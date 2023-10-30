Versie 16.00 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntaxhighlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld en is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fold/unfold icons are now hidden by default and only displayed when the mouse is hovering the left margin (gutter). This is the default behavior in many code editors and now also in this one. It can be changed in options though.

An option has been added to always show fold/unfold icons in gutter, if you want the old behavior and always display the icons: "Options->Display->Code folding->Always show fold/unfold icons in gutter"

Added an option to save the highlighter used for the current file in [Options->File->Save status for last open files->Save highlighter].

This can be useful for files without extensions, or if you want to use a highlighter with a text file (e.g. containing code). The options is on by default.

Added a new highlighter for Mojo programming language.

Added a new highlighter for Reason programming language.