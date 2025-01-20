Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 19.1.3

DaVinci Resolve logoBlackmagic Design heeft versie 19.1.3 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio. Dat laatste beschikt over extra functionaliteit, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en grotere aantallen frames per seconde te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 19.1.3

The following features have been added or updated.

  • Delete unused cache now correctly accounts for transitions.
  • Addressed blank viewer previews for some Fusion templates.
  • Addressed offset issue with imported AAF clips.
  • Addressed issue enabling auto resync for an empty folder.
  • Addressed issue with focus when typing in text fields.
  • Addressed issue with searching all fields in the edit index.
  • Addressed issue with left clicking to patch source tracks in edit.
  • Addressed Fusion saver issue rendering EXRs from ARRI MXF clips.
  • Addressed crash in Windows systems with old AMD CPUs.
  • Addressed issue with fades and crossfades when moving clips.
  • Addressed audio retime issue in 192 KHz sample rate projects.
  • Addressed issue with keyframing split tone in Film Look Creator.
  • Support for ARRI Alexa 265 clips.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 19.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Animal 20 januari 2025 14:38
Autoscroll uit kunnen zetten in de edit page. Ik blijf het zeggen :). Verder prachtige software
guidogast
@Animal20 januari 2025 15:38
Wat bedoel je precies met autoscroll?

Zie wellicht laatste post in deze thread:
https://forum.blackmagicd...iewtopic.php?f=21&t=64251
Animal @guidogast20 januari 2025 15:55
Helaas is die fixed playhead optie continuous autoscroll (nog erger). Automatic page scroll is ook niet uit te zetten. Helaas. Wachten
guidogast
@Animal20 januari 2025 16:38
Ah, fair enough. Nog een paar maandjes en dan zal de beta voor v20 wel uitkomen, verwacht ik. Vorig jaar was dat in April.
Dark Angel 58 @Animal20 januari 2025 14:48
Ja je hebt wel een hele grote scherm voor nodig lol
devvy 20 januari 2025 15:15
Misschien ook goed om te vermelden dat er ook een iPadOS versie van is.
ben_jamin 21 januari 2025 23:25
Als FCP user kan ik het in Resolve maar niet gewoon worden dat de video en audio tracks gescheiden worden en op den duur heel wat track lanes heb. En zo druk, zoooveeel knopkes overal :P

