Software-update: Lyrion Music Server 9.0.1

Lyrion Music Server logo (Über)Lyrion Music Server is een communityvoortzetting van Logitech Media Server, en is een streamingaudioserver voor met name de Squeezebox-audioplayers, die Logitech sinds 2012 niet meer verkoopt. Lyrion Music Server versie 9.0.0 was de eerste stabiele uitgave sinds Logitech begin vorig jaar de stekker uit UESmartRadio.com en MySqueezebox.com had getrokken, waarmee de online functionaliteit voor de diverse Squeezebox-audioplayers ten einde kwam. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan ook op een Raspberry Pi of op Docker worden geïnstalleerd. De changelog voor versie 9.0.1 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features:
  • #1267 - Provide easy installation of Date and Time screensaver for Classic/Boom/Transporter users.
Server Changes:
  • Analytics: only check a small, well defined list of pref changes to decide whether a disconnected player had been active recently.
  • Initialize autoincrement start value for contributors table to prevent ID re-use on full wipe & rescans.
  • #1259 - Improve the way in which we initialize a "track added" timestamp. Use the file's timestamp on initial imports.
Platform Support:
  • Fix helper search path initialisation on older macOS using Perl 5.18.
  • #74 - Speed up Perl installation during an initial installation on Windows.
  • #75 - Make sure newly installed LMS on Windows is running before sending the user to the web page.
  • #76 - Start/stop LMS on Mac when the menu bar item is started/stopped.
  • #77 - Add instructions to the macOS DMG file. Improve overall user experience.
  • #78 - Fix crypto library linking issues in the Docker image.
  • #80 - Reset update status when updating fromt he macOS menu bar item.
  • Have a newly installed LMS on Windows use "Lyrion" as the data path, rather than "Squeezebox".
Bug Fixes:
  • Only re-initialize menu settings for connected players - otherwise Analytics considers them "active" due to a prefs change.
  • Fix display of final "Scan done" message in Material skin.
  • Fix track count caching in "titles" query.
  • #1235 - Need to utf8Decode album title for new & changed
  • #1237 - Fix create table syntax for MySQL (MariaDB)
  • #1238 - Merge multiple works per track into one single work
  • #1240 - Add option to limit works scanning to classical genre(s)
  • #1242 - Fix plugin download - must wait for the download to finish before restarting the server
  • #1247 - Fix display of final "Scan done" message and "Abort scan" link in Material/Classic skins.
  • #1250 - Radio stations wouldn't show album artwork any more.
  • #1246 - Windows registry value "DataPath" is in the wrong place.
  • #1273 - Remove grouping & discsubtitle in new & changed scan if tags were removed

Lyrion Music Server

Versienummer 9.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Lyrion
Download https://lyrion.org/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-01-2025 12:00
19 • submitter: danmark_ori

10-01-2025 • 12:00

19

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Lyrion

Update-historie

30-04 Lyrion Music Server 9.1.0 29
10-'25 Lyrion Music Server 9.0.3 7
03-'25 Lyrion Music Server 9.0.2 14
01-'25 Lyrion Music Server 9.0.1 19
12-'24 Lyrion Music Server 9.0.0 57

Lees meer

Lyrion Music Server

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (19)

-Moderatie-faq
19
19
19
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
24hourpartypal 10 januari 2025 13:19
Wel fijn dat deze apparaten nog community support krijgen, maar vraag me wel af voor mensen die dit nog gebruiken, waarom Squeezebox en niet iets als Moode of Volumio op een SBC? Als het prima werkt dan werkt het natuurlijk, maar Squeezebox voelt wel heer erg 2008 (niet per se verkeerd natuurlijk)
JaDatIsPeter @24hourpartypal10 januari 2025 13:47
mensen die dit nog gebruiken, waarom Squeezebox
Omdat ik nog een SqueezeBox Classic en SqueezeLite (via Termux+Android) gebruik en mijn mp3-collectie in LMS zit. Voor de bediening de Material skin, een webApp.
PatrickvL @JaDatIsPeter10 januari 2025 17:10
Heb je wat meer informatie over squeezelite middels Termux op Android? Ik heb dit ook geprobeerd maar ondanks dat squeezelite opstart en ik het als player zie in LMS heb ik geen geluid op mijn android phone.
JaDatIsPeter @PatrickvL11 januari 2025 01:38
Ik gebruik een oude Xiaomi A2. Werkte eigenlijk meteen, alleen het geluid was heel zacht. Bleek later dat ik in LMS bij de player het volume op 100% moest zetten.
PatrickvL @JaDatIsPeter11 januari 2025 10:22
Ik gebruik een Pixel 6a met Android 15. Ik heb nog wat zitten zoeken en zag dat er vaker problemen worden gemeld mbt geen geluid in Termux voor Android 15. Jammer, ik had het leuk gevonden als ik mijn telefoon als player zou kunnen gebruiken. Ik ga het in de gaten houden, misschien wordt het nog een keer gefixed.
jja2000 @24hourpartypal10 januari 2025 13:31
Het plugin systeem van Lyrion is vrij uitgebreid, je kan van vrijwel alles een player maken en je muziekcollectie bijhouden gaat ook vrij gemakkelijk. Denk er aan dat Lyrion de server software is, de squeezeboxes zelf gebruiken het om muziek te kunnen streamen.
IrBaboon79 @24hourpartypal10 januari 2025 14:03
Mijn reden is eenvoudig: zo lang m'n oude SB Boom & SB Radio het nog doen heb ik geen reden om ze te vervangen. Er is weinig - eigenlijk niks - dat ze simpel vervangt en mij een soortgelijke gebruikerservaring geeft. Wat er nu te koop is meestal een combinatie van lelijk, prijzig en "account/subscriptie".

En ja het kan heel eenvoudig via een telefoon of een RPi, etc maar ik wil geen app om 'persoonlijk' muziek te luisteren via m'n telefoon of andere meuk en ik wil niet nog een setup maken met een losse speaker aan m'n server; het dient als een radio: er staat een HW device met speaker ingebouwd in de ruimte dat goed geluid geeft en dat naast leuk uiterlijk simpel werkt en met 1x aanzetten z'n werk doet: muziek voor iedereen in die ruimte, iedereen in die ruimte kan het bedienen want fysieke knop ipv app, geen gezeik met apps/abbo of apps die je device "oud" verklaren (Sonos!).

Dus ja, tot m'n HW devices ontploffen of ik een goed alternatief zie blijft dit nog wel even draaien hier :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door IrBaboon79 op 10 januari 2025 14:04]

timo_m @24hourpartypal10 januari 2025 14:03
Het is een blijft een mooi systeem, mits je Squeezeboxen hebt staan. Ik had Radio's in alle kamers, en een Duet in de woonkamer. LMS streamt lekker naar alle kamers waar ik de boel aan zet.

Nu heb ik alleen nog de Duet in de woonkamer en zit deze aan de Echo Connect om alles naar de Alexa speakers te streamen. (Als iemand een betere methode om muziek naar Multi-Room Alexa te krijgen hoor ik het graag). Via LMS kan ik nog steeds mijn muziek collectie vinden en afspelen.
zordaz @24hourpartypal10 januari 2025 14:16
Zoveel mensen, zoveel wensen.

Ik ben al 15 jaar SB/LMS gebruiker en heb daarnaast ook allerlei alternatieven geprobeerd. Daar ontbrak echter altijd wel iets aan voor mij, dus kwam ik uiteindelijk weer terug bij LMS uit. De veelzijdigheid van het ecosysteem blijkt dan toch iets bijzonders.

En dankzij Material Skin is er ook qua uiterlijk niets gedateerds aan trouwens.
JaDatIsPeter 10 januari 2025 12:50
Lyrion Music Server is een communityvoortzetting van Logitech Media Server [..] sinds Logitech begin vorig jaar de stekker uit UESmartRadio.com en MySqueezebox.com had getrokken
Alleen die twee online diensten, of ook Logitech Media Server?

Anders gezegd: komt Lyrion naast of in plaats van Logitech Media Server?

[Reactie gewijzigd door JaDatIsPeter op 10 januari 2025 12:52]

timo_m @JaDatIsPeter10 januari 2025 12:56
Lyrion vervangt je Logitech Media Server (eigenlijk is het een nieuwe versie van. Nog steeds met een L, zodat je nog steeds over LMS kan praten). Ik draai de docker container op my Synology en het werkt als een trein. Blijft mooi spul (en de community firmware van de Radio lost ook die Wifi problemen op).
terradrone @timo_m10 januari 2025 17:56
en de community firmware van de Radio lost ook die Wifi problemen op
Da's wel erg enthousiast gesteld. De community firmware verbeterd wifi functionaliteit van de smart radio, maar lost ze zeker niet op. Ook met de community firmware heb ik geregeld een wegvallende verbinding. Verschil is dat met de community firmware deze na een tijdje zichzelf weer hersteld, waar dat met de oude firmware je de radio helemaal moest laten rebooten. Maar het is zeker niet zo dat de radio's nu vlekkeloos werken.
timo_m @terradrone10 januari 2025 21:46
Bedankt voor de toevoeging... na twee uurtjes radio geloofde ik het wel. Dat is veel langer dan het daarvoor werkte. Ze liggen op zolder, te wachten op een vriend van me.
terradrone @timo_m10 januari 2025 23:16
Er valt ook geen spelt op te prikken. Vanavond heb ik een paar uur zonder storing mogen luisteren, maar ik maak ook mee dat de radio meerdere keren op een avond zijn wifi verbinding "verliest". Zoals gezegd hersteld hij zichzelf meestal dan wel, of ik herstart de stream via de lyrion app zodra de radio z'n wifi weer in de lucht heeft. Maar zoals gezegd, vlekkeloos werkt het niet. Van de andere kant, wat werkt tegenwoordig wel vlekkeloos.

Voor mij persoonlijk vind ik het goed genoeg, hier kan ik mee leven. Wat voor mij nog steeds het allerbelangrijkste is, is de fantastische geluidskwaliteit van de ue smart radio. Een bi amp/twee weg design in zo'n kleine radio, dit klinkt relatief zo enorm goed. Geloof me, ik heb gezocht, maar op dit moment is er bij mijn weten geen enkele radio die zo compact is en zo goed klinkt als deze squeezebox / ue smart radio. Alles in het huidige aanbod heeft hoogstens een lullig 6cm breedband speakertje met "blikken" weergave. Ja er is de Revo Supersystem radio met BMR drivers, maar ik vind zeshonderd euro voor een radio iets te heftig :) (en bmr drivers klinken nog steeds niet zo goed als een bi-amp tweeweg setup als die vd logitech radio's).

Overigens kreeg ik vanavond ook een push notificatie ivm nieuwe firmware die beschikbaar was vd ue/squeezebox radio's. Na deze geïnstalleerd te hebben veranderde een aantal cosmetische zaken (bootlogo etc) maar heb ik ook geen uitval meer gehad. Fingers crossed.
6Pac 10 januari 2025 15:40
Prima te installeren op een QNAP NAS (native app is via de MyQnap repo te vinden, dus ik gebruik niet de docker versie die op de LMS wiki staat) en de Sonos One speakers zijjn ook te vinden d.m.v. een 3rd party UPnP plug-in.

Het enige wat nog niet werkt is shares benaderen die op een externe HD/SSD staan (verbonden via USB naar NAS), en ben er nog niet achter hoe dat te fixen. De music map is wel te selecteren als bron, maar de inhoudt is niet zichtbaar (geloof dat Perl volledige toegang tot de externe HD nodig heeft op e.e.a. manier las ik ergens)

Shares die op de interne NAS schijven staan werkt, maar mijn bibliotheek op de externe HD is te groot om even intern naar de NAS te verplaatsen (ca. 5TB)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 6Pac op 10 januari 2025 17:12]

Casagrande @6Pac10 januari 2025 19:52
Weet niet of jou dit helpt, maar bij mij heeft de share op de nas zelf Share type NFS, en de share op de externe harde schijf die aan dezelfde nas hangt CIFS. Wel een hele oude Netgear nas...
servies 10 januari 2025 12:07
waarmee de online functionaliteit voor de diverse Squeezebox-audioplayers ten einde kwam.
Dat is niet helemaal kloppend. Ook zonder UESmartRadio.com en MySqueezebox.com is er online functionaliteit. Je moet alleen zelf een server draaien die daarna de online functionaliteit van al je squeezeboxes faciliteert. De functionaliteit van squeezebox.com was zeer beperkt...
CypherMK 10 januari 2025 16:48
Ik zou niet weten wat er beter is dan deze software.
Ik heb het nu draaien op een N100 minipc met nog heel wat andere software in docker. Externe schijf eraan en gaan. Geluid via HDMI aan mijn Marantz receiver. Dynamic Playlists gemaakt met nummers met een bepaalde rating , en zo ingesteld dat ik hetzelfde nummer de komende maand niet meer hoor. Speel ik een album af, dan zorgt Lastmix of Sugarcube er weer voor dat ik soortgelijke muziek blijf horen na dit album of nummer. Kant en klare genre mixes opgezet en in home assistant gezet, zodat ik met 1 druk op de knop weer een verse mix aan het draaien heb.
henkdebouwer 11 januari 2025 16:38
Al jaren enthousiast gebruiker.
Door bijvoorbeeld de plugin voor Google devices en of UPnP te installeren heeft LMS zich in de moderne tijd kunnen handhaven.
Ook zijn er plugins voor qubuz en Spotify, maar die gebruik ik niet.
Met squeezeplayer en of squeezelite kun je op elk platform een player activeren.
De grootste wijziging is dat nu met de tag works klassieke muziek gecatalogiseerd kan worden. De community is erg ondersteunend op het forum. Ik gebruik de docker versie in host mode. Draaide altijd ok op mijn raspberry pi 4. Maar ben geswitched naar een oude nuc voor nog betere performance.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.