Alex Birj heeft versie 7.4.3 van Usenet Explorer uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van Usenet worden gedownload. Usenet Explorer kenmerkt zich onder meer door een laag processor- en geheugengebruik en uitgebreide mogelijkheden, wat het voor beginnende gebruikers misschien minder geschikt maakt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn doorgevoerd:
Changes in version 7.4.3
- This version integrates the latest OpenSSL library which supports TLS v1.3 to upgrade from a 2017 OpenSSL version which only supported TLS v1.2 (which is not yet deprecated). Like the previously used OpenSSL version the library is compiled statically without reliance on dlls (it is the only reason why the size of UE.exe has noticeably increased) and in such a way that the program still runs at least in WinXP or later (the current OpenSSL may rely on Windows functions added after WinXP then it wouldn't run there). SSLv3, TLS v1.0 and v1.1 were deprecated and no more supported. A compilation with the earlier OpenSSL version (which even supports SSLv3) is possible upon request with the same UE source code.
- Some code has been refined for clarity in preparation for the next release. The v5.9+ can be compiled with the new OpenSSL too, but it is not critical for now and it will be released along with the v7.5 version to remember potential newer settings for smooth interoperability.