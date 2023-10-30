Versie 16.00 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntaxhighlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld en is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Hide fold/unfold icons in gutter
Fold/unfold icons are now hidden by default and only displayed when the mouse is hovering the left margin (gutter). This is the default behavior in many code editors and now also in this one. It can be changed in options though.Remember highlighter for opened files
An option has been added to always show fold/unfold icons in gutter, if you want the old behavior and always display the icons: "Options->Display->Code folding->Always show fold/unfold icons in gutter"
Added an option to save the highlighter used for the current file in [Options->File->Save status for last open files->Save highlighter].Highlighters
This can be useful for files without extensions, or if you want to use a highlighter with a text file (e.g. containing code). The options is on by default.
Fixed
- Added a new highlighter for Mojo programming language.
- Added a new highlighter for Reason programming language.
- UNC path issue.
- Update highlighter from Addons (extensions string was not copied).
- Advanced sort: Only numbers should be excepted as column values.
- Misc minor reported issues.