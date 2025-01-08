Versie 17.0.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen, een bètaversie. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in ShareX version 17.0.0:
- Scrolling capture improvements:
- Automatically ignores 50px from the bottom during scrolling captures, useful for cases like horizontal scrollbars at the bottom.
- Added an "Auto ignore bottom edge" option, which compares two images to identify static parts at the bottom, in addition to the default 50px.
- Added a "Copy" button to the scrolling capture window.
- Added notification sound to certain actions: (demo)
- Screen recording stop/pause/abort actions.
- Scrolling capture action.
- "Pin to screen" tool.
- "Screen color picker" tool.
- "Borderless window" tool.
- Browser extension action.
- Silent OCR action.
- "Disable/Enable hotkeys" action.
- Added "Play sound after action is completed" option.
- Added "Use custom action completed sound" option.
- Removed toast notification from silent OCR action.
- Removed "Disable notifications" option.
- Added Arabic language support.
- When "DisableUpload" registry is set, hide upload related items in the main window.
- Save tasks to history regardless of failed or stopped upload.
- Allow restoring borderless window in "Borderless window" tool.
- Added "Make active window borderless" hotkey.
- Added "Make active window top most" hotkey.
- Added "Pin to screen (Close all)" hotkey.
- Removed YouTube icon because Google does not allow us to use a 16x16 size logo.
- Removed Google Photos image uploader. (Reason)
- Removed adf.ly URL shortener.
- Removed backward compatibility for .sxcu files generated before ShareX 12.4.0. (more info)