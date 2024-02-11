Versie 9.7.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend Brotli 1.1.0

Pea 1.17

Zstd 1.5.5

7z 24.01 beta successfully tested, but not included as backend due its beta status Code Compiled with Lazarus 3.0, but still compatible with Lazarus 2.x line

Improved loading of translations Can now load language files encoded as UTF8, and as UTF8-BOM (preferred) Improved support for old translation files not matching with application's version

Various fixes Fixed -ext2simple bug, the switch is now properly working Fixed Qt5 seection issue, the file browser in details mode is now set to row selection

File Manager Smart filename sorting can now be turned on/off form Options > Organize

(Windows) PeaZip now supports the Windows 10 and newer systems Dark Mode using zamtmn metadarkstyle.lpk, thanks to user contributed pull request 114. Classic dark themes / high contrast mode is still supported on all Windows systems

(Themes) Improved "Button" alternative Tab style Vertical tabs in Options screen are now themed accordingly to theme's tab style

Extraction and Archiving Improved the scripting generation engine: In Console tab af archiving and extraction screens it is now available a new option for the scripting engine to use strdin/stdout pipe for creation and extraction of compressed TAR archives, so no intermediate TAR file needs to be saved on disk during those operations This option does not apply to the GUI app itself (which launches the operations as distinct single processes), but only to scripts generated by the application, which can be saved to run independently in console instances The option applies only to formats handles through 7z / p7zip backend For extraction operation, the option applies only a single or multiple archives are sent to extraction scren, not while brosing a single archive (either for partial or total extraction)

Installers (Linux) It is now available PeaZip Portable for aarch64 Linux, the first test release was released built on previous version's code

(Windows) Improved Windows 11 mini-context menu entries, now displaying correct PeaZip icons; sample scripts to integrate PeaZip with W11 mini-context menu are available in the app inside the subfolder (peazip)\res\share\batch\Windows\Windows 11 mini context menu

(Windows) Packages and configuration wizard built with InnoSetup 6.2.2