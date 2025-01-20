Blackmagic Design heeft versie 19.1.3 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio. Dat laatste beschikt over extra functionaliteit, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en grotere aantallen frames per seconde te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 19.1.3 The following features have been added or updated. Delete unused cache now correctly accounts for transitions.

Addressed blank viewer previews for some Fusion templates.

Addressed offset issue with imported AAF clips.

Addressed issue enabling auto resync for an empty folder.

Addressed issue with focus when typing in text fields.

Addressed issue with searching all fields in the edit index.

Addressed issue with left clicking to patch source tracks in edit.

Addressed Fusion saver issue rendering EXRs from ARRI MXF clips.

Addressed crash in Windows systems with old AMD CPUs.

Addressed issue with fades and crossfades when moving clips.

Addressed audio retime issue in 192 KHz sample rate projects.

Addressed issue with keyframing split tone in Film Look Creator.

Support for ARRI Alexa 265 clips.

General performance and stability improvements.