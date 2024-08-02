Microsoft heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Skype. Ondanks dat het bedrijf voornamelijk nog inzet op Teams voor zowel zakelijke als persoonlijke gebruikers, is Skype nog steeds een los programma dat nog regelmatig wordt bijgewerkt. In de recentste update valt vooral op dat er geen advertenties meer in de app zitten. Hieronder staan de volledige releasenotes.

Hi Everyone,

The latest Skype Insider build 8.125 has been released and this is what we were working on.

What’s new?

Revamped AI Image Creation in Skype

We’re excited to bring you a revamped AI image creation experience on Skype Desktop! Create stunning images right within your chat window with enhanced features and design tweaks.

Streamlined Access : Easily access the AI image creator from the chat window or the top bar.

Enhanced UI : Enjoy a more intuitive and visually appealing interface for creating AI images.

Improved Image Expansion : Images now expand on click, making it easier to view your creations.

Better Navigation : Navigate seamlessly with the new back button for the ideas page.

Optimized Menu Options : The image creator option is now more conveniently placed after the forward option in the message context menu.

Consistent Margins: Fixed margin inconsistencies in the image creator on macOS for a consistent design.

Get creative and enjoy a seamless experience with our updated AI image creation tools!

Farewell to Ads in Skype Channels and Beyond

We’re excited to announce that Skype is now ad-free! Our latest update removes all ads from Skype channels and the entire Skype platform, ensuring a smoother, decluttered and more enjoyable user experience.

Ad-Free Channels : Enjoy uninterrupted browsing and communication in all your favorite Skype channels.

Seamless Conversations : Focus on your chats without any ad distractions, making your Skype experience cleaner and more user-friendly.

User-Centric Design: We’ve prioritized your feedback to create a more streamlined and pleasant environment across all platforms.

Thank you for your continued support as we strive to make Skype the best communication tool for everyone. Enjoy an ad-free experience and keep the conversations flowing!

Easier Sign-Ins with OneAuth for Skype

We're thrilled to introduce OneAuth integration in Skype for iOS, now joining Skype for Android, to make your sign-in process simpler and more seamless across all Microsoft apps.

Unified Sign-Ins : OneAuth replaces the old sign-in system, letting you sign in to Skype automatically if you're already signed into other Microsoft apps like Teams.

No More Passwords : Skip re-entering passwords. If you're signed into any Microsoft app, you're signed into Skype too!

Simplified Access: Enjoy easier and faster access to Skype, improving your overall experience.

Experience hassle-free sign-ins and keep your Skype conversations going smoothly with OneAuth integration!

Polishing Skype: Stability improvements & Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where some users could not send media when connected to a 5G network.

Fixed the bug where users could hear the ringtone but were unable to pick up the call on iOS.

Fixed notifications not showing up for some mobile users.

As usual, all new features and bug fixes are rolling out gradually over the next couple of days so if you don’t see them right away, just check again soon.



Please let us know what you think about the latest changes, either here in the community or through the Skype app. You can always go to the Skype’s User Feedback channel to submit and vote for new features and ideas.

Additionally, download the latest Skype Insider build here if you have not yet, so, you don't miss out on these Early Access features. :)

Thank you,

The Skype Team