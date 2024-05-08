Versie 16.20 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntaxhighlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken sftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld en is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Recently closed files
Added a checkbox in the recent files dropdown list (and on the Home page) to toggle between recently opened and recently closed files.Options
Made changes in the "Highlight and margin" and "Font and tabs" sections.
Added 4 new tabs to each section.
Themes and dialog windows
- Source (default) - default highlighter settings.
- Text Files - plain text settings.
- ASCII Files - ASCII settings.
- Source Files - individual highlighter settings.
Made several visual changes in dialog windows and also several theme improvements.High DPI
Improved main window scaling and scaling in dialog windows. It's most notable when moving main window between different monitors.Recent file lists, lists in addons...
Made check boxes in recent file lists, highlighters and language lists in addons theme aware. They should look better now when using themes. Also fixed some scaling issues on high DPI screens.Current line border color
Added the option to change the current line border color in customize themes dialog window.Space between lines
This option should work better now on really high DPI monitors.Text Clips
Added a hint to preview the code in a text clip. Also added new context menu items.Updates (Win 8.1 and newer)
When a new version is available a Windows notification is displayed. It's added as an option but turned on by default. The message displayed after an update has been installed should now appear as a Windows notification, instead of a dialog box.Associate file extension to highlighter
Added a warning message if a user tries to add a .txt, .nfo or .diz extension to a highlighter, as they are reserved for text and ASCII files.Fixed
- Several "highlight all instances of current word" issues.
- Setting option for the TAB-key to insert tab characters, instead of spaces, should also set option to preserve tabs (and disable the checkbox).
- Current highlighter sometimes displayed with wrong case.
- Style issue in script toolbar.
- Abbreviations not working with Cpp files.
- Brace highlighting using alternative font.