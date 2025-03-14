Lyrion Music Server is een communityvoortzetting van Logitech Media Server, en is een streamingaudioserver voor met name de Squeezebox-audioplayers, die Logitech sinds 2012 niet meer verkoopt. Lyrion Music Server versie 9.0.0 was de eerste stabiele uitgave sinds Logitech begin vorig jaar de stekker uit UESmartRadio.com en MySqueezebox.com had getrokken, waarmee de online functionaliteit voor de diverse Squeezebox-audioplayers ten einde kwam. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan ook op een Raspberry Pi of op Docker worden geïnstalleerd. De changelog voor versie 9.0.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features: Add a few more alarm clock sounds to the Sounds & Effects plugin. Platform Support: Improve Windows installer to give better feedback on service start failure.

#85 - Change permissions of user running LMS in Docker. Use "squeezeboxserver" group instead of "nogroup" (thanks @osnieh!) Bug Fixes: Mitigate an issue with uppercase umlauts and other non-latin characters in the full text search on Windows.

#1193 - Don't throw error when fulltext search is being used before the end of a scan.

#1214 - If item in queue can't be played, StreamingController leaves player in a bad state, failing further playback.

#1288 - Update Carp::Assert to latest to fix compatibility with recent Perl versions.

#1303 - Fix an issue where browsing releases would sometimes create thousands of parameters (and more - thanks @darrel-k!).

#1306 - Don't run the scanner before we're done with the setup wizard.

#1307 - Fix scanner progress information in the web UI.

#1309 - Limit works advanced search to discovered albums. (@darrel-k)

#1314 - The server would seemingly hang when trying to connect to the Material skin as long as no work has been found.

#1319 - Don't filter by release types if user pref is ignoreReleaseTypes (@darrel-k).

#1325 - Fix scanning multiple MusicBrainz IDs (@darrel-k).

Improve compatibility with modern HTML/JS and more strict browsers (eg. Safari). Other: #1315 - Return contiguous/non-contiguous flag in statusQuery (thanks @darrel-k).