Software-update: Q-Dir 11.64

Q-Dir logo (79 pix) Software OK heeft versie 11.64 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam: de Q staat voor quad. De download is ongeveer een megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. De changelog sinds versie 11.55 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New in version 11.64
  • Once again, various fixes and adjustments have been made to Windows 10 and 11.
  • Additionally, the language files in the quad file explorer Q-Dir have been updated to ensure an optimal user experience.
New in version 11.63
  • This version fixes a bug where the auto-update had to be started multiple times before it worked correctly.
  • Further improvements and optimizations have also been made to the address bar and directory structure.
New in version 11.62.1
  • Corrections in the address bar and the new toolbar have been made to ensure smooth navigation through directories.
  • This version includes further improvements and optimizations in file management for Windows, including performance enhancements, bug fixes, and enhanced compatibility with various file formats.
  • The language files of the Quad File Explorer Q-Dir have been updated to ensure an improved and more precise user experience in different languages.
New in version 11.61
  • The active tab (in File Explorer) is now easier to see in Windows 10 and 11, as it is marked with an orange overline like it used to be in Windows XP.
  • Address bafr icons are now more visible at high DPI display settings.
  • A new toolbar has been added to the address bar, which will replace others in future versions.
  • Optionally, the matrix color design can be selected via the menu under Extras, Colors.
  • Further improvements will be implemented in future versions. If you have any problems with the display improvements, please simply contact us.

Q-Dir

Versienummer 11.64
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Software OK
Download https://www.softwareok.com/?Download=Q-Dir
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-05-2024 08:06
3 • submitter: danmark_ori

11-05-2024 • 08:06

3

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Software OK

Update-historie

14-04 Q-Dir 12.59 0
28-03 Q-Dir 12.55 4
06-03 Q-Dir 12.51 13
05-02 Q-Dir 12.48 4
09-11 Q-Dir 12.41 4
09-'25 Q-Dir 12.34 0
08-'25 Q-Dir 12.31 0
07-'25 Q-Dir 12.25 0
05-'25 Q-Dir 12.21 3
04-'25 Q-Dir 12.18 1
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Server.1968 11 mei 2024 08:36
Heb 't geïnstalleerd, kent dark mode, wel zo fijn. Ben gebruiker van de Total Commander voor bestandsbeheer, dus twee vensters ken ik en werkt ideaal voor me, maar heb nog niet direct een use-case voor vier vensters. Maar voor wie die vensters wel nodig heeft lijkt dit me een prima programma.
RobbyTown @Server.196811 mei 2024 09:20
Kunt Q-Dir ook omtoveren naar 2 vensters als je er geen 4 nodig hebt.

Misschien vind je multicommander ook interessant om naar te kijken.

Total Commander = nostalgie O+ .
Gemeijer 12 mei 2024 11:33
Fijn programma'tje - over het algemeen dan, en soms best handig om te gebruiken.
Maar toen ik probeerde om QDir de default browser te maken en daar na evaluatie op terugkwam en dat weer ongedaan maakte in de instellingen van QDir, was mijn contextmenu van windows explorer vernaggeld waardoor mijn mediaplayer steeds werd opgestart bij het proberen te openen van een folder.
Na een tijd uitzoeken uiteindelijk met een contextmenu freewaretooltje weer kunnen repareren.

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