Als je zelf een laadpaal voor de elektrische auto in elkaar wilt knutselen, kun je meestal een hoop geld besparen. In dat geval heb je onder meer een EVSE nodig, bijvoorbeeld de opensource SmartEVSE van fabrikant Stegen. Voor deze controller zijn verschillende firmwares beschikbaar, zoals de originele van Stegen, of een alternatieve door de community ontwikkelde versie met allerlei extra functionaliteit. Aan de laatste heeft de hier op Tweakers bekendstaande dingo35 meegewerkt, en hij is op dit moment eigenlijk nog de enige actieve ontwikkelaar. Dingo35 heeft besloten het project te forken en het onder eigen beheer uit te brengen. Versie 3.6.7 is verschenen en de changelog sinds versie 3.6.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

Release v3.6.7 Eliminate strange rebooting behaviour when changing MQTT password

Disabling MQTT by emptying MQTT host field works now

Fix Power measurement for modbus meters

Remove unused Calibration option from code

Fix Normal mode charging bug introduced in 15aec8c

Prevent slave from waking up from OFF mode when Masters' solarstoptimer starts to count

Esphome: fix API return code 411, see issue #109

OCPP: Allow using SmartEVSE local RFID storage with OCPP

Remove OCPP from LCD menu since it is configured on the webserver

Platformio.ini: update OCPP commit hashes Release v3.6.6 We fixed the wifi reconnection problems some people (especially with low SNR on their wifi reception) experienced

We are introducing the OCPP code; it is still in alpha phase, but if you can compile it yourself you can experiment with it, by adding "-e ocpp" to your compile command line. Then the ocpp section of platformio.ini will be used.

We re-introduced some "ugly glitches" of the LCD screen that were removed in v3.6.5; turns out the screen has to be re-initialized when contactors are switched, since in some situations the switching causes a disturbed LCD screen

We added to the docs a long time but unknown feature: if you pres < and > button at the same time, the LCD screen will be refreshed

We improved the reading of the RFID reader by using a better library

We renamed MaxSumMains to Capacity (and Sum Stop to Cap Stop), since it is the Capacity Rate Limiting laws that we are trying to serve here