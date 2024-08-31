Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 12.7

Debian logo (80 pix)Versie 12.7 van Debian is uitgekomen. Debian is een opensource besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 12, die als codenaam 'Bookworm' meegekregen heeft, zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Sinds oktober 2022 is het Social Contract van Debian gewijzigd, waardoor de installer nu ook software bevat die niet volledig vrij en opensource is, zoals drivers en firmware-images. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

The Debian project is pleased to announce the seventh update of its stable distribution Debian 12 (codename bookworm). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 12 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bookworm media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

DaaNMageDDoN 31 augustus 2024 17:27
Ik heb steevast maar ~300kB/s snelheid bij gebruik van deb.debian.org als mirror voor apt. Gelukkig gebruik ik apt-cacher-ng, dus het is alleen vervelend bij de eerste host die aan de beurt is, eenmaal gecached is het zo snel als mn lokale netwerk toestaat. Anderen hier met hetzelfde 'probleem'?
Cybermage @DaaNMageDDoN31 augustus 2024 17:35
In sources.list kan je andere mirror aangeven. zie https://www.debian.org/mirror/list.nl.html
dan geef je een nederlandse mirror op. die zijn veel sneller.

DaaNMageDDoN @Cybermage31 augustus 2024 17:50
Sorry ik was vergeten erbij te zeggen dat ik bekend ben met de andere mirrors (en uiteraard met sources.list / sources.list.d) maar dat het geen verschil oplevert. Ook heb ik ergens gelezen dat deb.debian.org zou moeten werken omdat er een "autodiscover" achter zou zitten. zie hier
Ik vraag me alleen (hardop) af of dit komt door apt-cacher-ng ('s backend). Misschien is het iets anders, misschien is het normaal, welke snelheid haal jij?
Ik heb de tool netselect-apt geprobeerd, maar ik denk dat ik mn firewall te streng heb staan, die komt er niet uit, misschien moet ik juist daar nog eens naar kijken.
sfranken @DaaNMageDDoN31 augustus 2024 17:55
Ik heb hier in een vm zon ~300mbit, gewoon standaard mirrors en geen tools ala apt-cacher
Frenziefrenz @DaaNMageDDoN31 augustus 2024 20:05
Ik krijg gewoon mijn volledige snelheid van tegen de 150 Mbit via ftp.be.debian.org. Ik kan me moeilijk voorstellen dat dat voor ftp.nl.debian.org anders zou zijn, behalve incidenteel bij uitzondering.
Tozz @DaaNMageDDoN31 augustus 2024 21:27
Ik beheerde vroeger een Debian mirror server (die mirror is nog altijd up and running). Ik kan je in ieder geval zeggen dat dat geen bandbreedte restricties op zitten. De mirrors uit de volledige mirror lijst zijn andere mirrors dan deb.debian.org. Die deb.debian.org zijn maar 3 a 4 servers.

De servers die niet achter 'ftp.nl' of 'deb.debian.org' zitten krijgen ook niet zo heel gek veel hits, dus die zitten ook niet vol qua bandbreedte.

Dit probleem moet dus eigenlijk wel bij jou zitten.
desalniettemin @Cybermage31 augustus 2024 20:49
Ik gebruik MX Linux wat Xfce als standaard desktop heeft en gebaseerd is op Debian. Ik gebruik de Amerikaanse Princeton mirror, die is veel eerder met nieuwe updates dan de Nederlandse. Toen ik nog Firefox gebruikt en er was een nieuwe versie beschikbaar dan kreeg ik die eerder met de Amerikaanse mirror dan met de Nederlandse. Maar Nederlandse mirror is wat sneller met de update installeren, maar ik heb alle tijd, dus dat is geen probleem.
stuiterveer @DaaNMageDDoN31 augustus 2024 18:38
Ik gebruik standaard deb.debian.org bij elke Debian bak die ik draai, en tot nu toe geen limitaties qua snelheid gehad. Als je standaard apt-cacher-ng er tussen hebt hangen vermoed ik eigenlijk dat daar het probleem zit; wat als je die er volledig tusenuit haalt?
Telin @DaaNMageDDoN31 augustus 2024 18:55
Ik heb Nederlandse mirrors geselecteerd en download updates met ~80 megabyte per seconden. Nooit echt problemen gehad met snelheid van de mirrors.
desalniettemin @Telin31 augustus 2024 20:51
Maar de Nederlandse mirror is later met de nieuwe versie van Firefox. In ieder geval met MX Linux. Daarom gebruik ik de Amerikaanse mirror van Princeton.
Telin @desalniettemin1 september 2024 02:46
Ik gebruik sowieso geen Firefox, dus voor mij geen probleem.
desalniettemin @Telin1 september 2024 11:57
Ik gebruik sinds 2 weken Brave, want Firefox en Viaplay is waardeloos door het vele stotteren en bevriezen en het 2x en soms meer afspelen van het bevroren gedeelte. Heb ik met Brave totaal geen last van.
oef! @DaaNMageDDoN31 augustus 2024 18:57
Zou sneller moeten gaan. Heb je wel eens netselect-apt gedaan?
Troepje @DaaNMageDDoN1 september 2024 09:31
Zit er misschien iets geks in je resolv.conf of dat ie eerst ipv6 probeert en dat lukt niet, en dan terug schakelt ofzo? Fie gemiddelde snelheid is vast inclusief verbinding opzetten, misschien dat saar iets mis gaat.
beerse @DaaNMageDDoN2 september 2024 11:08
Als je bandbreedte wenst, kan je het beste een zo lokaal mogelijke mirror gebruiken. Daar zijn ze voor. Als je de centrale bron gebruikt, dan kan het zomaar zijn dat je niet de enige gebruiker bent. Tel daarbij dat er ook meer netwerk tussen zit met alle mogelijke vertragingen van dien. Mirrors zijn er niet voor niets.
DaaNMageDDoN @DaaNMageDDoN4 september 2024 19:17
Gevonden!
Wouw wat een hoop reacties, super bedankt daarvoor!
Het motiveerde me er nog eens in te duiken en een lang verhaal van trial en error later, bleek dat ik op de bewuste machine als onderdeel van apt-unattended-upgrades, de instelling om de download te cappen had uncommented. Ik kon me dat niet herinneren, en het bleek uit de probeersels wel dat die instelling niet van toepassing was als de apt-cacher-ng die soms wel en soms niet de zaken al klaar had staan. Deed ik een apt install --download-only, een apt clean en ik download het nog eens, dan was het wel snel.
Goed, deze zat dus verborgen in /etc/apt/apt.conf.d/50-unattended-upgrades:
Acquire::http::Dl-Limit "250";
Bedankt nog voor alle inspiratie, de duivel zit m in de details blijkt wel.
PS dit is de enige machine met de unattended upgrades actief, de desktop, sinds een maand of 2 over naar Debian en het is alweer een tijdje geleden sinds dat windows op de desktop op naakt metaal draaide.
iqcgubon 1 september 2024 08:48
Draai momenteel Linux Mint op mijn server. Maar er is net nieuwe hardware geleverd. Misschien eens tijd om Debian uit te proberen dan :)
L0g0ff @iqcgubon1 september 2024 19:22
Mag ik vragen waarom je mint draait op je server? Mint is echt gebouwd voor een desktop. Voor een server denk ik dat je inderdaad veel beter naar Debian kunt kijken.

Je zal er ongetwijfeld een goede reden voor hebben.
iqcgubon @L0g0ff2 september 2024 07:16
Beetje stomme reden hoor. toen ik die indertijd installeerde was ik nog niet moedig genoeg om voor CLI-only te gaan. En Ubuntu gaf me mega veel problemen met RDP. Niet aan de praat te krijgen, en super traag. Input lag van meerdere seconden. Dan eens Mint geprobeerd en dat ging perfect. Dus daar gewoon bij gebleven.

En in de realiteit gewoon altijd SSH gedaan en alles via CLI gedaan. Dus nu Debian eens proberen. Installatie op een Odroid H4 is alleszins goed gelopen.
L0g0ff @iqcgubon3 september 2024 22:49
Lijkt me een prima reden ;) En inderdaad als je eenmaal de cli gewend bent op een server dan wil je voor heel veel zaken niet meer hoeven klikken :)
Telin @iqcgubon1 september 2024 23:07
Debian staat nu niet echt bekend om compatibiliteit met de meest recente hardware. Debian gebruikt oudere packages wat de stabiliteit echt super top maakt maar dit kan ook problemen geven met nieuwere hardware.
Master FX 31 augustus 2024 21:22
Is er eigenlijk ook een manier om op te vragen via de terminal welke versie je draait (afgezien van v12 Bookworm).
lsb_release -a en cat /etc/os-release houden het op Debian 12.
Tozz @Master FX31 augustus 2024 21:29
cat /etc/debian_version
Master FX @Tozz31 augustus 2024 21:52
Ty
Lennyz @Master FX1 september 2024 09:07
Ik gebruik hier altijd neofetch voor. De andere oplossing zijn simpeler maar ik vind de weergave altijd zo gaaf.
xxs @Lennyz1 september 2024 10:47
Maar Neofetch geeft standaard ook geen puntnummer aan.
desalniettemin @xxs1 september 2024 12:00
Ik gebruik Fastfetch, maar die laat het ook niet zien bijdeweg. Ik gebruik daar About MX Linux voor. Dat laat wel de distroversie zien.
desalniettemin @Lennyz1 september 2024 11:59
Neofetch wordt niet meer ondersteund. Fastfetch is beter en laat veel meer informatie zien. Al laat het wel het verkeerde logo van MX Linux zien. Het beeld het oude MX logo af.
Elminster @Master FX31 augustus 2024 21:32
cat /etc/debian_version
Master FX @Elminster31 augustus 2024 21:52
Ty too
Olaf van der Spek 31 augustus 2024 17:21
Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 12.6

Versie 12.7 van Debian is uitgekomen.
@Drobanir Copy paste error titel?

DethStryke @Olaf van der Spek31 augustus 2024 19:59
Dubbel. Ook info onder artikel verwijst nog naar 12.6 ipv 12.7
xxs 1 september 2024 10:48
Voor de Pi liefhebbers, PiOS is ook naar 12.7.

