Lyrion Music Server is een communityvoortzetting van Logitech Media Server, en is een streamingaudioserver voor met name de Squeezebox-audioplayers, die Logitech sinds 2012 niet meer verkoopt. Lyrion Music Server versie 9.0.0 was de eerste stabiele uitgave sinds Logitech begin vorig jaar de stekker uit UESmartRadio.com en MySqueezebox.com had getrokken, waarmee de online functionaliteit voor de diverse Squeezebox-audioplayers ten einde kwam. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan ook op een Raspberry Pi of op Docker worden geïnstalleerd. De changelog voor versie 9.0.1 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features: #1267 - Provide easy installation of Date and Time screensaver for Classic/Boom/Transporter users. Server Changes: Analytics: only check a small, well defined list of pref changes to decide whether a disconnected player had been active recently.

Initialize autoincrement start value for contributors table to prevent ID re-use on full wipe & rescans.

#1259 - Improve the way in which we initialize a "track added" timestamp. Use the file's timestamp on initial imports. Platform Support: Fix helper search path initialisation on older macOS using Perl 5.18.

#74 - Speed up Perl installation during an initial installation on Windows.

#75 - Make sure newly installed LMS on Windows is running before sending the user to the web page.

#76 - Start/stop LMS on Mac when the menu bar item is started/stopped.

#77 - Add instructions to the macOS DMG file. Improve overall user experience.

#78 - Fix crypto library linking issues in the Docker image.

#80 - Reset update status when updating fromt he macOS menu bar item.

Have a newly installed LMS on Windows use "Lyrion" as the data path, rather than "Squeezebox". Bug Fixes: Only re-initialize menu settings for connected players - otherwise Analytics considers them "active" due to a prefs change.

Fix display of final "Scan done" message in Material skin.

Fix track count caching in "titles" query.

#1235 - Need to utf8Decode album title for new & changed

#1237 - Fix create table syntax for MySQL (MariaDB)

#1238 - Merge multiple works per track into one single work

#1240 - Add option to limit works scanning to classical genre(s)

#1242 - Fix plugin download - must wait for the download to finish before restarting the server

#1247 - Fix display of final "Scan done" message and "Abort scan" link in Material/Classic skins.

#1250 - Radio stations wouldn't show album artwork any more.

#1246 - Windows registry value "DataPath" is in the wrong place.

#1273 - Remove grouping & discsubtitle in new & changed scan if tags were removed