Versie 2.3.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. Er is volledige ondersteuning aanwezig voor zowel epub 2 als epub 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New Features
Bug Fixes
- Removed support for building Sigil with Qt5 as our code had become a rats nest of qt version ifdefs. See our git branch "qt5final" for the very last buildable version of Sigil under Qt5
- Our new minium version to build Qt is Qt 6.4.0 or later
- Removed the need and usage for Qt6Compat5 as its contents were deprecated and will go away eventually
- Added support for using the ICU library to help replace the range of encodings supported by the old QTextCodec
- We are now using NFC unicode normalization form for all content, links, urls, and file paths.
- Made Sigil's Well-Formed Check (Sanity Check) more robust to whitespace parsing rules and allowed it to detect and report missing XML Headers
- We have upgraded to use Qt 6.7.2 and Python 3.11.9 for the base of our Windows and MacOS releases
- Added a Bookmark Location toolbar icon right beside the Back button for easier use
- Opening EditTOC, SpeckcheckEditor or MetaDataEditor will now highlight the first line entry
- Add new Tool: Rebase OPF Manifest IDs on Current Filenames
- Update to 3rdparty PCRE2 version 10.44 for bug fixes
- General code cleanup to remove unneeded hacks and workarounds for old Qt bugs now fixed
- Reverted all Qt Buttons and CheckBoxes to default TabFocus to speed up focus changes and reduce clicks
- Fixed SelectFiles (AddCover, Insert Image) to again use the arrows keys to walk the list
- Fixed some lost or stolen focus issues
- Fix overwriting of existing nav document and cover-image manifest properties
- Fix for Reports column sorting that use thousands group separators
- Fix for Reports file size column that did not properly use QLocale for decimal points and separators
- Fix crashing due to PCRE2 bugs in Qt 6.7.2 with their internal PCRE2