Software-update: MAME 0.267

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.267 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.267:

Today’s the day for MAME 0.267, our midyear release. This month, we’ve got a brand new Z80 CPU core. It’s going to help us support more of the extensive family of Z80-like CPUs and also allow more precise control over bus timings. Speaking of CPU emulation, there are some nice fixes for long-standing Motorola 68k floating point unit bugs. They’re particularly noticeable in classic Mac applications whenever trigonometry is involved, but they also help some arcade systems.

The Tomy Prin-C children’s sticker designer system has come to life this month, with inputs and video output, and enough bug fixes to the Fujitsu F2MC-16 CPU core to get the software running. The printer isn’t emulated, but you can still have fun experimenting with this unique system. If you want something a bit more grown-up, some DMA fixes allow the MIPS-based Sony NEWS workstations to boot the earlier NEWS-OS 4.1R, and there’s a new software list with installation media to get you started.

Of course, there are far more improvements in this release than we can list here, but you can read about all the exciting updates in the whatsnew.txt file.

Pacman screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 0.267
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MAME
Download https://github.com/mamedev/mame/releases/tag/mame0267
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-06-2024 14:57
16 • submitter: Batjo

30-06-2024 • 14:57

16

Submitter: Batjo

Bron: MAME

Update-historie

31-07 MAME 0.289 3
28-05 MAME 0.288 0
30-03 MAME 0.287 13
26-02 MAME 0.286 2
29-01 MAME 0.285 1
31-12 MAME 0.284 1
28-11 MAME 0.283 6
10-'25 MAME 0.282 1
09-'25 MAME 0.281 2
08-'25 MAME 0.280 0
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Roel1966 30 juni 2024 21:54
Aj aj aj, moet me ervan weerhouden dit niet te installeren want Pacman, dat is zo'n spelletje waar je van denkt van heel even en je dan uren verder bent.
410Gone @Roel196630 juni 2024 23:18
MAME is waarschijnlijk de beste arcadegame-emulator voor het spelen van alle klassieke titels op je pc of laptop. Maar het kan verwarrend en een beetje lastig zijn om het geïnstalleerd, geconfigureerd en geladen met games te krijgen.

De nieuwste versies van LaunchBox maken dit proces net zo eenvoudig als het klikken op een paar knoppen.

Hier een video die e.e.a goed uitlegt: YouTube: The easiest way to install MAME and get your arcade games working
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @410Gone1 juli 2024 08:33
Launchbox is slechts 1 van de beschikbare frontends, er zijn er vele waaronder:
  • RetroArch
  • LaunchBox
  • Attract-Mode
  • Maximus Arcade
  • Hyperspin
  • EmulationStation
  • MaLa
  • AdvanceMENU
  • GameEx
  • Pegasus Frontend
Het gebruik van Mame zonder frontend is ook echt niet moeilijk;
1. Mame binaries downloaden en uitpakken in bv c:\mame
2. Plaats (zipped) roms in bv c:\mame\roms
3, start mame in commandline mame <romname>, bij het spel robby dus bv: mame robby

That's all.

Insert a quarter: 5
1 / 2 players: 1 / 2
Pauze rom: P
Mame options: TAB

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 13:36]

410Gone @Bor1 juli 2024 18:47
Het is mij bekend dat er meerdere frontends zijn inderdaad, maar LaunchBox is een van de betere, de reden dus dat ik deze vermeld in mijn eerdere bericht, omdat LauchBox enorm veel instellingen zelf al instelt en veel zelf al voor je regelt zodat het makkelijker voor de gebruiker wordt, zie de YouTube video die ik vermelde eerder.
Roel1966 @410Gone30 juni 2024 23:23
Ah oke, dank je voor de tip.
410Gone @Roel196630 juni 2024 23:36
Check ook: https://www.launchbox-app.com/
kristofb @410Gone1 juli 2024 00:08
Thanks voor de tip!
paltenburg @410Gone2 juli 2024 13:19
Alleen al het feit dat MameUI compleet kapot gaat als je het draait op een klein 4K scherm (van m'n laptop ofzo)...
Jack Flushell @Roel196630 juni 2024 22:48
Pacman is het screenshot. Met MAME is wel meer te spelen. Als je MAME installeert heb je niet automatisch Pacman.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 22 juli 2024 13:36]

Roel1966 @Jack Flushell30 juni 2024 23:17
O ja ik ben er wel bekend mee en weet dat Mame gewoon een emulator is voor Arcade games. Maar Pacman zou het 1ste zijn wat ik dan zou installeren en gaan spelen :).
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 1 juli 2024 08:26
Het blijft bijzonder dat Mame zo lang standhoudt en actief doorontwikkeld wordt. Mooi! Een bijzonder initiatief waarmee arcade games bereikbaar blijven. Hopelijk vindt men nog een keer een eenvoudige oplossing waardoor je niet meer aan versie gebonden roms vastzit.
kimahri 1 juli 2024 09:10
heerlijk.
ooit een jamma arcade kast omgebouwd met een pc met windows 7 erin.
mame erop samen met Maximus Arcade.
draait al vele jaren erg goed.
Hyperspin is ook wel aardig maar voor mij is Maximus Arcade toch nummer 1.
Galvatron78 1 juli 2024 12:43
Wat ik zelf gebruik ik LAKKA voor retro games, dit is een " Open source retrogaming emulatie console" zie onderstaande. Werkt wel prettig!

https://www.lakka.tv

[Reactie gewijzigd door Galvatron78 op 22 juli 2024 13:36]

JoHnnY-Btm 1 juli 2024 08:19
gaaf dat er nog een emulator is, ik heb zelf nog een commadore64 en atari 2600 in de kast staan ;)
dexx2233 @JoHnnY-Btm1 juli 2024 09:19
zeker, deze bestaat al een hele lange tijd en ik ken em sinds 1998, was leuk om wat games te spelen die de FM chip van de sound blaster gebruikte, het geluid was toen al dan 100% arcade perfect :D
410Gone @JoHnnY-Btm1 juli 2024 18:12
Ik ook, samen met een ZX Spectrum.

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