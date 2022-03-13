Software-update: RJ TextEd 15.45

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 15.45 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 15.40 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

RJ TextEd version 15.45

Run multiple instances

You can open another instance of the program if you hold the CTRL key while launching the editor.
If you select several files in explorer and open them in the editor using the context menu while holding the CTRL key - every file will be opened in its own editor window.
Removed the option to allow another instance on a different virtual desktop.

Code Explorer

Added a search box to the method list.

JavaScript

Made changes to improve Code Explorer navigation.

Explorer context menu

Fixed several issues. It should install/uninstall properly now, show an icon and open multiple files properly.

You can also open each selected file in its own instances of the program if you press the CTRL key.

Fixed
  • Path issue when opening a file with no path and app is running.
  • Folder picker issue on Windows XP.
  • Tcl/Tk namespace support.

RJ TextEd version 15.44

Toolbar images

Updated the image lists to the latest version.

Fixed
  • Context menu issue when installing the application.
  • Possible directory issue when opening a file with no path.

RJ TextEd version 15.43

Selection

Added a new option in Themes->Customize to show/hide tabs, spaces and line-breaks inside a selection.
All selection features should work now with variable width fonts like Arial, Calibri... which is mostly used in plain text. Space characters are ignored and not indicated with a dot in selections though.
Fixed several issues. Mostly with highlighter specific settings.

Themes manager (Themes -> Customize)

Made the window larger and a few other visual changes.

Fixed
  • Move left/right issues in document panel.
  • Selection issues (options).

RJ TextEd version 15.42

Selection

Added several options for selection in "Environment -> Themes -> Customize".

  • Selections can be drawn to the right window edge when spanning multiple lines.
  • Selections can be drawn to the line break when spanning multiple lines.
  • Selections can be transparent and display highlighting.

Tabs and white spaces are always displayed inside selections (when mono-spaced fonts are used). Line breaks are shown inside the selection if the selection extend to the window edge.
Default behavior is transparent selection extending to the window edge.

Fixed
  • Close to hibernate.

Versienummer 15.45
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Licentietype Freeware

RJ TextEd

