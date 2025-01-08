Software-update: ShareX 17.0.0

ShareX logo (80 pix) Versie 17.0.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen, een bètaversie. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in ShareX version 17.0.0:
  • Scrolling capture improvements:
    • Automatically ignores 50px from the bottom during scrolling captures, useful for cases like horizontal scrollbars at the bottom.
    • Added an "Auto ignore bottom edge" option, which compares two images to identify static parts at the bottom, in addition to the default 50px.
    • Added a "Copy" button to the scrolling capture window.
  • Added notification sound to certain actions: (demo)
    • Screen recording stop/pause/abort actions.
    • Scrolling capture action.
    • "Pin to screen" tool.
    • "Screen color picker" tool.
    • "Borderless window" tool.
    • Browser extension action.
    • Silent OCR action.
    • "Disable/Enable hotkeys" action.
  • Added "Play sound after action is completed" option.
  • Added "Use custom action completed sound" option.
  • Removed toast notification from silent OCR action.
  • Removed "Disable notifications" option.
  • Added Arabic language support.
  • When "DisableUpload" registry is set, hide upload related items in the main window.
  • Save tasks to history regardless of failed or stopped upload.
  • Allow restoring borderless window in "Borderless window" tool.
  • Added "Make active window borderless" hotkey.
  • Added "Make active window top most" hotkey.
  • Added "Pin to screen (Close all)" hotkey.
  • Removed YouTube icon because Google does not allow us to use a 16x16 size logo.
  • Removed Google Photos image uploader. (Reason)
  • Removed adf.ly URL shortener.
  • Removed backward compatibility for .sxcu files generated before ShareX 12.4.0. (more info)

ShareX

Versienummer 17.0.0
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ShareX
Download https://getsharex.com/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-01-2025 10:30 6

08-01-2025 • 10:30

6

Bron: ShareX

Update-historie

04-07 ShareX 21.0.0 17
25-05 ShareX 20.2.0 6
01-05 ShareX 20.0.4 3
28-01 ShareX 19.0.2 8
20-01 ShareX 19.0.1 3
08-'25 ShareX 18.0.1 4
08-'25 ShareX 18.0.0 4
06-'25 ShareX 17.1.0 2
01-'25 ShareX 17.0.0 6
05-'24 ShareX 16.1.0 1
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Reacties (6)

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Uruk-Hai
8 januari 2025 16:17
Ik ben van Greenshot naar ShareX overgestapt omdat ik met ShareX ook filmpjes van mijn desktop kan recorden naar relatief kleine bestanden zodat ik die makkelijk online kan delen, maar ik vind de gebruiksvriendelijkheid van Greenshot wel veel beter.
beerse
@Uruk-Hai8 januari 2025 17:42
Daar kan ik helaas aan toevoegen dat het er op lijkt dat GreenShot is 'verlaten' of zo. De laatste stabiele versie hier op Tweakers is al van 2017. De laatste vermeldde beta is iets jonger, van 2021...
- download: Greenshot 1.2.9.129
- download: Greenshot 1.3.157 bèta
En daar is zo even snel alleen de source beschikbaar... https://github.com/greenshot/greenshot/releases/tag/v1.3.157

Naar mijn idee heeft ShareX gewoon te veel opties... Zelf gebruik ik het 'alleen maar' voor screendumps, terwijl het volgens mij gezien de naam juist is gemaakt om op (zo veel mogelijk verschillende) websites te publiceren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 8 januari 2025 17:44]

Uruk-Hai
@beerse8 januari 2025 17:50
Ik heb net even op de website van Greenshot gekeken en daar wordt het volgende vermeld:
Support us

Greenshot is free for you, but not for us. Maintaining and improving software not only costs a lot of time, but money as well. For example, there are hardware and software costs, telecommunication costs and more. This project is not backed by a company, so there is no fixed funding and every minute we spend on it is taken from our spare time.
Het lijkt mij wel duidelijk waarom er niet meer aan ontwikkeld wordt.

Er zijn te weinig mensen die iets willen doneren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 8 januari 2025 17:51]

Rolfie 8 januari 2025 10:38
Blijft een mooie tool, en een goede vervanger voor snagit (en hun cloud licentie abonnement).

Al is het wel een stuk minder vriendelijk en je moet goed kijken of het goed en veilig ingesteld staat.
kh65 8 januari 2025 10:41
Bijzonder omschrijving:
kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen
De omschrijving op de website van ShareX vind ik toch wel wat duidelijker:
ShareX is a free and open source program that lets you capture or record any area of your screen and share it with a single press of a key.
Het gaat dus niet over het spioneren via een camera of via aardgolven afvangen van statische of bewegende beelden maar gewoon een soort screenshot capture tool met ook mogelijkheid
om bewegende beelden te capturen.
Saeverix 8 januari 2025 11:12
Dit is nog geen Stable versie. Op de website wordt 16.1.0 nog als Stable aangeboden.
17.0.0 is een Prerelease versie.

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