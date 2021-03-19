Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: Radeon Software for Linux 20.50

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software voor Linux vrijgegeven. Deze drivers zijn voornamelijk bedoeld voor enterprise Linux distributions zoals Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Ubuntu LTS en SUSE Linux Enterprise. In deze uitgave is ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Radeon RX 6700 XT, en Ubuntu 20.04.2 en HEL / CentOS 8.3.

Radeon Software for Linux® 20.50 Highlights
  • Provide support for the Radeon RX 6700 XT Series of graphics cards
  • Introduce full support for RHEL / CentOS 8.3
  • Introduce preview support for Ubuntu 20.04.2
Package Contents
  • AMDGPU All-Open and AMDGPU-Pro Driver
Radeon Software for Linux can be downloaded from the following links:

By clicking the Download button, you are confirming that you have read and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the End User License Agreement (“EULA”) linked to this note for use of AMD Proprietary OpenGL, OpenCL, and Vulkan drivers provided by this download. Open source software is also provided and is subject to the terms and conditions of the licenses included with such software. If you do not agree to the terms and conditions of these licenses, you do not have a license to any of the AMD software provided by this download.

AMD Radeon kaart

Versienummer 20.50
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-amdgpu-unified-linux-20-50
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

19-03-2021 12:02

19-03-2021 • 12:02

4 Linkedin

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

03-'21 Radeon Software for Linux 20.50 4
10-'20 Radeon Software for Linux 20.40 12
08-'20 Radeon Software For Linux 20.30 4
04-'20 Radeon Software For Linux 20.10 8
03-'16 AMD Radeon Software GPU-PRO Linux 16.15.1013 bèta 2
11-'15 AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition Linux 15.11 5
09-'15 AMD Catalyst Linux Display Driver 15.9 24
07-'15 AMD Catalyst Linux Display Driver 15.7 1
10-'14 AMD Catalyst Linux Display Driver 14.9 2
05-'14 AMD Catalyst Linux Display Driver 14.6 bèta 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Radeon Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+14+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2ableeker
19 maart 2021 13:28
De meeste mensen zullen AMDGPU-PRO niet nodig hebben, de 3D-functies van de GPU (voor bijvoorbeeld games) werken zodra je Linux installeert, omdat normaal gesproken de open source driver AMDGPU (zonder PRO) wordt geïnstalleerd die al aanwezig is in de distributie. Je hebt in elk geval wel AMDGPU-PRO nodig als je de GPU als rekeneenheid wilt gebruiken met OpenCL. OpenCL is niet hetzelfde als OpenGL. Een aantal gedistribueerde programma's gebruiken OpenCL om sneller te kunnen rekenen. Folding@Home wordt bijvoorbeeld gebruikt om (onder andere) de structuur van het coronavirus te berekenen. Dit werkt sneller met OpenCL. OpenCL wordt onder Windows standaard geïnstalleerd door de AMD driver, maar onder Linux heb je daarvoor naast AMDGPU ook AMDGPU-PRO nodig. AMDGPU-PRO installeren kan lastig zijn. Je kunt OpenCL ook installeren met de ROCm driver (ook van AMD), maar dat kan ook lastig zijn.
+1foxgamer2019
19 maart 2021 12:12
Misschien goed om te weten voor nieuwe (AMD) Linux gebruikers, dit heeft ook wel de naam AMDGPU PRO. Het bevat gesloten libraries en tech die AMD niet heeft opensource gemaakt of kan opensource maken door rechten bijvoorbeeld.

Voor de meeste is AMDGPU (zit in de kernel) en uitbreidingen als Vulkan & OpenGL (zit in de package manager) meer dan prima. Naar mijn weten geeft dit pakket je geen performance boost, verschuiven veel zaken naar de opensource driver en voegt het inderdaad voor non enterprise weinig toe (correct me if I'm wrong).

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 19 maart 2021 12:13]

+2henk717
@foxgamer201919 maart 2021 17:15
Zeker nadat ACO werdt geintroduceerd door Valve is het nadelig om deze driver voor gaming te gebruiken. De standaard mesa stack die je normaal treft in je distributie is sneller en heeft betere compatibiliteit. Enkel als je echt OpenCL nodig hebt is het een aanrader, of als je zwaar in CAD programma's zou willen werken op Linux en je dus accuratie over compatibiliteit en snelheid zou willen hebben. Ik raad het in iedergeval niet aan om voor gaming te installeren, houdt je systeem beter beheersbaar en dan profiteer je van alle ontwikkelingen op Linux gaming die met namen op Mesa vlak bezig zijn.
+1MicBenSte
@foxgamer201919 maart 2021 12:25
Toevoeging - naast de standaard drivers kan je de MESA drivers nodig hebben. OpenGL/Vulkan en andere implementaties binnen Linux zijn niet altijd door programma’s van je-het. En dit kan voor alle merken nodig zijn, om even preventief fanboy/-girl oorlogen te voorkomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MicBenSte op 19 maart 2021 12:26]



Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

