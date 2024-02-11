Software-update: HandBrake 1.7.3

HandBrake logo (75 pix)Versie 1.7.3 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Fixed formatting leading zeros for timestamps in logs
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Video
  • Fixed an issue that could potentially cause incorrect detection of source FPS value (#5677)
Subtitles
  • Fixed tx3g to SSA subtitles conversion

Linux

  • Fixed the "All Files" open file dialog filter to really show all files
  • Fixed an issue where adding a new default audio track automatically set the gain to -20 dB

macOS

  • Fixed a regression introduced in HandBrake 1.7.2 by the workaround for VideoToolbox crashes on Sonoma
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Windows

  • Improved security hardening of loading of DLL files within libhb by limiting search scope (#5724)
  • Improved keyboard navigation on Chapters tab (#5679)
  • Fixed an issue that could cause encodes to appear stalled when process isolation is turned on
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent QSV decode from being used when a system also has a non-Intel GPU
  • Fixed an issue where the drive label was not always correctly detected (#5711)
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

HandBrake 1.5.1

Versienummer 1.7.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-02-2024 12:10 17

11-02-2024 • 12:10

17

Bron: HandBrake

Update-historie

23-02 HandBrake 1.9.2 19
13-02 HandBrake 1.9.1 6
02-12 HandBrake 1.9.0 18
08-'24 HandBrake 1.8.2 7
06-'24 HandBrake 1.8.1 26
05-'24 HandBrake 1.8.0 6
02-'24 HandBrake 1.7.3 17
12-'23 HandBrake 1.7.2 2
11-'23 HandBrake 1.7.1 0
11-'23 HandBrake 1.7.0 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

HandBrake

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
17
17
11
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
Sjah 11 februari 2024 15:12
Nu nog een goeie tip voor een videocutter die easy is en opensource...
clip87 @Sjah11 februari 2024 17:39
https://github.com/mifi/lossless-cut vind ik echt wel goed!
darkness_nightf @Sjah11 februari 2024 17:57
lossless-cut?

sorry..had ff refresh moeten indrukken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkness_nightf op 22 juli 2024 16:47]

storchaveli 11 februari 2024 15:22
Kan handbrake ook video bestanden met DTS audio omzetten naar bijvoorbeeld ac3 audio?
lezzmeister @storchaveli11 februari 2024 15:38
Even snel gecheckt en die optie is er.

Ik moet nog wel even update doen maar lijkt me dat dat niet verandert.
storchaveli @lezzmeister11 februari 2024 16:06
Oke bedankt!
ViPER_DMRT @storchaveli13 februari 2024 15:15
Yes

Onderwater gewoon ffmpeg
ArnieNFW 11 februari 2024 12:46
Het is vrij traag en met ondertiteling lukt het me niet altijd goed (tabblad is wat afwijkend, vind ik), maar ik ben blij dat er een OpenSource alternatief is. Alle hulde aan de makers/bijdragers.
lenwar @ArnieNFW11 februari 2024 13:04
Waar is het een alternatief voor dan? Ik ken eigenlijk alleen maar Handbrake als tool om videoformaten om te zetten. Uiteraard is er ook vidcoder, maar die gebruikt handbrake onder water. (Waar niks mis mee is natuurlijk 😊)
Rutger Muller @lenwar11 februari 2024 14:13
Ik ken HandBrake niet, maar je kan proberen FFMPEG in je command line te gebruiken. Ik vraag de gratis versie van ChatGPT om de commando's, en dat werkt erg goed.
HollowGamer @Rutger Muller11 februari 2024 18:34
FFMpeg heeft ook grote nadelen:
- Je moet alle codecs los installeren, sommige distros hebben zoiets als ffmpeg-full
- Het is moeilijk in te stellen, want de volgorde van de parameters hebben ook invloed.
- Het blijft soms vaag wat je nu wel of juist niet moet instellen

Ik ben nu weer terug bij Handbrake, en FFMpeg voor simpele conversies.
nutty @lenwar11 februari 2024 14:13
Er zijn tientallen videoconverters. Persoonlijk vindt ik vidcoder het fijnst.
Kwaliteit van Handbrake, maar iets gebruiksvriendelijker.
Niet dat ik moeite heb met Handbrake, maar als vidcoder hetzelfde produceert, maar op een makkelijkere manier, zeg ik daar geen nee tegen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nutty op 22 juli 2024 16:47]

magician2000 @nutty11 februari 2024 21:46
VidCoder is an open-source DVD/Blu-ray ripping and video transcoding application for Windows. It uses HandBrake as its encoding engine.

Dus als het goed is de exacte kwaliteit als Handbrake O-)
rickvdvulkaan @lenwar11 februari 2024 13:29
adobe media encoder bijvoorbeeld.

ik gebruik zelf veel shutter encoder. is ook gratis om te gebruiken.
Klojum
@ArnieNFW11 februari 2024 15:31
Als het converteren van video's traag is, dan zijn of de encodermogelijkheden van je hardware te beperkt, of je hardware is simpelweg niet snel genoeg. Ikzelf gebruik Handbrake op een zuinige maar "trage" Pentium Silver box en de encodingsnelheden zijn gelijk als die van het afspelen van de video's. Als het encoden een video echt snel moet, dan gebruik ik een Nvidia GTX950. Die is al 'oud', maar is toch 3-4x zo snel.
ViPER_DMRT @ArnieNFW13 februari 2024 15:22
Might want to check your settings :)
Weet niet of je het op een duo core cpu draait, maar een beetje video kaart zet een 10Gb 4K h264 > h265 film over @ -+ 200FPS, not to shabby.

GPU Only
darkness_nightf 11 februari 2024 14:39
staxrip
ripbot
avidemux

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq