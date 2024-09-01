Software-update: RJ TextEd 16.30

RJ TextEd logo (79 pix) Versie 16.30 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntaxhighlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken sftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld en is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

CSS (LESS,SCSS) auto completion and hover hints

Made several improvements to auto completion when editing CSS files, and inside HTML style tags. Both Ctrl+Space and other auto completions should work much better now. Changed the icons used in the auto completion window.
Auto completion items and hints are now collected from a Json file (css.json). It's the same file used in VSCode.

HTML auto completion and hover hints

Made several improvements to auto completion. Both Ctrl+Space and other auto completions should work much better now.
Changed the icons used in the auto completion window.
All auto completion items and hint are collected from a Json file (Html.json). It's the same file used in VSCode.

Export/Import settings and program data

Export: Added new menu item in the environment menu to export selected settings and program data to a zipped file. Exporting settings can be used to make a backup, or copy your current settings to another computer.
Import: Added new menu item in the environment menu to import selected settings and program data from a zipped file. The program will restart after you've imported the data. This to make sure settings and data is properly loaded into the program.

EditorConfig

Added support for EditorConfig files (.editorconfig). Whenever the editor opens a file it looks for .editorconfig files in the current and parent folders. The files contain settings that override the editor settings. This is helpful when you share source between different environments (and developers). You can turn this of in options, if you encounter some issues...
Tools menu: Added a menu item to help you create a new EditorConfig file. It lets you select items to include in your EditorConfig file. The current editor settings are then used as a template. For more information about EditorConfig see https://editorconfig.org/

Word wrap

Added a right click context menu to the word wrap toolbar button. The menu allows you to change wrap options, e.g. wrap at window edge/margin/column.

GML (GameMaker Language)

Added a new highlighter (syntax file) for GML code.

Markdown

The "Preview" panel should now auto-update when editing Markdown files. This didn't work in previous releases.

Json

Fixed some highlighting issues.

Visual improvements

Made several small visual improvements.

Home (recent file list)

The file list should handle multi-select better and enable the user to open or remove several entries at once.

Linux Wine

The default settings should work better when first installing on a Linux machine using Wine. Fixed a few visual issues and disabled the explorer panel and file commander. They just don't work properly in Wine.

Fixed
  • Text cursor blinking or disappearing issue.
  • A few replace issues.
  • JavaScript template literal highlighting issue.
  • Some display and update issues when creating a new file.
  • Some minor editor paint issues.
  • Find field issue with regular expressions.
  • Modify marks when doing a re-compare of active documents.
  • Select line issue (last line).

Versienummer 16.30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/#download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

CH4OS 1 september 2024 17:13
Misschien stel ik een wat vreemde vraag, maar zijn er zaken waardoor deze editor te prefereren valt boven Visual Studio Code bijvoorbeeld?
GeroldM 3 september 2024 04:05
Het is een behoorlijk uitgebreide editor en is niet gebaseerd op Electron. Tenminste, dat was zo de laatste keer dat ik deze editor uitprobeerde. Dat is echter alweer een tijd geleden.

Had niet echt wat te klagen over de editor en de vele mogelijkheden. Maar op 1 of andere manier komt de editor op mij over als 'te druk' en raak ik wat verloren in de lay-out. Dat is echter mijn subjectieve n=1 ervaring.

NotePad++ bevalt mij een stuk beter. Visual Studio Code is geen slechte editor, maar het is makkelijk om een extensie teveel te installeren en in dezelfde situatie terecht te komen qua lay-out 'drukte' als deze editor.

De editor was destijds niet beter of slechter dan NotePad++ qua basisfunctionaliteit. Je kan het als pluspunt zien dat deze editor standaard met alles is inbegrepen, zodat je niet hoeft te kloo.en met plugins/extensies. Je zou dit ook als nadeel kunnen bestempelen.

Het is echter een gratis editor en mede beschikbaar als 'portable' versie, dus je hoeft het niet eens te installeren als je dat niet wil, mocht je het uit willen proberen. Dat concept laat heel wat minder tot geen rommel achter in je Windows installatie, mocht de software je niet bevallen.

