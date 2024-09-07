Blackmagic Design heeft versie 19.0.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per seconde te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 19.0.1 More responsive timeline updating when moving a large numbers of clips.

Smoother playback when using fixed playhead in edit.

Addressed disabled matte nodes being enabled in duplicated timelines.

Addressed media management issues when transcoding embedded AAFs.

Addressed applying clip grades potentially causing unlinked mattes.

Addressed Windows issue detecting new audio devices after launch.

Addressed viewer annotation markers not honoring selected marker color.

Addressed an issue with directional blur at 180º angles.

Addressed a license activation issue on systems with macOS 15 beta.

Addressed Dolby audio bus-assign workflows not engaging the renderer.

Addressed incorrect GetClipProperty script return values for audio clips.

Addressed issues with executing compiled Lua scripts on Windows.

Addressed an issue with some shortcuts with the latest Mac updates.

Scripting API support to query audio mapping for timeline clips.

Scripting API support to query format for audio tracks.

General performance and stability improvements.