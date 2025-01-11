Versie 2.4.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. Er is volledige ondersteuning aanwezig voor zowel epub 2 als epub 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de epubsyntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features Added a GetInfo dialog and right click menu option for XHTML files that provides a collection of information specific to that file without having to run Reports (including a word count)

Added support for multiple semantics per xhtml file, while uncommon is technically allowed by the spec

Made debugging with VS IDE easier

Streamlined Sigil logos and installer for Windows

Improve Sigil Well-Formed (sanity check) to better identify errors with missing attribute quotes

Update to Qt 6.7.3 and its PySide6 version for MacOS and Windows release builds

Updates to building on linux documentation

Add support for building with and using virtual python environments on Windows and Linux

Change Replacement Chooser to use Checkboxes to determine if replacements should be made, no deletes

Allow Windows Sigil installer to run on Windows arm64 Bug Fixes Readability improvments for Load Warnings (thank you BeckyEbook)

Remove xhtml meta charset information after converting to utf-8 on initial load to prevent encoding errors

Forced the Preferences KeyboardShortcuts assign and remove buttons into the tab focus chain

PR #778 building Sigil with recent Qt versions that no longer accept the QT_IMPLICIT_QCHAR_CONSTRUCTION macro

Fixes for using QTimeZone to prevent build warnings where possible (modified version of PR #779)

Fixes for better whitespace handling in TagLister codebase