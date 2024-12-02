Software-update: HandBrake 1.9.0

HandBrake logo (75 pix)Versie 1.9.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Added Intel QSV VVC (hardware) video decoder
  • Added an option to enable AV1 screen content coding(SCC) on Intel Lunar Lake QSV AV1 encoder
  • Added support for lossless VP9 encoding
  • Added a preference to keep duplicated Blu-ray titles
  • Added support for Max Duration of Scan titles for disc based sources (#6304)
Audio
  • Added ALAC encoder
  • Added Vorbis passthru
  • Improved scan of DTS audio profiles
Subtitles
  • Improved quality of subtitles burn-in
  • Fixed a rare video corruption issue that could happen when burning-in subtitles
Third-party libraries
  • Updated libraries
    • AMF 1.4.35 (AMD VCN video encoding)
    • FFmpeg 7.1 (decoding and filters)
    • FreeType 2.13.3 (subtitles)
    • Fribidi 1.0.16 (subtitles)
    • HarfBuzz 10.1.0 (subtitles)
    • libdav1d 1.5.0 (AV1 video decoding)
    • libdovi 3.3.1 (Dolby Vision dynamic metadata)
    • libjpeg-turbo 3.0.4 (preview image compression)
    • libvpx 1.15.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
    • nv-codec-headers 12.2.72.0 (Nvidia NVENC encoding)
    • oneVPL 2.13.0 (Intel QSV video encoding/decoding)
    • SVT-AV1 2.3.0 (AV1 video encoding)
    • x265 4.1 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)
Linux
  • Fixed the Power Save option to pause the encodes only when enabled
  • Fixed the queue being stopped when removing completed items
  • Fixed chapters names not being saved properly
  • Fixed various issues related to presets
  • Updated existing translations
Mac
  • Add Range Limit controls to the "Add to Queue" selection window (#4146)
  • Fixed an issue that could cause corrupted video when using VideoToolbox HEVC multi-pass
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
  • Updated existing translations
  • Added new translations
    • Swedish (Svenska)
Windows
  • Added Range Limit controls to the "Add to Queue" "Add Selection" window (#4146)
  • Added support for DirectX based video decoding when using the Media Foundation encoder on ARM devices
  • Added support for the AV1 Media Foundation encoder on ARM devices
  • Added a "Start Later" option to the Queue Window.
  • Performance Improvements in the filter pipeline for ARM devices.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
  • Updated existing translations
  • Added new translations
    • Swedish (Svenska)

HandBrake 1.5.1

Versienummer 1.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

23-02 HandBrake 1.9.2 19
13-02 HandBrake 1.9.1 6
02-12 HandBrake 1.9.0 18
08-'24 HandBrake 1.8.2 7
06-'24 HandBrake 1.8.1 26
05-'24 HandBrake 1.8.0 6
02-'24 HandBrake 1.7.3 17
12-'23 HandBrake 1.7.2 2
11-'23 HandBrake 1.7.1 0
11-'23 HandBrake 1.7.0 1
Meer historie

Reacties (18)

Ikzellef 2 december 2024 13:25
Ben erg blij met het programma, maar het vraagt wel veel van de processor als ik een MKV met meerdere subs wil omzetten naar Mp4 met alleen NL subs, soms staan alle 12 kernen op 100% volgens open hardware monitor.......
Fairy @Ikzellef2 december 2024 14:15
Dat is ook het hele idee van een encoder tool, dat ie bij het transcoden alles opnieuw moet berekenen. Wat is het probleem...?
Ikzellef @Fairy11 december 2024 12:55
Geen probleem, alleen een constatering.
Het werkt prima, en ik hoef niet 24/7 MKV's te converteren😉
osxman @Ikzellef2 december 2024 14:38
Als je een  Apple Mac met M1/M2/M3/M4 hebt kun je het beste één van onderstaand profielen gebruiken.

Te vinden onder 'Presets' -> 'Hardware'
- H.265 Apple VideoToolbox 2160 4K
- H.265 Apple VideoToolbox 1080p

Verklaring:
Dan wordt de zogenaamde 'Neural Engine' gebruikt – ofwel de reken chip van de grafische kaart.
Die veel soepeler het media bestand converteert zonder pieken in de CPU.
Gustaaf437 @osxman3 december 2024 00:43
VideoToolbox is de ingebouwde macOS-encoder. Dat is bij Apple-Silicon Macs een hardware-encoder, maar niet de ingebouwde Neural Chip (dat is weer een ander onderdeel van de SoC). Op Intel-Macs is dat de video-encoder die meestal ingebouwd zit in de videokaart (ik weet niet of Intel QSV wordt ondersteund). Als er geen hardware-encoder is wordt een software-oplossing gebruikt. VideoToolbox is razendsnel, maar als je de hoogst mogelijke kwaliteit op de laagst mogelijke bitrate wil dan zijn de software-encoders waarschijnlijk iets beter en flexibeler. Op de Intel Macs zou ik zeker de software-encoders kiezen, omdat het verschil echt heel groot is, op de Apple Sillicon Macs wat kleiner, omdat de hardware encoder beter zou zijn.
tsjarlie @Ikzellef3 december 2024 07:39
mkv en mp4 zijn containers.
Beter mkvextract en mkvtoolnix gebruiken om de alle andere subs eruit te halen en te hernoemen naar mkv. Gaat veel sneller en zonder kwaliteitsverlies.
The Third Man @Ikzellef2 december 2024 23:07
Als je wil repackagen kan je beter naar ffmpeg kijken, dan wordt de data simpelweg gekopieerd, kost je ook geen kwaliteit.
Franckey @The Third Man3 december 2024 00:25
HandBrake maakt toch gebruik van FFmpeg? Het is natuurlijk wel zo dat als je FFmpeg direct gebruikt, dat je dan meer opties kan gebruiken.
K!wi 2 december 2024 14:57
Jaren geleden veel gebruik van gemaakt toen H.264 nog de top was ;). Werkte altijd perfect en ja dan werden alle cores max gebruikt, maar nou en. Het eindresultaat was perfect.
The Third Man @K!wi2 december 2024 23:08
Hardware encoding wordt ook al een jaar of 10 ondersteund, kwestie van de goede encoder kiezen. Zelfs slome NUCjes konden dat met de QSV encoder.
Robertdw 2 december 2024 16:05
Dat kunt je beter met mkvtoolnix doen. Gewoon de ongewenste subs uitvinken en opnieuw remuxen. Gaat supersnel want geen opnieuw encoding nodig.
https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows
patrom 2 december 2024 08:42
En hoe maak je hoofdstukken
DUX @patrom2 december 2024 08:58
Speciaal voor dit soort vragen heeft de uitgever een website met daarop documentatie! https://handbrake.fr/docs...nced/chapter-markers.html
KoalaBear84 @DUX2 december 2024 10:28
Zo te zien kan het niet als ze er al niet waren :)
Sources without chapters
Unfortunately, HandBrake can not currently add chapter markers if they did not already exist in the source.
patrom @KoalaBear842 december 2024 10:37
Ja dat bedoel ik hoe kan men dan hoofdstukken toevoegen zonder dat ze er zijn.
KoalaBear84 @patrom2 december 2024 10:39
Zo te zien kan het (helaas) niet met HandBrake. Zelf allemaal geen ervaring mee. Moet dus na het omzetten.

https://www.reddit.com/r/...chapters_to_a_video_file/
https://ikyle.me/blog/2020/add-mp4-chapters-ffmpeg
nutty @patrom2 december 2024 20:36
Met een video editer.
cdnl 2 december 2024 15:56
Krijg hm op ubuntu 24.04 niet echt geupdate.

[Reactie gewijzigd door cdnl op 2 december 2024 18:16]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

