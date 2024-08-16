Versie 2.3.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. Er is volledige ondersteuning aanwezig voor zowel epub 2 als epub 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features Removed support for building Sigil with Qt5 as our code had become a rats nest of qt version ifdefs. See our git branch "qt5final" for the very last buildable version of Sigil under Qt5

Our new minium version to build Qt is Qt 6.4.0 or later

Removed the need and usage for Qt6Compat5 as its contents were deprecated and will go away eventually

Added support for using the ICU library to help replace the range of encodings supported by the old QTextCodec

We are now using NFC unicode normalization form for all content, links, urls, and file paths.

Made Sigil's Well-Formed Check (Sanity Check) more robust to whitespace parsing rules and allowed it to detect and report missing XML Headers

We have upgraded to use Qt 6.7.2 and Python 3.11.9 for the base of our Windows and MacOS releases

Added a Bookmark Location toolbar icon right beside the Back button for easier use

Opening EditTOC, SpeckcheckEditor or MetaDataEditor will now highlight the first line entry

Add new Tool: Rebase OPF Manifest IDs on Current Filenames

Update to 3rdparty PCRE2 version 10.44 for bug fixes

General code cleanup to remove unneeded hacks and workarounds for old Qt bugs now fixed Bug Fixes Reverted all Qt Buttons and CheckBoxes to default TabFocus to speed up focus changes and reduce clicks

Fixed SelectFiles (AddCover, Insert Image) to again use the arrows keys to walk the list

Fixed some lost or stolen focus issues

Fix overwriting of existing nav document and cover-image manifest properties

Fix for Reports column sorting that use thousands group separators

Fix for Reports file size column that did not properly use QLocale for decimal points and separators

Fix crashing due to PCRE2 bugs in Qt 6.7.2 with their internal PCRE2