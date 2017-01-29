Door Bart van Klaveren, zondag 29 januari 2017 15:10, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Greenshot, submitter: sleezball

Er is een update van Greenshot uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma voor Windows kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt. Na het maken van een screenshot krijg je de mogelijkheid om de afbeelding te bewerken, om zo bijvoorbeeld tekst of pijlen toe te voegen. De afbeelding kan worden opgeslagen als een bestand of direct worden geïmporteerd in een programma, of op het klembord of zelfs op een onlineopslagdienst worden gezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: