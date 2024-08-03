Firmware-update: SmartEVSE 3.6.7

Als je zelf een laadpaal voor de elektrische auto in elkaar wilt knutselen, kun je meestal een hoop geld besparen. In dat geval heb je onder meer een EVSE nodig, bijvoorbeeld de opensource SmartEVSE van fabrikant Stegen. Voor deze controller zijn verschillende firmwares beschikbaar, zoals de originele van Stegen, of een alternatieve door de community ontwikkelde versie met allerlei extra functionaliteit. Aan de laatste heeft de hier op Tweakers bekendstaande dingo35 meegewerkt, en hij is op dit moment eigenlijk nog de enige actieve ontwikkelaar. Dingo35 heeft besloten het project te forken en het onder eigen beheer uit te brengen. Versie 3.6.7 is verschenen en de changelog sinds versie 3.6.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

Release v3.6.7
  • Eliminate strange rebooting behaviour when changing MQTT password
  • Disabling MQTT by emptying MQTT host field works now
  • Fix Power measurement for modbus meters
  • Remove unused Calibration option from code
  • Fix Normal mode charging bug introduced in 15aec8c
  • Prevent slave from waking up from OFF mode when Masters' solarstoptimer starts to count
  • Esphome: fix API return code 411, see issue #109
  • OCPP: Allow using SmartEVSE local RFID storage with OCPP
  • Remove OCPP from LCD menu since it is configured on the webserver
  • Platformio.ini: update OCPP commit hashes
Release v3.6.6
  • We fixed the wifi reconnection problems some people (especially with low SNR on their wifi reception) experienced
  • We are introducing the OCPP code; it is still in alpha phase, but if you can compile it yourself you can experiment with it, by adding "-e ocpp" to your compile command line. Then the ocpp section of platformio.ini will be used.
  • We re-introduced some "ugly glitches" of the LCD screen that were removed in v3.6.5; turns out the screen has to be re-initialized when contactors are switched, since in some situations the switching causes a disturbed LCD screen
  • We added to the docs a long time but unknown feature: if you pres < and > button at the same time, the LCD screen will be refreshed
  • We improved the reading of the RFID reader by using a better library
  • We renamed MaxSumMains to Capacity (and Sum Stop to Cap Stop), since it is the Capacity Rate Limiting laws that we are trying to serve here

SmartEVSE-3.5

Versienummer 3.6.7
Releasestatus Final
Website SmartEVSE
Download https://github.com/dingo35/SmartEVSE-3.5/releases/tag/v3.6.7
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-08-2024 • 09:33

03-08-2024 • 09:33

21

Bron: SmartEVSE

SmartEVSE

geen prijs bekend

Hansie9999 3 augustus 2024 09:59
Vraagje. (heb geen EV)

Hier in België is het verplicht om de geplaatste laadpaal te laten keuren,

Hoe zit dat dan eigenlijk bij een volledige zelfbouw laadpaal ? zijn de certificaten van de gebruikte onderdelen voldoende ? of moet je zoals gewoonlijk in België door 2000 hoepels springen om de juiste stempeltjes te krijgen ??
kse @Hansie99993 augustus 2024 11:45
Als je de AREI voorschriften volgt: secties van de bedrading, automaten en differentieel is het in België geen probleem om je eigen laad installatie te laten keuren. Hou wel rekening met het DC lekstroom verhaal: type differentieel (A vs B ) alhoewel dat voor de keuring van geen belang is.

Een laadpaal is uiteindelijk niets meer dan een sturingsunit (de EVSE) met daarrond je elektrische componenten. De laadstroom zelf gaat niet door de EVSE maar door de bedrading die via een contactor is aangesloten op je laadkabel. Je kan het dus best vergelijken met een lange verlengkabel met daartussen de contactor en de contactor wordt dan gestuurd door de EVSE. Bij AC laden zit de hele laadinfrastuctuur (gelijkrichting, batterij management) in de auto zelf.

Na installatie heb ik een bijkomende keuring aangevraagd bij OCB (er zijn nog andere keuring instanties). Je dient je eendraadschema aan te passen (net zoals bij een gewone/volledige keuring). Met een bijkomende keuring komt men enkel de veranderingen keuren, maar je bestaande installatie zelf dient natuurlijk wel al conform te zijn.

Ik heb een blog geschreven hoe ik mijn laadpaal heb gemaakt met de Smart EVSE. Deze is gewoon gekeurd zonder enig probleem. Misschien moet ik het aspect keuring daar nog in opnemen :)
Er staat ook een lijstje met alle componenten, er is rekening gehouden me thet DC lekstroom verhaal enz https://crunchtech.io/EV-charging-station-(part-I)

[Reactie gewijzigd door kse op 3 augustus 2024 11:57]

redonebe @kse26 oktober 2024 19:37
Kan je me vertellen wie je keuring gedaan heeft. Ik heb al op 2 plaatsen gevraagd of ze een zelfbouw laadstation wilden testen maar dat willen ze niet. Ik kreeg dit als antwoord: "Een laadpaal dient gehomologeerd te zijn om gekeurd te kunnen worden."

Sorry zie bij het herlezen dat het vermeld was.

[Reactie gewijzigd door redonebe op 26 oktober 2024 22:56]

Icekiller2k6 @kse5 november 2024 13:08
@kse op welke manier is een diff a of b niet relevant voor de keuring?
MazeWing @Hansie99993 augustus 2024 10:18
Geen idee, maar ik denk dat je in Nederland ook wat hebt uit te leggen aan de verzekering (auto en/of opstal) wanneer er schade aan de auto ontstaat, of nog erger, brand aan de laadpaal met alle gevolgen van dien....
Hansie9999 @MazeWing3 augustus 2024 10:35
Misschien weet @dingo35 hier wel het antwoord op :)

Ben eigenlijk wel benieuwd hoe dat juist zit (omdat als ik ooit een EV koop zal het ook zelfbouw worden denk ik :) )
vgroenewold @MazeWing3 augustus 2024 19:24
Dat is Nederland idd, ik kan me goed voorstellen dat Belgie daar wat relaxter in is, je laat het tenslotte keuren door een officiele instantie. Minder micro management = als burger meer kunnen en mogen. :)
NuKeM @Hansie99993 augustus 2024 11:05
Gewoon zien dat je geen grove fouten maakt (kabeldiameters en automaat) en rekening houdt met de nodige differentieel , dan zou dat geen probleem mogen zijn:
https://volta-org.be/medi...en_voor_ev-keuze_diff.pdf
R2-D2 3 augustus 2024 10:41
Dit zou je toch niet moeten willen? laadpalen moeten aan strenge eisen voldoen om certificaten te krijgen om überhaupt verkocht te mogen worden. A disaster waiting to happen! 8)7
ZeroMinded @R2-D23 augustus 2024 10:58
Een laadpaal is gewoon een stekkerbak met extra zekering met dc detectie. Daaromheen heb je nog evt optionele zaken als authenticatie en communicatie met het voertuig om de snelheid waarmee de auto energie afneemt (lader zit in de auto!) te controleren
WhiteDog @R2-D23 augustus 2024 11:48
Zo'n laadpaal stelt weinig voor (en de keuring al helemaal niet). Het gaat over maximaal 22kw. Met het capaciteitstarief (BE) ga je dan liefst ook nog is zo traag mogelijk laden. Mijn 3-fase lader is amper sneller dan mijn stopcontact-lader 🙄

Snelladers op DC is natuurlijk wel andere koek 😅
Snow_King @R2-D219 augustus 2024 09:36
Uh, nee. Een laadpaal is gewoon een relais die geschakeld wordt. Door "SmartEVSE" loopt geen grote stroom.

Als je gewoon een 230V relais gebruikt van een merk als ABB met daar voor de juiste Aardlekschakelaar is het gewoon helemaal veilig.

11kW is gewoon een "Rode krachtstroomstekker" die je feitelijk aan sluit. Zo spannend is het allemaal niet.
alberthakvoort 3 augustus 2024 10:37
De auto regelt zelf her grootste gedeelte qua laden hoor, de EVSE regelt zaken als 1 of 3 fase, hoeveelheid vermogen en toegang
WhiteDog @alberthakvoort3 augustus 2024 11:41
Dat is niet mijn ervaring. Hier zat de laadpaal constant dingen aan te bieden aan de auto eens die volgeladen was (meer dan ingestelde percentage) waardoor de relais van de auto meerdere keren per minuut (luid) begon te klikken. Dat is pas na een firmware update opgelost. Uit de uitleg van de leverancier maak ik op dat elke autofabrikant wel zijn "dingetje" heeft.

Meest jammere is voor mij toch wel dat een auto en pak niet even een beveiligde verbinding kunnen opzetten en elkaar niet herkennen om bv. te kunnen laden aan mijn eigen paal zonder dat idiote pasje 🤷‍♂️
alberthakvoort @WhiteDog3 augustus 2024 16:56
De v4 versie gaat een modem krijgen zodat deze functies ook toegevoegd kunnen worden
FatalError @alberthakvoort16 augustus 2024 20:07
Waar heb je dat gelezen?
crazyboy01 3 augustus 2024 15:18
Zijn er eigenlijk Tweakers die dit in Nederland actief in gebruik hebben?
mukky @crazyboy013 augustus 2024 22:45
Yups heb er ongeveer 8 gebouwd voor vrienden, familie en mezelf. Werkt allemaal prima.
dingo35 @crazyboy015 augustus 2024 08:54
Er zijn meer dan 7000 SmartEVSEs verkocht; de eerste link in het topic verwijst naar een Tweakers forum waar de SmartEVSE een prominemte rol speelt.

Wat Tweakers aanspreekt is het feit dat het open source firmware is, en dat het een zeer connectief apparaat is: verbindingen met modbus, MQTT, http, HomeAssistant, voor elck wat wils...

Dus ja, er zijn best wel wat tweakers die zelf hun laadpaal gebouwd hebben.
Snow_King @crazyboy0119 augustus 2024 09:35
Zeker! Jaaaren geleden al eigen laadpaal mee gemaakt en werkt perfect
fhod 3 augustus 2024 16:19
Ik heb al 4 jaar een Stegen Smart Evse v2 in gebruik. Zelf gebouwd, 3 fasen 3x2,5mm aansluiting met aardlekautomaat en ISKRA in de meterkast. Inclusief de Stegen DC/AC residual current sensor, smart evse sensor box en led drukknop. Werkt volstrekt probleemloos met de originele software. Ik ga niet experimenteren met github software, alles werkt dus waarom aanpassen, inclusief loadbalancing aansturing via de P1 aansluiting. Voor de rest rechttoe rechtaan, geen toeters en bellen. Laadkabel erin, startknop indrukken en hij schakelt uit wanneer hij klaar is.

