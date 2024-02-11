Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 12.5

Debian logo (80 pix)Versie 12.5 van Debian is uitgekomen. Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 12, die als codenaam 'Bookworm' meegekregen heeft, zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Verleden jaar is het Social Contract van Debian gewijzigd, waardoor de installer nu ook software bevat die niet volledig vrij en opensource is, zoals drivers en firmwareimages. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 12: 12.5 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the fifth update of its stable distribution Debian 12 (codename bookworm). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 12 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bookworm media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 12 desktop

Versienummer 12.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/debian-installer/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-02-2024 08:33
14 • submitter: danmark_ori

11-02-2024 • 08:33

14

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Debian

Update-historie

17-05 Debian GNU/Linux 12.11 32
16-03 Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 18
11-01 Debian GNU/Linux 12.9 97
10-11 Debian GNU/Linux 12.8 69
31-08 Debian GNU/Linux 12.7 33
06-'24 Debian GNU/Linux 12.6 28
02-'24 Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 14
12-'23 Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 27
10-'23 Debian GNU/Linux 12.2 79
07-'23 Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 20
Meer historie

Lees meer

Debian GNU/Linux

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Besturingssystemen Debian

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
14
14
9
0
0
4
Wijzig sortering
Exirion 11 februari 2024 08:45
Na jaren Ubuntu en later Linux Mint, ben ik na 20 jaar weer terug bij Debian vanwege de ARM64 support waarmee het nu vliegt op een Mac M1 met QEMU. MATE erop en gaan.
MeneerGroot @Exirion11 februari 2024 14:04
Hoe krijg je Debian op een M1. Ik probeer het al een tijdje maar krijg het niet voor elkaar.
Aegir81 @MeneerGroot11 februari 2024 15:25
https://wiki.debian.org/InstallingDebianOn/Apple/M1
Exirion @MeneerGroot11 februari 2024 18:35
UTM op de Mac is de makkelijkste manier om QEMU te draaien. Draait als hypervisor in plaats van volledige emulator, dus de performance op de ARM64 M1 is erg hoog :)
CR2032 @Exirion11 februari 2024 09:03
Daarvoor heb je toch niet specifiek Debian voor nodig. QEMI virtualiseert zelf al ARM64 op iedere distro.

Of bedoel je de Debian ARM64 port. Dat hebben meer distro's, zoals Arch.
https://archlinuxarm.org/
Zwelgje @Exirion11 februari 2024 18:20
Waarom QEMU nog gebruiken? je kan in UTM (of elke andere virtualizer tool) er ook voor kiezen om de native apple hypervisor te gebruiken, scheelt je weer een emulator ala QEMU :)
Zobat @Zwelgje12 februari 2024 02:04
Ik heb het even gegoogled, UTM is iets macos iets yes? Zeg dat er even bij de volgende keer svp.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zobat op 23 juli 2024 09:19]

Anoniem: 84997 @Zobat12 februari 2024 12:07
Was ook even uit nieuwsgierigheid wezen googlen.

UTM is een tool voor de mac dat QEMU start in een sandbox, met een configtool/gui er omheen.

https://apps.apple.com/nl...ual-machines/id1538878817
mjz2cool @Zobat13 februari 2024 07:01
Het ging om een alternatieve manier om Debian te draaien op een Mac met een M1 soc. Dan is het toch wel duidelijk dat het voor een Mac is? Utm is een virtual machine host voor verschillende Apple producten.
Stetsed 11 februari 2024 09:20
Ik gebruik Debian als mijn main Server OS(Proxmox voor virtualization, VyOS voor router, Debian 12 VM's for general use VM's), en vindt het zeer fijn. Ik draai nog well Arch op de laptop/desktop meer om de nieuwste versie te krijgen, maar voor servers is dat niet zo criticaal en will ik liever die stabiliteit en betrouwbaarheid.
tucker88 @Stetsed11 februari 2024 23:49
Precies deze config draait hier als een zonnetje. Zelfde argumenten, maar dan met Windows op de desktop i.v.m. werk en gaming.
TheDutchy78 @Stetsed12 februari 2024 13:22
Ik had nog nooit van VyOS gehoord, ik neem aan dat je gebruik maakt van de LTS builds of gebruik je de nightly builds?
Stetsed @TheDutchy7812 februari 2024 14:07
Ik gebruik zelf nightly build, maar is meer omdat ik daar mee begon. Je kan de LTS build in een docker container bouwen dus is ook niet persee moelijk(ik update hem vrij weinig). Als ik het opnieuw zou doen zou ik well naar een LTS stappen, er komt soon ook een LTS voor de 1.4 versie.
aileron 12 februari 2024 00:17
Bij mij klein probleempje bij update met nvidia drivers. Internet verteld me dat ik niet de enige ben.

Verwijderen van de nvidia drivers lost het probleem op en dat was voor mij een prima oplossing.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq