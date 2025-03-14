Software-update: Lyrion Music Server 9.0.2

Lyrion Music Server logo (Über)Lyrion Music Server is een communityvoortzetting van Logitech Media Server, en is een streamingaudioserver voor met name de Squeezebox-audioplayers, die Logitech sinds 2012 niet meer verkoopt. Lyrion Music Server versie 9.0.0 was de eerste stabiele uitgave sinds Logitech begin vorig jaar de stekker uit UESmartRadio.com en MySqueezebox.com had getrokken, waarmee de online functionaliteit voor de diverse Squeezebox-audioplayers ten einde kwam. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan ook op een Raspberry Pi of op Docker worden geïnstalleerd. De changelog voor versie 9.0.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features:
  • Add a few more alarm clock sounds to the Sounds & Effects plugin.
Platform Support:
  • Improve Windows installer to give better feedback on service start failure.
  • #85 - Change permissions of user running LMS in Docker. Use "squeezeboxserver" group instead of "nogroup" (thanks @osnieh!)
Bug Fixes:
  • Mitigate an issue with uppercase umlauts and other non-latin characters in the full text search on Windows.
  • #1193 - Don't throw error when fulltext search is being used before the end of a scan.
  • #1214 - If item in queue can't be played, StreamingController leaves player in a bad state, failing further playback.
  • #1288 - Update Carp::Assert to latest to fix compatibility with recent Perl versions.
  • #1303 - Fix an issue where browsing releases would sometimes create thousands of parameters (and more - thanks @darrel-k!).
  • #1306 - Don't run the scanner before we're done with the setup wizard.
  • #1307 - Fix scanner progress information in the web UI.
  • #1309 - Limit works advanced search to discovered albums. (@darrel-k)
  • #1314 - The server would seemingly hang when trying to connect to the Material skin as long as no work has been found.
  • #1319 - Don't filter by release types if user pref is ignoreReleaseTypes (@darrel-k).
  • #1325 - Fix scanning multiple MusicBrainz IDs (@darrel-k).
  • Improve compatibility with modern HTML/JS and more strict browsers (eg. Safari).
Other:
  • #1315 - Return contiguous/non-contiguous flag in statusQuery (thanks @darrel-k).

Lyrion Music Server

Versienummer 9.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Lyrion
Download https://lyrion.org/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-03-2025 12:00
14 • submitter: danmark_ori

14-03-2025 • 12:00

14

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Lyrion

Reacties (14)

IrBaboon79 14 maart 2025 16:34
Het zou mooi zijn als Logitech een hype krijgt en ineens weer een nieuwe versie HW maakt… verder al jaren super dingen dus ik hoop dat ze nog lang meegaan…
MSH-tweaker @IrBaboon7914 maart 2025 20:06
nieuwe hardware is er in de vorm van de Wiim Ultra (en ik dacht ook de andere Wiim apparaten)
Een leuke en uitgebreide streamer/voorversterker met meerdere ingangen en uitgangen. Goede App en veel instelmogelijkheden. LMS is een van de mogelijke -interne- streaming programma's. Voor de prijs zeker aan te raden.
zie: https://www.wiimhome.com/wiimultra/overview
JPFeijen @IrBaboon7914 maart 2025 17:48
Als je wat handig bent met electronica is het volgende project misschien wel interessant:
https://github.com/sle118/squeezelite-esp32
Kun je je eigen speler bouwen naar wens 8-)
IrBaboon79 @JPFeijen14 maart 2025 17:59
Cool - ik heb jaren geen soldeerbout meer vastgehad maar het kriebelt wel weer een beetje… thx :)
Klauwhamer 14 maart 2025 12:19
Meteen even bijgewerkt naar de laatste versie. Wat een fijn produkt dat mijn SBC weer nieuw leven heeft ingeblazen. De interface voor Spotty (Spotify) werkt ook veel prettiger dan de native interface van Spotify voor mij.
t-force @Klauwhamer14 maart 2025 12:59
Zijn er ook firmware updates voor de verschillende Squeezebox modellen?
Ikzelf heb een Transporter, verschillende Classics en Boom's, super dingen, maar zou mooi zijn als die actueel(er) kan worden gehouden.
Squixx @t-force14 maart 2025 13:12
Jazeker, community firmware plugin installeren en gaan
t-force @Squixx14 maart 2025 13:23
Top, bedankt voor de tip.
jeroenvj @t-force14 maart 2025 13:31
Community firmware update is alleen voor de Radio, Touch en Controller die linux draaien.

De oudere modellen (Transporter, Touch, Classic) draaien allemaal geloof ik iets op een DSP SoC ofzo, die krijgen nooit meer updates. Maar ik denk niet dat dat nodig is, ze werken nog prima met Lyrion toch?
t-force @jeroenvj14 maart 2025 13:36
Met mijn Transporter heb ik af en toe dan hij stil valt. Geen idee of dat hardware of software is.
Maar een firmware update zou misschien wel helpen.
Klauwhamer @jeroenvj14 maart 2025 15:48
Je kunt hier zien wat de laatste firmware versie is voor de apparaten. Ik blijk op de laatste firmware te zitten voor de SBC (137).
Eis-T 14 maart 2025 13:01
Ja zit echt mooi in elkaar dit. En veel ondersteuning van streamingdiensten. Ik heb bijvoorbeeld in de keuken een squeezebox radio uit begin jaren nul en daar speelt een afspeellijst met door elkaar flac's, mp3's, youtube streams (zonder reclame!) en soundcloud streams probleemloos af.

Leuke feature voor de home assistant gebruikers: je kan de volume en stop/play controls via home assistant aansturen of met bijvoorbeeld de mediaplayer widget. Ook kan je TTS boodschappen af laten spelen op gezette tijden. Ik wordt iedere avond vriendelijk er aan herinnert dat het tijd is om te gaan slapen en of ik de deuren op slot wil doen. Heel handig!
6Pac 14 maart 2025 13:33
Ik ben er ook erg blij mee aangezien Lyrion mijn Sonos One speakertjes perfect ondersteund. Het enige wat ik nog niet werkend heb is toegang tot mijn externe disk, die direct aan mijn qnap nas hangt, waar een klein deel mijn complete muziek bibliotheek op staat.

Lyrion ziet de externe disk en hier in ook de map "muziek", maar kan de inhoudt van die map niet lezen, maar zodra ik enkele albums uit mijn bieb naar mijn nas in "multimedia" kopieer werkt het wel. Zal vast ergens een rechten kwestie zijn, maar wat ik ook probeer het lukt niet. Helaas weet men op het Lyrion forum ook niet hoe dit op te lossen.

Als laatste optie zou ik de complete disk, die enkele TB's groot is, naar de nas kunnen kopiëren, maar dan is de nas propvol en dat wil ik juist voorkomen, dus voorlopig maar muziek blijven streamen met de Plex plugin in de brakke Sonos app (en hopelijk fixt qnap een keer dit probleem met het benaderen van externe harde schijven)
DeTjuk 14 maart 2025 13:55
Enige waar ik erg aan moet wennen is de pagina waarop de plugins staan. Die lijst vond ik veel overzichtelijker. Maar verder niks dan lof voor dit stuk software.
Sonos 1 (oud model) maakt er dankbaar gebruik van, heb niks meer met die vreselijke vernieuwde sonos app te maken.
HT is aangesloten met een raspberry pi 3B en een DAC (weet even niet meer welke).
en op de PC maak ik gebruik van Squeeze-LX

