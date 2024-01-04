Versie 16.10 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntaxhighlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken sftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld en is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The editor can now handle different font weights for different syntax elements like comments, strings, numbers... E.g. you could set strings to be "ExtraBold" or comments to have "Medium" weight. You can change weight for different syntax elements using the customize themes window. Open the highlighter tab and click on []b checkbox. In the list, that opens, select a weight.

Changed how this works. It should work similarly to how it works in other editors like VS Code or Sublime.

Ctrl + Left : Move the cursor to the beginning of a word, or to the right of open braces e.g. ([{

+ : Move the cursor to the beginning of a word, or to the right of open braces e.g. ([{ Ctrl + Right : Move the cursor to the end of a word, or to the left of closing braces e.g. )]}

Removed the menu items to change font in the view menu. They were confusing to use and it wasn't clear whether they change a universal font for all file types, or an individual font using for the current file type (e.g. PHP). Use options to set or change the font. If you want to quickly increase or decrease the font size - use zoom.

Made some resize improvements. The window size is now saved between sessions.

Comment blocks should be highlighted properly now.

E.g. #cs -------- Code... #ce --------

Removed the current error reporting tool. The program will use an internal error handler instead. It provides information that is easier to preview before sending. And it looks better.