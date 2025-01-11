Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 12.9

Debian logo (80 pix)Versie 12.9 van Debian is uitgekomen. Debian is een opensource besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 12, die als codenaam 'Bookworm' meegekregen heeft, zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Sinds oktober 2022 is het Social Contract van Debian gewijzigd, waardoor de installer nu ook software bevat die niet volledig vrij en opensource is, zoals drivers en firmware-images. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 12: 12.9 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the ninth update of its stable distribution Debian 12 (codename bookworm). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 12 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bookworm media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 12 desktop

Versienummer 12.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/debian-installer/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-01-2025 18:28
97 • submitter: Munchie

11-01-2025 • 18:28

97

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Debian

Update-historie

12-07 Debian GNU/Linux 13.6 5
16-05 Debian GNU/Linux 13.5 94
15-03 Debian GNU/Linux 13.4 23
10-01 Debian GNU/Linux 13.3 35
15-11 Debian GNU/Linux 13.2 29
09-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 13.1 65
08-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 13.0 62
05-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 12.11 34
03-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 18
01-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 12.9 97
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prutser001 11 januari 2025 19:30
Ik ben geen Linux kenner ofzo, kan het installeren, dingen draaien (nextcloud/wireguard/Adguard) en spul in docker. Gebruik nu Ubuntu server 2404 voor mijn spulletjes. Werkt goed voor zover ik dat ervaar.

Heb er heel wat geprobeerd, mint, Manjaro, arch zorix ofzo en nog wat andere.

Wat maakt dit beter of anders dat Ubuntu server b.v?

Als je zoekt zie je alleen maar meningen maar feiten?
RobertMe @prutser00111 januari 2025 19:48
Ik ben geen Linux kenner ofzo, kan het installeren, dingen draaien (nextcloud/wireguard/Adguard) en spul in docker. Gebruik nu Ubuntu server 2404 voor mijn spulletjes. Werkt goed voor zover ik dat ervaar.

Heb er heel wat geprobeerd, mint, Manjaro, arch zorix ofzo en nog wat andere.

Wat maakt dit beter of anders dat Ubuntu server b.v?

Als je zoekt zie je alleen maar meningen maar feiten?
Als de een echt beter was dan de ander dan was er natuurlijk maar 1 geweest. Dat je alleen meningen ziet en geen feiten klopt in zoverre dus ook wel. En dat is het mooie van Linux, er is keuze en voor elk wat wils.

V.w.b. feiten: Ubuntu is (/was) gebaseerd op Debian, waardoor de verschillen ook "kleiner" zijn (zelfde package manager bv, zoals je hebt ervaren in vergelijking met bv Arch of Manjaro). Grootste verschil is dat Ubuntu, of eigenlijk het bedrijf er achter, Canonical, zelf wat dingen heeft ontwikkeld die ze "erdoor drukken" in hun eigen distributie. Zoals dus bv Snap. Daarnaast doet Ubuntu (veel) meer releases. Ubuntu heeft elke 6 maanden een nieuwe release waarvan elke 2 jaar een LTS release (Long Term Support). Debian doet veel minder releasen (eens in de 2, 3 jaar). En de rest zijn allemaal minor updates wat gewoon de bestaande versie is met alle updates er bovenop. Waarbij zowel Debian als Ubuntu weer hetzelfde model volgen. Ten tijde van de ontwikkeling van een nieuwe versie worden packages "gefreezed" op een bepaalde versie. En gedurende de looptijd van die versie van de distributie worden er in principe zo min mogelijk updates gedaan, en alleen bugs geplet (/backports gedaan van patches van het upstream project op de versie die zijzelf op "vast" zitten). Doordat Ubuntu echter elke 6 maanden een nieuwe versie van het OS uitbrengt lopen zij dus relatief meer in de pas met de "upstream" versies. Maar ook daar lopen ze ook wel weer vaker wat achter. Terwijl bv Arch een "rolling release" en ook nog eens "bleeding edge" model hanteert. Arch heeft geen versie. Als er nieuwe versies van software uit komen worden die "zo snel mogelijk" (bleeding edge) als update uitgerold. Waardoor je dus eenmalig het OS installeert en door regelmatig te updaten gewoon altijd "de nieuwste versie" hebt. Wat dus ook weer aantoont dat er geen "beter" is. Prive gebruik ik Arch met zijn bleeding edge rolling release model, en dat werkt voor mij prima en heb ik altijd de nieuwste software. Op de werk laptop heb ik voorheen (K)Ubuntu gebruikt, "want dat is stabieler doordat het minder updates heeft en niet zo kort op upstream updates zit, de software heeft zich wat meer bewezen". Maar liep tegen verschillende issues aan daarmee (technisch en "filosofisch"), dus intussen draai ik op de werk laptop Manjaro. Wel weer rolling release, maar Manjaro is iets "trager" met het vrijgeven van software updates waardoor het toch weer stabieler is dan Arch / minder kans op issues geeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobertMe op 11 januari 2025 19:51]

BasHouse @RobertMe11 januari 2025 20:25
Mooi verhaal, het grote verschil zit hem natuurlijk in waar je het voor gebruikt. Ik zou Debian als desktop pc echt niet willen.. Dan inderdaad beter Ubuntu oid. Maar als je een stabiele server omgeving wil hebben zit je niet te wachten op "bleeding edge" updates. Dan wil je gewoon geen gezeik. En dan is Debian waar je moet zijn.
Verwijderd @BasHouse11 januari 2025 20:45
En op de desktop wil je wel gezeik?

Ik heb juist Debian geïnstalleerd nadat Ubuntu na updates weer de installatie omzeep had geholpen. Hetzelfde met Mint en Kubuntu.

Nu 2 jaar Debian op de desktop, op 3 PC's. Volledig vrij van Windows, en nog nooit een herinstallatie hoeven doen. Updates voert ie prima door....nooit gezeik mee.
BasHouse @Verwijderd11 januari 2025 20:51
Ik heb die stap nog niet durven nemen. Zit gewoon op 11. Kan ik wel een beetje gezeik van hebben ;)
asing @BasHouse12 januari 2025 00:34
Ik kan Debian niet echt aanraden als vervanger. Ja, het is echt rete stabiel. Ik dacht ik ga mijn servers erop draaien vanwege de lange ondersteuning. Ik heb ook een Wazuh servertje draaien, en daar die Debian machines aan gehangen.

In vergelijking met iets anders, Ubuntu of Fedora, worden CVE's door Debian echt heel slecht gepatched. Debian Sid (unstable branch) was meestal wel in orde maar die draai je dan weer liever niet. Het commentaar bij de CVE was meestal iets als "we fixen het wel in de volgende update". Voor mij reden genoeg om naar Ubuntu te gaan. Heeft ook zo zijn quirks (hoi Snap), maar Fedora wil je ook niet op je server want dat is weer bleeding edge.

Wil je van Windows 11 af, dan zou ik voor Fedora gaan. Draai ik ook op mijn daily.
arikkert @asing12 januari 2025 09:47
Heb je voorbeelden van belangrijke CVE's die niet snel patched werden op Debian stable ?
asing @arikkert12 januari 2025 10:35
Ik heb al een tijdje geen Bookworm meer, maar vond wel wat links in mijn browser history. Ik kwam hierop door in Wazuh op de vulnerability scanner te klikken, en dan alleen de criticals te selecteren.

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/CVE-2024-38428
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/CVE-2024-38541

Dan dezelfde CVEs voor Ubuntu:

https://ubuntu.com/security/CVE-2024-38428
https://ubuntu.com/security/CVE-2024-38541

Laat ik er nog eentje pakken. CVE-2024-5535. Een fout in OpenSSL. Ubuntu heeft de CVE gepubliceerd op 27 juni (https://ubuntu.com/security/CVE-2024-5535). De USN met 3 andere fixes kwam 31 juli (https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6937-1).

Dan Debian, die noteerden het ook in dezelfde periode (https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=1074487). De fix echter.....
That CVE is of minor severity, requires a ton of patches (incl. follow-up) and I didn't want to bother and fix it for stable and mess something up by accident or not cover it properly. It did not look worth it.
En dat was 3 september. Nu is minor severity een puntje van discussie. Het gaat mij meer om de houding van de ontwikkelaars dat ze dit zo doen en communiceren. Uiteindelijk installeer je dan 2 servers naast elkaar met 2 verschillende OSen. Dan kijk je naar de verschillen en zie je dat Debian meer kwetsbaarheden bevat. Als je dan ook nog de houding van de devs meeneemt dan zie ik geen reden om Bookworm ergens op te zetten.
arikkert @asing13 januari 2025 09:44
Dank voor je uitgebreide toelichting.
Je lijkt een punt te hebben.
Misschien is dat de prijs die we betalen voor een stabiel OS.
Als de security patch ingewikkeld is en de stabiliteit in gevaar brengt, is er druk om de patch uit te stellen tot een volgende release van het OS. Altijd discussie natuurlijk welke keuze gemaakt wordt tussen stabiliteit en security.
Hawkysoft @arikkert14 januari 2025 07:26
Als je puur op security uit wilt gaan op je daily driver, run Fedora
Hawkysoft @asing14 januari 2025 07:23
Wil je up2date zijn moet je de Testing branche runnen. De stable versie loopt idd achter. Tevens heeft de vulnerability waar je het over hebt ook daadwerkelijk weinig tot geen impact.

Ik citeer even voor je
only applications that directly call the SSL_select_next_proto function with a 0 length list of supported client protocols are affected by this issue.
Zoek die applicaties maar eens op die dit doen.
N8w8 @asing12 januari 2025 06:42
Niet dat ik alle CVEs volg, maar sommigen vangen mn aandacht (bijv ivm nieuws/discussies) en die bekijk ik dan, en die worden meestal vrij snel gepatcht zonder gezeik.
Ik heb dit ook niet eerder gehoord, als het echt zo slecht was moet daar wel meer over te vinden zijn lijkt mij, maar ik vind zo snel niks.
Dus ja dat ze "meestal" zeggen dat ze het later fixen lijkt me overdreven, mss tenzij je n paar uur al n probleem vindt (wat natuurlijk best zo kan zijn).
Wat iig wel echt slechter is dan anderen is Debian testing, die krijgt fixes altijd met vertraging, ook security. Kan je beter stable/unstable draaien.
zenlord @asing12 januari 2025 07:49
In vergelijking met iets anders, Ubuntu of Fedora, worden CVE's door Debian echt heel slecht gepatched.
Zulke boude uitspraak vraagt natuurlijk naar onderbouwing. Naar mijn ervaring zijn CVE's altijd ogenblikkelijk gepatched door het Debian Security team. Ze hebben zelf een eigen security repository op de stable branch.
@OP: ik beheer sinds 2006 de IT van een advocatenkantoor waarvan alle servers en clients op Debian draaien. Als je een saai, veilig en super stabiel systeem wil, dan hoef je niet verder te zoeken. Heb ik al gezegd dat je Debian op zo goed als ieder toestel kan draaien? Niet alleen x86 of arm64, maar daarnaast een dozijn arches waar velen van ons nooit mee in aanraking komen.
Settler11 @Verwijderd11 januari 2025 22:47
Dit is natuurlijk een N=1, maar op mijn surface pro 7+ ook Debian geïnstalleerd en geconfigureerd maar sporadisch wifi helemaal verdween. Dus er zit weer een kale (atlasos) w11 op.
vlaaing peerd @Settler1112 januari 2025 10:55
Misschien helpt deze fix: https://forums.debian.net/viewtopic.php?t=161206

Het fixte in elk geval de wegvallende Wifi op de Surface van mijn buurman.
Settler11 @vlaaing peerd12 januari 2025 23:04
Zoals verteld heb ik Debian opgegeven. ;)
zordaz @Verwijderd11 januari 2025 21:10
Twee jaar is niets in Debian land :)
Ik heb hier een werkende Debian stable uit 2001 draaien. Die heeft talloze upgrades achter de rug. Doet het ook prima als desktop, het is maar wat je ermee wil. Firefox ESR en Thunderbird mail zijn gewoon in de meest recente versies beschikbaar.
aileron @Verwijderd11 januari 2025 23:51
Ik heb nu Debian meer dan een jaar op m'n desktop draaien.
Draait als een zonnetje, geen spijt van.
Daarnaast heb ik een raspberry pi en een servertje die allebei debian draaien.
Dus als server en als desktop voor een groot succes en het feit dat ik maar 1 distro draai in m'n hele netwerk maakt het voor mij ook simpeler, het werkt overal hetzelfde.

Soms zie ik wel packages die alweer best verouderd zijn, maar blijf ik toch liever weg van flatpack.
Nee ik accepteer het en wacht wel op Trixie een upgrade. De stabiliteit van het systeem is mij echt waardevol.
RuddyMysterious @Verwijderd12 januari 2025 10:46
En op de desktop wil je wel gezeik?
Op desktop wil ik inderdaad geen gezeik, maar niet ten koste van maanden tot jaren achterlopen op vlak van softwareversies.

Geef mij dan maar een betrouwbare rolling release distro zoals OpenSUSE Tumbleweed waar ik tenminste KDE Plasma 6 en de laatste versies van alle software native kan installeren zonder dat ik constant moet morsen met PPA's.
Verwijderd @RuddyMysterious12 januari 2025 14:52
Ik game zelf verder niet dus gaming kijk ik persoonlijk ook niet naar. Niet interessant voor mij.

Updates krijg ik vrij vlot binnen. Via software Center. Hij zoekt daarbij ook in flatpak en snap..

Een update daarvan heb ik eerder, of 1 dag later binnen nadat er hier op Tweakers een vermelding van staat. En krijg ook dagelijks/wekelijks wel updates voor geïnstalleerde programma's die ik heb geïnstalleerd.
RuddyMysterious @Verwijderd12 januari 2025 16:39
Updates krijg ik vrij vlot binnen. Via software Center. Hij zoekt daarbij ook in flatpak en snap..
Als de Flatpak of Snap apps goed werken voor jou, prima dan, maar bij sommige daarvan scheelt er soms een cruciaal iets aan (bv. IntelliJ IDEA waarbij gradle niet naar behoren leek te werken, een klein halfjaar geleden toch) en dan ben je toch blij als de applicatie zonder containerisation standaard wordt aangeboden.

Toegegeven, IntelliJ IDEA Community Edition is nu net een applicatie die niet wordt aangeboden door Debian via de repo's omdat het niet gebouwd kan worden met een opensource toolchain.

Wat wel duidelijk is dat er veel keus is voor iedereen die het op zijn eigen manier wilt, en dat is net de kracht van het Linux-landschap.
batjes
@Verwijderd12 januari 2025 10:51
Nee. Maar @BasHouse heeft een goed punt. Debian heeft bijna geen ontwikkeling op hun generieke desktop gebruik zitten en bijna alles in de ontwikkeling voor server features.

Ik gebruik Debian al 20 jaar en ben er groot fan van, maar als desktop is het gewoon geen prettig OS als je ook wil gamen.

Debian ondersteund AMD GPU's niet eens fatsoenlijk. Ik kreeg mijn vorige RX 580 niet volledig aan de praat zonder zo'n hybride Debuntu te gebruiken. Mijn huidige RX 7800X kreeg ik ook niet verder dan 2d acceleratie zonder wederom weer Ubuntu repos toe te voegen en een boel Ubuntu packages binnen te trekken.
Verwijderd @batjes12 januari 2025 14:40
Mijn firepro 7000 werd meteen goed herkend, incl 3 monitoren :)
Frenziefrenz @batjes12 januari 2025 22:33
Daar kan ik me niet in vinden. Mijn RX 580 werkte prima, en mijn huidige RX 6700 XT ook. Ik dual boot overigens met Windows op een andere schijf voor spelletjes, maar dat is vooral i.v.m. HDR.
batjes
@Frenziefrenz13 januari 2025 10:15
Oke, dus nu 2 reacties over dat 2d acceleratie prima werkt.
vorige RX 580 niet volledig
Frenziefrenz @batjes13 januari 2025 11:39
Ik heb het over 3D hè. Ik zeg alleen maar dat specifieke spellen (bv. Horizon Zero Dawn) imo veel mooier zijn met HDR dan zonder.
jimshatt @Verwijderd13 januari 2025 02:02
Ik draai Debian unstable op de desktop en slechts zeer af en toe heb ik "gezeik", en noem me masochist, maar ik hou wel van een beetje pielen om mijn systeem draaiende te houden. Meestal is het een kwestie van opletten bij het updaten dat hij niet ineens software wil deinstalleren vanwege een broken dependency, maar dat is meestal na een dag verholpen (dan doe je dus apt upgrade ipv apt dist-upgrade).

Voordeel is dan weer dat unstable ook rolling release is, en tamelijk bleeding edge. En als het echt moet neem je een flatpak.
Patjec @Verwijderd14 januari 2025 14:42
Op de PI's en de servertjes hier in huis Debian en op de desktops Parrot OS (Debian met een smaakje). Nu ook windowsvrij. Had geen zin om mijn ouwe Intel 7700K weg te zwieren. Dus nu een huis vrij van MS.
RobertMe @BasHouse11 januari 2025 20:29
Klopt. Die toevoeging miste :p Mijn VPS, zelfbouw router en servertje draaien allemaal Debian (en mijn NAS/oude server Proxmox wat dus ook Debian is. Maar eigenlijk wil ik die eens een keer opnieuw installeren met gewoon Debian, aangezien ik "Proxmox niet (meer) gebruik". Deed al alles op de CLI, en VMs gebruik ik al lang niet meer en het beetje software dat nog in LXCs draait kan ook gewoon op de host / is geen LXC voor nodig).
latka @BasHouse11 januari 2025 21:13
Tsja, zoveel distributies zoveel meningen: Debian Desktop / KDE Plasma gebruiker hier. Werkt als een dolle. De default Ubuntu/Gnome release is onwerkbaar omdat het heel hard de Windows 11/Gebuikers zijn dom achterna gaat.
whiner @latka12 januari 2025 20:33
Ze proberen een groter markt aandeel te krijgen door (eindelijk) iets te maken dat gebruiksvriendelijk is.
En de grootste doelgroep is geen tweaker, maar een 'domme' gebruiker.

Hier is niets mis mee als je echt wilt dat het marktaandeel van Microsoft wat minder wordt.
latka @whiner12 januari 2025 21:48
Het is alleen een beetje aan het doorslaan. Mijn vrouw zat op oude versies op Ubuntu en is na een paar upgrades begonnen met klagen dat sommige dingen niet meer lukken (geen concreet voorbeeld helaas, want mijn standaard antwoord is dat ze gewoon KDE moet gebruiken ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door latka op 12 januari 2025 21:49]

Hawkysoft @BasHouse14 januari 2025 07:19
Oftewel persoonlijke voorkeur, er is niks mis met Debian, ik run meerdere instances voor servers, en voor dagelijkse activiteiten run ik op de test branche (op lap- en desktops).
Jerie @RobertMe11 januari 2025 23:54
Als je graag Debian draait en rolling release dan kan dat: dat heet Unstable (aka Sid). Wil je iets "trager" vrijgeven van software updates dan neem je Testing. Voor een dergelijke functionaliteit heb je geen Arch of Arch-based OS nodig.

Je zou ook gewoon nix(pkgs) kunnen installeren (hoeft dus niet eens NixOS te zijn). Als iedereen op het werk dat zou draaien op de laptop, dan zou de wereld een stuk fijner zijn.

Ik gebruik in server VMs liefst Ubuntu LTS maar dat komt puur omdat ik ooit daarheen ben geswitched vanuit Debian in de jaren '00. De tooling is nagenoeg hetzelfde als Debian. Toen was Debian nog tergend traag met nieuwe Stable releases en ik ben blijven hangen. In de tussentijd is er veel gebeurd; genoeg redenen om Ubuntu te verlaten! Maar wat ik nog steeds prettig vind aan Ubuntu is ik weet dat ze eens in de 2 jaar een LTS releasen en iedere 6 maanden een nieuwe Stable (die overigens gebaseerd is op Debian Testing). Dat is trouwens niet altijd beter; soms kun je beter even uitstellen of juist eerder releasen. Bijvoorbeeld als er net iets groots uit is gebracht zoals nieuwe Linux stable kernel of nieuwe grote DE. Dat is dan weer wel een nadeel aan Ubuntu (al werken ze daar soms, indien redelijkerwijs mogelijk, toch omheen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 11 januari 2025 23:57]

prutser001 @RobertMe12 januari 2025 00:43
Whoa, das een verhaal!
Dank je, dus zit wel goed met Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Heb tijdelijk 1 van mijn laptops op Chrome OS Flex draaien (vraag niet waarom is een test en tijdelijk voor iemand anders zodat ik printer die kennelijk niet door Chrome OS ondersteund wordt via CUPS kan laten werken - Lijkt op veel gedoe).

Heb zelf voornamelijk Linux/Debian distros draaien op Vmware (ESXI 8.0) en binnen Vmware workstation, ook Ubuntu op Windows 11 WSL2.
Ik ben het met je eens dat ik Ubuntu SNAP ook echt ruk vindt. Was met Nextcloud bezig en daar was een SNAP versie van. Niets anders dan ellende, bare-metal geen enkel probleem, Nu zelf buiten SNAP om ook Docker+unifi/Portainer/Collabora-code en Nextcloud/AdGuard/Wireguard op Ubuntu zelf.

Zal zeggen dat dit heel wat complete her-installaties waren om het zo te krijgen als ik wil.
Het is leuk om mee te 'klooien' maar ik kan het gewoon nog niet als Windows vervanger gebruiken.

Maar mooie uitleg allemaal. Misschien maar weer eens Manjaro proberen op de laptop.
Het is ook leren merk ik wel, Dos kan ik nog dromen maar alle linux dingen... pff zijn er flink wat.
CAPSLOCK2000
@prutser00111 januari 2025 22:28
De reden dat je vooral meningen ziet is omdat er feitelijk maar weinig verschillen zijn tussen Debian en Ubuntu. Ubuntu is namelijk op Debian gebaseerd en bestaat voor het grootste deel uit dezelfde software. Verbeteringen die Ubuntu maakt vloeien grotendeels terug naar Debian. Met enige moeite kun je een Ubuntu systeem ombouwen tot een Debian systeem, en andersom.

Ubuntu is opgericht om commerciele support te geven op Debian. Heel wat developers werken aan beide. Ze zijn in dienst van Ubuntu maar werken vooral aan Debian. De verschillen die bestaan zijn er vooral omdat Ubuntu als bedrijf andere prioriteiten heeft, zoals meer nadruk op een gebruikersvriendelijkheid en vaste releasedates. Als bedrijf kunnen ze mensen betalen om dingen te doen waar Debian geen vrijwilligers voor kan vinden. Debian is wat principieler ingesteld en Ubuntu wat pragmatischer.

Persoonlijk voel ik me meer thuis bij Debian omdat ik hun principes deel (zoals Free Software). Daarnaast heb ik groot vertrouwen de betrouwbaarheid van Debian. Als gevorderde gebruiker heb ik de extra polijst van Ubuntu niet nodig, ik richt systemen toch helemaal zelf in, maar ik mis niks als ik met Ubuntu werk want het is uiteindelijk hetzelfde systeem.
Sandor_Clegane @CAPSLOCK200012 januari 2025 18:12
Ubuntu was iets gemakkelijker qua hardware dan standaard Debian, probleem is dat Ubuntu graag weer eigen dingen wil bouwen waar ik niet op zit te wachten zoals Snap.

Dus nu weer gewoon Debian, wat een verademing.
bucovaina89 @prutser00112 januari 2025 07:36
Ik gebruik Debian op mijn thuiscomputers. Dat werkt goed. Maar ik denk dat de "echte" use-case eerder servers is. De tijd dat ik altijd de laatste nieuwe software geinstalleerd wilde hebben, ligt al lang achter me.

Met Debian heb je als "nadeel" dat je maar zelden echt recente software hebt. Wat je daarvoor terug krijgt is stabiliteit. "It just works". In de >10 jaar dat ik een serverpark van zo'n dikke 60 Debian servers beheer, kan ik me eigenlijk niet echt iets herinneren dat Debian iets in de soep heeft laten draaien. Dat was eerder geknoei van mij :) .

Waarom ik dan persoonlijk Ubuntu iets minder geschikt vind voor server (opgelet persoonlijke mening), is dat major releases elkaar veel vaker opvolgen. Ik heb geen zin om elke 6 maanden elke server weer eens een upgrade te gaan geven (OK OK, er is LTS en zo).
CAPSLOCK2000
@bucovaina8912 januari 2025 18:42
Ik vind de kortere release-cycle wel aantrekkelijk. Ik maak liever veel kleine stapjes dan af en toe een grote. Hoe kleiner de stap hoe minder er tegelijk veranderd. Dat verkleint de kans op complicaties en als er toch iets mis gaat is het makkelijker om het probleem te vinden. Het helpt ook om mijn kennis en vaardigheid op peil te houden. Hoe vaker ik het gebruik hoe kleiner de kans dat ik dingen vergeet.
Het is wat lastiger als je veel afhankelijkheden hebt die je steeds moet (laten) testen, dat kost al snel veel tijd en regelwerk. Daar staat tegenover dat testen ook makkelijker is als je kleine stapjes maakt.
dd0c @prutser00111 januari 2025 22:37
Ubuntu is gebaseerd op Debian maar loopt op wat zaken vooruit wat voor security een nadeel is.
Ik gebruik beide en RedHat.

Verschillen liggen in gebruiksgemak, latest-and-the-greatest, stability. Daarin ligt de afweging.
Xander2 @prutser00112 januari 2025 12:18
Wat maakt dit beter of anders dat Ubuntu server b.v?
Oudere hardware support, stabielere installer, lange support termijn en geen rare fratsen van Ubuntu zoals Firefox in een snap package.
Merik @prutser00112 januari 2025 13:28
Als je een andere distro wil proberen, kan je het proberen in een VM of installeren als dual boot.

Persoonlijk vind ik Debian meer een server-toepassing, maar draai al jaren een Debian spin als desktop (eerst Xubuntu, na het snap gebeuren nu al enkele jaren MX Linux) en vind dat eigenlijk ideaal met de betrouwbaarheid van Debian met een desktop saus eroverheen, features voor het gebruiksgemak. Van dat soort distros zijn er best veel, dus genoeg keuze.
BasHouse 11 januari 2025 19:51
Meteen aan de gang gegaan met m'n webservertje...

apt update
apt upgrade

effe wachten..

cat /etc/debian_version

taadaa!!

12.9

Ik vind Debian helemaal top! Nooit gezeik :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door BasHouse op 11 januari 2025 19:51]

MachIII @BasHouse11 januari 2025 20:10
Waarom upgraden als alles werkt?
Serieuze vraag.
CH4OS @MachIII11 januari 2025 20:34
Omdat met een update je nieuwere versies krijgt van packages? Je wilt anno 2025 echt niet meer het oude stramien aanhouden om niet te upgraden want "het werkt toch!?". Je wilt upgraden om veiligheidslekken te dichten, want je weet nooit wie er wanneer met kwade bedoelingen op de stoep staat.
JayPe @CH4OS11 januari 2025 23:36
Veiligheidsupdates krijgen de oude versies vaak ook nog lang lang lang na de initiële release. Updaten naar de laatste versie hoeft daarvoor dus vaak niet.

Maar als je je systeem over drie jaar wilt upgraden naar de laatste versie, kost dat wel veel meer moeite (in één keer) dan dat je het stapsgewijs doet. Ieder zijn ding. Elke upgrade kan een bug bevatten.

Upgraden/ Updaten: Nieuwe/Extra functionaliteit toevoegingen, daar zit niet iedereen altijd op te wachten, maar als je gradueel upgrades uitvoert, blijf je zelf ook bij,. als je (te) lang wacht, kunnen alle wijzigingen in één keer wat veel zijn.
Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@MachIII11 januari 2025 21:11
Waarom Windows 11 als 10 nog werkt? Waarom 10 als 8.1 werkt? Waarom 8.1 als 8 werkt? Waarom 8 als 7 werkt? Waarom 7 als Vista werkt? Waarom Vista als XP werkt? Etc, etc.

Of in dit geval, waarom je maandelijkse security updates doen als alles werkt? Waarom je browser updaten als die prima werkt? Waarom je auto naar de APK als die prima werkt?

De regelmatig herhalende vraag 'waarom upgraden' is zo'n gekke vraag, geeft een beetje aan dat de vraagsteller er nooit over nadenkt waarom er bepaalde zaken nodig zijn. Zoals dus onderhoud en software updates toepassen.
MachIII @Hero of Time11 januari 2025 21:16
Kaputreparieren noemen ze het in Duitsland.
Ik ben niet zo van het standaard updaten als het werkt.
Alsof met een nieuwe update je niets meer kan gebeuren.
Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@MachIII11 januari 2025 21:20
Dan blijf je toch lekker op de initiële release en update je nooit? Jouw keus. Maar niet gaan huilen als je systeem spontaan onderdeel is van een botnet, of dat je data is versleuteld.

Niet updaten is ook geen garantie dat je niets kan gebeuren.

Bij Debian Stable is er een reden als er een update is.
L0g0ff @MachIII12 januari 2025 02:21
Gewoon weekly auto update aan, goede monitoring en backup erop en gaan met die banaan.

En anders maandelijks een Ansible playbook eroverheen.

Vooral geen vage repos gebruiken en dan hobbelt het lekker door.

Set & Forget noemen ze dat ook wel en dat voelt toch beter dan niet patchen. Of "Kaputreparieren".
RobertMe @MachIII11 januari 2025 21:26
Als dat iets is waar je je zorgen over maakt dan kies je een distributie die stabiliteit kiest over al het ander. Zoals Debian dus. Binnen een release (12, 11, ...) komen er maar minimale updates, wat neer komt op security fixes en evt (kritieke) bug fixes. De kans dat daarmee iets mis gaat is echt maar minimaal. En het zorgt er wel ervoor dat je een "veilig" OS draait zonder bekende security issues.

Terwijl er ook waaghalzen zijn die wel altijd de nieuwste van de nieuwste software willen draaien, en bv voor Arch kiezen. Dan krijg je "dagelijk" vele updates van alle software als er weer een nieuwe versie uit is. Met dus het risico dat zo af en toe iets stuk gaat. Maar in die ~15 jaar dat ikzelf nu Arch draai valt het aantal ("kritische") issues best mee, en heb ik nog niks gehad dat ik niet op kon lossen (door of "het probleem" te fixen of een deel van update terug te draaien). Een echt stukke installatie (die een herinstallatie vereist) heb ik nog niet nodig gehad.

Maar dat is gewoon een bewust risico dat ik neem op mijn PC/laptop. Op mijn VPS, zslfbouw router, servertje, ... die gewoon altijd moeten werken draai ik Debian (12). Omdat je daar echt geen omkijken naar hebt behalve periodiek even updaten. En na een paar weken weer updaten kan het best zijn dat er maar 2 of 3 updates beschikbaar zijn. In ieder geval zelden tientallen en nooit een honderdtal, zoals ik met Arch wel regelmatiger heb (uiteraard daar wel meer software op draaien, gezien volledige desktop omgeving etc).
Mark de Vaal @RobertMe11 januari 2025 22:04
Terwijl er ook waaghalzen zijn die wel altijd de nieuwste van de nieuwste software willen draaien, en bv voor Arch kiezen. Dan krijg je "dagelijk" vele updates van alle software als er weer een nieuwe versie uit is. Met dus het risico dat zo af en toe iets stuk gaat.
Thats me. Ik moet wel zeggen dat ik nu al een jaar CachyOS stabiel draait! MOcht er een pakketje kapot gaan met een update is het een dag wachten en het is gefixed. Dus rolling is bij Arch aardig stabiel itt Debian SiD.

Ik moet wel zeggen dat mijn serverjes wel op Debian 12.* draaien!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mark de Vaal op 11 januari 2025 22:05]

brianbitchballs @MachIII13 januari 2025 09:37
Ik hoop dat jij geen IT rol hebt :)
arikkert @MachIII11 januari 2025 20:22
Upgrades zorgen voor extra functionaliteit, bug fixes + security patches.
Bugfixes + security patches wil je vrijwel altijd.
Bugfixes gelden ook voor zaken die je niet getest hebt, maar anderen wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door arikkert op 11 januari 2025 20:25]

Blokker_1999
@MachIII11 januari 2025 20:32
Debian voegt geen nieuwe functionaliteiten toe aan stabiele releases. Alle updates die je binnenhallt zijn beveiligingsupdates, en die wil je natuurlijk net wel installeren natuurlijk.
Calypso @MachIII11 januari 2025 20:55
apt-get dist-upgrade
The following packages will be upgraded:
... openssh-client openssh-server openssh-sftp-server ...

Denk dat je dan daar je antwoord zelf wel op kunt bedenken :+
oef! @BasHouse11 januari 2025 20:03
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y && sudo reboot

Het zal vast nog bondiger kunnen
BasHouse @oef!11 januari 2025 20:06
apt update && apt upgrade -y && reboot ;)
vespino @BasHouse11 januari 2025 20:08
./update.sh doet het jaren voor me. Een scrippie dat ik jaren geleden schreef en geen idee meer heb van wat er in staat 🤣🤣
BasHouse @vespino11 januari 2025 20:15
ben benieuwd ;) ga es kijken
vespino @BasHouse11 januari 2025 20:22
sudo apt-get update --fix-missing --allow-releaseinfo-change && sudo apt-get upgrade -y && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade -y && sudo apt autoremove -y && sudo apt-get clean

#check if reboot is required
if [ -f /var/run/reboot-required ]; then
sudo shutdown -r now
fi
Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@vespino11 januari 2025 21:16
Deze one-liner uitvoeren gaat een keer gigantisch mis. Kleine kans bij Debian Stable, maar er is wel onlangs iemand op het forum geweest die zich afvroeg waarom sudo opeens niet meer beschikbaar was. Dat kwam door de 'apt auto-remove'. 1 klein foutje, iets niet zien omdat er gewoon blind zut wordt uitgevoerd zonder te controleren en het systeem was niet meer te beheren. Recovery was nodig.

Wees dus voorzichtig.
RobertMe @Hero of Time11 januari 2025 21:30
Recovery nodig? Dat klinkt veel spannender dan het is? Mogelijk is er een werkende root login, en kun je daarmee inloggen (op een TTY dus en niet een DE) en gewoon apt install sudo doen. Anders vanaf een (/eender welk) live systeem booten, de Debian installatie mounten, chroot-en dan dan de apt install sudo doen.

Ja, dom als het je gebeurt. Maar wel gewoon fixbaar zonder dat ik het "recovery" zou noemen. Klusje dan binnen 15 tot 30 minuten te doen moet zijn.
Hero of Time Moderator LNX
@RobertMe11 januari 2025 21:45
Mjah, in de Debian installer heet het Rescue. Dat geeft je een chroot omgeving met je installatie. Is voor ervaren Linux gebruikers niet spannend. Voor iemand die er niet zo veel van af weet kan het nogal uitdagend zijn.

Bij Debian krijg je de vraag of je wilt kunnen inloggen als root. Zeg je 'ja' dan moet je een wachtwoord voor root opgeven en wordt er geen sudo geïnstalleerd. Dat moet je dan daarna zelf doen. Sta je het niet toe om met root in te loggen zodat je sudo hebt voor je gebruiker, ben je ook weer zelf verantwoordelijk voor om te zorgen dat je altijd iets met verhoogde rechten kan uitvoeren. Dus opletten dat sudo niet spontaan wordt verwijdert. Of toch nog een wachtwoord voor root instellen, hoewel dat dus wordt afgeraden, zeker voor desktop.
L0g0ff @vespino12 januari 2025 02:26
/usr/bin/apt-get update && DEBIAN_FRONTEND=noninteractive /usr/bin/apt-get --assume-yes upgrade && reboot

Cron erop en klaar
vespino @L0g0ff12 januari 2025 08:45
Leg het verschil eens toe als je wilt.
L0g0ff @vespino12 januari 2025 23:52
Dan plug ik toch even mijn weblog
vespino @L0g0ff13 januari 2025 07:47
Ah UNATTENDED-UPGRADES, duidelijk 👌🏻
BasHouse @vespino11 januari 2025 20:26
naais ! :)
beerse @vespino13 januari 2025 13:39
De 'autoremove' en 'clean' zou ik aan het begin van de keten zetten...
De autoremove (en de clean mogelijk ook) wil je pas doen na een herstart. Dan weet je zeker dat de upgrades overal ook redelijk werken.
oef! @BasHouse11 januari 2025 20:12
Ik log eigenlijk nooit als root in :)
BasHouse @oef!11 januari 2025 20:13
is ook eigenlijk niet de bedoeling.. maar als het niet boeit is een # voor je prompt toch net wat minder typen ;)
desalniettemin @oef!11 januari 2025 20:38
Ik ook niet, maar soms is het noodzakelijk.
Jerie @oef!12 januari 2025 00:00
Anderen op het internet doen dat wel constant bij mij :?
vespino @BasHouse11 januari 2025 19:53
Rebootje? Maar idem, draait altijd.
BasHouse @vespino11 januari 2025 20:01
Ohja ;) helemaal waar enne.. als je een webserver moet beheren en je word helemaal koud als je op reboot/enter drukt kan je beter overstappen op Debian ;)
Joao @vespino11 januari 2025 20:01
stat /var/run/reboot-required :-)
desalniettemin @vespino11 januari 2025 20:36
Inderdaad, niet vergeten.
haagsepracht 11 januari 2025 19:19
Is Debian als Linux distributie volledig afhankelijk van haar community én niet (financieel) van een organisatie net zoals bijvoorbeeld Ubuntu of Fedora? Is dat juist een pré of niet? Zie Debian weinig tot nooit binnen bedrijven, zou daar juist mee te maken kunnen hebben dat ‘vendor’ support niet mogelijk is? Uiteraard wel door 3de partijen. Al met al heb ik een prettige ervaring gehad met Debian die keer dat ik het gebruikte, maar zie nu niet echt een pré om het te gebruiken.
olson @haagsepracht11 januari 2025 19:27
Dan kijk je toch niet goed ;-) Debian wordt zeker wel gebruikt binnen bedrijven. Geen fancy dingen. Gewoon stabiele releases die ze uitbrengen.
haagsepracht @olson11 januari 2025 19:30
Ik ben ook van mening dat Debian stabiel is hoor op basis van mijn ervaring en wat naasten. Afknapper die ik in ieder geval wel eens heb gehoord is dat vendor support niet mogelijk is. Bij RHEL uiteraard wel. Zodoende ging daar de voorkeur naar uit. Maar wellicht dat de markt nu idd aan het veranderen is.
Calypso @haagsepracht11 januari 2025 20:53
Tja, als je perse vendor support wilt hebben kom je als Debian adept waarschijnlijk eerder bij Ubuntu uit - maar veel is dan afhankelijk of je ondersteunde applicaties wilt draaien.

Zelf heb ik ooit de discussie met directie gehad die ook perse wilden dat er vendor support op zou zitten. Totdat "kosten" ter sprake kwam, en toen bleek dat het allemaal niks mocht kosten, maar wel betrouwbaar moest zijn. In die tijd had je nog CentOS als "proeftuin" voor RHEL, en is de keuze (gelukkig) op Debian gevallen (vanwege de stabiliteit).

Wat betreft welke gekozen zou moeten worden in het algemeen: helemaal afhankelijk van je wensen/mogelijkheden/gebruikstoepassing. Bijvoorbeeld: Debian is heel strikt (geweest) in de keuzes voor licentiemodellen die hun packages zouden mogen hebben om opgenomen te worden. Dat is een voordeel voor je aansprakelijkheid als gebruikend bedrijf, aan de andere kant zorgt het er ook voor dat bepaalde veel gebruikte software en/of drivers dus niet beschikbaar zijn.
zordaz @Calypso11 januari 2025 21:05
Ehm, CentOS was nooit een proeftuin voor RHEL, maar een downstream gratis en community supported variant ervan. Totdat het werd overgenomen een niet veel later om zeep werd geholpen door IBM/Redhat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 11 januari 2025 21:06]

johnny2000 @zordaz11 januari 2025 21:16
En nu is het juist andersom 😉 Centos Stream is de upstream versie van RHEL. Daar maken Rocky en Alma EL gebruik van. Want de Redhat Packages mag je niet meer rebuilden zoals voorheen werd gedaan ..... Thanks to big blue idd 😗
zordaz @johnny200011 januari 2025 22:47
Klopt en dat blijft zonde. Bij mij blijft het gevoel hangen dat dit nooit was gebeurd als RedHat nog zelfstandig zou zijn.
Hydranet @johnny200012 januari 2025 01:15
Ik gebruik zelf ook Debian want ik heb Proxmox draaien, daar heb ik deze update ook al voor geinstalleerd omdat Proxmox gewoon Debian is als het er op aankomt. Dus daar heb ik mijn vm's op draaien, op die vm's(en ook op mijn gehuurde vpsen) gebruik ik sinds kort CentOS Stream en het draait net zo goed als een RHEL clone, want ik gebruikte daarvoor Rocky Linux.

CentOS Stream is gewoon pre-release(Upstream) RHEL per major versie, dus 8, 9 10, etc. Alle updates die in CentOS Stream uitkomen gaan door dezelfde testing en QA als RHEL gaat en alles wat in CentOS Stream zit is dus al goedgekeurd voor de volgende minor RHEL versie. Het enige verschil is dat deze patches uitkomen in CentOS Stream wanneer ze klaar zijn en bij RHEL worden deze patches in een keer in een minor versie gestopt, dus bijvoorbeeld 9.4, 8.10, etc. Het voordeel van CentOS Stream is ook dat je input kan geven op de ontwikkeling van CentOS Stream, dus op de toekomstige RHEL wat in het verleden eigenlijk niet zo makkelijk kon. Dat lijkt mij toch wel positief dat de ontwikkeling meer open is geworden.
https://www.centos.org/cl-vs-cs
https://www.centos.org/about

De CentOS Stream versies worden 5 jaar ondersteund, dat is in de full support cycle van RHEL, na die vijf jaar komt RHEL in een onderhoud cycle te terecht. Die 5 jaar is al meer als de de jaren aan support die Debian krijgt als je de LTS en extended LTS support niet meet telt.
https://wiki.debian.org/DebianReleases

CentOS Stream zal niet voor iedere usecase voldoen, maar iemand die zijn eigen webserver en mailhosting op draait voldoet het prima. Het word officieel niet ondersteund maar heb ik prima van CentOS Stream kunnen upgraden van de ene major versie naar de andere zonder opnieuw te installeren toen ik het in een test vm heb uitgeprobeerd. Dus om de vijf jaar over gaan naar de volgende versie zal ook geen probleem zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 12 januari 2025 01:27]

Goldwing1973 @haagsepracht11 januari 2025 19:54
Debian is vreselijk stabiel, ik draai al jaren debian op m’n server en nu ook op m’n VPS waar ik verschillende sites op host.
BasHouse @haagsepracht11 januari 2025 19:57
Als je geen support nodig hebt is Debian wel echt dé keus voor VPS/webservers. Geen toeters en bellen maar gewoon stabiel zonder fratsen. Love it.
Jerie @olson11 januari 2025 23:58
Debian is de basis voor onmogelijk veel distributies en OSen. Bijvoorbeeld Vyatta/VyOS/EdgeOS is ook under the hood Debian.
Coronation 11 januari 2025 19:22
Persoonlijk maar ook zakelijk kijken we nu juist weer om naar Debian over te stappen. Ubuntu begint steeds meer de commerciële kant op te gaan. En ik hou niet van snap 🤣
Goldwing1973 @Coronation11 januari 2025 20:00
Niet kijken maar doen, zeker zakelijk.
Ubuntu is leuk, maar is naar mijn mening teveel gericht op de beginner en thuisgebruiker, debian is heerlijk kaal en schoon en voelt veel soepeler
desalniettemin @Coronation11 januari 2025 20:41
snap crap :P
_JGC_ @Coronation12 januari 2025 20:14
Hangt ervanaf waar het voor gebruikt wordt. Ik installeer standaard Debian, maar bijvoorbeeld MSSQL op linux ondersteunt alleen RHEL, SuSE en Ubuntu. Dan is de keuze Ubuntu of een FrankenDebian bouwen zonder support.
desalniettemin 11 januari 2025 20:08
Nu aan het installeren op MX Linux Xfce.
VincentvdBergh 12 januari 2025 08:22
Als je een saaie (in de goede zin van het woord) GNU/ Linux distributie wilt gebruiken kies je voor Debian stable branch.

In de regel is bij problemen de gebruiker het probleem, niet het besturingssysteem.

In de goede oude tijd dat ik Debian uitprobeerde had ik altijd mijn source list aangepast. Ik gebruikte nooit de naam van de uitgave maar pinde altijd vast op "stable" , "testing" of "unstable" zodat ik nooit de source list hoefde aan te passen.

openSUSE LEAP is al jaren mijn persoonlijke favoriet om te draaien en komt ook goed in de buurt van de saaiheid van Debian stable.
steveswat 12 januari 2025 09:46
Imho Debian is great, its easy to work with, setup, update and use, I use it on my desk top, and old lenovo laptop and an old acer chromebook.

As a rule all systems work perfectly.

There are periods where I get bored and start messing around under the hood, update the kernel and nvidia drivers outside of debian updates, you know, because, well, why not. if i mess up, i can reload my whole system in 5 minutes with timeshift... so I have the freedom to f***up whenever I get bored.

what more can one ask for.
wimdebok 13 januari 2025 14:34
Terechte goede commentaren op de Debian, de stable editie is een heel fijn systeem, rustig, updates overzichtelijk en prima geschikt voor desktop en server en alle kruisingen daartussen.

Het meest prettige vind ik de repository met beschikbare apps. Heel veel packages en bijna alles is aanwezig! Noem het en een goede kans dat er is. Ok, voor sommige toepassingen gebruik ik de flatpak versie. Dan nog, geweldig systeem, alles aan boord Een grote samenhangende set software als onderdeel van de distributie.

Vond dat het hele grote verschil met de Centos Oude stijl/Rocky. Red Hat is een heel conservatief systeem, veel is niet aanwezig of gedateerd. Een echt enterprise systeem, het moet blijven werken, iedere wijziging is een risico. Daarom waren mijn systemen toendertijd een aaneenschakeling van verschillende repo's om er een wat up to date systeem van te maken. Dat vond ik de grote verrassing na overgaan op debian. Steekt veel strakker in elkaar.

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