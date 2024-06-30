Versie 0.267 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Today’s the day for MAME 0.267, our midyear release. This month, we’ve got a brand new Z80 CPU core. It’s going to help us support more of the extensive family of Z80-like CPUs and also allow more precise control over bus timings. Speaking of CPU emulation, there are some nice fixes for long-standing Motorola 68k floating point unit bugs. They’re particularly noticeable in classic Mac applications whenever trigonometry is involved, but they also help some arcade systems.

The Tomy Prin-C children’s sticker designer system has come to life this month, with inputs and video output, and enough bug fixes to the Fujitsu F2MC-16 CPU core to get the software running. The printer isn’t emulated, but you can still have fun experimenting with this unique system. If you want something a bit more grown-up, some DMA fixes allow the MIPS-based Sony NEWS workstations to boot the earlier NEWS-OS 4.1R, and there’s a new software list with installation media to get you started.

Of course, there are far more improvements in this release than we can list here, but you can read about all the exciting updates in the whatsnew.txt file.