Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 19.1

DaVinci Resolve logoBlackmagic Design heeft versie 19.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio. Dat laatste beschikt over extra functionaliteit, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en grotere aantallen frames per seconde te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Media Page
  • Context menu option to automatically sync bins from file folders.
  • Ability to export multiple selected timelines from the media pool.
  • Media pool now remembers the last opened bins between restarts.
  • Media pool column presets now persists sort order.
  • Smart bin and smart filter option to filter media from a specific bin.
  • Manual sync options to retain video metadata and native audio.
  • Media Management audio transcodes now default to 24 bit.
  • Support for decoding spatial photos on Mac.
  • Ability to relink media pool clips from all pages.
  • Templates using .drb files can now include empty bins.
  • Metadata support for tilt angle and roll angle from Canon files.
  • Change start timecode for multicams and compound clips.
Edit Page
  • New Fusion titles, effects and generators in the effects panel.
  • Searching for effects can now use category names to find matches.
  • Improved marker index search with support for all marker fields.
  • Ability to set the location of the fixed playhead.
  • Clips are now always pasted at playhead instead of mark in.
  • Menu actions to select nearest in, out or roll edit points.
  • Render in place now supports metadata tags for filename.
  • Ability to delete multiple selected tracks via the track index.
  • Timeline aspect ratio option in the safe area overlays dialog.
  • Automatic Fusion caches now apply to both effects and templates.
  • Audio Ducker support for multiple tracks to trigger ducking.
  • Access track EQ, dynamics and plugins from the audio mixer.
  • Toggle track header control states by clicking and dragging.
  • Apply track destination via the track header context menu.
  • Multiple video destinations for editing nested clips with decompose.
  • Menu option to create new tracks when adding clips to timeline.
  • Menu toggle for all tracks auto selector and track destination.
  • Improved nested timeline audio with native mixes and solo states.
  • Improved responsiveness when switching multicam angles.
  • Source audio channels option when editing multicam angles.
  • Mono channel selection from clip context menu or inspector.
  • Inspector trim slider to trim levels of individual source channels.
  • Ability to set individual audio channels to none in clip attributes.
  • Fine grained virtual slider adjustments with option, alt or shift.
  • Match frame and match frame to source for nested clips.
Fusion Page
  • New uExport tool to export USD scenes from compositions.
  • Field dominance changes are honored in interlaced media inputs.
  • Polygon and B-spline viewer toolbar controls for multi poly tool.
  • New switch and uSwitch to manage and keyframe multiple inputs.
  • OCIO display transforms can now be applied with a tool.
  • OCIO CDL transforms can now be used as view LUTs.
  • Support for USD 24.08 with improved MaterialX performance.
  • Fusion compositions in the media pool can now use IntelliTrack.
  • Improved performance with multiple and long paintbrush operations.
  • Support for freeze frame with TimeSpeed.
Color Page
  • Dedicated mini panel controls to edit custom curve control points.
  • Copy active node stack layer from timeline clips in the gallery.
  • Ability to set default qualifier mode for new clips.
  • Ability to export stills with Dolby Vision tone mapping.
  • Post group clip node stack layer option in project settings.
  • Per-user option for changed node color in the node options menu.
  • Ability to filter timeline clips by node color.
  • Object Mask caches persist until manually reset or re-analyzed.
  • Input and output tooltips for splitter, combiner and matte nodes.
Resolve FX
  • New grain controls for Resolve FX Sky Replacement.
  • New saturation and gamma controls for Resolve FX light rays.
  • Ability to set per-channel settings for blur effects.
Fairlight Page
  • Track effects can now be applied to stereo linked tracks.
  • Audio tracks can now be duplicated via the context menu.
  • Ability to disable audio tracks.
  • Ability to delete multiple selected tracks from the track index.
  • Reorder tracks and busses by dragging the name plate in the mixer.
  • Support for trimming from unity in the mixer.
  • Support for new stereo direct, 7.1.2 and 9.1.4 Dolby audio formats.
  • Fine grained virtual slider adjustments with option, alt or shift.
  • Clearer timeline displays:
    • for adjacent waveforms when trimming clips.
    • for clip names against clip waveform backgrounds.
    • when resizing tracks.
    • for the playhead indicator in the scroll bar.
  • Mono channel selection from the clip context menu or inspector.
  • Separate track groups panel accessible via a header icon.
Deliver Page
  • Drag to reorder render jobs in the render queue.
  • Support for encoding MV HEVC spatial video on Mac.
  • Encode Sony MXF Op1A to XDCAM drives on Mac and Windows.
  • Encode H.265 Main10 formats in DaVinci Resolve on Windows.
  • AV1 encodes in DaVinci Resolve with Nvidia acceleration.
  • Option to render without timecode for mobile uploads to YouTube.
  • Render settings now default to timeline resolution and frame rate.
  • Decode and encode EXR standard metadata attributes.
  • P2 Viewer compatibility for Panasonic P2 renders.
Scripting API
  • Load cloud projects.
  • Query and set mark in and out ranges.
  • Auto sync media pool clips using audio waveform or timecode.
  • Render options for start frame, timecode and to replace files.
  • Ability to delete a render preset.
  • Invoke Quick Export renders.
  • Reset all grades and nodes from node graph.
  • Apply grade from DRX and CDL LUT to layers from the Graph API.
  • Create gallery albums.
  • Query and set per-node cache modes.
  • Query and enable clip cache for Fusion output and color output
  • Query media pool entry for a timeline.
General Improvements
  • Dual screen layouts now allow secondary screen resizable window.
  • Improved toolbar and application menu layout on Windows.
  • Search menu actions from the Help menu in Windows and Linux.
  • Notification support when users join or leave multi-user projects.
  • Application menu actions to go to previous or next timeline.
  • Support for marker notes metadata tags in data burn in.
  • Open or close inspector metadata by clicking on header.
  • DCTLs support color picker, reset buttons and randomizer controls.
  • DCTL transforms now have alpha channel support.
  • Ability to view DCTL build errors, expiry dates and control tooltips.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 19.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 12-11-2024 14:41 22

12-11-2024 • 14:41

22

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

24-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 2 34
05-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 1 10
21-03 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.4 0
20-01 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.3 7
18-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.2 1
02-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.1 6
12-11 DaVinci Resolve 19.1 22
17-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.3 20
02-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.2 0
07-09 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.1 11
Meer historie

Reacties (22)

jeroenathome 12 november 2024 16:45
Een ding is mij nog niet duidelijk. Is de licentie alleen voor versie 19 of ook voor volgende versies?
MornixRS @jeroenathome12 november 2024 17:20
Lifetime licence na aankoop en alle upgrades zijn na aankoop gratis.
jeroenathome @MornixRS12 november 2024 18:18
Ik heb alleen slechte ervaringen als het om levenslange licenties gaat. Na enkele jaren kwam er een gewijzigde versie waardoor je een 'standaard' product kreeg of de licentie bleek alleen voor de huidige versie. Als dat voor dit programma niet geld is het zeker te overwegen.
magician2000 @jeroenathome12 november 2024 22:49
Maar zou dat erg zijn, dat je eens in de 3 tot 5 jaar moet betalen voor een nieuwe versie indien je de huidige versie kan blijven gebruiken? Er vanuitgaande dat je het met voldoende regelmaat gebruikt.

Dat heb ik zelf vele malen liever dan dat je met een maandelijkse "fee" geconfronteerd gaat worden zoals bij steeds meer software tegenwoordig het geval is.

Ik ben het overigens wel direct met je eens dat ze voorzichtiger om zouden moeten gaan met de term "levenslange licentie". Nergens staat namelijk dat het om jouw leven gaat, veelal zien ze dat als beperkter dan dat. Bijvoorbeeld een generatie van een OS (iets van 10 jaar bij Windows 10 bijvoorbeeld), hetgeen nog steeds niet verkeerd is.
jeroenathome @magician200013 november 2024 06:17
Als ik €300 uitgeef wil ik zeker weten wat ik krijg. Als je al ervaring hebt met levenslange licenties die anders waren dan gedacht, wordt je extra voorzichtig.

Ik gebruik het programma sinds mei dit jaar en ben al enkele keren tegen de beperking van de gratis versie aangelopen. Het wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om de gemaakte vakantiefilm en foto's samen te voegen. Shotcut ook geprobeerd, maar de 360 plugin werkt niet zo prettig als de karta vr in resolve.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jeroenathome op 13 november 2024 16:40]

sIRwa3 @jeroenathome13 november 2024 07:50
ik snap je voorzichtigheid tenaanzien van dit soort claims, ik denk echter dat de reputatie van Blackmagic Design inmiddels voor zich mag spreken. Het huidige license model bestaat nu zo een 10jaar.. stel het houd nog een jaartje vol, dan ben je waarschijnlijk al break even ten opzichte van de concurrentie Premiere ect. er zijn geen save bets, maar dit risico is vrij laag.
magician2000 @sIRwa313 november 2024 20:54
Toch zegt die reputatie natuurlijk niet alles. Het zegt enkel tot hoe het dusver gegaan is. Een verkoop aan een andere partij of investeerder kan al de nodige veranderingen teweeg brengen.

Maar zolang je de software, zonder updates, toch kunt blijven gebruiken is er niet direct een probleem (al is dat wel vervelend - denk maar aan hoe Capture One Pro dit ook veranderd heeft).
Die_ene_gast @jeroenathome13 november 2024 13:36
300 euro voor een programma waar je geld mee verdiend is natuurlijk spot goedkoop, zal daar niet echt te druk om maken.
magician2000 @Die_ene_gast13 november 2024 20:52
Maar nergens blijkt uit dat @jeroenathome er geld mee verdient. Overigens zou ik me ook niet zo druk maken indien de software gebruikt kan blijven worden totdat het OS het niet meer toelaat. Ook als je geen updates meer krijgt.
Die_ene_gast @magician200014 november 2024 15:19
Daar heb je helemaal gelijk in (het blijven gebruiken), dat heb ik ergens ook aangehaald. Echter verwacht ik niet dat je alles gaat lezen / onthouden, maar dacht het even te dumpen ;)
magician2000 @Die_ene_gast14 november 2024 21:48
Een geheugen als zo'n stuk keukengerei met gaatjes voor dit soort dingen... :z
jeroenathome @Die_ene_gast13 november 2024 21:01
@magician2000 @sIRwa3 @MornixRS @Die_ene_gast Bedankt voor het delen van jullie ervaringen. Dit geeft wel meer vertrouwen dat dit geen miskoop zal worden.

@magician2000 De reactie van @Die_ene_gast is gebaseerd op mijn reactie voor de wijziging. De auto-correct heeft van vakantiefilm gewijzigd in vakantievilla. 8)7 Daardoor lijkt het dat ik het ook beroepsmatig gebruik zou maken van Resolve wat dus niet is.
Ik mocht willen dat ik in villa's handelde. Dan zou ik nu niet bij mijn ouders wonen, maar ergens op een strand in de zon.
magician2000 @jeroenathome13 november 2024 21:09
En dan zou je geen probleem maken om die 300 euro af te tikken omdat het dan onder de "minimale kosten" zou vallen.

Duidelijk, bedankt voor je reactie.
magician2000 @jeroenathome13 november 2024 20:57
Dat begrijp ik. Maar het is levenslang in de huidige situatie. Mocht het bedrijf overgenomen worden of mochten ze het toch anders gaan doen, dan kun je verwachten dat je laatste versie gewoon blijft werken totdat het om andere redenen (verouderd OS, te nieuwe hardware) niet meer werkt.

Maar hoeveel jaar verder zit je dan en hoeveel zijn de kosten dan per jaar geweest?

Waar ik wel heel benieuwd naar ben is wat je mist in de gratis versie? Zelf heb ik deze software nog maar weinig nodig gehad, maar dit soort informatie is altijd welkom.
jeroenathome @magician200014 november 2024 06:38
Ik wilde regendruppels en enkele vlekken verwijderen en bij het selecteren van het filter kwam de melding 'limitatief of program'. Dit had ik ook bij enkele overgangeffecten. Tevens is er een beperking met h.264 of h.265 video's. Deze laten geen beeld zien.
Mocht ik het nodig vinden kan ik hoger als 4k exporteren. Dit is nu nog niet nodig.
magician2000 @jeroenathome14 november 2024 21:57
Duidelijk, bedankt. Geen wonder dat ik dat nog niet bemerkt heb, zover ben ik nog niet gegaan met de software.
MornixRS @jeroenathome13 november 2024 11:41
Dat is zover ik weet bij Davinci Resolve nog nooit voorgekomen.
Die_ene_gast @jeroenathome13 november 2024 13:35
Meestal koop je dan ook levenslange licenties voor dat programma, zoals CS6 ofzo, dan krijg je niet cs7.

Hier zeggen ze ook niet expliciet dat het mee gaat naar de volgende versie, maar tot nu toe is dat altijd gebeurd.
En als ze dat ooit ontzeggen en de download niet meer aanbieden, kan je altijd zonder gewetensvragen jouw laatste versie downloaden imho.
Die_ene_gast @jeroenathome13 november 2024 13:33
Ik heb bij 13 ofzo gekocht en zit gewoon op 19. Ze zeggen het niet hardop, maar je gaat gewoon met iedere versie mee.
lacobo 12 november 2024 15:40
Ze zijn weer helemaal los gegaan! En plakken vanaf de playhead is ook handig. Verklaart ook waarom ik altijd wisselend succes had met plakken van filmknipsels (kennelijk gebeurde dat voorheen vanaf het IN punt).
lacobo 12 november 2024 19:39
Ben overgestapt van Premiere naar Davinci Resolve Studio toen het nog versie 15 was, nog nooit een cent hoeven bijbetalen. De niet-Studio versie is gratis. Je betaald eenmalig zo'n 300 euro voor de extra features van de Studio versie. Als je een Blackmagic camera koopt krijg je er vaak een Studio licentie bij kado.

BM moet het hebben van de hardware verkoop, ze doen Davinci Resolve er naast, maar dat merk je niet aan de enorme hoeveelheid ontwikkeling die er in het pakket gestoken wordt. Kan je de overstap zeker aanraden.
Die_ene_gast @lacobo13 november 2024 13:37
Studio is wel rete handig hoor. De pocket camera's heb ik dan wel slechte ervaringen mee, en als je het op hun eigen fora opzoekt, ben ik niet de enige. Maar de software is goud waard.

