Versie 9.9.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend 7z 24.07

Pea 1.19 adds optional extra KDF rounds for triple cascaded encryption in .PEA format (up to 20 millions iterations for each algorithm, total 60 M rounds)

Zstd 1.5.6 (Windows, Linux) Code Compiled with Lazarus 3.4, sources are still compatible with Lazarus 2.x

Fixes and code cleanup Fixed loading Custom format in custom compression settings Fixed browsing some special cases of archives (containing items with absolute paths starting with directopry separator characters)

Updated Options screen (7z/p7zip) syntax level can now be set to 21.07 and 23.01 legacy versions, form Options > Settings > Advances, Backend binaries (7z/p7zip) new option to show timestamps as UTC insead of local time, form form Options > Settings > Archive manager New group for TAR -related options in Options > Settings > Archive manager

File Manager (Windows) When UAC elevation is needed (non writeable output path) the user is now offered to restart the app UAC elevated. In this way it is not needed to require elevation to subsequent operations on the same path, and it is possible to use all of functions of PeaZip (console mode, force interactive password)

Added internal drag and drop features It is now possible to perform internal drag and drop extraction from file/archive manager to sidebar, both toward treeview panel and navigation panel (bookmarks, filesystem, history paths). It is possible to extract either one or more entire archive(s), or selected archive content while browsing archives If right mouse button is pressed, it will be possible to choese to extract with or without new folder/smart new folder, overriding defaults It is now possible to use drag and drop to add items from file browser/archive browser to Bookmarks panel

Archives are now tested for encryption also for list/test operations, so password is required in advance if needed

Improved System tools menu for Linux (context menu, File manager)

New "Extract here" quick link on the right of the tool bar, shown when browing an archive Extracts selected content, or entire archive if nothing is selected Extracts to new/smart folder depending on settings, link text is adjusted accordingly Shows context menu with all extraction options (here, smart, new folder) to be used on the fly without changing the configuration

The app now dispays if it isrunning as root (admin or UAC elevated on Windows), showing (or ) note in main menu, or dropdown main menu (if main menu is hidden) Extraction and archiving Improved reading DMG, IMG, RPM, and SQUASHFS files as archives

Revamped task launcher GUI

Updated compression Presets files to support latest options set