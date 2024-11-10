Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 12.8

Debian logo (80 pix)Versie 12.8 van Debian is uitgekomen. Debian is een opensource besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 12, die als codenaam 'Bookworm' meegekregen heeft, zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Sinds oktober 2022 is het Social Contract van Debian gewijzigd, waardoor de installer nu ook software bevat die niet volledig vrij en opensource is, zoals drivers en firmware-images. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 12: 12.8 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the eighth update of its stable distribution Debian 12 (codename bookworm). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 12 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bookworm media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 12 desktop

Versienummer 12,8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/debian-installer/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 10-11-2024 08:00
69 • submitter: deagan1337

10-11-2024 • 08:00

69

Submitter: deagan1337

Bron: Debian

Reacties (69)

Grimm 10 november 2024 08:32
Ik heb laatst Debian geinstalleerd in een virtuele machine (om een software programma te testen) maar ik was verbaasd te ontdekken dat sudo niet werkte:

https://wiki.debian.org/sudo

Op zich geen probleem als je dit weet en het is ook relatief snel opgelost maar het geeft wel aan dat Debian op sommige punten net een tikje anders is dan de "meer gebruikelijke" distro's.
Zer0 @Grimm10 november 2024 09:10
Sudo werkt gewoon out-of-the-box op Debain, maar het is wel even handig de vragen die gesteld worden tijdens de installatie te lezen.
Some new Debian users, usually coming from Ubuntu, are shocked by problems like "sudo not working in Debian". However, this situation only happens if you have set a root password during your Debian installation.
TIjdens de installatie wordt dit duidelijk gemaakt... geen root password opgeven en je gebruiker wordt in de sudo groep gezet.
RoestVrijStaal @Zer010 november 2024 12:41
Dan mogen ze toch echt iets aan de installer doen, want als ik zo naar de screenshots kijk, wordt dat in de bewuste stap erg summier uitgelegd en is er geen overslaan-knop om verder te gaan met lege velden.
Idem in de ncurses-based installer.
Zer0 @RoestVrijStaal10 november 2024 13:12
en is er geen overslaan-knop om verder te gaan met lege velden.
Dat is ook niet nodig, je vult gewoon niks in en gaat verder....
Staat ook in de screenshots bij de artikelen die je aanhaalt
If you leave this empty, the root account will be disabled and the system's initial user account will be given the power to become root using the "sudo" command.
Summier, wellicht, maar wel duidelijk. Maken ze het langer dan is de kans dat mensen het lezen nog kleiner...
Luminair @Zer010 november 2024 16:28
De tekst in dat scherm:
You need to set a password for 'root', the system administrative account. A malicious or unqualified user with root access can have disastrous results, so you should take care to choose a root password that is not easy to guess. It should not be a word found in dictionaries, or a word that could be easily associated with you.

A good password will contain a mixture of letters, numbers and punctuation and should be changed at
regular intervals.

The root user should not have an empty password. If you leave this empty, the root account will be disabled and the system's initial user account will be given the power to become root using the "sudo" command. Note that you will not be able to see the password as you type it.
Nou, je moet toch echt drie vet gedrukte paragrafen doorlezen—die beginnen met "You need to set a root password" en "the root password should not be empty", wat je toch wat op het verkeerde spoor zet. Pas in de laatste zin van die laatste paragraaf staat dat je het leeg kan laten, en die geeft je ook geen indicatie dat die optie net zo veilig (al dan niet veiliger) is als een wachtwoord zetten.

Zelfs voor een gebruiker die de gehele tekst hier doorleest zal het compleet redelijk zijn om te denken dat het aangeraden wordt om een root-wachtwoord te zetten.
aileron @Zer010 november 2024 13:17
Inderdaad, hoe duidelijk wil je het hebben.
RoestVrijStaal @Zer010 november 2024 13:19
In die stap staat veel generieke tekst dat bij iedere willekeurige "wachtwoord instellen"-schermen staat. Ik zou er ook over heen hebben gelezen.

Ze hadden de text "If you leave this empty, the root account will be disabled and the system's initial user account will be given the power to become root using the "sudo" command." ook in het rood en in CAPS mogen zetten.

Of beter nog, deze "functionaliteit" achter een checkbox zetten met de vraag: "Wil je voor root een apart wachtwoord instellen (in de praktijk onnodig)?"
latka @RoestVrijStaal10 november 2024 17:34
Waarom is het in de praktijk onnodig? Op servers gebruik ik meestal su en geen sudo. O.a. vanwege het security risico dat sudo meebrengt (https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvekey.cgi?keyword=sudo) en er meestal geen noodzaak is om per commando root-rechten uit te delen. In dat scenario snap ik sudo, maar voor een single-application server is het m.i. te complex zonder meerwaarde.
RoestVrijStaal @latka10 november 2024 20:06
Jij hebt enkel mijn reactie uit context gelezen.

En als je toch valt over het woord "onnodig". Ja, het is onnodig. Want als men wel een wachtwoord voor root instelt, mag men sudo zelf installeren en configureren. Onnodige omslachtigheid.

En als je het zo graag op CVE's wilt gooien, je su-tooltje is ook niet heilig: https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvekey.cgi?keyword=su
latka @RoestVrijStaal10 november 2024 20:51
Wel de CVEs lezen: die gaan niet over su. Punt is meer: sudo is su met extra's. Specifiek: user X mag commando Y runnen met of zonder wachtwoord en alleen tussen 18:00 en 23:00. Hoe ubuntu het gebruikt is het een alternatief voor Su: alle commando's zonder restricties met je eigen wachtwoord ipv. het root wachwoord. In die context is sudo niet direkt beter dan su imho. Het maakt je machine wel complexer, dus wat mij betreft is sudo een overbodige tool in de meeste server omgevingen. Dat Ubuntu het populair heeft gemaakt is een ander verhaal.
hoepstoep @RoestVrijStaal10 november 2024 18:32
Misschien moeten mensen gewoon eens beter lezen wat er staat, in plaats van klakkeloos op volgende te klikken. Dat is vooral handig als je ergens onbekend mee bent.

Rood en met hoofdletters vind ik dan ook onnodig. We zijn geen kleuters. Er zitten meer nog ‘gevaarlijkere’ opties in het installatieproces.
InjecTioN @RoestVrijStaal10 november 2024 13:16
Ik zou eerlijk gezegd ook niet verwachten dat Debian de juiste keuze zou zijn voor een beginnend linux user. Daarvoor zou ik eerder Ubuntu (of een afgeleide daarvan) aanraden. Hoewel de basis volledig Debian is, krijg je met Ubuntu tijdens het opzetten toch wel een stuk meer informatie dankzij de wizards.

Debian Stable leent zich nèt wat beter voor servers en zal zich ook rock-solid gedragen. Packages (en kernel) zijn vaak ook net iets ouder dan Ubuntu LTS, wat de grap "Debian stable = Debian stale" veroorzaakt heeft. Je levert dus iets in op functionaliteit, maar verkrijgt daarmee stabiliteit dankzij compatibiliteit. (en natuurlijk ook de patches - net als bij Ubuntu LTS.)

sudo is onder root overigens ook prima te installeren met een `apt-get update && apt-get install -y sudo`.
deadinspace
@InjecTioN10 november 2024 14:11
[Debian] Packages (en kernel) zijn vaak ook net iets ouder dan Ubuntu LTS
Dat klopt niet echt ;)

Debian Stable en Ubuntu LTS releasen allebei om de twee jaar. Ubuntu in even jaren (20.04, 22.04, 24.04), Debian in oneven jaren (lente '19, lente '21, lente '23). Dit is (voorzover ik weet) niet met opzet zo gedaan, maar het is een patroon dat al sinds 2005 bestaat.

De release die het laatst uitgekomen heeft heeft ook de nieuwste stoftware. In juni '23 is Debian 12 uitgekomen, en deze had nieuwere software dan de toen laatste Ubuntu LTS, 22.04. Dat is een jaar lang zo gebleven tot afgelopen april, toen Ubuntu 24.04 LTS uitkwam met nieuwere software. Nu is het dus Ubuntu die voorloopt hierin. In de lente van '25 zal Debian 13 uitkomen, en dan loopt Debian weer een jaar voor.
wat de grap "Debian stable = Debian stale" veroorzaakt heeft.
Dit komt vooral van mensen die Debian Stable (2-jaarlijkse release cycle) vergelijken met bv ook de niet-LTS Ubuntu releases (elk half jaar) of rolling release distro's (Arch, Gentoo).
xirixiz @deadinspace11 november 2024 21:14
En zo is het, goede uitleg! Ik was nooit zo happig op Debian, maar al een tijd wil ik niet anders meer. Ik was altijd maar met Arch bezig en blind aan het roepen waarom het zo goed is, tot ik mij er beter in ging verdiepen. Arch vind ik nog steeds een mooie filosofie hebben, begrijp mij niet verkeerd, maar voor dagelijks gebruik is Debian vele male stabieler.

Daarnaast, wanneer je zou willen, kan je op een stable release ook gewoon Debian Backports activeren (repository - https://backports.debian.org/Instructions/). Dan kan je packages en kernel bijwerken naar nieuwere versies, maar wat wel gewoon goed getest is op de latest stable.

Persoonlijk vind ik het prettig dat Debian volledig community based is.
himlims_ @RoestVrijStaal10 november 2024 13:37
https://www.linuxtechi.co...Debian12-Installation.png

Staat er letterlijk
RoestVrijStaal @himlims_10 november 2024 20:01
Zie RoestVrijStaal in 'Debian GNU/Linux 12.8' en Luminair in 'Debian GNU/Linux 12.8'
markwiering @Zer010 november 2024 15:01
TIjdens de installatie wordt dit duidelijk gemaakt... geen root password opgeven en je gebruiker wordt in de sudo groep gezet.
Ik vraag mij af wat de beweegreden is achter deze beperking. Ikzelf wil zowel een root-account beschikbaar hebben als dat mijn gebruiker in de sudogroep wordt gezet. Waarom kiest Debian ervoor om dit onmogelijk te maken?
zordaz @markwiering10 november 2024 18:54
Daar is -Debian kennende- ongetwijfeld over nagedacht, mij lijkt het een keuze uit security overwegingen. Standaard hebben gebruikers in dit geval geen extra rechten, want er is al een root. Die rechten kun je altijd later alsnog toekennen.
Soldaatje @markwiering10 november 2024 18:56
Ik weet het niet waarom maar ik denk dat ze de beheerder een keuze willen geven, je hebt uiteindelijk maar één root-toegang manier nodig na de installatie. Al zou je wel na de installatie, vóór het opnieuw opstarten, kunnen chrooten in de nieuwe installatie en daar handmatig de tweede manier van root-toegang kunnen toevoegen. Je kan namelijk op CTRL-ALT-F2 drukken tijdens installatie en daar je eigen opdrachten invoeren. Of je kan gebruik maken van vooraf ingevulde antwoorden zodat de installatie dit ook doet. Maar het simpelste is gewoon opnieuw opstarten na installatie, inloggen als root en de extra root-toegang toe te voegen.
deadinspace
@markwiering12 november 2024 09:44
Waarom kiest Debian ervoor om dit onmogelijk te maken?
"onmogelijk maken" is wel een beetje overdreven, vind je niet? Je kunt je gebruiker na de installatie heel eenvoudig toevoegen aan de sudo groep natuurlijk.
markwiering @deadinspace12 november 2024 16:24
Ik bedoelde: dit onmogelijk maken bij de installatie.

Natuurlijk kun jij na de installatie van alles en nog wat aanpassen aan het systeem, maar dit kost extra onnodige moeite.
theeck @Grimm10 november 2024 09:12
Tja inderdaad een beginnersfout die ik ok 10-tallen jaren gemaakt hebt. Er is namelijk een simpele truuk:

Tijdens de installatie word een root wachtwoord gevraagd. Als je dit leeg laat wordt sudo mee geinstalleerd, krijg je sudo rechten met de user die je aanmaakt en is je root account gelocked en kun je er niet mee inloggen. Eigenlijk een beetje wat de standaard is bij de meeste andere distro's.
delphium @Grimm10 november 2024 10:29
Sudo zoals geïmplementeerd in Ubuntu is ook een veiligheidsrisico. Het feit dat je zonder authenticatie root kunt worden is gewoon een privilege escalation.

Zeker omdat er op Inernet allerhande commando's te vinden zijn waar de sudo al voor staat, kun je met een copy-paste enorm veel schade aan richten. Ook die vriend van je die even zijn mail checkt, terwijl jij naar de wc bent.

Als je toch sudo nodig hebt, stel het dan zo in dat er wel om authenticatie wordt gevraagd. Liefst met yubikey, maar toch tenminste een sterk wachtwoord.
Arumes @Grimm10 november 2024 08:59
Klopt, Debian is niet zo beginnersvriendelijk als bijv. Ubuntu. Dat sudo-probleem had ik ook toen ik een half jaar geleden overstapte; je moet je gebruikersaccount eerst toestemming geven om sudo te gebruiken. En dat er standaard bijv. geen bluetooth-ondersteuning geïnstalleerd wordt. En geen software-updater die automatisch periodiek de updates binnenhaalt.

En zo zijn er wel meer basisdingetjes waar je als gebruiker zelf even achteraan moet. Maar goed, het zorgt wel voor een kleinere installatie die uiteindelijk meer naar jouw smaak is ingericht.
Master FX @Arumes10 november 2024 09:59
Ik weet het niet hoor, maar:
  • Bluetooth werkt bij mij gewoon out of the box
  • sudo doet het ook meteen met mijn username
  • via het software center wordt er gewoon geüpdatet
Ik heb een Lenovo T490 laptop.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Master FX op 10 november 2024 09:59]

Arumes @Master FX10 november 2024 10:35
Ik moest zelf de bluetooth en blueman packages installeren. De sudo-fout staat hieronder al uitgelegd, blijkbaar heb jij geen root-password ingevoeerd. En geen idee welk software center je bedoelt, alleen apt en synaptic worden standaard geïnstalleerd. In ieder geval bij XFCE, misschien wordt er bij een andere DE meer voorgeïnstalleerd, maar ik heb geen "software center".
Master FX @Arumes10 november 2024 10:36
Ik gebruik altijd Gnome
iqcgubon @Grimm10 november 2024 08:43
Jarenlang Ubuntu gebruikt en recent mijn server omgebouwd naar Debian. Het was inderdaad bizar om een command not found te zien bij "sudo su".

"Su -" dan maar :P ook goed. Er waren nog een paar kleine dingetjes anders, maar een snelle Google search lost dat ook meteen weer op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door iqcgubon op 10 november 2024 08:44]

beerse @iqcgubon10 november 2024 16:47
Wat is de reden om `sudo su` te gebruiken? Met `sudo -i` krijg je de gewenste interactive sessie met het andere account (default: root).
iqcgubon @beerse10 november 2024 17:15
Idk. Macht der gewoonte? Ik gebruik al mijn hele leven sudo su om root shells te openen.
xirixiz @iqcgubon11 november 2024 21:18
Hahaha, daar heb ik ook al lang last van.

Tegenwoordig hangt het er een beetje vanaf wat ik wil doen.

Soms gebruik ik sudo -i, en soms sudo -Es, het tweede wanneer ik mijn env vars wil doorgeven aan de root shell.

Maar meestal draai ik een commando gewoon met sudo ipv een root shell te starten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xirixiz op 11 november 2024 21:25]

Microwilly @Grimm10 november 2024 14:22
Waarom niet gewoon su
en su user om terug te keren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Microwilly op 10 november 2024 14:23]

blorf @Microwilly10 november 2024 14:47
Het is op de rand van veilig. Ik herinner me van Raspbian voor de RPI3 dat je als normale user met "sud0 su" root kon worden zonder wachtwoord, en ook nog terwijl sshd open staat met een default wachtwoord. Dus iedereen die een standaard installatie boot kan remote user a met wachtwoord b verwachten die ook meteen root kan worden.
Room42 @blorf11 november 2024 19:38
Dat heeft niks met de veiligheid van sudo te maken, dat is de configuratie ervan. Als er in /etc/sudoers (of in /etc/sudoers.d/*) een regel staat met `user (of %group) ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD: ALL`, dan heeft die user (of group) recht om alle commando's met sudo uit te voeren zonder hiervoor het wachtwoord op te geven.

Dat is dus gewoon een keuze die de bouwer en of beheerder van de installatie heeft.
blorf @Room4211 november 2024 19:51
De veiligheid van de default userland omgeving. Iemand met een portscanner kon gewoon gaan vissen naar systemen die net met Raspbian waren geinstalleerd en dus sshd aan hebben staan en een gebruiker met standaard naam en wachtwoord accepteren, die vervolgens zonder verdere vereisten root kan worden.
Ik ben (grotendeels) *BSD gebruiker. Daar ga je dat echt nooit niet meemaken. Onacceptabel.
Room42 @Microwilly11 november 2024 19:33
en su user om terug te keren.
Dan start je sessie op sessie. Beter kun je na `su` een `exit` of ctrl+d geven om die sessie weer af te melden. Dan ben je ook weer gewoon de user die je was voordat je `su` startte.
Uruk-Hai 10 november 2024 08:04
Ligt het aan mij of zijn op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux distributies altijd sneller qua boot time en graphics (desktop environment) dan op Debian gebaseerde distributies?

Ik heb er onlangs een heleboel in Virtualbox getest en het viel mij op dat vrijwel alles dat in directe zin op Debian is gebaseerd opvallend trager is dan alle distro's die op Ubuntu zijn gebaseerd. Alsof er in Ubuntu optimalisaties zijn doorgevoerd die niet in Debian zitten.

Edits:
1. Ik heb wat ik bedoel met "sneller" wat duidelijker gedefinieerd.
2. Verder een verkeerde zin verbeterd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 10 november 2024 09:17]

fenrirs @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 08:12
Definieer ‘sneller’. Graphics? Boot time. Ik merk geen verschil eerlijk gezegd
Uruk-Hai @fenrirs10 november 2024 08:24
Boot time en graphics inderdaad.
Buffelkut @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 08:33
Misschien is het minder in Virtualbox dan op een gewone installatie.
D43m0n @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 09:56
Dat zou systemd je moeten kunnen vertellen
Baseboy @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 08:57
Ubuntu is op Debian gebaseerd!
Uruk-Hai @Baseboy10 november 2024 09:08
Dat weet ik, maar Ubuntu en Debian zijn niet hetzelfde. Ik heb het niet voor niets over "optimalisaties in Ubuntu die in Debian lijken te ontbreken".

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 10 november 2024 09:08]

Baseboy @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 09:11
Ben me nu even niet zeker maar zover ik weet is het bij Debian eerst alles goed testen. Daarna word pas een update gegeven en aangezien veel mensen Ubuntu gebruiken is het beter daar te proberen.
Weet de getalen niet maar veel servers draaien op Debian
rob12424 @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 14:19
Dat klopt, Ubuntu had upstart of ze het nog hebben weet ik niet. Debian heeft zowel systemD als init afhankelijk van wat je wil.
Vaevictis_ @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 14:52
Linux Mint is dan weer op debian gebaseerd. Ik hoop dat ze gewoon debian als base nemen, Ubuntu blijft toch eigen koers varen zeker met snap.
Buffelkut @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 08:28
Ik heb juist het tegenovergestelde ervaren met Linux Mint debian edition in vergelijking met de reguliere versie die op ubuntu gebaseerd is.
Was gewoon gevoelsmatig hoor maar Linux Mint DE voelde gewoon vlotter aan.
Polyprobatos @Buffelkut10 november 2024 09:56
Hier idem dito; altijd Lubuntu gebruikt als voorkeursdistro, omdat het de lichtste Ubuntu variant is voor oudere machines. Sinds kort op dezelfde oudere machines overgestapt op LMDE en dat is merkbaar sneller.
Marcelluz @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 08:27
Definieer "sneller" a.u.b. Wat bedoel je met "sneller"?
Uruk-Hai @Marcelluz10 november 2024 08:32
Zie mijn reactie op fenrirs...
Marcelluz @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 08:39
Hmm. Ik denk dat je inderdaad gelijk hebt op dat vlak. Debian is tamelijk conservatief wat betreft packagen van nieuwe versies van software. Dit is vooral merkbaar als je nieuwere hardware gebruikt. Debian richt zichzelf meer op stabiliteit, security en privacy dan bijvoorbeeld Ubuntu. Vaak moet je wat langer wachten op nieuwere kernels en drivers daardoor..
sus @Marcelluz10 november 2024 10:24
Ik draai al een jaar of 2 de unstable testing versie van Debian, nadat ik daarvoor al jaren met varianten van Mint en RedHat/Fedora werkte.

Die unstable testing heb ik in de praktijk geen last van, heb zelden dat iets breekt door een verkeerde release. Wel heb ik een stuk modernere software zonder snap/flatpack/appimage te gebruiken.

En….. retesnel :)

Edit @Corrigan; testing dus, een stap verder dan unstable. En, iemand moet testen, anders wordt het nooit stable. Doe dus ook netjes bugreports enzo

[Reactie gewijzigd door sus op 10 november 2024 19:22]

Corrigan @sus10 november 2024 17:38
Dagelijks unstable van Debian gebruiken is anders niet verstandig. Unstable krijgt niet snel security updates en daarop wordt ook niet gemonitored. https://www.debian.org/releases/sid/
intoxicated @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 08:06
Heb je gecheckt of er mogelijk verschil is in de gebruikte drivers? Proprietary met binary BLOBs in Ubuntu, en in Debian juist GPL/MIT open source bijvoorbeeld?
Uruk-Hai @intoxicated10 november 2024 08:09
Nee, dat heb ik niet gecontroleerd. Waarom zou ik dat controleren? Het gaat mij er om hoe distro's zich out of the box gedragen.

Volgens mij begrijp je mijn vraag verkeerd.
Mijn vraag is niet: "hoe komt het dat Debian trager is/lijkt dan Ubuntu?"
Mijn vraag is: "lijkt Debian alleen maar trager dan Ubuntu of is dat echt zo?"

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 10 november 2024 08:11]

Anoniem: 57411 @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 08:35
Het zou mij niet verbazen; de nadruk bij debian zit immers op stabiliteit en veiligheid.

Dat gezegd hebbende, de laatste keer dat ik debian probeerde (toegegeven, dat is meer dan vijf jaar geleden) was het voor mij niet merkbaar trager.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 57411 op 10 november 2024 08:42]

jumbos7 @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 10:03
Als er verschil is zal dat vermoed ik bijna altijd moeten liggen aan het verschil in systemd services die opgestart worden. Wanneer die hetzelfde zijn zie ik niet in hoe Ubuntu, wat overigens evengoed een op Debian gebaseerde distributie is, sneller zou moeten zijn qua boot time en opstarten van de DE.

Ik zou op zowel Debian als Ubuntu "systemd-analyze blame" draaien nadat je opgestart bent en kijken waar het aan ligt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jumbos7 op 10 november 2024 10:07]

deadinspace
@Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 15:36
Ligt het aan mij of zijn op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux distributies altijd sneller qua boot time en graphics (desktop environment) dan op Debian gebaseerde distributies?
Ik heb zojuist even geprobeerd met Debian 12.08 en Ubuntu 24.04 in virt-manager, beiden een volledige desktop installatie.

Na de installattie kostte een Debian boot 12 seconden, Ubuntu 7.

Debian heeft standaard een boot-keuzemenu (GRUB) met een timeout van 5 seconden. Als ik deze timeout uitzet dan kost Debian ook 7 seconden om te booten, exact even lang dus.

Grafisch heb ik geen verschil gemerkt.
sfranken @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 15:56
Nieuwere kernel helpt enorm met dat soort zaken
SadisticPanda @Uruk-Hai10 november 2024 23:01
Geen idee maar mijn debian heeft geen last van tragere boot, staat gewoon altijd aan
Jim80 10 november 2024 08:09
Al 5 jaar overgestapt naar Debian toen Windows te ver begon te gaan met dwingende maatregelen zoals een semi-verplicht ms accout, push meldingen, enorme datatraffic, bloatware, ...

Wat een verademing om dan naar een clean en stabiel systeem als Debian over te stappen. Wil je toch van een pakket de laatste, minder geteste versie, heb je nog altijd Flatpac, snap of Appimage.

Ik gebruik Debian nu ook om vanaf USB te booten op 35 educatie-laptops voor Dojo's, zodat ze steeds in een uniforme, up-to-date desktop opstarten. En zelfs Chrom(e)(ium) draait terug vlop op 12 jaar oude laptops.
Eärendil 10 november 2024 09:00
"sudo su"
Als je sudo hebt, heb je su niet nodig. Gebruik gewoon "sudo -s". Of bij voorkeur, start geen root-shell, maar draai alleen het commando dat het nodig heeft met sudo.

[edir]reactie op @iqcgubon [/edit]

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eärendil op 10 november 2024 09:02]

Ron79 10 november 2024 16:57
Debian 12 bevalt mij goed als beginner.

Ben ooit ook begonnen met Ubuntu en Mint, maar na wat update rondes had ik altijd wel een beschadigd OS wat niet meer wilde starten.
Dit is me bij Debian nog niet overkomen.

Gebruik zelf de KDE X11 Plasma omgeving die mij prima bevalt. Naast Software Center die standaard geïnstalleerd wordt, heb ik Flatpak en Snap geïnstalleerd. Alles loopt gewoon prima, zoals ik het wil.

Tijdens installatie een root ww opgegeven. Wanneer ik even via de konsole iets moet installeren "su root" en ww ingeven en ik kan doen wat ik wil.
Zo ben ik dat gewend, en dat werkt prima voor mij.

Gebruik het als sinds 12 uit kwam. Ik wil geen andere distro meer zolang dit prima werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ron79 op 10 november 2024 17:00]

desalniettemin 10 november 2024 11:01
Net de update binnen gekregen en geinstalleerd op MX Linux.

Boot times boeien me niet. Loop ik ff door de kamer of pak een bakkie pleur en wanneer terug, klaar.
westlym 10 november 2024 14:53
Krijgen de raspberry pi's een automatische update?
beerse @westlym10 november 2024 16:51
Dat hangt af van de gebruikte distributie. In de documentatie van die distributie staat waar/hoe ze met de debian omgeving mee gaan. Mijn (roestige) ervaring is dat de pakketten praktisch gewoon mee lopen met debian maar de echte update/upgrade naar hogere versies wel even duurt voordat alles is gecontroleerd en werkt.

Wikipedia: Raspberry Pi OS laat de RPi beschikbaarheids momenten zien, dat kan je zelf vergelijken met de Debian gegevens.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 10 november 2024 16:53]

RobbyTown @westlym11 november 2024 02:03
Hier met dietpi in elk geval wel. Waren iets van 37 updates beschikbaar.
westlym @RobbyTown11 november 2024 15:25
Hier ook. Ik heb twee raspberry pi's hier en bij beide moest ik het nodige downloaden. Maar het waren geen grote updates. Prima, als beide systemen geüpdatet blijven.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

