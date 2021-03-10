Er is een bètarelease van Greenshot uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma voor Windows kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt. Na het maken van een screenshot krijg je de mogelijkheid om de afbeelding te bewerken, om zo bijvoorbeeld tekst of pijlen toe te voegen. De afbeelding kan worden opgeslagen als een bestand of direct worden geïmporteerd in een programma, of op het klembord of zelfs op een onlineopslagdienst worden gezet. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Greenshot 1.3.151 unstable
This is the first Greenshot which targets .NET 4.7.2 which solves some general issues in the area of Internet Explorer capturing, TLS communication and some other minor issues. We've also added some new Windows 10 functions, like OCR and sharing with Windows 10 apps.
This is only tested on Windows 7 and Windows 10, and as always comes "as-is" with no guarantee whatsoever. It might also work on Windows 8, but we don't have enough hardware to test.Changes:
Bug fixes
- Improved the about and error details with better version information, and OS name.
- Upgraded to .NET Framework 4.7.2 due to netstandard 2.0 issues, any lower version would make the installer even bigger.
- Used more recent versions of software components, which make it easier to find Bugs.
- DPI improvements, so people can use Greenshot with high DPI screens.
- Made the selection boxes (grippers) bigger and reize with the DPI settings
- Update check should have less impact with us and for the user
- Added Italian to the installer PR #224, #230
- Added support to generate random characters in the filename PR #216
- Bug-2693: This should fix an issue where Greenshot doesn't detect a MAPI client, we weren't looking at the 32 bit location.
- Bug-2644: Fixed a NPRE when exporting to Powerpoint when it's not running yet.
- Bug-2535: Greenshot selects invisible windows fix was suggested by Raymond Chen here: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20200302-00/?p=103507
- Bug-2544: Enabled TLS1.1 & 1.2 to fix jira connectivity and do not use the JIRA session support as this was deprecated.
- Bug-2542: Fix for shutdown issue (ImgurPlugin)
- Bug #124, some minor issues with the EmailDestination
- Bug #149: If using a full screen capture of the current monitor, not the default, the mouse cursor is not visible.
- Bug-2529: This should most likely fix the excessive update checks.
- PR #157 -- Fixing textbox issue with polish letter "ą"
- Bug-1919: Screenshot works once on Internet Explorer
- Bug-1943: Picassa no longer supported by Google - Picassa plugin update to Google Photos
- Bug-2127: Incorrect link image to picasa
- Bug-2170: Editor buttons are too small on high-resolution PC
- Bug-2249: Error after switching between colors
- Bug-2300: User need to do a lot of CTRL + Z to undo the ellipse/rectangle modification
- Bug-2303: Greenshot 1.2.10 Build 6 (64 bit) - Dotnet 4.0 framework crash.
- Bug-2307: Using the pencil tool, changing colors, undo, pencil tool again, produces error dump.
- Bug-2309: Exception while editing screen shot
- Bug-2403: error message came up immediately after a restart of Windows. I restarted because I had not shut down the night before and sometimes that causes problems.
- Bug-2435: Crash
- Bug-2463: Crash on moving freehand drawing
- Bug-2484: Unexpected error pop-up after DRIVER VERIFIER IOMANAGER VIOLATION Blue Screen of Death
- Bug-2486: program window goes white with red x through it
- Bug-2552: Crashed when drawing new colored line after a ctrl+z undo.
- Bug-2557: sudden shut down due to error , Error
- Bug-2567: Automatic error, tells me to report a Bug
- Bug-2577: Erreur inattendue
- Bug-2592: Crash when copying to clipboard
- Bug-2615: Greenshot crashed while changing line color
- Bug-2642: Greenshot Image Editor crashed when I clicked "undo"
- Bug-2654: GS crashing when logging off from a Windows account right after logging-on
- Bug-2669: Exception on startup of Greenshot
- Bug-2684: Freehand tool causes crash after color change & undo
- Bug-2698: Imgur: Object reference not set to an instance of an object.
- Bug-2699: Crash on deleting a line path
- Bug-2700: Imgur: Continued Error
- Bug-2703: Crash dump: "Message: The notification platform is unavailable."
- Bug-2707: Moving or editing object (usually cursor object) occasionally crashes Greenshot
- Bug-2736: Cropping a capture where a speech bubble is shown doesn't move the bubble tail
- Bug #283 Fixed an issue with drawing Unicode icons in the editor