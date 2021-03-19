Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: Nvidia Linux Display Driver 460.67

nVidia logo (60 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe *nix-displaydrivers uitgebracht, met versienummer 460.67. De drivers zijn beschikbaar voor Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64), Linux (AMD64/EM64T) en FreeBSD (x64). Specifieke installatie-instructies kunnen op de afzonderlijke pagina's worden gevonden. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen nVidia is deze uitgave heeft doorgevoerd:

Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64) release highlights
  • Added support for the following GPUs: GeForce RTX 3060
  • Fixed a bug with indexed ray payloads in Vulkan.
  • Fixed a bug where calls to vkCreateDevice could fail on Ampere GPUs when ray tracing extensions were enabled and the application was running within the Steam Linux Runtime.
  • Fixed a regression that could cause display corruption when using a scaled resolution after resuming from power management suspend.
Linux x64 (AMD64/EM64T) release highlights
  • Fixed a bug where using ray tracing extensions on multi-GPU setups could result in application instability if the GPUs did not match.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented G-SYNC from working properly after a mode switch on Kepler-based GPUs.
  • Fixed a driver installation failure on Linux kernel 5.11 release candidates, where the NVIDIA kernel module failed to build with error "error: implicit declaration of function 'sys_close'".
  • Fixed a bug where vkCreateSwapchain could cause the X Server to crash when an invalid imageFormat was provided.
  • Fixed a driver installation failure on Linux kernel 5.11 release candidates, where the NVIDIA kernel module failed to build with error "fatal error: asm/kmap_types.h: No such file or directory".
FreeBSD release highlights
  • Fixed an issue that prevented G-SYNC from working properly after a mode switch on Kepler-based GPUs.
  • Fixed a bug where vkCreateSwapchain could cause the X Server to crash when an invalid imageFormat was provided.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64)
*Linux (AMD64/EM64T)
*FreeBSD (x64)

Versienummer 460.67
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-03-2021 12:2325

19-03-2021 • 12:23

25 Linkedin

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

26-10 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 495.44 15
05-'21 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 460.80 14
03-'21 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 460.67 25
05-'18 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 390.59 12
02-'17 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 378.13 2
05-'14 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 331.79 2
05-'14 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 337.19 bèta 7
03-'14 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 334.21 0
02-'14 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 331.49 11
01-'14 Nvidia Linux Display Driver 331.38 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (25)

-Moderatie-faq
-125024+117+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1DutchieSmokah
19 maart 2021 13:24
Goed om te zien dat Nvidia actief is voor Linux! Is ook niet zo vreemd (denk ik) aangezien er behoorlijk veel cloud diensten zijn waarbij Nvidia kaarten gecombineerd worden met een Linux OS.

Jammer alleen dat ze niet meer actief zijn met het schrijven van MacOS drivers waardoor ik enkel mijn iGPU kan gebruiken (of uiteindelijk een keer moet switchen naar AMD, Linux moet gebruiken of zelfs ook privé een Apple computer weer moet aanschaffen..).
+2GertMenkel
@DutchieSmokah19 maart 2021 16:32
De Nvidia-driver op Linux is een instabiel gedrocht dat weigert de standaarden te implementeren, waardoor het Waylandproject significant uitgelopen is voor veel desktop environments. Daarnaast zitten er dikwijls bugs in die je hele scherm onbruikbaar kunnen maken en is het een bende om in te laden omdat ze de boel gesloten houden. Ik ben enigszins blij dat Nvidia op zijn minst pretendeert wat te geven om Linux-gebruikers, maar om ze nou "actief" te noemen vind ik nogal ver gaan.

Concurrent AMD heeft een driver die gewoon open is, en daarmee ook gewoon goed onderhouden kan worden. Dat zorgt voor minder clashes bij kernel-updates en ook het zogenoemde GPL-condoom van Nvidia heeft AMD daardoor niet nodig.

Het Apple vs Nvidia-verhaal heeft ook te maken met een kostenpost die Apple moest dragen toen een slechtontworpen laptop met een Nvidia-chip oververhit raakte en de Nvidia-chip zichzelf desoldeerde. Sindsdien hebben de twee bedrijven nooit echt goed samengewerkt.

Voor nieuwe releases van GPU-drivers wil Apple dat Nvidia hun nieuwe API implementeert, anders tekenen ze de driver niet. Nvidia wil niet hun hele drivermodel, dat ze gedeeltelijk ook delen met Windows en Linux, omgooien om die paar mensen met een Mac Pro en die Hackintoshes te ondersteunen. Dat kost meer tijd aan ontwikkelkosten dan dat het ooit aan klantenaanwas op zal leveren.
+1DutchKevv
@GertMenkel19 maart 2021 19:00
Daarnaast is er ook al jaren geen Apple product met een Nvidia kaart te vinden..

Dus veel zin heeft ook niet
+1GertMenkel
@DutchKevv19 maart 2021 20:39
Voor mensen met snelle Macbooks kan een externe GPU over thunderbolt toch een behoorlijke boost aan performance geven. Als je data-analyse en machine learning doet op macOS, kan CUDA een redelijke boost opleveren. Er zijn genoeg video's te vinden van mensen die Radeons op een Macbook aansluiten om te kunnen gamen op macOS.

Zonder drivers is dit gebruik natuurlijk nooit veelvoorkomend geworden, maar het had prima gekund, ook al worden de GPU's niet per se in Apple-apparaten verkocht. Nu houdt het inderdaad gewoon op, wat voor veel Hackintosh-liefhebbers best vervelend is, gezien (voor de tekorten) de prijs van een normale desktop met een redelijke GPU best een goede Mac-ervaring opleverde zonder voor het appeltje te hoeven betalen.
0DutchKevv
@GertMenkel19 maart 2021 21:46
Volgens mij werken die EGPU's zelfs niet meer met de M1 devices, ook lekker dan!
+1GertMenkel
@DutchKevv19 maart 2021 22:11
Ik geloof dat dat te maken had met beperkingen van de M1-chip, die heeft lang geen feature parity met de Intel-chip die daarvoor gebruikt werd. Van wat me bijstaat komt het door een tekort aan PCIe-lanes, drivers en ontbrekende features in de hardware.

Ook is de software niet helemaal optimaal, op modellen waar je in macOS maar 1 externe monitor kan aansturen werkt het op Ubuntu bijvoorbeeld wel gewoon met twee, al gelden er nog beperkingen.

De switch naar ARM heeft wel de eGPU-markt een flinke trap na gegeven, maar eerlijk gezegd zijn GPU's toch niet te krijgen dus denk ik niet dat het nog heel veel uitmaakt.
0VincentvdBergh
@GertMenkel21 maart 2021 20:46
Daarom gebruik ik de nouveau drivers bij mijn notebook. Ik speel geen grafisch intensieve spelletjes op mijn notebook.

Werkt super, ook met wayland als ik hiermee experimenteer.
+1rbr320
@DutchieSmokah19 maart 2021 15:51
Nvidia heeft al heel lang een prima graphics driver voor Linux, helaas blijven ze vooral hun eigen ding doen en bewegen ze niet echt mee met waar Linux heen gaat. Dat is natuurlijk hun goed recht, maar dat betekend wel dat je met een NVidia kaart geen gebruik kan maken van Wayland bijvoorbeeld.

AMD daarentegen hebben een paar jaar geleden hun grafische driver open source gemaakt. Deze wordt nu ontwikkelt binnen Mesa, geeft prima performance en werkt goed samen met andere grafische onderdelen van Linux.

Er is voor beiden vast iets te zeggen, maar als gamer op Linux die nu nog een NVidia kaart gebruikt weet ik wel dat mijn volgende grafische kaart een AMD gaat zijn.
+1ThePendulum
@rbr32019 maart 2021 16:04
Het gerucht gaat dat betere Wayland-support er aan komt in 470.x, dus ik ben benieuwd https://www.phoronix.com/...IDIA-470-Wayland-Friendly

Als ik het goed begrijp werkt Wayland wel überhaupt, maar in mindere maten. Ik heb nu een RTX 3080, maar games hoeven wat mij betreft alleen op Windows optimaal te draaien. De alledaagse interfaces en video playback moeten uiteraard wel fatsoenlijk werken.

Mijn grote probleem op dit moment is HiDPI support. Ik wil graag een moderne monitor erbij kopen, en gezien het aanbod zal dit 27" ipv mijn huidige 23" worden. Dan is 1440p eigenlijk niet zo héél veel scherper dan 1080p meer, maar met 4K is alles weer veel te klein. Wayland zou betere support voor HiDPI monitoren hebben, dus als Nvidia daar stappen maakt hoef ik alleen nog te wachten op Cinnamon... of toch eens naar andere DE's kijken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ThePendulum op 19 maart 2021 16:52]

+1rbr320
@ThePendulum19 maart 2021 19:27
Ik heb een laptop met Intel graphics en een HiDPI scherm en dat werkt prima onder Gnome (de standaard DE van Ubuntu/Pop! OS). Dus als je onder Cinnamon nog tegen issues aan loopt dan is dat omdat Cinnamon achter loopt, niet omdat HiDPI niet goed werkt op Linux.
+1henk717
@rbr32019 maart 2021 17:22
Prima wil ik het toch echt niet noemen, ik heb niet voor niets uit frustratie een AMD gekocht en doe nu al een half jaar moeite fatsoenlijke laptop graphics te vinden zonder Nvidia.
Ja die driver is snel, heel snel. Maar op KDE heb ik er altijd problemen mee gehad met zaken die oncorrect schalen, blurry worden weergegeven en animaties die onjuist zijn en veel te snel lopen. Dat probleem trok door in sommige addon kodi's in die tijd. Ook had ik toen in Deepin linux problemen met de media speler die niet wilde starten, maar enkel met de Nvidia driver.

Misschien dat het beter is geworden want ik kon niet de meest recente driver gebruiken om mijn kaart. Maar ik heb geen interresse om het nog een keer te gaan proberen tot Nvidia een keer niet zo koppig is en gewoon de community gaat helpen met een goede open source driver. Nee Nvidia, ik hoef niet al je slimme truukjes voor betere performance er in, nee ik hoef geen CUDA ondersteuning. Maar gewoon iets dat stabiel werkt en op z'n minst 70% van de performance draait en niet allemaal problemen veroorzaakt in mijn normale gebruik. Is dat nou zo veel gevraagd? Want AMD durfde die zet wel te nemen, en zij hebben nu een open source driver die voor gaming beter is dan die van hunzelf. En voor OpenGL beter is dan hun eigen windows driver ooit zal worden.
+1rbr320
@henk71719 maart 2021 19:25
Ik snap je frustraties en het is ook precies de reden waarom mijn volgende pc van Team Rood gaat worden. Helaas is de huidige nog niet zo oud, dus ik ga nog even moeten wachten. Waarschijnlijk zijn tegen de tijd dat ik een nieuwe pc ga kopen CPU's en GPU's weer gewoon leverbaar ;)
+1The Zep Man

@rbr32019 maart 2021 16:00
Nvidia heeft al heel lang een prima graphics driver voor Linux, helaas blijven ze vooral hun eigen ding doen en bewegen ze niet echt mee met waar Linux heen gaat. Dat is natuurlijk hun goed recht, maar dat betekend wel dat je met een NVidia kaart geen gebruik kan maken van Wayland bijvoorbeeld.
Sinds 460 wordt Wayland ondersteund. Wel helaas enkel op de Nvidia manier, maar... het werkt.
0rbr320
@The Zep Man19 maart 2021 19:22
Oh dat is goed om te weten. Ik lees niet religieus de release notes van de NVidia driver, dus dat had ik even gemist. Toch weer eens mee aan de slag dan...
+1i-chat
@DutchieSmokah19 maart 2021 14:44
werken de freeBSD drivers dan niet op een apple-systeem ( al dan niet met een custom kernel) ???

ik weet dat macOS en BSD niet 100% hetzelfde zijn maar ik dacht dat die manier van werken doorgaans juist de manier was hoe men 'chipsets en andere hardware' toevoegt aan een HackingTosh.
+1NanoSector
@i-chat19 maart 2021 17:57
Je denkt goed, maar dat geldt enkel voor sommige subsystemen. GPUs en dingen als WiFi zijn wezenlijk anders, maar voor ethernet zijn er veel gelijkenissen en zijn er ook wat drivers uit Linux of BSD geport.
+1NanoSector
@DutchieSmokah19 maart 2021 17:52
Optimus op macOS werkt sowieso niet. Macs gebruiken een andere vorm van hybrid graphics switching dan de Windows counterparts, namelijk via een mux chip. De meeste AMD GPUs werken hierdoor ook niet. Optimus inbouwen is onbegonnen werk.

Optimus op Linux is zelfs niet compleet en fatsoenlijk werkend. Het feit dat nouveau (min of meer reverse-engineered open source driver voor Nvidia GPUs) betere ingebouwde Optimus ondersteuning heeft via de kernel interfaces hiervoor is een ode aan de koppigheid van Nvidia in mijn ogen. De kernel heeft hier namelijk een hele mooie interface voor:
https://www.kernel.org/do...4/gpu/vga-switcheroo.html
(Die interface alleen implementeren is niet voldoende voor volledige Optimus/hybrid graphics ondersteuning, maar het is wel een van de interfaces die Nvidia pertinent weigert te gebruiken, al dan niet omdat ze zich niet aan de andere subsystemen als DRM houden)

[Reactie gewijzigd door NanoSector op 19 maart 2021 17:54]

+1questarey
@DutchieSmokah19 maart 2021 13:31
Vergeet ook niet dat miners liever op Linux als op Windows zitten
+1Magic Power
@questarey19 maart 2021 14:34
Niet alleen miners.. :)
+1Rickyyboy
19 maart 2021 18:28
Is het F woord van Linus nog steeds van toepassing?
0VincentvdBergh
@Rickyyboy21 maart 2021 20:50
Ja.

Tenzij je genoegen neemt met 2d graphics met de Nouveau driver.
0DefaultError
19 maart 2021 14:31
Tussen de regels door is dit best een geek topic. @questarey Linux zou ook mine voorkeur hebben.
0Remenic
@DefaultError19 maart 2021 18:18
Voelt weer een beetje lekker zoals vanouds op tweakers, mag van mij wel vaker.
0dstyle_nl
19 maart 2021 15:45
Inclusief ethereum beperking voor rtx 3060, vind ik het interessantst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True