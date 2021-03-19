AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software voor Linux vrijgegeven. Deze drivers zijn voornamelijk bedoeld voor enterprise Linux distributions zoals Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Ubuntu LTS en SUSE Linux Enterprise. In deze uitgave is ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Radeon RX 6700 XT, en Ubuntu 20.04.2 en HEL / CentOS 8.3.

Provide support for the Radeon RX 6700 XT Series of graphics cards

Introduce full support for RHEL / CentOS 8.3

Introduce preview support for Ubuntu 20.04.2

AMDGPU All-Open and AMDGPU-Pro Driver

