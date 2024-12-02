Versie 1.9.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Added Intel QSV VVC (hardware) video decoder

Added an option to enable AV1 screen content coding(SCC) on Intel Lunar Lake QSV AV1 encoder

Added support for lossless VP9 encoding

Added a preference to keep duplicated Blu-ray titles

Added support for Max Duration of Scan titles for disc based sources (#6304) Audio Added ALAC encoder

Added Vorbis passthru

Improved scan of DTS audio profiles Subtitles Improved quality of subtitles burn-in

Fixed a rare video corruption issue that could happen when burning-in subtitles Third-party libraries Updated libraries AMF 1.4.35 (AMD VCN video encoding) FFmpeg 7.1 (decoding and filters) FreeType 2.13.3 (subtitles) Fribidi 1.0.16 (subtitles) HarfBuzz 10.1.0 (subtitles) libdav1d 1.5.0 (AV1 video decoding) libdovi 3.3.1 (Dolby Vision dynamic metadata) libjpeg-turbo 3.0.4 (preview image compression) libvpx 1.15.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding) nv-codec-headers 12.2.72.0 (Nvidia NVENC encoding) oneVPL 2.13.0 (Intel QSV video encoding/decoding) SVT-AV1 2.3.0 (AV1 video encoding) x265 4.1 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)

Linux Fixed the Power Save option to pause the encodes only when enabled

Fixed the queue being stopped when removing completed items

Fixed chapters names not being saved properly

Fixed various issues related to presets

Updated existing translations Mac Add Range Limit controls to the "Add to Queue" selection window (#4146)

Fixed an issue that could cause corrupted video when using VideoToolbox HEVC multi-pass

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Updated existing translations

Added new translations Swedish (Svenska)

Windows Added Range Limit controls to the "Add to Queue" "Add Selection" window (#4146)

Added support for DirectX based video decoding when using the Media Foundation encoder on ARM devices

Added support for the AV1 Media Foundation encoder on ARM devices

Added a "Start Later" option to the Queue Window.

Performance Improvements in the filter pipeline for ARM devices.

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Updated existing translations

Added new translations Swedish (Svenska)

