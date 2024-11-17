Versie 10.10.2 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, mediaspelers, tv's en mobiele apparaten. De changelog sinds versie 10.10.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

We are pleased to announce the latest stable release of Jellyfin, version 10.10.2! This minor release brings several bugfixes to improve your Jellyfin experience. As always, please ensure you stop your Jellyfin server and take a full backup before upgrading! You can find more details about and discuss this release on our forums.

Added query filter to disregard disabled Providers [PR #12916]

Respect cancellation token/HTTP request aborts correctly in SymlinkFollowingPhysicalFileResultExecutor [PR #13033]

[PR #13033] Update dependencies [PR #13038]

Fix playlists [PR #12934]

Fix missing procamp vaapi filter [PR #13026]

Only set first MusicBrainz ID for audio tags [PR #13003]

Always cleanup trickplay temp for ffmpeg failures [PR #13030]

Use invariant culture for tonemap options [PR #12991]

Fix InvariantCulture in VPP tonemap options [PR #12989]

Fix trickplay images never being replaced [PR #12955]

Fix height of imported trickplay tiles [PR #12964]

Always consider null char as delimiter for ID3v2 [PR #12962]

Fix pixel format in HEVC RExt SDR transcoding [PR #12973]

Fix json array string writer in JsonDelimitedArrayConverter [PR #12949]

Add a small tolerance value to remux fps check [PR #12947]

Ignore proxy settings during healthcheck PR #47

This minor release brings several bugfixes to improve your Jellyfin experience.