Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Greenshot 1.3.157 bèta

Greenshot logo (60 pix) Er is een bètarelease van Greenshot uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma voor Windows kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt. Na het maken van een screenshot krijg je de mogelijkheid om de afbeelding te bewerken, om zo bijvoorbeeld tekst of pijlen toe te voegen. De afbeelding kan worden opgeslagen als een bestand of direct worden geïmporteerd in een programma, of op het klembord of zelfs op een onlineopslagdienst worden gezet. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New features
  • The editor now has a zoom, completely build by our awesome community member @KillyMXI PR #201
  • Windows 10 has out of the box OCR support, this can now be used from Greenshot. We added functionality which is on par with that we provided via an old Microsoft component called "MODI". This is the first step, we have some great plans with this.
  • Greenshot can now use the Windows 10 app sharing, share screenshots with app which support bitmaps.
  • Greenshot now can use the Windows 10 notifications system, which looks better. We will add more user friendly functionality for this later.
  • Feature-1110: Making it possible to use a hotkey to open the clipboard, for details look at the issue.
General improvements:
  • Improved the about and error details with better version information, and OS name.
  • Upgraded the .NET Framework dependency to 4.7.2, any lower version would cause a lot of additional work and make the installer even bigger.
  • Used more recent versions of software components, which make it easier to find bugs.
  • DPI improvements, so people can use Greenshot with high DPI screens.
  • Made the selection boxes (grippers) bigger and reize with the DPI settings
  • Update check should have less impact with us and for the user
  • Added Italian to the installer PR #224, #230
  • Added support to generate random characters in the filename PR #216
Bug fixes
Functionality fixes:
  • Bug-2693, Bug-2693, Bug-2743: Greenshot doesn't recoginize a MAPI client
  • Bug-2535: Greenshot selects invisible windows fix was suggested by Raymond Chen here
  • Bug-2544: Enabled TLS1.1 & 1.2 to fix jira connectivity and do not use the JIRA session support as this was deprecated.
  • Bug-2529: This should most likely fix the excessive update checks.
  • Bug-1919: Screenshot works once on Internet Explorer
  • Bug-1943: Picassa no longer supported by Google - Picassa plugin update to Google Photos
  • Bug-2127: Incorrect link image to picasa
  • Bug-2170: Editor buttons are too small on high-resolution PC
  • Bug-2300: User need to do a lot of CTRL + Z to undo the ellipse/rectangle modification
  • Bug-2736: Cropping a capture where a speech bubble is shown doesn't move the bubble tail
  • PR #157 -- Fixing textbox issue with polish letter "ą"
  • Bug #124, some minor issues with the EmailDestination
  • Bug #149: If using a full screen capture of the current monitor, not the default, the mouse cursor is not visible.
  • Bug #283 Fixed an issue with drawing Unicode icons in the editor
Stability fixes:
  • Bug-2644: Fixed a NPRE when exporting to Powerpoint when it's not running yet.
  • Bug-2542: Fix for shutdown issue (ImgurPlugin)
  • Bug-2249: Error after switching between colors
  • Bug-2303: Greenshot 1.2.10 Build 6 (64 bit) - Dotnet 4.0 framework crash.
  • Bug-2307: Using the pencil tool, changing colors, undo, pencil tool again, produces error dump.
  • Bug-2309: Exception while editing screen shot
  • Bug-2403: error message came up immediately after a restart of Windows.
  • Bug-2435: Crash
  • Bug-2463: Crash on moving freehand drawing
  • Bug-2484: Unexpected error pop-up after DRIVER VERIFIER IOMANAGER VIOLATION Blue Screen of Death
  • Bug-2486: program window goes white with red x through it
  • Bug-2552: Crashed when drawing new colored line after a ctrl+z undo.
  • Bug-2557: sudden shut down due to error , Error
  • Bug-2567: Automatic error, tells me to report a bug
  • Bug-2577: Erreur inattendue
  • Bug-2592: Crash when copying to clipboard
  • Bug-2615: Greenshot crashed while changing line color
  • Bug-2642: Greenshot Image Editor crashed when I clicked "undo"
  • Bug-2654: GS crashing when logging off from a Windows account right after logging-on
  • Bug-2669: Exception on startup of Greenshot
  • Bug-2684: Freehand tool causes crash after color change & undo
  • Bug-2698: Imgur: Object reference not set to an instance of an object.
  • Bug-2699: Crash on deleting a line path
  • Bug-2700: Imgur: Continued Error
  • Bug-2703: Crash dump: "Message: The notification platform is unavailable."
  • Bug-2707: Moving or editing object (usually cursor object) occasionally crashes Greenshot

Versienummer 1.3.157 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Greenshot
Download https://github.com/greenshot/greenshot/releases/download/v1.3.157/Greenshot-INSTALLER-1.3.157-UNSTABLE.exe
Bestandsgrootte 3,22MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-03-2021 11:548

19-03-2021 • 11:54

8 Linkedin

Bron: Greenshot

Update-historie

03-'21 Greenshot 1.3.157 bèta 8
03-'21 Greenshot 1.3.151 bèta 18
08-'20 Greenshot 1.3.116 bèta 23
05-'20 Greenshot 1.3.105 bèta 9
04-'20 Greenshot 1.3.75 bèta 21
01-'17 Greenshot 1.2.9.129 24
01-'17 Greenshot 1.2.9.112 6
12-'16 Greenshot 1.2.9.104 39
11-'16 Greenshot 1.2.8.14 29
12-'15 Greenshot 1.2.8.12 14
Meer historie

Lees meer

Greenshot

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+16+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1P_Tingen
19 maart 2021 12:48
Zit er een nieuwe ontwikkelaar op of zo? Ik heb nml het idee dat het programma een tijdje stil heeft gestaan en dat er nu in rap tempo nieuwe features bijkomen.
Feature-1110: Making it possible to use a hotkey to open the clipboard, for details look at the issue.
Dit is wel een bazen-feature zeg. Wat handig! Ik heb - zoals aanbevolen in het request - de toetscombinatie CTRL-SHIFT-PrintScreen eraan gekoppeld en het werkt prima!
+1Dostar
@P_Tingen19 maart 2021 13:27
Dit vind ik sowieso enorm fijn aan deze tool, de sneltoets. Je hebt heel snel wat je nodig hebt met 1 klik. Ook fijn is het instellen van eventueel het vergrootglas (ik heb dit standaard uit staan vanwege goede ogen en de hand van een plastisch chirurg :+ ) en andere extra opties.
+1CH4OS
@P_Tingen19 maart 2021 19:05
Vraag niet hoe het kan, maar profiteer ervan! :) Ik ben in elk geval super blij dat deze app weer aandacht krijgt. :) Onlangs ook weer gekeken naar ShareX en hoewel die wat meer features heeft (zoals o.a. screenrecordings e.d.) vind ik het met een 130MB (via Steam, dat wel), het nog best fors voor een app wat ik vooral voor screenshots gebruik. Ik ben echt blij dat deze app weer "leeft" in dat opzicht.
+1Dostar
19 maart 2021 12:00
Geweldig programma, toch wel beter dan "Win + Shift + S". Zeer uitgebreide mogelijkheden waar je direct kan knippen en plakken naar de cloud, tekenprogramma's of Office programma's voor gebruik.
En bovenal geheel gratis.
Ook fijn is dat als je Printscreen indrukt dit programma direct zijn werk doet, dus geen vervelende toetsencombinaties.
+1RuuddieBoy
19 maart 2021 12:37
Geweldig programma, ik installeer dit als een van de eerste tools (naast 7-Zip en Notepad++) op al mijn machines.
Let wel op dat deze release een beta release is; de laatste stable is van 2017. Die stable werkt overigens ook gewoon perfect, ondanks de leeftijd.
+1Mr777
19 maart 2021 20:08
Equivalent voor Linux: Flameshot. Werkelijk onmisbaar wat mij betreft, en vermoedelijk even goed als Greenshot.
0balbeau
26 maart 2021 16:45
Volgens mij al vaak gesteld maar ik kom er niet uit. Het interactieve kader kan ik wel selecteren in de app, maar activeert niet als ik op print screen druk. Ik maak regelmatig werkwijzen waarbij ik print screens met uitklapschermen gebruik, deze verdwijnen bij het gebruiken van het menu. Dus ik mis de functie waarbij als je print screen aanklikt je direct naar het interactief kader gaat, help.

bvd Arne
0balbeau
26 maart 2021 23:36
ik denk dat ik erachter de ben, de software van mijn samsung printer heeft ook zo'n functie. Die is blijkbaar nu ingeschakeld. werkt ook prima dus probleem is opgelost

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True