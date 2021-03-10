Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Greenshot 1.3.151 bèta

Greenshot logo (60 pix) Er is een bètarelease van Greenshot uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma voor Windows kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt. Na het maken van een screenshot krijg je de mogelijkheid om de afbeelding te bewerken, om zo bijvoorbeeld tekst of pijlen toe te voegen. De afbeelding kan worden opgeslagen als een bestand of direct worden geïmporteerd in een programma, of op het klembord of zelfs op een onlineopslagdienst worden gezet. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Greenshot 1.3.151 unstable

This is the first Greenshot which targets .NET 4.7.2 which solves some general issues in the area of Internet Explorer capturing, TLS communication and some other minor issues. We've also added some new Windows 10 functions, like OCR and sharing with Windows 10 apps.

This is only tested on Windows 7 and Windows 10, and as always comes "as-is" with no guarantee whatsoever. It might also work on Windows 8, but we don't have enough hardware to test.

Changes:
  • Improved the about and error details with better version information, and OS name.
  • Upgraded to .NET Framework 4.7.2 due to netstandard 2.0 issues, any lower version would make the installer even bigger.
  • Used more recent versions of software components, which make it easier to find Bugs.
  • DPI improvements, so people can use Greenshot with high DPI screens.
  • Made the selection boxes (grippers) bigger and reize with the DPI settings
  • Update check should have less impact with us and for the user
  • Added Italian to the installer PR #224, #230
  • Added support to generate random characters in the filename PR #216
Bug fixes
  • Bug-2693: This should fix an issue where Greenshot doesn't detect a MAPI client, we weren't looking at the 32 bit location.
  • Bug-2644: Fixed a NPRE when exporting to Powerpoint when it's not running yet.
  • Bug-2535: Greenshot selects invisible windows fix was suggested by Raymond Chen here: https://devblogs.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20200302-00/?p=103507
  • Bug-2544: Enabled TLS1.1 & 1.2 to fix jira connectivity and do not use the JIRA session support as this was deprecated.
  • Bug-2542: Fix for shutdown issue (ImgurPlugin)
  • Bug #124, some minor issues with the EmailDestination
  • Bug #149: If using a full screen capture of the current monitor, not the default, the mouse cursor is not visible.
  • Bug-2529: This should most likely fix the excessive update checks.
  • PR #157 -- Fixing textbox issue with polish letter "ą"
  • Bug-1919: Screenshot works once on Internet Explorer
  • Bug-1943: Picassa no longer supported by Google - Picassa plugin update to Google Photos
  • Bug-2127: Incorrect link image to picasa
  • Bug-2170: Editor buttons are too small on high-resolution PC
  • Bug-2249: Error after switching between colors
  • Bug-2300: User need to do a lot of CTRL + Z to undo the ellipse/rectangle modification
  • Bug-2303: Greenshot 1.2.10 Build 6 (64 bit) - Dotnet 4.0 framework crash.
  • Bug-2307: Using the pencil tool, changing colors, undo, pencil tool again, produces error dump.
  • Bug-2309: Exception while editing screen shot
  • Bug-2403: error message came up immediately after a restart of Windows. I restarted because I had not shut down the night before and sometimes that causes problems.
  • Bug-2435: Crash
  • Bug-2463: Crash on moving freehand drawing
  • Bug-2484: Unexpected error pop-up after DRIVER VERIFIER IOMANAGER VIOLATION Blue Screen of Death
  • Bug-2486: program window goes white with red x through it
  • Bug-2552: Crashed when drawing new colored line after a ctrl+z undo.
  • Bug-2557: sudden shut down due to error , Error
  • Bug-2567: Automatic error, tells me to report a Bug
  • Bug-2577: Erreur inattendue
  • Bug-2592: Crash when copying to clipboard
  • Bug-2615: Greenshot crashed while changing line color
  • Bug-2642: Greenshot Image Editor crashed when I clicked "undo"
  • Bug-2654: GS crashing when logging off from a Windows account right after logging-on
  • Bug-2669: Exception on startup of Greenshot
  • Bug-2684: Freehand tool causes crash after color change & undo
  • Bug-2698: Imgur: Object reference not set to an instance of an object.
  • Bug-2699: Crash on deleting a line path
  • Bug-2700: Imgur: Continued Error
  • Bug-2703: Crash dump: "Message: The notification platform is unavailable."
  • Bug-2707: Moving or editing object (usually cursor object) occasionally crashes Greenshot
  • Bug-2736: Cropping a capture where a speech bubble is shown doesn't move the bubble tail
  • Bug #283 Fixed an issue with drawing Unicode icons in the editor

Versienummer 1.3.151 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Greenshot
Download https://github.com/greenshot/greenshot/releases/tag/v1.3.151
Bestandsgrootte 3,22MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
-118018+110+21+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+1PearlChoco
10 maart 2021 11:35
Ik gebruik sinds een jaar ShareX, wat ik het beste screencap tool vind dat ik ooit gebruikt heb.

Iemand die ervaring heeft met beiden?
+2CH4OS
@PearlChoco10 maart 2021 13:38
Voor mij is het vooral het formaat van de applicatie. Greenshot is slechts 3MB, waar ShareX (via Steam in elk geval) 144MB is, de features die ShareX heeft moeten dan echt zwaar opwegen voor mij om over te stappen van Greenshot naar wat anders. Over het algemeen heb ik screenrecordings niet echt nodig, dus die functionaliteit mis ik niet en ik hou van lichtgewichte apps.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 10 maart 2021 13:45]

+1lutenist
@PearlChoco10 maart 2021 11:56
Ik ben een tijd terug overgestapt van Greenshot naar ShareX omdat de laatstgenoemde meer functies heeft die voor mijn werk erg handig zijn. Ingebouwd kun je ook schermopnames doen en deze automatisch converteren naar GIF. Ook zit er bijv. een kleurenpippetje bij waarmee je de kleurencode van de pixel onder de cursor kunt kopiëren.
+1KoalaBear84
@PearlChoco10 maart 2021 12:35
Voornamelijk overstapt naar ShareX omdat die geweldig kleine videoopnames kan maken. Sommige programma's gaan in MB/s terwijl bij ShareX je soms 30 seconden opneemt en dan nog onder de MB is, ideaal om aan een email te hangen om wat te demonstreren.

Wat wel een nadeel is, is de zwaar onoverzichtelijke settings van ShareX. Bijv om te kiezen wat je wil dat ie doet na een capture.
0Christoxz
@PearlChoco10 maart 2021 12:59
Iemand die ervaring heeft met beiden?
Nog niet, wel al jaren bekend met Greenshot. net maar ShareX geinstalleerd, eerste indruk is goed.
Voornamelijk de schermopname functie spreekt mij aan, dat is echt iets wat ik nog mis bij Greenshot.
ShareX ziet er net ff wat uitgebreider en gelikter uit, maar Greenshot doet voor de rest prima zijn taak!
0B64
@PearlChoco10 maart 2021 20:58
Ik gebruik al jaaaaren Faststone Capture. Kan schermopnames maken van volledig scherm, aktief window, rechthoek naar keuze, freehand, en daarnaast ook scrolling scherm. En video van bewegend beeld.
Inclusief pipetje, uitgebreide opties om de capture te bewerken, en keuze wat er met de capture gedaan moet worden.

En voor de liefhebbers van kleine apps: 't is maar 12 MB _/-\o_

Kost 20 Euro, maar ik denk dat het mijn beste investering van 2010 was... :P

Op mijn werklaptop staat ook Greenshot, daar valt ook prima mee te werken, maar de opties zijn net wat minder uitgebreid.

ShareX ken ik niet, en 't mag duidelijk zijn dat ik voorlopig geen reden zie die uit te proberen.
+1HenkEisjedies
10 maart 2021 11:24
Mijn favoriete tool voor screenshots!

Heb CTRL-PrtSc assigned om een gebied te kunnen selecteren en deze worden automatisch opgeslagen in mijn screenshots folder en de PrtSc maakt van het hele scherm waar de muis zich bevind een screenshot en slaat die automatisch op.

Windows snipping tool is irritant...


edit: Direct even een donatie gedaan via https://getgreenshot.org/support/

[Reactie gewijzigd door HenkEisjedies op 10 maart 2021 11:26]

+1AutCha
@HenkEisjedies10 maart 2021 11:32
Idem, het is zo komisch om snipping tool screenshots van collega's te zien met bibberige lijntjes, lelijke cirkelachtige gedrochten, pijlen alsof ze uit een kleuterklas komen en doorgekraste, maar dan toch net leesbare tekst.
0zaadstra
@AutCha10 maart 2021 21:07
De snip tool heeft ook een lineaal om het strak te maken. Daarentegen vind ik een gebogen pijl dan weer heel mooi. Dat heb ik altijd gemist bij Greenshot. En zo te zien kan het nog steeds niet.
Maar nu de snip tool sinds de laatste win-update niet meer standaard het clipboard vult, ga ik 'm in de ban gooien en terug naar Greenshot. Of zo ...
0Atheistus
@HenkEisjedies11 maart 2021 14:42
Ik had ook dat kader op ctrl staan, maar dat heeft als nadeel dat bijvoorbeeld pull down menu's vaak weer dichtklappen. Nu heb ik gewoon Prt Scr op kader staan (default) en dan kun je hovers en pull downs wel goed vastleggen.
En inderdaad, top app dit. :)
+1MsanderM
10 maart 2021 11:23
Ik ben erg tevreden over Greenshot, werkt snel en eenvoudig, maar met ruim voldoende mogelijkheden.
Gebruik het bijvoorbeeld om een deel van het scherm met Printscreen op te slaan. Handig bij CAD, eerste keer het gewenste vak aangeven, even het camerastandpunt wijzigen en dan Shift-Printscreen voor herhaling van een screenshot op die plek. Alles wordt naar wens in formaat en kwaliteit automatisch weggeschreven.
Er zijn vast meer programma's die dit kunnen, maar dit werkt voor mij (en meerdere collega's) gewoon snel en goed!
+1vverbeke
10 maart 2021 11:46
Laatste stabiele release dateert van augustus 2017. Ik mis geen features met deze 'oude' software maar misschien mag er wel eens een update komen om security issues (zijn die er?) op te lossen.
+1Pierre
10 maart 2021 12:17
Ik gebruik al een aantal jaren Lightshot ook een prima tool.
0Uruk-Hai
@Pierre10 maart 2021 18:31
Hmm. Multiplatform voor Windows en MacOS.

Interessant. Ik gebruik tot nu toe Greenshot en WIN+SHIFT+S.

Bedankt voor je tip.
0zaadstra
@Pierre10 maart 2021 21:26
Ik vind Lightshot ook mooi maar krijg al sinds een tijdje zowel bij mijn bewaarde installer als nieuwe downloads een serieuze melding van de virusscanner, dus jammer.
"A variant of Win32/Yandex.K potentially unwanterd application" en Block access? Disconnect site.
Download ik 'm toch dan delete ESET het bestand.
+1webster
10 maart 2021 12:47
Sinds dat Windows ook het maken van snapshots ondersteunt via Win+Shift+S, heb ik zelf geen behoefte meer aan een speciaal programma hiervoor. Of mis ik wellicht iets?
0Mastofun
@webster10 maart 2021 13:06
Ook heeft windows nu de nieuwe app "knippen en aantekenen" waar je iets meer mee kan, maar ik ben ook te gewend aan greenshot en blijf hier momenteel mee werken.
0cadsite
@webster10 maart 2021 14:34
Als je niets mist is dat mooi.

Ik blijf greenshot gebruiken omdat het heel handig is om je afbeelding met 1 klik op imgur te zetten.
Ook het automatisch nummeren van stappen bijvoorbeeld vind ik heel handig.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

