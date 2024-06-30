Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 12.6

Debian logo (80 pix)Versie 12.6 van Debian is uitgekomen. Debian is een opensource besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 12, die als codenaam 'Bookworm' meegekregen heeft, zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Sinds oktober 2022 is het Social Contract van Debian gewijzigd, waardoor de installer nu ook software bevat die niet volledig vrij en opensource is, zoals drivers en firmware-images. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 12: 12.6 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the sixth update of its stable distribution Debian 12 (codename bookworm). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 12 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bookworm media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 12 desktop

Versienummer 12.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/debian-installer/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-06-2024 08:12
28 • submitter: danmark_ori

30-06-2024 • 08:12

28

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Debian

Update-historie

12-07 Debian GNU/Linux 13.6 5
16-05 Debian GNU/Linux 13.5 94
15-03 Debian GNU/Linux 13.4 23
10-01 Debian GNU/Linux 13.3 35
15-11 Debian GNU/Linux 13.2 29
09-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 13.1 65
08-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 13.0 62
05-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 12.11 34
03-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 18
01-'25 Debian GNU/Linux 12.9 97
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Weedguy6080 30 juni 2024 08:33
Heb het als 2de systeem op mijn pc staan, en zal switchen zodra win10 niet meer ondersteund word.
Speel er ook al meerdere games op en werkt zoals je verwacht met Windows.
Yzord @Weedguy608030 juni 2024 08:39
Kan je me vertellen wat je precies gebruikt om deze spellen te spelen? ik ben er nog totaal nieuw in namelijk. Ook hoop ik dat SteamVR er op te spelen is.

Edit: dank allen, ik ga mijn W11 pc maar eens omtoveren naar een Linux bak.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yzord op 22 juli 2024 13:25]

Magic Power @Yzord30 juni 2024 17:55
Een beetje dezelfde reactie van mij als wat hier al gemeld wordt:

Installeer Steam en Lutris via het Software Center / Programmabeheer. Gebruik Steam voor de Steam games, en Lutris voor alle Windows spellen daarbuiten.

De meeste Single Player / Coop spellen werken gewoon zonder iets te moeten doen. Bij VR en Anti-Cheat Multiplayer spellen moet je even kijken of die spellen onder Linux kunnen werken. Kijk op Proton DB en Are We Anti-Cheat Yet? voor hoe je spellen onder Linux kunnen werken.

Een paar dingen die ik daarnaast nog wel even wil noemen:
  • Begin met 1 van de grote Linux Distributies, dus Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Debian en dergelijke. Daarvoor is de meeste hulp en documentatie online te vinden. Dat maakt het makkelijker als je tegen problemen aan loopt.
  • Mocht Lutris je niet bevallen, kun je ook eens Bottles proberen.
  • Installeer zoveel mogelijk via de Software Center / Programmabeheer, in plaats van het van de Website zelf af te downloaden. Hierdoor heb je meestal de laatste versie, en de beste ondersteuning. Gebruik een Flatpak als je echt de laatste versie van iets wilt hebben.
  • Dit geldt ook voor het installeren van bijvoorbeeld een Nvidia driver. Haal die bij voorkeur uit het Software Center, of gebruik bijvoorbeeld in Linux Mint het Stuurprogrammabeheer om eenvoudig de driver te installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Magic Power op 22 juli 2024 13:25]

moviegeek @Yzord30 juni 2024 09:33
Ik vind het altijd een extra dimensie geven als je 5.1 DolbySurround hebt in een game, dat geeft net dat extra beetje immersie. Maar ik denk dat Linux dat niet kan. Tenminste, ik heb wel apps geprobeerd die het zouden simuleren, PulseEffects en Pipewire enz, dat zou het dan virtueel maken, maar onder Ubuntu kreeg ik het niet werkend. Dus ja, waarom dan geen Windows 11 beter dan 10, en een kwartiertje dan staat het erop, ben je uren bezig met die Linux.
kersing @moviegeek30 juni 2024 10:16
Na twee minuten geeft de installer aan dat de hardware niet geschikt is en houdt het op met Windows 11. Zonde van een nog uitstekend werkende laptop.
Microsoft zou verplicht alle e-waste die ze veroorzaken met de nieuwe systeemeisen moeten opruimen.
poing @kersing30 juni 2024 10:26
Geen TPM chip? Je kan die vereiste uitschakelen tijdens het installatie proces, achteraf geen problemen mee gehad.

Ways to install Windows 11 - Microsoft Support

[Reactie gewijzigd door poing op 22 juli 2024 13:25]

aileron @poing30 juni 2024 10:49
In heb self een xps15 met een 7700hq proc. De 7850, mrt exact dezelfde specs maar 0,1Ghz harder loopt ondersteunt win 11 wel. Waarom? Omdat deze surface laptops werd geleverd.

Dus Debain nu draaien en nooit meer omkijken.
Daco @poing30 juni 2024 11:34
probleem is dat sommige games/bedrijven weigeren software te draaien op dat moment (*kuch* riot games *kuch*)

ik doe ook altijd mijn W11 installaties zo, maar er zijn caveats :)
Bamboozled @Daco30 juni 2024 15:51
Je noemt 1 voorbeeld welke ik niet ken, maar zijn er meer voorbeelden? Ik ben hier in bijna 3 jaar tijd nog nooit tegenaan gelopen.
Zwelgje @moviegeek30 juni 2024 11:32
liever uren bezig met linux dan, ben je verlost van het commerciële gedrocht Microsoft en zijn privacy onvriendelijke en dataverzamel en doorverkooppraktijken.

dat alleen al zou genoeg moeten zijn om er een middagje aan te besteden
3raser @Zwelgje1 juli 2024 09:41
Om vervolgens MS Office te installeren op je Linux systeem omdat je niet al dat gedoe met compatibiliteit wilt hebben.
Zwelgje @3raser1 juli 2024 16:47
voor een beetje huis tuin en keukengebruik is dat niet relevant. zakelijk is het een ander verhaal.

webbased office gebruiken, kan je 95% van de zaken mee doen
moviegeek @Zwelgje1 juli 2024 10:24
Ubuntu op een iMac uit 2007 die van Apple al 10 jaar het internet niet meer op mag met iOS 😆 alles werkt behalve iPod, Dolby surround.
Zwelgje @moviegeek1 juli 2024 16:37
nice! ik heb afgelopen week op een MacBook uit 2010 (die witte plastic variant) Linux Mint gezet omdat MacOS niet meer werd geüpdatet

die bak had maar 2gb ram en met linux mint is dat dus gewoon nog prima te doen. start razendsnel op en ja je moet geen 20 tabs open hebben in firefox maar gewoon thuisgebruik: dikke prima!
thomas_n @moviegeek30 juni 2024 10:37
Dus ja, waarom dan geen Windows 11 beter dan 10, en een kwartiertje dan staat het erop, ben je uren bezig met die Linux.
Als je er ervaring mee hebt is Linux ook in een kwartiertje geïnstalleerd. En wie geen ervaring heeft met Windows installeren doet dat ook niet in een kwartiertje. Volgens mij zit daar weinig verschil. En op de vraag "waarom geen Windows 11" zijn zoveel antwoorden te geven...

Met surround geluid in Linux heb ik geen ervaring, want ik heb nooit behoefte aan surround geluid gehad, dus daar kan ik je niet mee helpen.
moviegeek @thomas_n30 juni 2024 12:30
Dat snap ik dus nooit van gamers. Die zeggen dan zoveel fps moet ik hebben enz, maar over het geluid hoor ik ze nooit.
xirixiz @moviegeek1 juli 2024 07:52
Geluid heeft geen impact op de gameplay, fps wel.
sfranken @moviegeek30 juni 2024 12:43
Je kan het inderdaad virtueel doen met Pipewire (5.1, 6.1, 7.1, etc) maar dan moet je input (in dit geval het spel) het wel ondersteunen en het geluid ook in 5.1 uitsturen, en niet in stereo (2.1).

Je kunt dan wel de boel opblazen dat het niet werkt, maar als je even verder had gedacht (en de instellingen van je game bekeken, ik heb dit met Cyberpunk net getest) had je dit ook wel geweten. Iets met een klok en een klepel.
asing @Yzord30 juni 2024 10:52
Omtoveren is een prima plan. Ik draai al jaren Linux. De ontwikkelaars maken grote stappen en sinds de ontwikkelaar van de Nouveau driver is overgestapt naar NVidia gaat het ook op dat vlak ineens heel rap.

Dus mocht je een NVidia kaart hebben, kies dan een distro die vlot wordt bijgewerkt. Debian is ontzettend stabiel, wat ze bereiken door vooral niet met de horde mee te rennen. Zo hebben ze nu versie 6.1 van de kernel, waar Fedora inmiddels op 6.9 zit.
Dorank @asing30 juni 2024 12:52
NVidia heeft gewoon een Debian repository:
https://developer.downloa...da/repos/debian12/x86_64/

Die 555 driver is overigens nog de beta.
Daco @Yzord30 juni 2024 08:53
ik ben niet @Weedguy6080 , maar ben zelf ook aan het kijken om over te schakelen naar linux eens windows 10 niet meer ondersteund word.
games op steam zijn gewoon te instaleren en te spelen. steam gebruikt hier proton voor, die een wrapper rond wine is, en voor elk spel een wine omgeving opzet voor dat spel met, indien nodig, specifieke instellingen en dingen nodig voor dat spel.
ik raad aan je games op https://www.protondb.com/ eens op te zoeken voor user feedback over compatibiliteit met proton.

niet steam games kan je via steam opstarten, en ook proton gebruiken, maar ik raad aan het te instaleren via lutris. lutris doet eigenlijk het zelfde als steam en geeft je een lijst van games die geinstaleerd zijn, of een game te instaleren, en gaat een wine omgeving opzetten voor dat spel of programma.
zo heb ik, als test, Phantasy Star Online Blue Burst aan de praat gekregen :)

er is een leercurve, en je zal zeker niet alles direct aan de praat krijgen denk ik, maar het werkt wel allemaal goed eens het werkt :)

dit is trouwens allemaal gedaan en getest op mijn framework 16 laptop

[Reactie gewijzigd door Daco op 22 juli 2024 13:25]

The Otherside @Yzord30 juni 2024 09:11
Voordat je de switch maakt is het ook goed om te kijken wat voor spellen je speelt en of deze worden ondersteunt door Linux/proton/lutris etc. https://www.protondb.com geeft een goede indruk of je games werken onder Linux.

Met name multiplayer games kunnen problematisch zijn op Linux i.v.m de anti-cheat software. Single player werken over het algemeen prima onder Linux. Maar helaas is niet alles out of the box een goede ervaring dit hangt ook weer af van de GPU die je hebt. Nvidia ondersteunig werkt steeds beter en beter maar AMD heeft nog wel streepje voor.

Mocht je nu DLSS Frame Generation gebruiken dat werkt ook vooralsnog niet op Linux, DLSS zelf wel.
Wat betreft VR kan ik je weinig over vertellen.

Daarnaast los van je games zou ik je ook aanraden om te zien of software die je nu in windows gebruikt een linux versie heeft of een waardig alternatief heeft en of al je hardware wel ondersteunig heeft voor Linux. De meeste Linux distro's hebben Live iso's (Een volledig werkende linux omgeving die je kan starten vanaf USB) die je een goede indicatie kunnen geven of al je hardware werkt.

Ik wil je nergens bang voor maken, en nodig je uit om het gewoon te proberen. Maar het eerlijke verhaal is dat er een leercurve is en dat niet alles even vlekkenloos werkt. Zelf heb ik begin dit jaar de overstap gemaakt naar full time Linux en ben erg onder de indruk en gebruik met veel plezier mijn computer.
Vaevictis_ @Yzord30 juni 2024 09:20
Ik gebruik Linux Mint als daily driver, steam werkt goed mits de games onder Linux werken. Verder kun je Lutris of Proton gebruiken om games te installeren werkt best goed en eenvoudig. Probeer het eens uit, kan je Linux Mint (Ubuntu derivaat) aanraden erg gebruikersvriendelijk.
batumulia @Yzord30 juni 2024 09:43
Gamen gaat prima op Debian, je moet wel MESA en Proton installeren. En laatste GPU drivers.
Cageman1984 @Yzord30 juni 2024 10:29
Als je wil gamen op linux, zou ik nobara proberen. Daar zitten veel van de door de andere genoemde dingen standaard al goed in verwerkt.

Heeft niets met Debian te maken trouwens.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cageman1984 op 22 juli 2024 13:25]

MrFax 30 juni 2024 20:47
Updaten heeft geen nut als je online machine hebt. Omdat de package manager alles voor je up2date houdt. Voor offline machines natuurlijk wel handig om mee te nemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 22 juli 2024 13:25]

sfranken @MrFax30 juni 2024 23:27
Zoals de laatste alinea uit de post ook aangeeft:
Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

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