02-11) snapshot
  • uqmi: update to 2022.02.02 (f254fc5) snapshot
  • libcurl: update to 7.82.0
  • libsodium: update to latest 1.0.18-stable
  • libxml2: update to 2.9.13
  • nano: update to 6.2
  • xl2tpd: update to 1.3.17
  • dnsmasq: update to 2022.02.25 (4732aa6) snapshot
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2022-02-01
  • build: always add libutil to the image
  • build: router: Makefile: correct when installation of zlib and sqlite is needed
  • build: router: Makefile: openvpn doesn't use zlib at all...
  • build: router: Makefile: explicitly specify when zlib should be added to the image
  • build: Makefile: add SNMP to e2500 target; rename description to 'Custom' because it isn't really 'Max' image (resolves #77)
  • build: Makefile: build dnsmasq with DUMPFILE option for ARM routers
  • GUI: advanced-mac.asp - fix saving default WAN mac addr (starting with FT 2021-8 / latest VLAN-fixes)
  • GUI: (css): fix grayed out elements that cannot be modified
  • GUI: advanced-misc.asp: add confirmation before rebooting the router
  • GUI: add notes on pages where functionality is disabled when CTF/Broadcom FastNAT is turned on; also disable automagically QoS and BWL when CTF is enabled or BWL when Broadcom FastNAT is enabled; add notes that using QoS or Access Restriction disables Broadcom FastNAT module
  • GUI: tools-wol.asp: fix typo
  • GUI: advanced-mac.asp - align default wireless mac addr to wlconf setup AND FreshTomato initial mac setup (note: repair GUI wl mac setup --> GUI default and initial mac are the same now)
  • GUI: Advanced: Firewall: fix IGMP proxy custom configuration textarea bahaviour
  • GUI: Advanced: Routing: correct display of interfaces in Static Routing Table
  • GUI: Admin: Debugging: improvements to the Debugging page
  • GUI: status-overview - improve ethstate if WAN port is moved to primary LAN (part 2)
  • GUI: Advanced: Firewall: add 'Allow DHCP responses' option; also correct name of nvram variable/value
  • GUI: Advanced: Firewall: add smart MTU black hole detection and enable it by default
  • GUI: VPN Tunneling: OpenVPN Server Configuration: enlarge 'Common Name' text area to 30 chars
  • GUI: change the menu labels: WOL -> WoL, Trace -> Traceroute, IPerf -> iPerf
  • GUI: IP Traffic: Last 24 Hours: fix initialization of 'IPs currently on graphic' dropdown list when loading the page
  • GUI: admin-access.asp: add option to enable/disable the brute force mitigation rule on port defined for GUI remote access
  • GUI: USB and NAS: BitTorrent Client: correct drop down list description
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix problems with Wireless Client mode (again)
  • GUI: Basic: Network: hide 'Wireless Client Mode' drop down list when given WAN is disabled
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP / DNS Client: remove 'Reduce packet size' option - no more available in udhcpc from busybox
  • GUI: Administration: Admin Access: correct display order of 'Allow Remote Upgrade'
  • GUI: Administration: Admin Access: change regex for 'Authorized Keys' to allow also pasting keys that start, for example, with some command
  • GUI: add as an Admin option: unmount JFFS automatically as part of the upgrade process
  • GUI: Overview: Device List: fix some potential problems
  • GUI: Basic: Network: fix more issues when switching i.e. from 2 WANs to 1 WAN
  • Add ability to run custom script with start and stop of QoS: /etc/wan_qos.custom start|stop wannum
  • IPv6: rc: services.c - add check for SLAAC and/or DHCPv6 before using global address and not link-local address for IPv6 DNS
  • OpenVPN: do not add 'duplicate-cn' to server config automatically
  • PPTP Server: bypass CTF (if enabled)
  • WL: add roaming assistant (see GUI advanced-wireless.asp) as an option (note: disabled by default)
  • adblock: filter also ipv6 addresses
  • avahi: cleanup: ensure entries are dead for at least 1s (fix from the upstream)
  • avahi: fixed dns_sd segfaults, initialization issues, and added NDEBUGs (fix from the upstream)
  • avahi: use monotonic timer when possible (fix from the upstream)
  • avahi: use internal type for timers (fix from the upstream)
  • avahi: do not disable timeout cleanup on watch cleanup (fix from the upstream)
  • getdns/stubby: rdata not correctly written for validation for certain RR types (fix from the upstream)
  • httpd: openvpn.c: add "route <netaddr> <netmask>" directive to downloaded OpenVPN config file when static keys are in use (because the route cannot be pushed from the "server" when using static keys)
  • httpd: check key and cert pair, if they are mismatched, regenerate key and cert
  • mdu: cloudflare: use new API token instead of email/globalAPIkey for auth
  • multiwan/watchdog: fix even more issues including lack of default route when all WANs are down - now in such cases, default route is added to the WAN with the heighest weight
  • nginx: change default server name to 'FreshTomato'
  • rc: buttons.c - increase button sample time (now 500 ms) and improve robustness
  • rc: dhcpc-event: fix selection of the correct prefix for two consecutive WANs
  • rc: firewall.c: check more variables before applying FW rules (in some cases, there was no firewall at all)
  • snmp: add patch to change snmp interface cache timeout to 1 second for realtime monitoring
  • usbmodeswitch: fix for Novatel USB730L modem
  • www: tomato.js: add placeholder support for <textarea> and <input>
  • Belkin F5D / F7D Series: adjust wl mac setup and wl default config to arm branch (note: erase all data in NVRAM memory (thorough) to get the new setup/config)
  • Netgear R6300 V1 / WNDR4500 V1 & V2: adjust wl mac setup and wl default config to arm branch (note: erase all data in NVRAM memory (thorough) to get the new setup/config)
  • DIR-865L: adjust wl mac setup and wl default config to arm branch (note: erase all data in NVRAM memory (thorough) to get the new setup/config)
  • RT-N66U / RT-AC66U: adjust wl mac setup and wl default config to arm branch (note: erase all data in NVRAM memory (thorough) to get the new setup/config)

Versienummer 2022.1
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+17+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Ro-Maniak2
13 maart 2022 17:22
Hoe te kiezen tussen dit en Asuswrt Merlin voor mijn park aan RT-AC86 en 68? Tot nu toe blij met de laatste…
+1eilavid
@Ro-Maniak213 maart 2022 17:34
Als het werkt, dan werkt het. Tenzij je een speciale feature van Tomato mist?
+1Ro-Maniak2
@eilavid13 maart 2022 20:14
Snap ik. Mijn post was een beetje bedoeld als uitdaging voor wie me kan uitleggen wat/of er echte plussen van de een boven de andere zijn.

Features of bijv. Veiligheid of snelheid.
+1EverLast2002
@Ro-Maniak214 maart 2022 14:45
Als je niet zonder kunt in je netwerk: VLANs.
FreshTomato heeft een overzichtelijke VLAN configuratie mogelijkheid, Merlin niet (althans destijds niet toen ik Merlin gebruikte).
+1Ro-Maniak2
@EverLast200215 maart 2022 12:55
Dank! Dat is wel iets waar ik hard over nadenk, aangezet door steeds meer opmerkingen op bijv. Tweakers over mensen die al hun (Chinese crap) IoT apparaten in een aparte VLAN zetten.

Dat lijkt mij een heel goed idee.
+1Eef1992
@Ro-Maniak213 maart 2022 18:18
Ik gebruik inmiddels al behoorlijke tijd Merlin en dat bevalt goed - en is stabiel. Ik zou niet veranderen om het veranderen. Als dit alles heeft dat je nodig hebt, heeft het alles dat je nodig hebt. Als je iets specifieks mist dat FreshTomato wel heeft, kun je overwegen over te stappen.
+1Qalo
13 maart 2022 23:23
Afgelopen week heb ik twee routers voorzien van een update. Dus net te laat om FreshTomato te onderzoeken. Mijn inmiddels stokoude (niet meer aangesloten) Syslink WRT54GL heb ik geflasht met de meest recente DD-WRT versie voor deze router, aangezien de originele besturing uit 2007 écht niet meer kan vandaag de dag. Die gaat richting de kringloop, want ik doe er niet zoveel meer mee. En daarna had ik ook mijn in gebruik zijnde TP-Link WDR3600 router voorzien van een upgrade, omdat de DD-WRT uit 2018 inmiddels ook behoorlijk verouderd was. Na het flashen en upgraden werken beide routers weer nog steeds als een zonnetje.

Afgelopen donderdagavond was ik bij de MediaMarkt, en ik zag in de koopjeshoek een Syslink WRT3200ACM staan. "Upgradable with OpenWRT en DD-WRT" stond op de doos, en dus was het voor mij meteen interessant. Hij was al afgeprijsd omdat het "het laatste model" was, maar ik heb er nog wat tientjes af geluld. Om die reden meteen maar meegenomen en gisteren meteen in gebruik genomen. Eerst de originele Linksys besturing vervangen voor de laatste DD-WRT versie, en... draait als een speer. Zelfs draadloos haal ik het maximale uit mijn verbinding. Ik heb een Ziggo 300 down en 30 up abbo, en dat haal ik nu zowel draadloos als bedraad. Lekker hoor!

Tot zover mijn zijsprongetje. Misschien is het wel leuk als Tweakers eens een artikel wijdt aan een vergelijk tussen OpenWRT, DD-WRT en FreshTomato. Alledrie open source firmware voor routers, en dus zou een vergelijkend warenonderzoek tussen deze drie wel aardig zijn om te lezen. Ik heb OpenWRT en FreshTomato eigenlijk nooit gebruikt omdat ik altijd erg tevreden ben geweest met DD-WRT op mijn bakkies. Maar ik ben wel benieuwd of er veel verschil zit tussen de drie. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 13 maart 2022 23:27]

