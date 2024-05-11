Versie 9.8.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Code Code cleanup

Compiled with Lazarus 3.2, sources are still compatible with Lazarus 2.x line

Various fixes Fixed directory name sorting which for some widget sets was wrongly displayed in treeview and breadcrumb dropdown menus Fixed drag and drop extraction failing for some paths (Windows) Fixed inability to browse symlinked directories on Windows (other systems are immune from the issue)

File Manager Added "Always browse archives in flat view" option switch in main menu > Browse and app's context menu > Navigation

Added Comment, and Info functions to Status bar context menu, to improve its usefulness in providing information to user

Improved direct extraction of archives from context menu From context menu "Extract to" submenu it is now possible to directly extract all or selected item(s), without further confirmation, to any output path in bookmarks, history or breadcrumb Extract here links (optionally to smart folder or to new folder) can now extract all or selected items In the dropdown menu of Extract button are still available "Extract all" entries Selection and navigation submenus in extraction and archiving screens are now organized in same way of extract here submenu: bookmarks are shown first, history, session history, and breadcrumb are shown in History submenu

Rename dialog now allows to directly switch to Move to dialog (change file path string rather than file name string)

Updated themes New Mac and Tux themes Old themes and additional custom themes are still available online, clicking "Check for Themes" button on Themes screen

(Windows 10+) The application, which by default follows system colors, can be manually forced to light or dark mode, regardless system mode, creating an empty file named "light" or "dark" in the same path of the executable (not integrated with themes due to technical limitations) Extraction and Archiving Added new command line switches, which can be used both in scripts and for system integration (context menus, SendTo items, .desktop files, Automator scripts) -ext2neutral directly extracts archives in current path applying the "new folder" policy as defined in PeaZip app (non, new folder, smart new folder, or force new folder) -ext2downloads, -ext2desktop, -ext2documents directly extract archives in Downloads, Desktop, or Documents path (applying app's new folder policy) -ext2bookmark(1..8) extract archives in the path of the bookmarked item number 1 to 8 Windows context menu versions of those switches begins with -ext2multi instead of -ext2 Created sample scripts (.bat, .sh), W11 mini-context menu entries, SendTo items, .desktop files and macOS service menus for -ext2downloads, -ext2desktop, -ext2documents switches, in (PeaZip)/res/share/batch directory

