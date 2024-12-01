Alex Birj heeft versie 7.4.2 van Usenet Explorer uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van Usenet worden gedownload. Usenet Explorer kenmerkt zich onder meer door een laag processor- en geheugengebruik en uitgebreide mogelijkheden, wat het voor beginnende gebruikers misschien minder geschikt maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn doorgevoerd:
Changes in version 7.4.2
- The options Edit menu->Properties->Save > Create subfolder out of nzb etc. name > Apply to > "Download&save" / "Download&save (auto)" were accidentally rechecked on every program restart. Moreover after double-checking the latter option in v6.1 (it was in the Import tab back then) was unchecked by default and the former option was only added recently for uniformity, so as it is not feasible to imply rules which would fit every user - both options are now unchecked by default as the original latter option intention. The current state will stay as it is, so it is up to the user to set them how it best fits their preferred source of nzb files. See the HTTP communication with Spotweb at the UE website for more details.
- When Edit menu->Properties->Unpack, Unrar to subdir was unchecked - the "Unrar folders" context menu subentry under "Recent folders" wasn't shown, which made it less straightforward to look for recent folders where files were unrared into - even as the folders were listed under "Recent folders" directly.
- Added the "Http communication" option in Edit menu->Properties->Import. It appears that unfortunately there is no standard whatsoever. For now it has been tested with Spotweb 2.0, Config->Change preferences, NZB handling, Call SABnzbd through HTTP by SpotWeb. It is implemented just through observing the Spotweb output. If the Spotweb installation is local - the API key can be ignored (it is the default). Ensure that the "Listen port" is not blocked by firewall - telnet from the computer where Spotweb is running may be used to check if the port is open. This was planned for a later potentially more significant release, just incidentally this small aspect was ready when the minor issues above surfaced. The received nzb files are imported through the Spotnet import folder according to its settings which can be defined after its first use or after creating it manually. The feature is implemented in a compact way without any extra packages integrated into the source code or consuming additional resources. The option is unchecked by default and so inactive unless to use it.
- The release is accompanied with the v5.9.9.2 release with relevant changes only.