Versie 1.7.3 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Fixed formatting leading zeros for timestamps in logs

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Video Fixed an issue that could potentially cause incorrect detection of source FPS value (#5677) Subtitles Fixed tx3g to SSA subtitles conversion Linux Fixed the "All Files" open file dialog filter to really show all files

Fixed an issue where adding a new default audio track automatically set the gain to -20 dB macOS Fixed a regression introduced in HandBrake 1.7.2 by the workaround for VideoToolbox crashes on Sonoma

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Windows Improved security hardening of loading of DLL files within libhb by limiting search scope (#5724)

Improved keyboard navigation on Chapters tab (#5679)

Fixed an issue that could cause encodes to appear stalled when process isolation is turned on

Fixed an issue that could prevent QSV decode from being used when a system also has a non-Intel GPU

Fixed an issue where the drive label was not always correctly detected (#5711)

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements