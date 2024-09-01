Versie 16.30 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntaxhighlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken sftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld en is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Made several improvements to auto completion when editing CSS files, and inside HTML style tags. Both Ctrl + Space and other auto completions should work much better now. Changed the icons used in the auto completion window.

Auto completion items and hints are now collected from a Json file (css.json). It's the same file used in VSCode.

Made several improvements to auto completion. Both Ctrl + Space and other auto completions should work much better now.

Changed the icons used in the auto completion window.

All auto completion items and hint are collected from a Json file (Html.json). It's the same file used in VSCode.

Export: Added new menu item in the environment menu to export selected settings and program data to a zipped file. Exporting settings can be used to make a backup, or copy your current settings to another computer.

Import: Added new menu item in the environment menu to import selected settings and program data from a zipped file. The program will restart after you've imported the data. This to make sure settings and data is properly loaded into the program.

Added support for EditorConfig files (.editorconfig). Whenever the editor opens a file it looks for .editorconfig files in the current and parent folders. The files contain settings that override the editor settings. This is helpful when you share source between different environments (and developers). You can turn this of in options, if you encounter some issues...

Tools menu: Added a menu item to help you create a new EditorConfig file. It lets you select items to include in your EditorConfig file. The current editor settings are then used as a template. For more information about EditorConfig see https://editorconfig.org/

Added a right click context menu to the word wrap toolbar button. The menu allows you to change wrap options, e.g. wrap at window edge/margin/column.

Added a new highlighter (syntax file) for GML code.

The "Preview" panel should now auto-update when editing Markdown files. This didn't work in previous releases.

Fixed some highlighting issues.

Made several small visual improvements.

The file list should handle multi-select better and enable the user to open or remove several entries at once.

The default settings should work better when first installing on a Linux machine using Wine. Fixed a few visual issues and disabled the explorer panel and file commander. They just don't work properly in Wine.