Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 19.1.1

DaVinci Resolve logoBlackmagic Design heeft versie 19.1.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio. Dat laatste beschikt over extra functionaliteit, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en grotere aantallen frames per seconde te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Edit Page
  • Addressed an issue displaying track controls in the edit index.
  • Addressed with an option to paste to playhead or in and out range.
  • Addressed a crash previewing a transition on some clips.
  • Addressed issue switching multicam angle when on an edit point.
  • Addressed issue switching angle for multicams with speed changes.
  • Addressed opacity or fader previews with non-black backgrounds.
  • Ability to import and export Final Cut Pro v1.13 XMLs.
  • Addressed multiline subtitles having incorrect line break.
Fusion Page
  • Addressed issue with rendering a SphereMap in software.
  • Addressed issue with outer poly rendering on linear b-splines.
  • Addressed an issue with loading from disk caches on macros.
Color Page
  • Addressed timeline thumbnail displays for some spatial photos.
  • Addressed ColorSlice highlights preview on clips with Magic Mask.
  • Addressed grades resetting to local versions in collaboration.
  • Addressed incorrect tooltips when switching between DCTLs.
  • Added new color thumbnail index tag for clip ordering.
Fairlight Page
  • Addressed an issue when dropping out of automation trim in play.
  • Addressed an issue with interpreting full clip fades in AAFs.
  • Addressed a round-trip issue with Fairlight external audio process.
  • Addressed dialogue leveler gain control range in the main plugin UI.
  • Addressed FairlightFX reverb, noise reduction automation issues.
  • Addressed an issue setting audio interface sync source to internal.
  • Addressed audio accelerator issues with desktop video devices.
General Improvements
  • Addressed availability of shutter angle metadata as a tag.
  • Addressed issue importing SRTX subtitles to the media pool.
  • Addressed H.265 encode issues on older NVIDIA graphics cards.
  • Addressed an issue with H.265 multipass renders on macOS 15.1.
  • Addressed XDCAM encode option to select file or disc as target.
  • Render option for Windows 10 media player compatibility for MP4.
  • Addressed incorrect OpenFX slider changes with mouse scroll.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 19.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

29-05 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 1
24-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 2 34
05-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 1 10
21-03 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.4 0
20-01 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.3 7
18-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.2 1
02-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.1 6
12-11 DaVinci Resolve 19.1 22
17-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.3 20
02-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.2 0
Reacties (6)

winwiz 2 december 2024 17:28
Downloaden bij hun gaat niet echt vlot... haal nu 220 kB/sec en dat voor 5,7 GB... terug naar inbel snelheden. Nou ja het gaat vanzelf. Maar goed wel veel fixes.
djpsycho82 @winwiz2 december 2024 17:43
Ik had hier geen problemen eerlijk gezegd. Geen idee wat de snelheid was maar hoefde in ieder geval niet lang (meer dan 5 minuten) te wachten.
Globefrotter @winwiz3 december 2024 11:19
Hier komt hij met 25Mb/sec binnen... (Berghem, N-B)
Wel irritant dat je elke keer weer opnieuw een waslijst moet invullen voordat je kunt downloaden.

PS: hier is het 2.3 GB.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Globefrotter op 3 december 2024 11:20]

SSDtje 2 december 2024 18:14
Download snelheid land hier ongeveer tussen de 60 a 70 MB/sec, Hengelo Overijssel Twente, snel zat dus als je het mij vraagt. Anyhow, heb em hier inmiddels bijgewerkt, en ben dan ook benieuwd wat er zoal nieuw is.
sIRwa3 @SSDtje3 december 2024 10:18
Ability to import and export Final Cut Pro v1.13 XMLs.
Added new color thumbnail index tag for clip ordering.
Render option for Windows 10 media player compatibility for MP4.

de rest lijkt allemaal fixes :D

[Reactie gewijzigd door sIRwa3 op 3 december 2024 10:20]

winwiz 3 december 2024 13:47
Vanmorgen nogmaals gedownload en ging nu met 115 MB/s zal wel erg druk geweest zijn gisteravond.

