Software-update: Skype 8.125.76.201

Microsoft heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Skype. Ondanks dat het bedrijf voornamelijk nog inzet op Teams voor zowel zakelijke als persoonlijke gebruikers, is Skype nog steeds een los programma dat nog regelmatig wordt bijgewerkt. In de recentste update valt vooral op dat er geen advertenties meer in de app zitten. Hieronder staan de volledige releasenotes.

Hi Everyone,

The latest Skype Insider build 8.125 has been released and this is what we were working on.

What’s new?

Revamped AI Image Creation in Skype

We’re excited to bring you a revamped AI image creation experience on Skype Desktop! Create stunning images right within your chat window with enhanced features and design tweaks.

  • Streamlined Access: Easily access the AI image creator from the chat window or the top bar.

  • Enhanced UI: Enjoy a more intuitive and visually appealing interface for creating AI images.

  • Improved Image Expansion: Images now expand on click, making it easier to view your creations.

  • Better Navigation: Navigate seamlessly with the new back button for the ideas page.

  • Optimized Menu Options: The image creator option is now more conveniently placed after the forward option in the message context menu.

  • Consistent Margins: Fixed margin inconsistencies in the image creator on macOS for a consistent design.

Get creative and enjoy a seamless experience with our updated AI image creation tools!

Farewell to Ads in Skype Channels and Beyond

We’re excited to announce that Skype is now ad-free! Our latest update removes all ads from Skype channels and the entire Skype platform, ensuring a smoother, decluttered and more enjoyable user experience.

  • Ad-Free Channels: Enjoy uninterrupted browsing and communication in all your favorite Skype channels.

  • Seamless Conversations: Focus on your chats without any ad distractions, making your Skype experience cleaner and more user-friendly.

  • User-Centric Design: We’ve prioritized your feedback to create a more streamlined and pleasant environment across all platforms.

Thank you for your continued support as we strive to make Skype the best communication tool for everyone. Enjoy an ad-free experience and keep the conversations flowing!

Easier Sign-Ins with OneAuth for Skype

We're thrilled to introduce OneAuth integration in Skype for iOS, now joining Skype for Android, to make your sign-in process simpler and more seamless across all Microsoft apps.

  • Unified Sign-Ins: OneAuth replaces the old sign-in system, letting you sign in to Skype automatically if you're already signed into other Microsoft apps like Teams.

  • No More Passwords: Skip re-entering passwords. If you're signed into any Microsoft app, you're signed into Skype too!

  • Simplified Access: Enjoy easier and faster access to Skype, improving your overall experience.

Experience hassle-free sign-ins and keep your Skype conversations going smoothly with OneAuth integration!

Polishing Skype: Stability improvements & Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some users could not send media when connected to a 5G network.

  • Fixed the bug where users could hear the ringtone but were unable to pick up the call on iOS.

  • Fixed notifications not showing up for some mobile users.

As usual, all new features and bug fixes are rolling out gradually over the next couple of days so if you don’t see them right away, just check again soon. 

Please let us know what you think about the latest changes, either here in the community or through the Skype app. You can always go to the Skype’s User Feedback channel to submit and vote for new features and ideas. 
Additionally, download the latest Skype Insider build here if you have not yet, so, you don't miss out on these Early Access features. :)

Thank you,

The Skype Team

Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/skype/forum/all/skype-insider-release-notes-for-skype-812576201/70072f8d-3a54-4739-ad2f-dd0cdc665a6f
Licentietype Freeware

Door Tijs Hofmans

Nieuwscoördinator

02-08-2024 09:50

02-08-2024 • 09:50

25

Update-historie

08-'24 Skype 8.125.76.201 25
10-'14 Skype for Windows 6.21.85.104 / for Mac 7.0 47
07-'13 Skype for Windows 6.6 build 106 6
06-'13 Skype for Windows 6.5 build 158 9
05-'13 Skype for Windows 6.3 build 107 17
05-'13 Skype for Windows 6.5 build 107 bèta 30
03-'13 Skype for Windows 6.3 build 105 10
02-'13 Skype for Windows 6.2 build 106 32
01-'13 Skype for Windows 6.1 build 129 55
11-'12 Skype for Windows 6.0 build 126 13
Meer historie

Skype for Windows

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities Microsoft Skype

Reacties (25)

William_H 2 augustus 2024 10:49
In de categorie "Wie heeft het laatst..."
Wie heeft voor het laatst Skype nog echt gebruikt? (Buiten opstarten en rondkijken)
Maurits van Baerle @William_H2 augustus 2024 11:00
Ik gebruik het heel vaak, bijna dagelijks. Allemaal zakelijk, dat wel, de tijd dat ik met famlieleden Skype gebruikte is wel voorbij en vervangen door FaceTime.

Wij gebruiken het zakelijk intern voor messaging en impromptu videocalls. Ook voor gesprekken met externen gebruiken we het regelmatig. Het is ook ongelooflijk robuust en werkt eigenlijk altijd wel. Dat staat voor mij in sterk contrast met MS Teams waar ik de client altijd minstens tien minuten voor een meeting opstart omdat die de helft van de tijd niet werkt, MS de login procedure weer eens heeft gewijzigd en er een ander account nodig is, er weer eens een update nodig is die alles verandert etc. etc. Wij gebruiken Teams als laatste keus dan ook alleen als we moeten spreken met clubs die alleen maar Teams mogen/kunnen draaien en geen Zoom of Skype.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 2 augustus 2024 11:05]

Schway @Maurits van Baerle2 augustus 2024 15:02
Skype for business is wat anders dan deze Skype. Sfb was ooit Lync, maar heeft andere naam gekregen.
Maurits van Baerle @Schway2 augustus 2024 15:17
Skype for Business heb ik nooit gebruikt, wij gebruiken gewoon de kleine consumentenversie.

We zijn wel aan het nadenken over een vervanger maar de eisen zijn vrij specifiek (geen leverancier van buiten de EU en misschien zelfs self-hosted) en tot die tijd gebruiken we de gewone Skype en zorgen we dat we het niet gebruiken voor het delen van gevoelige informatie.
MrFax @William_H2 augustus 2024 13:04
Ik dacht persoonlijk dat Teams Skype volledig had overgenomen. Ik gebruik "Skype" dan ook nog dagelijks, alleen niet via Skype, maar via Teams.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 2 augustus 2024 13:04]

Marve79 @MrFax3 augustus 2024 10:04
Skype for Business is dat, maar teams moet je voor betalen waar Skype gratis is.
MrFax @Marve793 augustus 2024 13:27
Dat is gewoon niet waar: https://www.microsoft.com...soft-teams/teams-for-home
Microsoft Teams is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik - een abonnement is niet nodig. Meld je aan om videogesprekken van tot 60 minuten te plannen en eraan deel te nemen, te chatten, bestanden en foto's te delen en samen te werken met je gemeenschap.
Daarnaast kan je dus ook gewoon chatten en (video)bellen met Skype-vrienden (zonder restricties, dus ook geen 60 minuten limiet):
Use Skype in Microsoft Teams - Microsoft Support

Daarnaast als je een persoonlijke Microsoft 365 abonnement hebt, is iedereen die deelneemt aan jouw gesprek (met of zonder account), ook meer dan 60 minuten welkom in je gesprek.

Microsoft is misschien voor nu gestopt met het volledig vervangen van Skype, maar ik denk dat het uiteindelijk nog wel gaat gebeuren.
Het probleem was vooral dat Teams gewoon niet zo goed en vloeiend werkte als Skype, waardoor mensen snel afhaakte (ik ook), maar de nieuwe Teams-app is wel echt een verbetering.

Skype zal om deze reden dan ook uiteindelijk wel weer onder de Teams-brand verdwijnen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 4 augustus 2024 20:35]

Van der Berg @William_H2 augustus 2024 10:53
Ik gebruik Skype ook nog af em toe. Maar niet als vroeger
Ortep @William_H2 augustus 2024 10:57
Bijna dagelijks, ik heb er meer dan 30 contacten op staan
NoobishPro @William_H2 augustus 2024 15:09
Ik ben gestopt het te gebruiken nadat je opeens verplicht was met een MS account in te loggen en ik AL mijn non-microsoft contacten kwijt was (wat effectief iedereen was).

Heel veel contact met heel veel mensen verloren die dag.
Franckey @NoobishPro3 augustus 2024 01:12
Bij alle chat apps/platforms is het toch zo dat je een account nodig hebt van de leverancier van de app? Enige uitzondering is SMS volgens mij.

Voordeel van Skype is dat je vaak geen nieuw account hoeft te maken. De meeste Windows gebruikers hebben al een Microsoft account waarmee ze Skype kunnen gebruiken.
NoobishPro @Franckey3 augustus 2024 11:18
Ik weet niet zeker wat je bedoelt.

Skype was niet altijd van MS. Origineel had je gewoon een gebruikersnaam.
Er was een moment (na overname van MS) waar je deze gebruikers naam kon koppelen aan je MS account, zodat je al je gesprekken en contacten kon importeren.

Dit heb ik gedaan --- vervolgens waren al mijn skype contacten weg.

Ik weet niet helemaal zeker wat jij nu wil zeggen? Dat het niet erg is dat ik mijn (vrij zeldzame, want dat is nou net waar ik Skype voor gebruikte) contacten kwijt ben?
Franckey @NoobishPro3 augustus 2024 11:24
Ik bedoel dat het niet gek is dat er nu een Microsoft account nodig is om Skype te kunnen gebruiken. Het is natuurlijk wel verdelend als je door de migratie contacten kwijtraakt. Dat klinkt als een bug bij dat migratieproces destijds.
Franckey @William_H3 augustus 2024 01:06
Ik gebruik het dagelijks. Ik begrijp eigenlijk niet waarom het tegenwoordig minder populair is dan andere chat apps.
William_H @Franckey3 augustus 2024 01:36
Ik denk zelf dat het nooit echt populair is geweest onder consumenten. Vroeger was het al een redelijk zwaar programma en het stamt af van MSN. Toen dat minder populair werd, en men meer richting mobiel schatten ging, is de populariteit van Skype ook heel snel gezakt. Niemand gaat echt meer achter een pc zitten om met iemand te schatten. Dat zie je ook aan de populariteit van een ICQ.
Franckey @William_H3 augustus 2024 08:05
Skype stamt niet af van MSN. Skype is in 2011 door Microsoft overgenomen. In 2013 is Microsoft gestopt met Windows Live Messenger en alle gebruikers konden verhuizen naar Skype.

Een voordeel van Skype is juist dat het niet alleen beschikbaar is op de pc maar ook op je telefoon. Je kan dus op het ene device een chat starten en op het andere daarmee verder gaan.
William_H @Franckey3 augustus 2024 23:27
Enje legt precies uit waar het mis ging, dank voor de aanvulling/verbetering.
soedesh 2 augustus 2024 22:24
Zojuist gedownload en geinstalleerd op een Windows 7 machine. Goed om te zien dat alles werkt, ook op oudere machines waarop Teams nooit zal werken. Jammer dat er voor Vista en XP al langere tijd geen werkende versie meer is. Op die systemen werkt MSN Messenger inmiddels weer wel dankzij (retro project) Escargot, maar de videochat daarvan heb ik (nog) niet geprobeerd.
Op deze oude systemen gebruik ik ook nog wel Netmeeting of MS Portrait, zijnde de (P2P) voorgangers van Skype en MSN en nog wat andere Third Party videoconferencing software.
Dark Mode is de enige echte verbetering die ik ondervind ten opzichte van de (veel) oudere versies.
De (in mijn ogen onnodig) vele updates vormen ook voor mij een drempel wat betreft het gebruik, want in feite moet ik dat vrijwel elke keer doen als ik Skype opstart (ik gebruik het niet dagelijks) .
Op TV (in het Journaal bijv.) zie ik vaak genoeg het Skype logo bij een video interview, dus kennelijk is het programma nog best actueel.
Ik ben overigens gewoon ingelogd met mijn oude Skype username en wachtwoord, welke wel is gekoppeld aan een Microsoft account, maar die heeft andere credentials.
Verder zijn de personen in mijn contactenlijst vrijwel nooit meer online en is afspreken voor een Skype gesprek de enige optie, maar in de praktijk belt men met Whatsapp.
Verder zie ik dat er ook enkele spammers actief zijn met Crypto gerelateerde namen die ongevraagde berichten sturen of willen dat ik ze accepteer.
Wat ook wel handig is tegenwoordig is dat Co-Pilot als één van de standaard chatbots wordt ingesteld, dus buiten je browser om kan je daar vragen aan stellen.
Ook gezien de mogelijkheid om (besloten) groepen te kunnen aanmaken is Skype mijn inziens (nog steeds) een goed alternatief voor zakelijke doeleinden en Whatsapp met minder spam en bloatware en meer privacy (telefoonnummer is niet noodzakelijk). Ik mis wel opties zoals hulp op afstand en het bekijken en delen van applicaties of het bureaublad, welke wel (gratis) in de voorgangers zaten en (gratis danwel betaald) in opvolger Teams.

[Reactie gewijzigd door soedesh op 2 augustus 2024 23:00]

Klauwhamer 2 augustus 2024 10:46
Is het nog steeds zo dat Skype bij iedere update (en dat zijn er nogal wat) reboots afdwingt voor het produkt weer terug in staat van "matig werkbaar" komt, vanuit "volstrekt onbruikbaar tot een reboot"? Ik kan mij nog goed herinneren dat ik Skype uiteindelijk weggemieterd heb om deze totaal krankzinnige gewoonte.
Franckey @Klauwhamer3 augustus 2024 01:08
Ik heb nog nooit meegemaakt dat na een update van Skype een reboot van pc of telefoon nodig is.
Klauwhamer @Franckey3 augustus 2024 14:00
Het is een bekend fenomeen.
HollowGamer 2 augustus 2024 13:59
8.125.76.201 - volgens mij is dit gewoon een geldig IP-adres?
crazyboy01 @HollowGamer2 augustus 2024 23:25
Ik heb hem niet gepingd, maar dat is inderdaad gewoon een geldig IP-adres hahaha. Volgens mij gaat dat trouwens al een tijdje op voor hun versie nummers... Op versie 10 zitten ze dan wel weer aardig safe.
GeroldM @crazyboy015 augustus 2024 16:48
Ik krijg alleen maar 'Requrst time out' als resultaat terug.
crazyboy01 @GeroldM5 augustus 2024 23:39
Ah, dan is die nu waarschijnlijk niet in gebruik of draait er niets actief achter, of worden pings geblokkeerd. Maar het is wel een geldig formaat.

