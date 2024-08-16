Software-update: Sigil 2.3.0

Versie 2.3.0 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. Er is volledige ondersteuning aanwezig voor zowel epub 2 als epub 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features
  • Removed support for building Sigil with Qt5 as our code had become a rats nest of qt version ifdefs. See our git branch "qt5final" for the very last buildable version of Sigil under Qt5
  • Our new minium version to build Qt is Qt 6.4.0 or later
  • Removed the need and usage for Qt6Compat5 as its contents were deprecated and will go away eventually
  • Added support for using the ICU library to help replace the range of encodings supported by the old QTextCodec
  • We are now using NFC unicode normalization form for all content, links, urls, and file paths.
  • Made Sigil's Well-Formed Check (Sanity Check) more robust to whitespace parsing rules and allowed it to detect and report missing XML Headers
  • We have upgraded to use Qt 6.7.2 and Python 3.11.9 for the base of our Windows and MacOS releases
  • Added a Bookmark Location toolbar icon right beside the Back button for easier use
  • Opening EditTOC, SpeckcheckEditor or MetaDataEditor will now highlight the first line entry
  • Add new Tool: Rebase OPF Manifest IDs on Current Filenames
  • Update to 3rdparty PCRE2 version 10.44 for bug fixes
  • General code cleanup to remove unneeded hacks and workarounds for old Qt bugs now fixed
Bug Fixes
  • Reverted all Qt Buttons and CheckBoxes to default TabFocus to speed up focus changes and reduce clicks
  • Fixed SelectFiles (AddCover, Insert Image) to again use the arrows keys to walk the list
  • Fixed some lost or stolen focus issues
  • Fix overwriting of existing nav document and cover-image manifest properties
  • Fix for Reports column sorting that use thousands group separators
  • Fix for Reports file size column that did not properly use QLocale for decimal points and separators
  • Fix crashing due to PCRE2 bugs in Qt 6.7.2 with their internal PCRE2

Sigil

Versienummer 2.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/2.3.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-08-2024 18:00 0

16-08-2024 • 18:00

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Bron: Sigil

Update-historie

08-06 Sigil 2.8.0 5
20-03 Sigil 2.7.6 0
11-03 Sigil 2.7.5 1
02-12 Sigil 2.7.0 0
09-'25 Sigil 2.6.2 0
07-'25 Sigil 2.6.0 4
06-'25 Sigil 2.5.2 1
05-'25 Sigil 2.5.0 0
02-'25 Sigil 2.4.2 2
01-'25 Sigil 2.4.0 0
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