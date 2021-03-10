Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Jellyfin 10.7.0

Jellyfin logo (79 pix)Versie 10.7 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze opensource mediaserver is vergelijkbaar met Plex en Emby en draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Waar Plex en Emby in de basis gratis zijn, moet er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures worden betaald. Jellyfin is een fork van Emby, voordat deze closedsource werd, maar is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in versie 10.7 zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

User-facing Features
  • SyncPlay for TV shows and Music
  • Significantly improved web performance due to ES6 upgrades, Webpack, and assets served with gzip compression
  • Migration of further databases to new EFCore database framework
  • Redesigned OSD and Up Next dialog
  • New PDF reader functionality
  • New Comics (cbz/cbr) reader functionality
  • New HDR thumbnails extraction functionality
  • New HDR Tone mapping functionality with Nvidia NVENC, AMD AMF and Intel VAAPI (additional configuration is required)
  • HEVC remuxing or transcoding over fMP4 on supported Apple devices (disabled by default)
  • Allow custom fonts to be used for ASS/SSA subtitle rendering
  • New default library image style (generated on library scans)
  • New QuickConnect functionality for (disabled by default)
  • Support for limiting the number of user sessions
  • Support for uploading subtitles
  • Improved networking backend
  • Upgrade to .NET SDK 5.0 for improved performance in the backend
  • Fix issues with reboot script on Linux with Systemd
  • Various fixes for iOS Safari and Edge Chromium browsers
  • Various transcoding improvements
  • Various bugfixes and minor improvements
  • Various code cleanup
  • Updated and improved plugin management interface, prevents bugs when upgrading as well as improve functionality
  • Fixes some bugs with DLNA
Release Notes
  • [ALL] Non-reversable database changes. Ensure you back up before upgrading.
  • [ALL] TVDB support has been removed from the core server. If TVDB metadata was enabled on a library, this will be disabled. TVDB support can now be obtained through a separate plugin available in the official Plugin Catalog.
  • [ALL] If you use a reverse proxy with X-Forwarded-For, and have a static proxy IP, consider setting this option in the Networking admin tab for more reliable parsing.
Client/Plugin (API/ABI) Developer Notes
  • We have migrated from ServiceStack to ASP.NET. Web API endpoints no longer accept HTTP Form requests; everything must be application/json. NOTE: Plugins that implement endpoints will also have to migrate.
  • Plugins must now target net5.0.
  • IHttpClient removal: Now inject IHttpClientFactory instead.
  • HttpException removal: Now catch HttpResponseException instead.
  • Services can be registered to the DI pipeline.
Jellyfin
Versienummer 10.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10
Website Jellyfin
Download https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-03-2021 • 06:46
Submitter: Ectra

10-03-2021 • 06:46

47 Linkedin

Submitter: Ectra

Bron: Jellyfin

Reacties (47)

+1Luchtbakker
10 maart 2021 07:30
Deze opensource mediaserver is vergelijkbaar met Plex en Emby en draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container.
Sterker nog... Jellyfin is een remake van Emby en door een aantal oud ontwikkelaars van Emby gemaakt die het niet eens waren met de commerciële koers dat het bedrijf wilde varen.

Je kan dus rustig zeggen dat Emby en Jellyfin voor 80% op elkaar lijken.
+2The Zep Man
@Luchtbakker10 maart 2021 08:22
Sterker nog... Jellyfin is een remake van Emby
Sterker nog, het is geen remake maar een fork, zoals het artikel ook noemt. Dat is ook de reden dat ze 80% op elkaar lijken. Veel van de code wordt gedeeld.

Volgens mij is Jellyfin ook het dichtste bij een vorm van Kodi (=vrije en opensource mediaspeler zonder commercieel doel verwerkt in het gebruik) dat men bijvoorbeeld op een iPad kan draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 10 maart 2021 08:38]

+1Jazco2nd

@The Zep Man10 maart 2021 08:55
Het is juist niet zo vergelijkbaar met Kodi. Voor Jellyfin heb je een server en een cliënt nodig. De server serveert jouw eigen media bestanden naar clients binnen je LAN of daarbuiten evt met transcoding.

Zeg maar Plex maar dan volledig open source en gratis, inclusief transcoding.

De AndroidTV App had nog best veel bugs (schakelen naar ander audio spoor werkt meestal niet en hij pakt niet de aan server zijde ingestelde default audio) dus daar biedt Kodi ICM Jellyfin plugin wel een uitkomst.
+1The Zep Man
@Jazco2nd10 maart 2021 09:29
Het is juist niet zo vergelijkbaar met Kodi.
Daarom schreef ik "het dichtste bij een vorm van Kodi" met tussen haakjes wat ik erachter schreef, specifiek gericht op zaken als iPads en andere systemen waar geen Kodi voor beschikbaar is.
+1marcieking
@The Zep Man10 maart 2021 09:53
Dan is VLC dichter bij Kodi: een lokale mediaspeler. Op dat gebied zijn er nog wel wat opties.

Jellyfin is alleen vergelijkbaar omdat beiden de mogelijkheid bieden een mediabestand af te spelen, maar "dichtste bij" is echt een onjuist statement.

[Reactie gewijzigd door marcieking op 10 maart 2021 09:54]

0Blinkin
@marcieking10 maart 2021 21:00
Klopt inderdaad. Ik denk dat de simpelste uitleg is:
Kodi = mediaspeler
Jellyfin = mediaserver

Een server verstrekt de media content (en de web portal heeft een player maar dat is niet het hoofddoel) en is hiermee voor mediaspelers een bron.
Een speler speelt media content af vanuit een bron.
0Redsandro
@The Zep Man11 maart 2021 16:06
Volgens mij is Jellyfin ook het dichtste bij een vorm van Kodi (=vrije en opensource mediaspeler zonder commercieel doel verwerkt in het gebruik)
Kodi is voornamelijk een media client, Jellyfin is voornamelijk een media server.

Het mooie is dat Jellyfin je Kodi-library kan overnemen, waardoor je op meerdere devices Kodi kunt hebben (bijvoorbeeld in de huiskamer en de slaapkamer) en dan onthouden ze allemaal welke afleveringen je gezien hebt of waar je in een film gebleven bent.

Dan heb je ook nog een webclient om "even snel" bij iemand anders een film te kijken, en een Android client om bijvoorbeeld op vakantie te kijken.

Jellyfin is daarmee hét onderdeel dat Kodi mist.
+1jinks26
@Luchtbakker10 maart 2021 10:02
Alleen jammer dat deze niet op synology te draaien is zondre docker |:(
+1JDFS
10 maart 2021 10:27
Kan iemand, als ervaringdeskundige, mij vertellen wat Jellyfin (en ook Emby) als meerwaarde bieden ten opzichte van Plex met een Plex Pass en via Docker hw transcoding via het vrijgeven van mijn /dev/dri devices?

Voor the record: ik draai ook Bazarr, Sonarr, Radarr en Tdarr - daarnaast heeft Plex alleen read-only rechten op mijn media folder en kan dus niets bewerken.

Heb een beetje FOMO en zou graag willen zien wat zulke apps mij zouden kunnen bieden. Ik gebruik Plex ongeveer dagelijks met meerdere users, doe alles thuis via Direct Play (lang leve LG) en via een reverse proxy kan ik Plex op afstand benaderen. Ook Skip Intro is echt super handig sinds kort.
+2Ectra
@JDFS10 maart 2021 17:41
Als je al de Plex Pass hebt, dan zal Jellyfin waarschijnlijk (nog) geen leuk alternatief zijn. Bij Jellyfin ben je niet afhankelijk van Jellyfin/Plex servers, en Jellyfin verzamelt geen data over jou om dit te gebruiken voor commerciele doeleinden. Je krijgt ook de Plex content niet op je gepushed, maar dat is te verbergen en sommige vinden het zelfs fijn.

Het enige verschil is dan dat Jellyfin volledig op je eigen server draait en niet met de Plex servers hoeft te communiceren. Ik heb het zelf niet ervaren, maar vaak zat gelezen op Reddit dat als de Plex servers (van Plex zelf niet van jou) dat je dan je eigen content niet kon kijken omdat er geen authentication kon plaatsvinden.
+1JDFS
@Ectra10 maart 2021 17:47
Duidelijk - ik heb in bijna 8 jaar tijd dat ik nu Plex Media Server / Player gebruik iets dergelijks nog niet meegemaakt. De Plex content vind ik zelf inderdaad ook vervelend, maar bij elke cliënt is dat met twee klikjes te verbergen ten faveure van mijn eigen media.

De afhankelijk van Plex servers heb ik eigenlijk nog nooit echt over nagedacht, toch handig om te weten. Heb al best wat software sinds kort overgeschakeld naar open source, puur vanwege rabbit holletjes waar je zo makkelijk in kan vallen met een eigen server (het begon met Bitwarden vs. 1Password bij mij).

Wellicht inderdaad voor in de toekomst het overwegen waard! Ik ben een tevreden Plex gebruiker en ik mis geen dingen zoals EPUBs / PDFs (Calibre-web en Paperless-ng), live tv (IPTV) en audio ('nieuwerwets' Spotify / YT Music, Soundcloud etc.)
+1Ectra
@JDFS10 maart 2021 17:53
Jellyfin en Plex kunnen gewoon naast elkaar werken, dus je kan het altijd een kans geven (Gebruik een dummy folder met ~40 films o.i.d. als je niet wilt dat die heel je library gaat scannen). Plex is op het moment nog iets fijner te gebruiken (vooral als je plex pass hebt) omdat het vooral meer devices support en wat minder bugs heeft.

Ik vind de plugin functionaliteit en css support van jellyfin wel heel erg fijn. Kan je Jellyfin ook echt je eigen look geven, en de plugins maken ook veel andere dingen mogelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ectra op 10 maart 2021 17:53]

+1Lauwes
@JDFS10 maart 2021 10:46
Weinig meerwaarde tov jouw setup, eerder een gratis OS alternatief. Als je dus liever niet betaald voor Plex of Emby
+1Jazco2nd

10 maart 2021 10:58
Heeft iemand ervaring met muziek collecties via Jellyfin serveren, zodat je op je mobiel(!) een Spotify achtige ervaring krijgt, of is Jellyfin daar minder voor geschikt?

Ik heb een hoop geripte FLAC albums en ben al mijn oude CDs aan het doorlopen: tot mijn grote verbazing missen soms wel 3 van de 10 nummers op Spotify! Dus ik ga toch heel wat rippen.

Diensten zoals Subsonic of juist iets als CloudBeats (werkt met webDAV maar ondersteund slechts beperkt formaten) zijn leuk vanuit server perspectief, maar zeker voor alle Android apps die met Subsonic en forks werken, geldt dat ze er gewoon niet uit zien.. het gaat mij juist om de beste ervaring op de mobiel.. ik heb helemaal geen ervaring met JellyFin voor muziek op mobiel (alleen series/films op AndroidTV/Nvidia Shield).
+2MarnickS
@Jazco2nd10 maart 2021 11:57
Op Android is er Gelli, wat een stuk fijner werkt dan de officiele Jellyfin app voor muziek. Volgensmij is er ook een (onofficiële) native muziekspeler voor iOS maar die is minder ver ontwikkeld.
Gelli komt dicht in de buurt bij een Spotify-ervaring, maar ik mis de optie om muziek offline af te spelen wel een beetje (maar dat staat wel op de planning). Ohja, en Jellyfin heeft geen lyrics ondersteuning dus dat mist ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MarnickS op 10 maart 2021 11:58]

+1Yarisken
@Jazco2nd10 maart 2021 12:58
Ik heb dat lang geleden is getest met een beperkte collectie en dat liep wel goed eigenlijk.
Goeie tip ik ga dat nog is bekijken want subsonic client / server heb ik nooit aan de praat gekregen.
+1mvrhrln
10 maart 2021 09:05
Het ziet er op zich goed uit, vorige versie had ik wat hickups, toch maar plex op server gezet.
vd week ff kijken om jellyfin te updaten (eenvoudig docker).

Heb alleen problemen om HW (re)(de)coding aan de gang te krijgen, maar ja esxi->xpenology->docker->container (jellyfin/plex). Binnen kort denk ik over naar een NAS OS met directe docker ondersteuning, truenas/freenas oid.
+1mocem
@mvrhrln10 maart 2021 09:08
Met jouw setup is dat ook niet heel gek. Ik kon op mijn Ubuntu setup zo de Intel VAAPI toevoegen in de container.
+1dycell
@mocem10 maart 2021 10:46
Dat valt nog wel mee. Ik heb toevallig net HW acceleratie werkende gemaakt op mijn Synology NAS (ook zo via een docker json edit). Het gaat er enkel om dat je het host pad '/dev/dri/renderD128' beschikbaar maakt aan de container. Het zal wel wat meer werkt zijn omdat je dat pad via ESX en docker moet configureren maar het is denk ik niet onmogelijk.

@mvrhrln
Check deze link: https://timothybasanov.co...ncoding-synology-nas.html
+1mvrhrln
@dycell10 maart 2021 12:06
Ik gebruik xpenology, versie weet ik ff niet precies, dan is die driver er niet.
vandaar dat ik wil overstappen naar iets van truenas of unraid oid.

(in ieder geval een NAS OS, met waar docker in kan draaien).
+1dycell
@mvrhrln10 maart 2021 13:27
Duidelijk. Ik ben zelf ook op zoek naar een alternatief OS maar juist om van Synology af te stappen. De NAS krijgt het een beetje te moeilijk met alle containers dus ik schakel denk ik over naar een NUC. Een NUC met intel processor kan beter transcoden en kan beter containers draaien. Synology draait blijkbaar een erg oude versie van docker dus ik neem aan xpenology ook.

TrueNAS lijkt op zich wel interessant, vanavond eens verder onderzoeken.
+1CH4OS

@mocem10 maart 2021 09:51
Bij ESXi heb je het probleem dat ESXi in elk geval 1 graphics processor claimed. Daardoor heb ik nooit QuickSync aan de praat kunnen krijgen op mijn server toen ik Plex direct onder een Debian VM draaide (en ik geen extra gpu in de server heb).
+1Mieske666
@mvrhrln10 maart 2021 10:33
Dan zul je Truenas Scale moeten gebruiken op basis van Debian (geloof ik). Daar zit Docker support in. Is wel nog in Alpha dus niet zo zeker dat alles goed blijft werken. De gewone Truenas Core (Freenas) is op basis van FreeBSD en daarmee heb je geen Docker support.
0mvrhrln
@Mieske66610 maart 2021 15:38
hmz, denk dat TrueNas is gehost bij OVH, kom niet op de site?
0Mieske666
@mvrhrln10 maart 2021 16:20
Ik kom wel op de site. Gaat wel heel erg langzaam. Dus zou kunnen. Me nooit verdiept waar Truenas zijn hosting uit besteed. :+
+1MartenBE
10 maart 2021 08:44
Echt tevreden van Jellyfin. Nu er ook PDF en EPUB support in zit, kan ik er ook een boekenserver van maken.
+1dycell
@MartenBE10 maart 2021 18:34
Zit dat er al niet in? Ik zie dit wel vermeld staan in de Beta issues:
https://github.com/jellyfin/jellyfin-meta/issues/1

EPUB reader broken on desktop jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2095
PDF reader broken jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2092 jellyfin/jellyfin-web#2093
+1Erwin.MvdB
10 maart 2021 14:27
Jellyfin draait lekker op mijn Synology (in Docker).
Echter 1 probleem, ik krijg mijn profile voor de TV niet voor elkaar. Ik heb een Samsung Q9F en deze kan aardig wat protocollen aan (o.a. H265/HEVC) en toch blijft Jellyfin het geheel transcoderen terwijl dat niet hoeft. Van alles al geprobeerd, maar ik mis de juiste info om zelf een goed (DLNA streaming) Samsung Smart TV profiel te maken. En ik mis de app voor de TV (terwijl deze al maanden als Coming Soon wordt aangekondigd).
Als iemand tips voor mij heeft, hou ik me aanbevolen.
+1dycell
@Erwin.MvdB10 maart 2021 18:10
Ik heb toevallig net een iPad zitten troubleshooten. Deze begon te transcoden bij een oude serie en ik had nog geen hardware acceleratie geconfigureerd.

Anyway, ik heb de iPad aan het afspelen gezet en via een ander apparaat gekeken wat er aan de hand was. Ga naar het admin dashboard en controleer wie aan het streamen is. Bij de afspelende verschijnt een 'i' (informatie) icoon waar je kunt zien waarom en hoe er ge-transcode wordt. Voorbeeld:

The media is being converted into a format that is compatible with the device that is playing the media.
Framerate: 111fps
4.1 Mbps TS H264 AC3
Reason for transcoding:
ContainerNotSupported
VideoCodecNotSupported
AudioCodecNotSupported

Bij mij was het probleem dat de audio in de media niet ondersteund werd en daardoor werd het gehele bestand ge-transcodeerd.

Je kunt ook transcoding voor een gebruiker volledig uitschakelen. Dat doe je via Admin -> Users -> 3 punten -> open -> disable 'Allow video playback that requires transcoding'
Maar ik denk dat je dikke kans hebt dat er helemaal geen video verschijnt (hij transcodeert niet voor niets?).

Wat betreft de TV apps... Tja, het is vrijwilligers werk dus je kunt niets eisen. Ik zag zojuist wel dat er activiteit is bij de LG app. Dit was een erg grote release dus ze zullen nu gefocust zijn op bugfixes. Maar hopelijk hebben ze daarna meer tijd.
0Erwin.MvdB
@dycell10 maart 2021 18:49
Ik duik er nog verder in. Ik had al een voorbeeld 4K filmpje gedownload zonder geluid( want ik had ook al begrepen dat in de Samsung Profile DTS staat, terwijl dit niet direct afgespeeld kan worden) maar toen was het ook haperen van jewelste. Ik had al wat entrys toegevoegd (o.a. HEVC) bij de TS en MKV container, maar ook dit hielp niet.
Ik zal morgen nog eens een poging wagen en logging verzamelen, misschien dat iemand mij dan op het juiste spoor kan zetten. (Uiteraard had ik gehoopt dat iemand een kan klare xml file zou hebben liggen ;-) )
En inderdaad het is vrijwilligers werk en hebben ze een zeer mooi product geleverd.
+1TheMaurice
10 maart 2021 10:17
Heb Jellyfin sinds vorige week binnen Docker draaien en ben er erg over te spreken. Ik moet nog de content wat uitbreiden en hem via een reverse proxy veilig naar het internet toe openen, maar de performance en UI zijn echt uitstekend.
+1Exocet
10 maart 2021 10:42
Ik hoop dat er een LG WebOS versie komt , dan ga ik zeker helemaal overstappen. Nu draai ik het nog naast Plex om mee te spelen.

Ze zijn er mee bezig, maar nog niet in de store:
https://github.com/jellyfin/jellyfin-webos

[Reactie gewijzigd door Exocet op 10 maart 2021 10:43]

0dycell
@Exocet10 maart 2021 17:39
Dank voor de update. Ik dacht dat deze al lange tijd in limbo zat maar ik zie nu dat ze er inderdaad mee bezig zijn. Zodra ze deze cliënt klaar hebben dan gaat Kodi er uit :)

Hopelijk duurt het niet meer lang, ze hebben de versie naar 1.0 gezet:
https://github.com/jellyf...bd35639c647bdb2673909d6ef

[Reactie gewijzigd door dycell op 10 maart 2021 17:42]

0Perseusdehond
@dycell11 maart 2021 15:35
Als alles goed gaat zal dit niet zo lang meer duren. Alhoewel LG heeft aangegeven dat app reviews tot maximaal een maand kunnen duren vanwege de back-log aan app reviews die ze nog moeten doorlopen.

Dit zou dus betekenen dat over ong. 3 weken de cliënt goedgekeurd en wel op de LG store kan staan. Dus laten we hopen :)
0dycell
@Perseusdehond11 maart 2021 15:44
Zodra ik hem zie verschijnen, stuur ik je een bericht :*)
0zzzzap
10 maart 2021 07:42
Op Linux maak ik gebruik van minidlna, hele kleine footprint qua memory en cpu gebruik.
+1Blubkens
@zzzzap10 maart 2021 08:40
Op basis van DLNA en UPNP. Lijkt me geen verstandige keuze. En is ook niet echt vergelijkbaar met Jellyfin
+1zzzzap
@Blubkens10 maart 2021 09:15
DLNA en UPNP zijn gestandaardiseerde protocollen wat door bijna elke mediaspeler te gebruiken zijn.
Maar ik moet toegeven dat ik me inderdaad nog niet verdiept heb in welk protocol Jellyfin zijn geïndexeerde media aan clients aanbiedt.
+1dycell
@zzzzap10 maart 2021 10:41
Maar ik moet toegeven dat ik me inderdaad nog niet verdiept heb in welk protocol Jellyfin zijn geïndexeerde media aan clients aanbiedt.
Het verschil hier is dat Jellyfin en DNLA precies het tegenovergestelde doen.

Disadvantages of DLNA
Loading is sometimes slow DLNA
DLNA isn't software, but it's a communication method. DLNA creates a bridge between devices in your network. That's why sometimes you can't open certain video and audio files, this has to do with the support of your smart TV or other device. This device does the computing. Often, there is no optimization to watch videos more efficiently. As a result, it may happen that loading a video when starting up takes about 30 seconds.

DNLA is dus niets anders dan een communicatie methode welke het bestand 1 op 1 streamt naar de device. De device moet maar uitzoeken of deze het kan afspelen. Iets dat samen met VLC bijna altijd werkt maar gemakkelijk is het niet.

JellyFin en Emby / Plex zijn media servers. Naast vele andere features is hun voornaamste functie het aanbieden van een correcte stream voor het correcte apparaat. Is er op de cliënt geen ondersteuning voor het media formaat dat je af wilt spelen dan zorgt de server dat deze het aanbiedt door de media om te zetten naar een formaat dat de cliënt aan kan (transcoding / encoding).

Voor mij werkt het fantastisch want ik kijk een serie op tv en met 1 tap ga ik verder op mijn tablet of telefoon. Andersom werkt natuurlijk ook prima.
+1zzzzap
@dycell10 maart 2021 12:30
Bedankt voor jullie aanvullingen, maar ik weet nu nog steeds niet welk communicatieprotocol JellyFin/Emby/Plex gebruiken, en welke client applicaties out of the box met deze mediaservers kunnen communiceren zonder plugins.
Bij DLNA is het duidelijk dat het om XML via HTTP gaat.

Na zelf een snelle google-opdracht zie ik via https://jellyfin.org/docs/general/networking/index.html dat ook JellyFin via tcp/1900 dus ook DLNA praat.
+1dycell
@zzzzap10 maart 2021 13:55
Bedankt voor jullie aanvullingen, maar ik weet nu nog steeds niet welk communicatieprotocol JellyFin/Emby/Plex gebruiken, en welke client applicaties out of the box met deze mediaservers kunnen communiceren zonder plugins.

Wat betreft jellyfin, de clients die out-of-the-box werken zijn enkel de Jellyfin apps, Kodi (via een plugin) en Infuse (betaalde app). Uiteraard kan je ook met de browser inloggen en alles streamen.
Dit is tegelijkertijd ook Jellyfins grootste tekortkoming. Zo zou ik graag een client willen zien op mijn LG TV. Ook al zou dit enkel een gecapsuleerde HTML client zijn. Zie: https://jellyfin.org/clients/

Wat betreft communicatie: Ik draai op docker en de enige poort die open staat is 8096. Dat stel je ook zo in bij de apps. De communicatie verloopt dus volledig via TCP:8096 (HTTP streaming). Poort 1900 staat bij mij dus niet open. Maar inderdaad, zo te zien kan Jellyfin ook DLNA aan. Het staat zelfs standaard aan: https://jellyfin.org/docs...tworking/dlna.html?q=dlna

Voor jou zou het handig kunnen zijn om je bestaande setup te behouden maar verder uit te breiden via Jellyfin :) DNLA werkt natuurlijk enkel op je lokale netwerk. In Jellyfin ben ik bezig met SSL/HTTPS zodat ik ook buiten mijn netwerk alles kan streamen.
+1MartenBE
@zzzzap10 maart 2021 10:18
DLNA en UPNP zijn vooral security-gewijs niet zo ideaal.
0Zer0
@MartenBE10 maart 2021 15:42
DLNA en UPNP zijn voornamelijk een risico als je het op je router activeerd. Zolang je dat niet doet kun je het intern gewoon gebruiken zonder risico.
0dycell
@Zer010 maart 2021 18:15
Het probleem zit hem in het feit dat sommige routers dit standaard aan hebben staan en normale internet gebruikers niet de functie of de werking van UPNP kennen.

Maar je hoeft UPNP ook niet te gebruiken. DLNA werkt toch ook prima zonder?
0mvrhrln
10 maart 2021 20:51
Hoop alleen dat ze (alsnog) iets gaan doen met ChromeCast ondersteuning, want dat is wel een gemis.
0Perseusdehond
@mvrhrln11 maart 2021 15:39
ChromeCast wordt al ondersteund. Er zijn wat bugs waar bijvoorbeeld in de android app fixes voor zouden komen. Als de ChromeCast het bij jou niet doet door bijvoorbeeld een (reverse) proxy verbinding dan moet je het eens proberen door verbinding te maken met http://je.server.device.ip.addres/ (kan dan alleen thuis) en dan zou dit wel moeten werken (op Android) ;)
0mvrhrln
@Perseusdehond11 maart 2021 17:13
zowel de webapp (via Windows 10/Edge) als mijn IOS app doen geen chrome, zal inderdaad vanavond testen op android.

