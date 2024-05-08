Versie 16.20 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntaxhighlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken sftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld en is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added a checkbox in the recent files dropdown list (and on the Home page) to toggle between recently opened and recently closed files.

Made changes in the "Highlight and margin" and "Font and tabs" sections.

Added 4 new tabs to each section.

Source (default) - default highlighter settings.

Text Files - plain text settings.

ASCII Files - ASCII settings.

Source Files - individual highlighter settings.

Made several visual changes in dialog windows and also several theme improvements.

Improved main window scaling and scaling in dialog windows. It's most notable when moving main window between different monitors.

Made check boxes in recent file lists, highlighters and language lists in addons theme aware. They should look better now when using themes. Also fixed some scaling issues on high DPI screens.

Added the option to change the current line border color in customize themes dialog window.

This option should work better now on really high DPI monitors.

Added a hint to preview the code in a text clip. Also added new context menu items.

When a new version is available a Windows notification is displayed. It's added as an option but turned on by default. The message displayed after an update has been installed should now appear as a Windows notification, instead of a dialog box.

Added a warning message if a user tries to add a .txt, .nfo or .diz extension to a highlighter, as they are reserved for text and ASCII files.