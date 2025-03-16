Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 12.10

Debian logo (80 pix)Versie 12.10 van Debian is uitgekomen. Debian is een opensource besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 12, die als codenaam 'Bookworm' meegekregen heeft, zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Sinds oktober 2022 is het Social Contract van Debian gewijzigd, waardoor de installer nu ook software bevat die niet volledig vrij en opensource is, zoals drivers en firmware-images. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 12: 12.10 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the tenth update of its stable distribution Debian 12 (codename bookworm). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 12 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bookworm media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.

Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 12 desktop

Versienummer 12.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/debian-installer/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

17-05 Debian GNU/Linux 12.11 34
16-03 Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 18
11-01 Debian GNU/Linux 12.9 97
10-11 Debian GNU/Linux 12.8 69
08-'24 Debian GNU/Linux 12.7 33
06-'24 Debian GNU/Linux 12.6 28
02-'24 Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 14
12-'23 Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 27
10-'23 Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 79
07-'23 Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 20
Meer historie

Reacties (18)

MartinMeijerink 16 maart 2025 16:44
Debian was lang mijn favoriete distro... maar omdat het steeds moeilijker werd om systemd eruit te krijgen ben ik nu sinds 2023 weer terug bij Slackware 15.0, echt een verademing (lekker ouderwets simpel allemaal).
zordaz @MartinMeijerink16 maart 2025 18:33
Devuan geen kans gegeven?
MartinMeijerink @zordaz16 maart 2025 19:23
Wel even geïnstalleerd gehad, maar Devuan is toch weer een afgeleide van Debian, dus niet echt origineel (ook al is het systemdvrij). En ik miste ook de eenvoud van Slackware, die kende ik nog van vroeger, ooit ben ik begonnen met Slackware 3.3.0 (in 1998), maar als newbie met beperkte kennis heb ik dat toen niet zo heel lang volgehouden, tot ik in 2002 naar SuSE 8.0 overging. En na later kort Ubuntu te hebben gebruikt, werd het al snel Debian, waar ik echt jarenlang een tevreden gebruiker van was, totdat het uiteindelijk te veel werk werd om systemd netjes helemaal te verwijderen.
Merik @MartinMeijerink17 maart 2025 13:35
MX Linux heeft ook een niet-systemd variant met SysV, misschien de moeite om eens te proberen ook. Met name de XFCE versie is makkelijk in het gebruik, meer een 'saaie' desktop maar makkelijk in het gebruik en komt met handige tools voorgeinstalleerd - als het maar werkt, nietwaar :)
MartinMeijerink @Merik17 maart 2025 15:02
Interessant, ook al blijf ik zelf wel bij Slackware. XFCE ken ik, maar mijn voorkeur gaat toch uit naar Window Maker, nog veel saaier! :)
(Lekker licht en dus heel responsief, ziet er nog net zo uit als in 1997, maar toch niet gedateer, en heel goed configureerbaar).
desalniettemin @Merik17 maart 2025 22:06
MX is ook gebaseerd op Debian. Is de Linux distro die ik dagelijks gebruik. Xfce is mijn favoriete desktop.
BasHouse @MartinMeijerink16 maart 2025 19:51
Wat is er mis met systemd? Werkt prima toch?
MartinMeijerink @BasHouse16 maart 2025 20:06
Voor mij moet alles simpel en overzichtelijk zijn, ook vind ik de binaire logs superirritant, ik vind dat de logs gewoon leesbaar moeten zijn, daarnaast is systemd nogal complex en buggy, voor mij moeilijk te doorgronden. Ik ben zelf nogal simpel (gebruik al 22 jaar Window Maker als DE), dus mijn os moet dan ook simpel zijn :)
bikkel007 @MartinMeijerink16 maart 2025 21:37
Slackware was / is ook mijn favoriet vanwege het simpele.
Maar helaas geen Gnome daarom toch Debian.
desalniettemin @MartinMeijerink17 maart 2025 22:08
Ik ben niet zo'n fan van window managers. Doe mij maar gewoon een desktop. Xfce in mijn geval.
L0g0ff 16 maart 2025 13:04
Ik blijf toch altijd een zwak houden voor Debian. Wat een prachtig os is dat met alle supported architecturen en hun echte vrije software aanpak.

Alleen voor mijn client systeem is het altijd puzzelen om alles gefixed te krijgen. Ik wil dan de nieuwste software en helaas ben ik dan vaak ook afhankelijk van gesloten oplossingen en nieuwere software.

Verder moet je voor debian op een client alles gaan documenteren hoe je de thema's, hardware en je software geconfigureerd wil hebben.

Met blue-build of nixos staat alles default in code. Het zou heel fijn als Debian ook zo'n aanpak zou kunnen bouwen (ik weet dat ze vanuit de blue-build community bezig zijn met een Debian image als PoC). Dat zou enorm helpen.
desalniettemin @L0g0ff16 maart 2025 14:38
Debian SID proberen. Schijnt stabiel te zijn, want Debian he ;)
L0g0ff @desalniettemin16 maart 2025 20:32
Ja als ik Debian op mijn desktop draai begin ik altijd met stable, dan werkt x niet en hop ik naar testing en dan eindig ik op unstable en dan denk ik; toch maar weer eens iets anders proberen.

Op unmanaged Debian servers Installeer ik het, unattended auto upgrade instellen en alles blijft gewoon doordraaien.

En managed Debian servers via Ansible en maandelijks update via een pipeline en klaar.

Het werkt gewoon O+
hsb85 @desalniettemin17 maart 2025 09:43
Stabiel betekent in jou zin 2 hele verschillende dingen.

Debian stable = de basis veranderd niet, er worden geen nieuwe features toegevoegd of weg gehaald. Als je deze versie gebruikt hoef je waarschijnlijk geen instellingen aan te passen. Pas als je naar een nieuwe versie gaat veranderd er van alles.

Daarnaast bedoel je met het woord stabiel dat de distro geen bugs heeft en nooit crasht.

betekenis 1 en 2 zijn zeker niet altijd met elkaar in sync. Het zou kunnen dat er een bugfix in een nieuwere versie van een applicatie zit, maar die wordt dan niet naar Debian stable gepust omdat het features toevoegt of weg haalt.

Debian is zeker een stabiele distro op basis van betekenis 1, maar zeker niet altijd op basis van betekenis 2!

En als je om Debian Sid praat, dan is per definitie betekenis 1 niet van toepassing, maar je denkt dat je betekenis 2 er ook bij krijgt, maar dat is helemaal niet een zekerheid.
Eärendil 16 maart 2025 10:23
Gisteren is ook de freeze periode van Debian Trixie (Debian 13) begonnen:
https://release.debian.org/trixie/freeze_policy.html
sus @Eärendil16 maart 2025 10:33
Heb trixie op mijn laptop draaien - boomkworm wil niet installeren - maar die is wel erg lekker hoor :9

[Reactie gewijzigd door sus op 16 maart 2025 11:19]

Master FX @sus16 maart 2025 10:48
Misschien Bookworm proberen. Boomworm lijkt mij ook vragen om problemen :D
sus @Master FX16 maart 2025 11:17
:D

