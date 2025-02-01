Sigil-2.4.2

Versie 2.4.2 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. Er is volledige ondersteuning aanwezig voor zowel epub 2 als epub 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de epubsyntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Sigil version 2.4.2 is primarily a bugfix release with one new feature. It fixes a number of issues related to Python 3.13+ use. Also note that the Microsoft VC++ runtime redistributable is no longer being bundled in the Sigil Windows installer starting with version 2.3.1. This should already be installed on any Windows PC that Sigil is supported on.

Added new tool: 'Update OPF Manifest Media Types' to set unrecognized media types based on actual file contents