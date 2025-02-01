Versie 2.4.2 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. Er is volledige ondersteuning aanwezig voor zowel epub 2 als epub 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de epubsyntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Sigil-2.4.2
Sigil version 2.4.2 is primarily a bugfix release with one new feature. It fixes a number of issues related to Python 3.13+ use. Also note that the Microsoft VC++ runtime redistributable is no longer being bundled in the Sigil Windows installer starting with version 2.3.1. This should already be installed on any Windows PC that Sigil is supported on.New Features
Bug Fixes
- Added new tool: 'Update OPF Manifest Media Types' to set unrecognized media types based on actual file contents
- Ensure CodeView code highlighting colors coincide with dark/light themes on certain Linux DEs
- Fix sigil-gumbo gumboc to work with Python 3.13+ - ie. work around backwards incompatible changes in ctypes
- Fix Replacement Chooser table to allow for multiple line row heights in Before and After fields (regression)
- Prevent too many warnings when no media types provided in OPF by generating the warning collectively
- Prevent build warnings by using hunspell's std:string interface (not C char * ones)
- Fix files in third party code that used latin-1 encoding to now use utf-8
- Fix old use of 'python' in python code header lines to always use 'python3'
- Removed user scope installs from winget util they work properly with dependencies
- Restore Find&Replace if it was open when the user tries to exit Sigil and then aborts the exit