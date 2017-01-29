Cookies op Tweakers

Greenshot logo (60 pix)Er is een update van Greenshot uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma voor Windows kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt. Na het maken van een screenshot krijg je de mogelijkheid om de afbeelding te bewerken, om zo bijvoorbeeld tekst of pijlen toe te voegen. De afbeelding kan worden opgeslagen als een bestand of direct worden geïmporteerd in een programma, of op het klembord of zelfs op een onlineopslagdienst worden gezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New:
  • FEATURE-998: Opening last capture in explorer should select/jump to the file
  • FEATURE-992: When reusing the editor, it is not brought to the front (second try)
Fixed:
  • BUG-2051: Scroll-lock button not usable as hotkey
  • BUG-2056: Cannot export to external command Paint.NET if .greenshot format is used
  • BUG-2081: Canvas resize (Ctrl + / Ctrl -) only works via numpad keys
  • BUG-2093: Shadow effects not rendering correctly on Windows 10
  • BUG-2095: 'Save as' doesn't remember last saved directory (after restart)
  • BUG-2097: Window border is not captured on Windows 10
  • BUG-2102: InvalidOperationException when selecting a color
  • BUG-2104: Speechbubble can't be used after copy/paste
  • BUG-2105: Window border is not captured on Windows 10
  • BUG-2108: Capture last region doesn't work
  • BUG-2109: Double-click on textbox causes NullReferenceException
  • BUG-2111: Drag and Drop image file on editor doesn't work
  • BUG-2114: Storage location reset to default if not available during start
  • BUG-2115: Error while trying to upload screen shot to Jira
  • BUG-2116: MemberAccessException when opening the color dialog
  • BUG-2119: Crash on editing (dragged line)
  • BUG-2120: Greenshot Editor Canvas Changed to White Screen
  • BUG-2121: NullReferenceException when moving text
  • BUG-2122: Jira Plugin: Crash when uploading to Jira
  • BUG-2124: Flickr plugin generates wrong image link
  • BUG-2125: Send to OneNote does not work
  • BUG-2126: MemberAccessException during un-DropShadow of Ellipse

Versienummer:1.2.9.129
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Greenshot
Download:http://getgreenshot.org/downloads
Bestandsgrootte:1,70MB
Licentietype:GPL
0 mvd64
29 januari 2017 15:16
Fijn programma, aanrader
0 slimmeke
29 januari 2017 15:27
Fijne tool. Ik gebruik hem al enkele jaren op het werk. Het enige wat ik nog mis is een functie om scrollable zaken te capturen zoals snaggit dat kan. Maar voor de rest een prachtige tool.
