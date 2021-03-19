Er is een bètarelease van Greenshot uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma voor Windows kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt. Na het maken van een screenshot krijg je de mogelijkheid om de afbeelding te bewerken, om zo bijvoorbeeld tekst of pijlen toe te voegen. De afbeelding kan worden opgeslagen als een bestand of direct worden geïmporteerd in een programma, of op het klembord of zelfs op een onlineopslagdienst worden gezet. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New features The editor now has a zoom, completely build by our awesome community member @KillyMXI PR #201

Windows 10 has out of the box OCR support, this can now be used from Greenshot. We added functionality which is on par with that we provided via an old Microsoft component called "MODI". This is the first step, we have some great plans with this.

Greenshot can now use the Windows 10 app sharing, share screenshots with app which support bitmaps.

Greenshot now can use the Windows 10 notifications system, which looks better. We will add more user friendly functionality for this later.

Feature-1110: Making it possible to use a hotkey to open the clipboard, for details look at the issue. General improvements: Improved the about and error details with better version information, and OS name.

Upgraded the .NET Framework dependency to 4.7.2, any lower version would cause a lot of additional work and make the installer even bigger.

Used more recent versions of software components, which make it easier to find bugs.

DPI improvements, so people can use Greenshot with high DPI screens.

Made the selection boxes (grippers) bigger and reize with the DPI settings

Update check should have less impact with us and for the user

Added Italian to the installer PR #224, #230

Added support to generate random characters in the filename PR #216 Bug fixes

Functionality fixes: Bug-2693, Bug-2693, Bug-2743: Greenshot doesn't recoginize a MAPI client

Bug-2535: Greenshot selects invisible windows fix was suggested by Raymond Chen here

Bug-2544: Enabled TLS1.1 & 1.2 to fix jira connectivity and do not use the JIRA session support as this was deprecated.

Bug-2529: This should most likely fix the excessive update checks.

Bug-1919: Screenshot works once on Internet Explorer

Bug-1943: Picassa no longer supported by Google - Picassa plugin update to Google Photos

Bug-2127: Incorrect link image to picasa

Bug-2170: Editor buttons are too small on high-resolution PC

Bug-2300: User need to do a lot of CTRL + Z to undo the ellipse/rectangle modification

Bug-2736: Cropping a capture where a speech bubble is shown doesn't move the bubble tail

PR #157 -- Fixing textbox issue with polish letter "ą"

Bug #124, some minor issues with the EmailDestination

Bug #149: If using a full screen capture of the current monitor, not the default, the mouse cursor is not visible.

Bug #283 Fixed an issue with drawing Unicode icons in the editor Stability fixes: Bug-2644: Fixed a NPRE when exporting to Powerpoint when it's not running yet.

Bug-2542: Fix for shutdown issue (ImgurPlugin)

Bug-2249: Error after switching between colors

Bug-2303: Greenshot 1.2.10 Build 6 (64 bit) - Dotnet 4.0 framework crash.

Bug-2307: Using the pencil tool, changing colors, undo, pencil tool again, produces error dump.

Bug-2309: Exception while editing screen shot

Bug-2403: error message came up immediately after a restart of Windows.

Bug-2435: Crash

Bug-2463: Crash on moving freehand drawing

Bug-2484: Unexpected error pop-up after DRIVER VERIFIER IOMANAGER VIOLATION Blue Screen of Death

Bug-2486: program window goes white with red x through it

Bug-2552: Crashed when drawing new colored line after a ctrl+z undo.

Bug-2557: sudden shut down due to error , Error

Bug-2567: Automatic error, tells me to report a bug

Bug-2577: Erreur inattendue

Bug-2592: Crash when copying to clipboard

Bug-2615: Greenshot crashed while changing line color

Bug-2642: Greenshot Image Editor crashed when I clicked "undo"

Bug-2654: GS crashing when logging off from a Windows account right after logging-on

Bug-2669: Exception on startup of Greenshot

Bug-2684: Freehand tool causes crash after color change & undo

Bug-2698: Imgur: Object reference not set to an instance of an object.

Bug-2699: Crash on deleting a line path

Bug-2700: Imgur: Continued Error

Bug-2703: Crash dump: "Message: The notification platform is unavailable."

Bug-2707: Moving or editing object (usually cursor object) occasionally crashes Greenshot