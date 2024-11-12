Software-update: PeaZip 10.1.0

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 10.1.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • Pea 1.21, introduced scrypt KDF as default option to improve resilience to password guessing attacks (increasing memory cost per instance) over PBKDF2 implemented in previous versions
    • scrypt is now the default KDF for all cascaded encryption modes, it can be set to use from 64 MB (default) up to 1 GB memory, r set to 8, paralelism 1 to 8 (plus, the KDF is repeated for each of the tree layers of the cascaded encryption)
Code
  • Fixed "Ask before overwriting (in console)" extraction option, now correctly sets the app in console mode superseding other options
  • Fixed directory copy/move on Unix-like systems
  • (Windows) Fixed drag and drop bug preventing extraction towards some file managers and third party apps, now more file managers are tested for compatibility
  • (Windows) Fixed drag and drop bug failing extraction at first try on some instances
File Manager
  • GUI update
    • Breadcrumb improvements
      • Highlighting of temporary paths in the breadcrumb bar is now consistent with Theme colors
      • New Theme option to optionally underline and highlight address breadcrumb
    • Navigation bar improvements
      • Compact side bar mode is now integrated with other navigation bar modes (navigation, treeview, and none, which can be toggled with Alt+4)
      • It is now possible to internally drag and drop extract items to the navigation bar even whent it is set to Compact mode
      • Navigation bar width is now automatically adapted to the zoom level of the app
    • File browser's column header menu is now more easily accessible from the top entry in the navigation menu
    • Updated Themes and icons to improve appearance on dark mode / dark themes using alpha transparency
      • Use of alpha transparency is fully supported (but not mandatory) when designing Themes' icons, which are PGN images
Extraction and archiving
  • Updated compression pre-sets

PeaZip 10.0.0

Versienummer 10.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website PeaZip
Download https://github.com/peazip/PeaZip/releases/tag/10.1.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-11-2024 10:30 12

12-11-2024 • 10:30

12

Bron: PeaZip

Update-historie

14-04 PeaZip 10.4.0 1
22-02 PeaZip 10.3.0 0
01-01 PeaZip 10.2.0 16
12-11 PeaZip 10.1.0 12
26-10 PeaZip 10.0.0 2
18-08 PeaZip 9.9.1 3
08-'24 PeaZip 9.9.0 0
05-'24 PeaZip 9.8.0 0
02-'24 PeaZip 9.7.1 0
02-'24 PeaZip 9.7.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

PeaZip

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
12
12
9
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
le1337 12 november 2024 11:06
PeaZip heeft heel veel potentie maar het ding is dat WinRAR nu eenmaal gewoon een stuk sneller opstart.

Natuurlijk ook logisch want PeaZip heeft een stuk meer functionaliteit maar als ze iets meer startup performance eruit zouden kunnen drukken zou het mijn go-to app zijn.
Halfscherp @le133712 november 2024 12:19
Weet je zeker dat je niet iets verkeerd hebt ingesteld? PeaZip is namelijk bliksemsnel.
le1337 @Halfscherp12 november 2024 12:43
PeaZip is inderdaad bliksemnel, maar het ding is dat WinRAR ultra bliksemsnel is.

Het gaat er vooral om dat opstart snelheid die circa. 1-2 seconden extra is (Bij mijn i7-13700H werk laptop).

Na het opstarten is er niet echt meer verschil in snelheid, maar elke .RAR/.ZIP start je een nieuwe instance.

Op mijn desktop heb ik er iets minder last van, maar het verschil is voor mij genoeg om PeaZip niet te gebruiken.

Hier ook nog een bron waar mensen het zelfde van mening zijn: https://www.reddit.com/r/...n/slow_to_open/?rdt=63107
arbraxas @le133712 november 2024 13:11
Pak jij dan de hele dag door bestanden in en uit?

Peazip voldoet prima en winrar bestaat niet in linux. Ook wel een dingetje voor mij aangezien windows in de ban ligt met de Big brother is watching you update van MS.
BlueInk @arbraxas15 november 2024 09:42
Als ik mag: een kleine nuance: RAR voor Linux bestaat wel, maar er is geen GUI.
arbraxas @BlueInk15 november 2024 17:26
T bestaat ook binnen peazip, stuk eenvoudiger :p
guillaume @le133712 november 2024 16:15
Dat ligt dan zeer waarschijnlijk aan je antimalware, want 1-2 seconden voor het opstarten van zo'n soort programma is al erg lang, laat staan 1-2 seconden extra.

Er even van uitgaande dat je Windows gebruikt: zo te zien heeft de PeaZip executable ook geen certificaat (en WinRAR wel), wat aansluit bij mijn vermoeden, aangezien antimalware dan vaak achterdochtiger is.

Probeer PeaZip eens uit te sluiten in je antimalware-pakket en check 't nog eens.
m3gA @le133712 november 2024 12:55
Bij Winrar moet je wel de melding wegklikken dat je hem moet registreren ;)
CH4OS
@m3gA12 november 2024 13:00
Een licentie is levenslang geldig en kost ook niet zo heel veel... :)
Digimann 12 november 2024 17:35
Heeft PeaZip het zelfde probleem als 7zip (zie: https://tweakers.net/nieu...lware-te-verspreiden.html)
beerse
@Digimann13 november 2024 08:35
Het is niet of PeaZip deze problemen heeft, het is de vraag hoe PeaZip om gaat met bestanden met daar in meerdere zip-delen: Ziet het alle delen, alleen de eerste, alleen de laatste of kan het bewust met alle delen om gaan.

Een tool als veracrypt (en diens voorganger truecrypt) bieden bewust meerdere delen: een zichtbare en een onzichbare.
henk717 12 november 2024 14:15
Erg prettig dat de drag en drop bugs waar ik tegen aan liep zijn opgelost, heb hierdoor maar ook door andere zaken die ik in het verleden had gemeld (Zoals het feit dat het programma toen tijdelijke bestanden voor het uitpakken standaad naar de netwerk schijf schreef en niet altijd goed weghaalde) een hele goede ervaring met dit project dat gemelde problemen worden opgelost.

Heb je dus zelf een bug waardoor je PeaZIP niet kunt gebruiken kan je dit melden op hun sourceforge en dan heb je redelijke kans dat het relatief snel wordt opgelost.

Ga hem weer grondig testen want kans bestaat dat 10.1 nu aan mijn eisen voldoen voor bedrijfsnetwerken en ik vind hem prettiger werken voor gebruikers dan 7-zip.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq