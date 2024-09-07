Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 19.0.1

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 19.0.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per seconde te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 19.0.1
  • More responsive timeline updating when moving a large numbers of clips.
  • Smoother playback when using fixed playhead in edit.
  • Addressed disabled matte nodes being enabled in duplicated timelines.
  • Addressed media management issues when transcoding embedded AAFs.
  • Addressed applying clip grades potentially causing unlinked mattes.
  • Addressed Windows issue detecting new audio devices after launch.
  • Addressed viewer annotation markers not honoring selected marker color.
  • Addressed an issue with directional blur at 180º angles.
  • Addressed a license activation issue on systems with macOS 15 beta.
  • Addressed Dolby audio bus-assign workflows not engaging the renderer.
  • Addressed incorrect GetClipProperty script return values for audio clips.
  • Addressed issues with executing compiled Lua scripts on Windows.
  • Addressed an issue with some shortcuts with the latest Mac updates.
  • Scripting API support to query audio mapping for timeline clips.
  • Scripting API support to query format for audio tracks.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 19.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-09-2024 • 14:00

11

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

29-05 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 1
24-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 2 34
05-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 1 10
21-03 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.4 0
20-01 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.3 7
18-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.2 1
02-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.1 6
12-11 DaVinci Resolve 19.1 22
17-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.3 20
02-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.2 0
footoo 7 september 2024 18:46
Ja maar helaas geen 4k hvec clips gebruiken en ook geen automatische ondertitels.
skimine @footoo8 september 2024 01:58
In de gratis versie zou 4K HEVC gewoon moeten werken. Uit de documentatie:
H.265: 8‑bit OS‑supported profiles. More profiles and GPU acceleration in Studio
Je moet mogelijk nog de HEVC codec in de Windows Store kopen. En 10-bit kleur werkt dus niet. Verder werkt 4:4:4 chroma subsampling naar mijn weten ook alleen maar in Studio.

Ik weet niet met welke encoding je precies werkt maar eventueel kan je nog proberen te transcoderen naar iets van ProRes 422 (HQ). Daarmee heb ik in de gratis versie 10-bit wel werkend gekregen (de beperking van 8-bit geldt namelijk alleen voor h.264/h.265).

Automatische ondertitels kan Resolve wel degelijk maken, alleen niet in de gratis versie. Heb het overigens zelf nog niet geprobeerd. Het is een nieuwe functie in versie 19.

Overzicht van features en of deze alleen in Studio werken: https://documents.blackma...solve_Studio_Features.pdf
Overzicht van ondersteunde codecs: https://documents.blackma..._Supported_Codec_List.pdf

[Reactie gewijzigd door skimine op 8 september 2024 02:02]

sIRwa3 @footoo7 september 2024 23:37
Dit mag dan gratis zijn, vergis je niet dat dit een professional tool is gericht op een pro industrie. Ondersteuning voor codecs etc is dus limited. Editing, compositing en color grading.. dat is de focus. en een beetje audio, oke..
William_H @sIRwa38 september 2024 18:16
Gewoon perfect mogelijk om een volwaardige film te editen op de gratis versie. Alleen de hele zware professionele codecs kun je niet gebruiken, maar dat is ook niet zo gek want daar dient altijd licentie voor betaald te worden. Dus al zou Blackmagic de pro versie gratis willen doen, kan dat niet.
NIMIC @footoo7 september 2024 19:20
Geen HEVC clips gebruiken?

Ik heb even gekeken op internet, maar de gratis versie zou 8-bit 4k video's van max 60fps moeten kunnen importeren wanneer je een HEVC codec op je pc geïnstalleerd hebt.

Kun je ondertitels ook niet importeren?
Dan kun je ze laten genereren met clipchamp. Wel erg onhandig. Kunnen andere editors naast clipchamp wel ondertitels in NL genereren?
NIMIC 7 september 2024 15:35
Ik moet het toch eigenlijk een keer gaan proberen.

Ik heb nu nog een abonnement op Cyberlink powerdirector.
Ik denk dat ik qua functionaliteit aan de gratis versie genoeg heb.
Louw Post @NIMIC7 september 2024 17:56
Had ook Power Director aantal jaren terug (2018 denk ik), maar ze komen elk jaar met een nieuwe versie en dan droppen ze al snel de support voor de vorige versie. Je krijgt dus al snel geen nieuwe features meer (heel misschien eens een bug fix). Of je moet 365 gaan tegenwoordig, maar voor die enkele videos per jaar die ik maak is dat het verre van waard.

Met de gratis versie van Davinci Resolve kun je al best veel en was voor mij in ieder geval voldoende.
naaitsab @NIMIC7 september 2024 19:19
Als je nu werkt met PowerDirector kom je een heel eind daarmee. Als je met Premiere Pro werkt kom je wellicht wat te kort. Voor het eenvoudige hap-snap vakantiekiekjes etc werk is de gratis versie in ieder geval meer dan mans zat.
nutty @NIMIC9 september 2024 20:09
Werk ook altijd met PD, toen eens DR geprobeerd, deze werkt totaal anders, vond ik te omslachtig.
Dus weer terug naar PD,welke het fijnst werkt voor het simpele editen dat ik ermee doe.
Wel heeft DR meer output mogelijkheden, (waarvan een deel erg verborgen zitten)

[Reactie gewijzigd door nutty op 9 september 2024 20:11]

KaiTak 7 september 2024 14:35
Heb het idee dat Resolve 19 op mijn iMac Pro rapper is. Voelt wat sneller allemaal.
Neus @KaiTak7 september 2024 15:18
More responsive timeline updating when moving a large numbers of clips.
Smoother playback when using fixed playhead in edit.
General performance and stability improvements.
Tja, zeer waarschijnlijk.

