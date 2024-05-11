Software OK heeft versie 11.64 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam: de Q staat voor quad. De download is ongeveer een megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. De changelog sinds versie 11.55 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New in version 11.64 Once again, various fixes and adjustments have been made to Windows 10 and 11.

Additionally, the language files in the quad file explorer Q-Dir have been updated to ensure an optimal user experience. New in version 11.63 This version fixes a bug where the auto-update had to be started multiple times before it worked correctly.

Further improvements and optimizations have also been made to the address bar and directory structure. New in version 11.62.1 Corrections in the address bar and the new toolbar have been made to ensure smooth navigation through directories.

This version includes further improvements and optimizations in file management for Windows, including performance enhancements, bug fixes, and enhanced compatibility with various file formats.

The language files of the Quad File Explorer Q-Dir have been updated to ensure an improved and more precise user experience in different languages. New in version 11.61 The active tab (in File Explorer) is now easier to see in Windows 10 and 11, as it is marked with an orange overline like it used to be in Windows XP.

Address bafr icons are now more visible at high DPI display settings.

A new toolbar has been added to the address bar, which will replace others in future versions.

Optionally, the matrix color design can be selected via the menu under Extras, Colors.

Further improvements will be implemented in future versions. If you have any problems with the display improvements, please simply contact us.