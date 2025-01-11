De vijfde releasecandidate van Wine versie 10.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.514 titels, wat er 28 meer zijn dan verleden week. Gedurende de releasecandidates is de software in een zogenaamde codefreeze en worden er alleen maar fouten verholpen.

What's new in this release: Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze Bugs fixed in 10.0-rc5 (total 31): #38975 Alpha Protocol launcher: menu options hidden behind grey boxes

#48737 Microsoft Golf 2.0 demo crashes on startup

#52542 NVIDIA GeForceNow Installer fails due to rundll32 problems

#53352 Redefinition of typedef ‘D2D1_PROPERTY_BINDING’ breaks compilation with gcc 4.3.4

#54717 dbghelp:dbghelp - SymRefreshModuleList() sometimes returns STATUS_INFO_LENGTH_MISMATCH on Windows

#56205 The Egyptian Prophecy: The Fate of Ramses: text displayed without transparency

#56474 Crowns and Pawns: Graphic bugs

#56523 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan hangs/crashes after company logo

#56605 V-Rally 4 crashes right before starting a race

#56627 Direct3D applications run out of memory on Windows XP

#56770 Geneforge 4: stuttering in character and mouse movement

#56886 Wincatalog can't scan folders

#57207 Fallout 3: Regression spams console with errors

#57274 Regression causing Obduction to hang and exit

#57306 Multiple programs crash due to memory corruption since 5924ab4c (Nikon NX studio, Profit, Falcosoft's Soundfont Midi Player, IBExpert)

#57333 Civilization IV fails to start (XML load Error)

#57409 Interactivity The Interactive Experience from itch.io deadlocks (regression)

#57476 Methods arguments attributes are missing from dwrite.idl

#57522 Voltage sources have the wrong shapes in Micro-Cap 12.2.0.5 on Wine 9.21 and later

#57549 Fighter Factory 3: Window Graphics don't display correctly after prolonged use.

#57550 Geneforge 4 complains about resolution and crashes when run in virtual desktop

#57551 10-rc2 regression: MS Office 2007/2010: some dialogs are only ~1/4 visible

#57558 joy.cpl xinput joysticks circles are cropped by 1px on the bottom

#57566 Silent crash for application attempting to use RSA

#57582 Eschalon Book I: launcher menu flickering

#57583 Truncated popup

#57584 8-bit color mode is broken in Wine 9.11 and later

#57599 HyperBall Shareware: black screen (regression)

#57601 Touchscreen input broken for x11drv/mouse.c

#57636 Black screen in menu until button click in Age of Empires

#57649 call .bat doesn't propagate errorlevel