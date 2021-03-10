Er is een bètarelease van Greenshot uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma voor Windows kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt. Na het maken van een screenshot krijg je de mogelijkheid om de afbeelding te bewerken, om zo bijvoorbeeld tekst of pijlen toe te voegen. De afbeelding kan worden opgeslagen als een bestand of direct worden geïmporteerd in een programma, of op het klembord of zelfs op een onlineopslagdienst worden gezet. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This is the first Greenshot which targets .NET 4.7.2 which solves some general issues in the area of Internet Explorer capturing, TLS communication and some other minor issues. We've also added some new Windows 10 functions, like OCR and sharing with Windows 10 apps.

This is only tested on Windows 7 and Windows 10, and as always comes "as-is" with no guarantee whatsoever. It might also work on Windows 8, but we don't have enough hardware to test.

Improved the about and error details with better version information, and OS name.

Upgraded to .NET Framework 4.7.2 due to netstandard 2.0 issues, any lower version would make the installer even bigger.

Used more recent versions of software components, which make it easier to find Bugs.

DPI improvements, so people can use Greenshot with high DPI screens.

Made the selection boxes (grippers) bigger and reize with the DPI settings

Update check should have less impact with us and for the user

Added Italian to the installer PR #224, #230

Added support to generate random characters in the filename PR #216