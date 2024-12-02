Software-update: Lyrion Music Server 9.0.0

Lyrion Music Server logo (Über)Lyrion Music Server is een communityvoortzetting van Logitech Media Server, en is een streamingaudioserver voor met name de Squeezebox-audioplayers, die Logitech sinds 2012 niet meer verkoopt. Lyrion Music Server versie 9.0.0 is de eerste stabiele uitgave sinds Logitech begin dit jaar de stekker uit UESmartRadio.com en MySqueezebox.com had getrokken, waarmee de online functionaliteit voor de diverse Squeezebox-audioplayers ten einde kwam. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan ook op een Raspberry Pi of op Docker worden geïnstalleerd. De changelog voor versie 9.0.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features:
  • New product name! Welcome Lyrion Music Server!
  • New visuals
  • Default skin refresh (the old version is still available as "Logic Teal")
  • Massive upgrade for (Classical) music lovers: add support for Works, Performances, Disc Subtitles, Roles.
  • Improved first start setup: suggest a few plugins to install on initial startup.
  • Add new "Recently Changed" browse mode to complement the "New Music" menu. The latter is no longer based on the file's timestamp, but on the time added to the collection, as stored in the persistant track table.
  • #1095 - Link from online tracks and albums to local library (if possible).
  • #1115 - Add option to show tracks from a given year, even if their album would be listed in a different year.
  • #1132 - Allow user defined contributor roles
  • #1228 - Allow user to define how many HTTP requests to follow.
Server Changes:
  • Added Hungarian translations
  • Updated Czech translation
  • Updated Danish translation
  • Updated Dutch translation
  • Updated French translation
  • Updated Portuguese translation
  • Improved Plugin Manager: add categories, icons, and search.
  • #1124 - Return 'Random Mix' state in player status message
  • #1144 - Remove unnecessary delay reporting volume changes
Platform Support:
  • Replace the macOS Preference Pane with a menubar item (requires macOS 10.11 El Capitan).
  • #64 - Upgrade Docker base image to Debian 12 (Bookworm)
  • #1198 - Add support for Perl 5.40 on x86_64 Linux.
  • Much improved RPM packages to better integrate with system standards
  • Update Windows 64-bit installer to be compatible with new Windows on ARM machines.
  • Updated Audio::Scan to v1.09 on Windows 32-bit, v1.10 on Windows 64-bit and Linux Perl 5.36/5.38
  • Dropped support for Windows 32-bit and macOS < 10.11.
Bug Fixes:
  • #1027 - Play count increase with in-track jumps
  • #1116 - Fix album info track count when there are more than 50 tracks in an album
  • #1138 - "Add all songs" from search not working
  • #1146 - Restore partial Cometd support for CLI clients
  • #1203 - Fix display of album roles in the playlist
  • #1213 - Modify #CURRTRACK to first track when playlist finishes
  • #1229 - Only allow audio tracks for RandomPlay
Other:
  • Move CLI documentation out of the server code to lyrion.org.
  • Allow a caller (plugin) of Slim::Networking::SimpleAsyncHTTP to disable HTTPS certificate validation.

Lyrion Music Server

Versienummer 9.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Lyrion
Download https://lyrion.org/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (57)

zordaz 2 december 2024 20:53
Goed om Lyrion en indirect dus ook de good old Squeeboxen weer eens langs te zien komen hier! De eerste hardware kwam al rond 2001 uit, daarmee waren het echte pioniers op streaming gebied. Helaas wist Logitech er eigenlijk geen raad mee toen ze het enkele jaren later overnamen en stopten ze daarom met de ontwikkeling ervan.

Anno 2024 is er echter nog altijd een behoorlijk grote wereldwijde community actief die het ecosysteem in leven houdt en doorontwikkeld, met dank aan het feit dat het allemaal grotendeels Open Source is.

Voor Tweakers met interesse in streaming audio en DIY is het zeker interessant om eens te kijken wat er allemaal kan met een Raspberry Pi, Lyrion en piCorePlayer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 2 december 2024 23:02]

webster @zordaz2 december 2024 21:41
Ik denk dat Logitech geen heil zag in de grote investeringen die nodig waren om het product bij de tijd te houden. Het systeem werkte met een lokale server, terwijl de markt overging naar cloudbased en streaming. Daarvoor zou een grondige rewrite nodig zijn. Dat is een sowieso een groot en duur project, maar daar kwam ook nog eens bij dat de code is geschreven in Perl, wat het minder makkelijk (lees: duurder) maakt om mensen te vinden.
zordaz @webster2 december 2024 22:19
Dat is het waarschijnlijk niet geweest, al blijft het gissen.
Via Mysqueezebox.com en later UESmartradio.com kon je nl. zonder de lokale mediaserver gewoon van allerlei streamingdiensten gebruik maken (waaronder Spotify, Tidal en internet radio diensten). En dat werd ook best veel gebruikt, zeker door bezitters van de SB Radio en de Boom. De technologie was wat we tegenwoordig een clouddienst zouden noemen en is nog jarenlang door enkelen in de community beheerd en in de lucht gehouden.

Mijn beeld is dat Logitech vooral geen raad wist met het doorontwikkelen en uitbouwen van het muziek ecosysteem. Daar zitten heel veel aspecten aan en ze waren en zijn toch vooral een hardware leverancier.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 2 december 2024 23:15]

Rob Coops @webster3 december 2024 09:32
Ik wist niet dat het in Perl geschreven was leuk om te weten en ook echt een ding van die tijd :)

Ik denk dat je als je daar zin in had het hele verhaal makkelijk over had kunnen zetten naar een meer moderne taal. Rust zou nu mijn keuze zijn toen de stekker er uit getrokken werd had ik waarschijnlijk gekozen voor Java omdat dat nu eenmaal de makkelijkste taal was om mensen voor te vangen en makkelijk overal op te draaien is. Maar Logitech koos we voor de stekker er uit te trekken en de product lijn te stoppen.
Als je nu kijkt naar waar men mee zou moeten concurreren als men door was gegaan, de mobiele telefoon die in middels in iedere broekzak en handtas te vinden is zou een zeer groot probleem zijn. De high-end audio makers die allemaal een streaming ding hebben om eigenlijk gewoon het zelfde te doen en de steeds goedkopere speakers die lang niet altijd bluetooth meer nodig hebben omdat ze gewoon een wifi verbinding hebben en direct kunnen streamen dankzij een app op de telefoon die als UI voor de speaker fungeert en ik denk eigenlijk dat Logitech de juiste keuze heeft gemaakt. Er zijn vrijwel geen mensen meer die echt een flinke locale audio collectie hebben (niet in de aantallen die nodig zijn om zo'n product succesvol te maken) want streaming diensten zijn voldoende voor de massa. Dus wat zou van daag de dag nog het unique selling point zijn voor deze hardware?

Ondanks dat ik het toch best jammer vond dat Logitech er mee stopte kan ik als ik er nu op terug kijk helemaal niets verkeerds aan vinden met de kennis van vandaag.
Scidd0w @zordaz3 december 2024 11:40
Voor Tweakers met interesse in streaming audio en DIY is het zeker interessant om eens te kijken wat er allemaal kan met een Raspberry Pi, Lyrion en piCorePlayer.
Helemaal mee eens! Na 15+ jaar en vele andere systemen geprobeerd te hebben hier nog altijd iedere dag in gebruik. Tegenwoordig met piCorePlayers, nog een UE radio en een WiiM amp.
Bijna alle WiiM producten hebben volledige ondersteuning voor LMS tegenwoordig. Mijns inziens de meest waardige vervanger voor de Slimdevices/Logitech hardware tegenwoordig! Ben zeer tevreden over mijn WiiM amp in combi met LMS en ga binnenkort ook de Ultra aanschaffen. :)
6Pac 2 december 2024 22:19
Ik had begrepen dat Lyrion (Logitech) ook de Sonos One speakertjes ondersteunde.
Weet iemand misschien hoe dat werkt?
Ik ben een beetje klaar met de brakke S2 app van Sonos die mijn lokale library voor de helft niet ziet.
Rapedapeda @6Pac2 december 2024 22:25
Alle Airplay-speakers worden rechtstreeks ondersteund door LMS.
6Pac @Rapedapeda2 december 2024 22:31
Ok top. Ga ik even checken.
Bedankt voor je snelle reactie! :)
Stefan22 @6Pac3 december 2024 00:52
Klopt! Via de UPnP Bridge (alle Sonos speakers) en de Airplay bridge (modernere Sonos speakers). Werkt prima, gebruik het ook vanwege die verschrikkelijke S2 app.
postbuz 2 december 2024 22:42
"Alle Airplay-speakers worden rechtstreeks ondersteund door LMS"

Net als Chrome Cast en nog veel meer. Blijft een topprogramma.
Rapedapeda @postbuz2 december 2024 22:50
Ja. Helemaal mee eens! Ik heb ongeveer alles geprobeerd, tot Roon aan toe voor veel te veel geld. LMS doet het allemaal, en ziet er met de juiste skin heel slick en modern uit.
zordaz @Rapedapeda2 december 2024 23:10
Klopt helemaal, je ziet de laatste 2 jaar ook regelmatig Roon gebruikers weer terug in de Squeezebox/Lyrion wereld. Het is alleen geen plug&play, maar DIY. Niet dat een standaard setup erg ingewikkeld is om op te tuigen, maar je moet dat wel van te voren beseffen.

Ik ben benieuwd welke richting Lyrion nu op zal gaan. Perl is inderdaad aardig legacy, maar wie weet ontstaat er vanuit de community een initiatief om het te converteren naar iets anders. Zo is het ook met de ontwikkeling van een Docker image en de moderne skin voor Lyrion gegaan, dat is allemaal ontstaan nadat Logitech er al mee gestopt was.
ElectricHead 3 december 2024 11:53
Ik blijf erbij. Een van de betere systemen ooit. Heb nog steeds een Radio en een SB Classic thuis. Beide functioneren nog. Daarbij een Pi met een scherm als extra player gemaakt. Werkt nog steeds en voldoen helemaal aan mijn eisen. Sterker nog, heb zelfs mijn Google Home en Speaker er aan gekoppeld om zo muziek af te spelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ElectricHead op 3 december 2024 11:53]

zordaz @ElectricHead3 december 2024 12:31
Mijn SB Radio's worden ook nog dagelijks gebruikt. Nog altijd heb ik geen echt alternatief op de markt gezien die het zou kunnen vervangen.
Eis-T @zordaz3 december 2024 13:46
Mijn eindplan voor als de SB radio het uiteindelijk een keer begeeft is een bij de kringloop een leuke stereo-unit op de kop tikken voor weinig en er een Picoplayer https://www.picoreplayer.org/ in knutselen.
of waarschijnlijker: op marktplaats een squeezebox op de kop tikken. Ze gaan zo voor 35 tot 50 euro zag ik.
zordaz @Eis-T3 december 2024 17:01
Is zeker een leuk DIY project. pCP heb ik hier ook draaien icm Rpi & Hifiberry Dac's.

Ik heb trouwens gewoon een paar spare SB Radios ingeslagen. Ze zijn idd niet zo prijzig meer. Zwakste punt zijn m.i. de PSU's, vervangende aftermarket varianten hebben meestal een net niet goed passende plug.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 3 december 2024 17:58]

loewal 3 december 2024 07:43
Iemand 'n idee....?
Kan niks afspelen: "Geen muziekspeler".....
Hoe kan ik er een toevoegen?
zordaz @loewal3 december 2024 07:57
Kan van alles zijn, dit is meer iets voor het support forum:
https://forums.slimdevice...rum_PrivateMessage"%5D%7D
pelican 3 december 2024 08:10
En een voordeel: met 1 spotify sccount kun je hiermee tegelijk verschillende muziek afspelen op verschillende apparaten.
subsonik @pelican3 december 2024 09:33
Alleen jammer dat het zo vreselijk onstabiel is. Als het al werkt, mag je blij zijn dat het langer dan een half uur blijft werken. Er wordt aan gewerkt, doodjammer dat Spotify geen zier geeft om de FOSS community en er niks anders op zit dan hun API's te reverse-engineeren.
Just Me Or Tha One @subsonik3 december 2024 11:46
Wat bij mij goed werkt is Spotify aan te sturen via de webpagina van LMS zelf.
Als ik ga casten of Spotify connect gebruik dan heb ik vaak afspeel issues.
zordaz @subsonik3 december 2024 12:26
Vreselijk onstabiel zou ik het niet willen noemen. Spotify Connect is echter geen aanrader via Lyrion en bijbehorende Spotty plugin. Je hebt gelijk dat Spotify -nu ze gevestigde orde zijn- nauwelijks meer omkijkt naar de FOSS community. Die moeten het maar doen met een API die te pas en te onpas wordt aangepast. Toen ze een kleine startup waren was dat wel anders...

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 4 december 2024 13:40]

matthijs_n @zordaz8 december 2024 12:26
Heb je de spotty plug in al geïnstalleerd op LMS?! Werkt prima en goede ondersteuning van de maker!
zordaz @matthijs_n8 december 2024 17:39
Uiteraard, al jaren. Ben zelf ook actief in deze community. Spotify zelf werkt dan goed, Spotify Connect heeft echter nooit lekker gewerkt en daar doel ik hierboven op.
matthijs_n @zordaz11 december 2024 23:47
Klopt inderdaad, zelfde ervaring. Te snel je bericht je gelezen😔
zordaz @pelican3 december 2024 12:29
Dat klopt tot op zekere hoogte, waarschijnlijk komt dit door de lokale caching die Lyrion dan gebruikt. Maar als Spotify via 1 account (vrijwel) tegelijk een nieuwe track opvraagt/start op meerdere apparaten stopt de boel met spelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 4 december 2024 13:40]

pelican @zordaz3 december 2024 23:08
Daar heb ik hier nog nooit last van gehad (al is het niet vaak meer dan 2 spelers tegelijk)
Frij5fd 2 december 2024 21:39
Een paar maanden geleden geswitch naar de Lyrion Music Server en me weer eens verdiept in de plugins. Nog steeds veel opties op dat vlak. Bijvoorbeeld is er een plugin om naar een Chromecast device te streamen
edwin2021 3 december 2024 07:24
Al sinds 2004 fan van lms. Nog steeds diverse boom, touch en een transporter werkend aangevuld met raspberry pi's.
Ik denk dat de support Logitech heeft opgebroken. Je kunt enorm veel instellen maar daarmee ook veel verprutsen. Leunt ook zwaar op het netwerk (wifi of fixed) als daar een probleem is dan wil lms ook niet (haperend afspelen bv) Gevolg morrende klant en slecht naam Logitech.
Net als UniFi is lms geen mainstream product, je moet bereid zijn om te begrijpen wat je doet en dan werkt het super.
DeTjuk 3 december 2024 09:53
Heerlijk stuk software. Al vele jaren in gebruik. Door de vele plugins kun je bijna niets bedenken wat er niet mee werkt. De Spotify plugin werkt (momenteel) niet lekker, maar dat gaat vast wel weer goed komen.

Wel vind ik de optie om mijn Sonos 1 speaker aan te sturen een interessante optie. @Stefan22 hoe zit dat dan met de UPnP bridge? Ik neem aan dat het idee is dat de Sonos als player beschikbaar wordt?
*update* heb even de pagina van de plugin opgezocht en dat lijkt inderdaad het idee te zijn, vanavond maar eens proberen.

Ben ook wel benieuwd hoe de nieuwe standaard skin eruit ziet. Ik gebruik voornamelijk de Material Skin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DeTjuk op 3 december 2024 11:07]

Stefan22 @DeTjuk3 december 2024 21:52
Yes klopt, je Sonos speaker wordt dan gebruikt als een UPnP endpoint, qua idee eigenlijk hetzelfde als Chromecast/Airplay, maar dan anders protocol wat ook op de oudere Sonos speakers beschikbaar is. Groeperen van UPnP speakers kan dan ook.
DeTjuk @Stefan225 december 2024 09:34
Heb het inmiddels draaien. Zit een kleine vertraging in bij het starten van een nummer, maar misschien dat dat nog wel op te lossen is door iets aan te passen.
Het is inderdaad vergelijkbaar met de Chromecast implementatie. Die had ik al draaien.
Blij mee dat dit nu mooi als vervanging van de de Sonos app kan dienen.
Stefan22 @DeTjuk5 december 2024 09:53
Je zou bij de settings (van de bridge) nog even wat kunnen experimenteren. Als je transcode op AAC of PCM zet gaat het volgens mij instant, maar ik gebruik dan wel een lokale muziekbibliotheek vanaf een SMB share in plaats van Spotify of iets dergelijks.
DeTjuk @Stefan225 december 2024 09:58
Hier ook een lokale bibliotheek. Zal het gaan testen. Bedankt!

Weet jij toevallig ook hoe ik folder.jpg voorrang kan geven over embeded album/cover art?

Ik kwam een topic tegen uit 2009 waarbij iemand dit graag zou zien, maar dat (toen) het niet de manier is wat Lyrion (LMS) kan.

Wat ik heb is namelijk het volgende: Album met allerlei verschillende artiesten. Daarbij wil ik als ik het album op zoek, de albumhoes zien, maar als ik een nummer afspeel, de betreffende hoes van de single/artiest.
Het laatste gedeelte werkt, maar weergave van de album hoes niet. Embedded heeft voorrang op folder.jpg in de betreffende folder lijkt het.
Stefan22 @DeTjuk6 december 2024 10:25
Nee dat weet ik helaas niet, gebruik zelf enkel embedded covers. Wel mooi dat de vertraging weg is nu je hem op PCM hebt gezet. :)
DeTjuk @Stefan225 december 2024 13:49
Heb hem nu op PCM gezet en daarmee is de vertraging zo goed als weg inderdaad!
willemb2 3 december 2024 15:20
Draait hier nog steeds tot volle tevredenheid in Docker op mijn NAS thuis en gesynchroniseerd op mijn vakantieverblijf. Super stabiel, geen omkijken naar. In totaal 3 Duet Players. Helaas zijn de Controllers met dat handige jogwieltje ter ziele. De backlight van de display wordt na een paar jaar te zwak. Nog jaren ongebruikte controllers op Marktplaats gekocht, maar geen goede meer te vinden. De Squeezer Android app vind ik het beste alternatief. Ook super stabiel.
t-force @willemb23 december 2024 15:47
Ik heb nog zo'n controller. gebruik ik niet. Interesse??
Dat is met zo'n oplaad dock en display.
DeTjuk @willemb23 december 2024 17:02
Material Skin is ook prima te draaien op je mobiel.
matthijs_n @DeTjuk8 december 2024 13:54
Kan je een link sturen? In de Google app store kan ik vinden voor mijn Pixel Pro 7.
Casagrande @willemb23 december 2024 19:20
Ook ik heb nog ergens een werkende controller liggen en kan je van harte Material Skin aanbevelen voor op je mobiel. Vele malen beter dan de controller, Squeezer, Orange Squeeze en zelfs de oude Squeeze Commander.
willemb2 @Casagrande4 december 2024 13:52
Dank voor het aanbod, ook @t-force maar ik ga geen controllers meer kopen. Bij de laatste 2 ging het display toch binnen een jaar te zwak worden. Er zit kennelijk een component in (CCFL buisje?) dat veroudert.

Dank voor de tip over Material Skin, ook @DeTjuk . Kende ik nog niet. Zal er nog meer mee spelen, maar op het eerste gezicht vind ik de interface van Squeezer prettiger. Material Skin biedt wel kansen voor andere apparaatjes met een touchscreen dan een Android telefoon/tablet. Iets dat ik niet steeds hoef te unlocken....
matthijs_n @Casagrande8 december 2024 13:49
Goede tip. Material Skin, ga ik proberen. Zo ,ie je na al die jaren, blijk ik dingen ontdekken voor het LMS systeem!
DeTjuk @matthijs_n9 december 2024 13:25
Haha, ja, dat gebeurt mij ook nog steeds met LMS (nu: Lyrion).

