Versie 1.9.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
General
Audio
- Added Intel QSV VVC (hardware) video decoder
- Added an option to enable AV1 screen content coding(SCC) on Intel Lunar Lake QSV AV1 encoder
- Added support for lossless VP9 encoding
- Added a preference to keep duplicated Blu-ray titles
- Added support for Max Duration of Scan titles for disc based sources (#6304)
Subtitles
- Added ALAC encoder
- Added Vorbis passthru
- Improved scan of DTS audio profiles
Third-party libraries
- Improved quality of subtitles burn-in
- Fixed a rare video corruption issue that could happen when burning-in subtitles
Linux
- Updated libraries
- AMF 1.4.35 (AMD VCN video encoding)
- FFmpeg 7.1 (decoding and filters)
- FreeType 2.13.3 (subtitles)
- Fribidi 1.0.16 (subtitles)
- HarfBuzz 10.1.0 (subtitles)
- libdav1d 1.5.0 (AV1 video decoding)
- libdovi 3.3.1 (Dolby Vision dynamic metadata)
- libjpeg-turbo 3.0.4 (preview image compression)
- libvpx 1.15.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
- nv-codec-headers 12.2.72.0 (Nvidia NVENC encoding)
- oneVPL 2.13.0 (Intel QSV video encoding/decoding)
- SVT-AV1 2.3.0 (AV1 video encoding)
- x265 4.1 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)
Mac
- Fixed the Power Save option to pause the encodes only when enabled
- Fixed the queue being stopped when removing completed items
- Fixed chapters names not being saved properly
- Fixed various issues related to presets
- Updated existing translations
Windows
- Add Range Limit controls to the "Add to Queue" selection window (#4146)
- Fixed an issue that could cause corrupted video when using VideoToolbox HEVC multi-pass
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Updated existing translations
- Added new translations
- Swedish (Svenska)
- Added Range Limit controls to the "Add to Queue" "Add Selection" window (#4146)
- Added support for DirectX based video decoding when using the Media Foundation encoder on ARM devices
- Added support for the AV1 Media Foundation encoder on ARM devices
- Added a "Start Later" option to the Queue Window.
- Performance Improvements in the filter pipeline for ARM devices.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Updated existing translations
- Added new translations
- Swedish (Svenska)