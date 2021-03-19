Nvidia heeft nieuwe *nix-displaydrivers uitgebracht, met versienummer 460.67. De drivers zijn beschikbaar voor Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64), Linux (AMD64/EM64T) en FreeBSD (x64). Specifieke installatie-instructies kunnen op de afzonderlijke pagina's worden gevonden. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen nVidia is deze uitgave heeft doorgevoerd:
Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64) release highlights
Linux x64 (AMD64/EM64T) release highlights
- Added support for the following GPUs: GeForce RTX 3060
- Fixed a bug with indexed ray payloads in Vulkan.
- Fixed a bug where calls to vkCreateDevice could fail on Ampere GPUs when ray tracing extensions were enabled and the application was running within the Steam Linux Runtime.
- Fixed a regression that could cause display corruption when using a scaled resolution after resuming from power management suspend.
FreeBSD release highlights
- Fixed a bug where using ray tracing extensions on multi-GPU setups could result in application instability if the GPUs did not match.
- Fixed an issue that prevented G-SYNC from working properly after a mode switch on Kepler-based GPUs.
- Fixed a driver installation failure on Linux kernel 5.11 release candidates, where the NVIDIA kernel module failed to build with error "error: implicit declaration of function 'sys_close'".
- Fixed a bug where vkCreateSwapchain could cause the X Server to crash when an invalid imageFormat was provided.
- Fixed a driver installation failure on Linux kernel 5.11 release candidates, where the NVIDIA kernel module failed to build with error "fatal error: asm/kmap_types.h: No such file or directory".
- Fixed an issue that prevented G-SYNC from working properly after a mode switch on Kepler-based GPUs.
- Fixed a bug where vkCreateSwapchain could cause the X Server to crash when an invalid imageFormat was provided.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64)
Linux (AMD64/EM64T)
FreeBSD (x64)