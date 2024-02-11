Versie 1.7.3 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
General
Video
- Fixed formatting leading zeros for timestamps in logs
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Subtitles
- Fixed an issue that could potentially cause incorrect detection of source FPS value (#5677)
- Fixed tx3g to SSA subtitles conversion
Linux
- Fixed the "All Files" open file dialog filter to really show all files
- Fixed an issue where adding a new default audio track automatically set the gain to -20 dB
macOS
- Fixed a regression introduced in HandBrake 1.7.2 by the workaround for VideoToolbox crashes on Sonoma
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Windows
- Improved security hardening of loading of DLL files within libhb by limiting search scope (#5724)
- Improved keyboard navigation on Chapters tab (#5679)
- Fixed an issue that could cause encodes to appear stalled when process isolation is turned on
- Fixed an issue that could prevent QSV decode from being used when a system also has a non-Intel GPU
- Fixed an issue where the drive label was not always correctly detected (#5711)
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements