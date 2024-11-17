Software-update: Jellyfin 10.10.2

Jellyfin logo (79 pix)Versie 10.10.2 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, mediaspelers, tv's en mobiele apparaten. De changelog sinds versie 10.10.0 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Jellyfin Server 10.10.2

We are pleased to announce the latest stable release of Jellyfin, version 10.10.2! This minor release brings several bugfixes to improve your Jellyfin experience. As always, please ensure you stop your Jellyfin server and take a full backup before upgrading! You can find more details about and discuss this release on our forums.

Enhancements
  • Added query filter to disregard disabled Providers [PR #12916]
General Changes
  • Respect cancellation token/HTTP request aborts correctly in SymlinkFollowingPhysicalFileResultExecutor [PR #13033]
  • Update dependencies [PR #13038]
  • Fix playlists [PR #12934]
  • Fix missing procamp vaapi filter [PR #13026]
  • Only set first MusicBrainz ID for audio tags [PR #13003]
  • Always cleanup trickplay temp for ffmpeg failures [PR #13030]
  • Use invariant culture for tonemap options [PR #12991]
  • Fix InvariantCulture in VPP tonemap options [PR #12989]
  • Fix trickplay images never being replaced [PR #12955]
  • Fix height of imported trickplay tiles [PR #12964]
  • Always consider null char as delimiter for ID3v2 [PR #12962]
  • Fix pixel format in HEVC RExt SDR transcoding [PR #12973]
  • Fix json array string writer in JsonDelimitedArrayConverter [PR #12949]
  • Add a small tolerance value to remux fps check [PR #12947]
Packaging (1)
  • Ignore proxy settings during healthcheck PR #47
Jellyfin Server 10.10.1

This minor release brings several bugfixes to improve your Jellyfin experience.

General Changes
  • Set AudioCodec when building stream [PR #12931]
  • Remove DynamicImageResponse local image after saved to metadata folder [PR #12940]
  • Fixed possible NullReferenceException in SessionManager [PR #12915]
  • Don't try to prune images for virtual episodes. [PR #12909]
  • Fix TMDB import failing when no IMDB ID is set for a movie [PR #12891]
Jellyfin
Versienummer 10.10.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Jellyfin
Download https://jellyfin.org/downloads/server
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-11-2024 09:56 25

17-11-2024 • 09:56

25

Bron: Jellyfin

Update-historie

25-05 Jellyfin 10.11.10 21
21-05 Jellyfin 10.11.9 51
06-04 Jellyfin 10.11.8 14
01-04 Jellyfin 10.11.7 24
19-01 Jellyfin 10.11.6 19
15-12 Jellyfin 10.11.5 31
01-12 Jellyfin 10.11.4 11
17-11 Jellyfin 10.11.3 42
04-11 Jellyfin 10.11.2 49
20-10 Jellyfin 10.11.0 44
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KillerAce_NL 17 november 2024 12:14
Ter info: deze versie blijft bij mij via docker in een infinite loop herstarten. Moest terug naar 10.10.1
treris @KillerAce_NL17 november 2024 16:59
https://forum.jellyfin.or...0-10-2?pid=42926#pid42926
Een van de developers van Jellyfin heeft gepost dat het inderdaad een bug is en dat ze werken aan een nieuwe versie die het probleem oplost. In de tussentijd dus beter om niet te updaten, maar gewoon even te wachten.
treris @KillerAce_NL17 november 2024 13:42
Ik zag ook al een paar meldingen op het forum hierover, kennelijk heeft het te maken met m3u bestanden. Zelf heb ik alleen videos in de bibliotheken staan, maar voor de zekerheid wacht ik toch maar even met updaten. Zag ook geen wijzigingen die voor mij echt heel belangrijk zijn dus heb ook geen haast.
DaRk PoIsOn @treris17 november 2024 20:37
Er is ondertussen een workaround:

https://github.com/jellyf...8#issuecomment-2481057319
Hobbit13 @treris17 november 2024 14:06
Binnen TrueNas heb ik nog geen update ontvangen.

Maar ik heb m3u bestanden sowieso in m'n ignore lijst staan (via "ignore" plugin).
In m'n media library kwamen heel veel albums dubbel in de resultaten te staan, één voor de folder, en één voor de playlist (en soms nog een paar keer als er zowel een m3u, pls en cue in de folder stonden).

Er zit wel een folder modus in Jellyfin, maar alsnog maakt ie er echt een bende van als je tags niet 100% consistent zijn. Zo is het album "The bends" volgens mijn server een samenwerking tussen 754 artiesten, met 3155 tracks, 228h 16m lang. De cover is van Phill Bailey, het verhaaltje gaat over Alison Krauss en op de achtergrond heeft ie een foto van Damien Rice gezet.


Ik had vroeger een Subsonic server, en die kon veel beter overweg met een matig getagde berg MP3/FLACjes. Dat werd helaas niet bijgewerkt, en is misschien het entry point geweest voor een sucessvolle ransomware aanval op mijn server :(
GeroldM @Hobbit1317 november 2024 15:57
Jellyfin is op zich een goede media server. Maar niet zo good met indelingen maken via tags. In mijn geval was het een behoorlijke video library, welke op zichzelf van veel (en goed op elkaar afgestemde) tags voorzien.

Nu draai ik de installatie-versie van Jellyfin in een Linux VM, waarbij ik via SMB mounts link naar gedeelde Windows mappen op andere computers. Niet alleen kostte elke re-index veel tijd en CPU, het Jellyfin selectie scherm had ook veel moeite om de resultaten goed weer te geven.

Dus ben ik zo'n 9 maanden terug maar begonnen met het opnieuw indelen van de mapstructuur in de gedeelde mappen, de bestandsnames volgen nu zo'n beetje overal hetzelfde stramien. Nu werkt Jellyfin heel soepel, een re-index neemt weing tijd en CPU in beslag en fouten met acteurs en fotos zijn allemaal verdwenen.

Mijn gedeelde mappen zijn allemaal read-only, wat geen probleem is, want Jellyfin slaat alles op in de VM. Deze VM wordt ook volautomatisch wekelijks gebackupt. Sindsdien werkt Jellyfin voor mijn doen en laten vlekkeloos en stellen updates niet veel meer meer voor dan een terminal te openen, naar de VM te navigeren en daar de volgende regel uit te voeren: 'sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y'

Wat ik dus doe nadat ik heb vastgesteld dat de backup is gemaakt en gevalideerd. Het reconstrueren van de mappen structuur en het gelijktrekken van alle bestandsnamen kostte wel degelijk moeite en tijd, maar nu is er dus geen centje pijn meer. Aanvulling gaat nu eerst door de 'hernoem'-functie die ik heb gecreeerd in Directory Opus, daarna door de 'map-reconstructie'-functie en is nu in 2 muis-klik's geregeld.

Nu heb ik ook eens de Windows versie van Emby losgelaten op mijn collectie. Indexering ging opnieuw heel soepel en best snel. Maar ik maak er een punt van tegenwoordig om zoveel mogelijk te virtualiseren in Linux VMs. En alleen als het echt niet anders kan, dan maar in Docker.

Dit doe ik vooral omdat het maken en testen van backups nu zo simpel is geworden. Nu nog eens grote schijven aan gaan schaffen, deze te gebruiken in de virtualisatie-omgeving om de collectie daarop te kopieren (en de huidige drives als fysieke backups te gebruiken).

De muziek-collectie is daarna aan de beurt. Maar of dat met Jellyfin gaat geburen, daar ben ik nog niet uit. Dus lees ik graag de 'avonturen' die men daarmee meemaakt in berichten zoals deze.
jozuf @Hobbit1317 november 2024 15:56
Ook een ex subsonic/madsonic en alternatieve varianten gebruiker.
Kan beamen wat je zegt over de tags.

Tijdje gezocht naar alternatieve muziek streamers maar nooit eentje gevonden die alles deed wat ik wil. Subsonic was dan oud met idem look, het werkte altijd perfect.
Uiteindelijk maar alles geconsolideerd in jellyfin ook muziek streamen maar eigenlijk is het functioneel gezien een achteruitgang.
sIRwa3 @Hobbit1318 november 2024 09:44
i draai nu kagemomiji/airsonic-advanced in een docker.. word soms om de week nog geupdate.. ben er wel over te spreken. heb ook cloudflare met Geo ip restricties en nginx rev proxy die alleen Cloudflare ip adressen accepteerd.. dan heb je het gros van random attacks wel afgevangen :)
dragongamer @KillerAce_NL17 november 2024 12:43
Bedankt voor de tip. Betreft dit de linuxserver docker image? Of de officiele Jellyfin docker?

Bij de linuxserver versie merkte ik in een vorige versie dat ik iGPU drivers op een vaste versie moest instellen zodat oudere Intel processors ook ondersteund worden.
KillerAce_NL @dragongamer17 november 2024 12:50
De officiele jellyfin/jellyfin
jozuf @KillerAce_NL17 november 2024 13:12
Had ik ook. De logs lieten zien dat het knalde op een "m3u" bestand, bij een of andere deduplicate functie.
Het verwijderen van dat bestand gaf raar genoeg geen oplossing en dezelfde log melding kwam naar voren (terwijl dat bestand dus niet meer bestond, beetje vreemd).
Het viel me op dat het pad van die bibliotheek ook in de log als read only volume werd vermeld in hetzelfde stuk waar de fout werd gelogd (en dat klopt ook aangezien ik dat expres zo had opgezet).
Na dat volume op read/write te mounten was het issue gefixt.
Beetje gek allemaal maar bij mij werkt dit dus zo weer (alhoewel ik liever dat volume als RO heb).
Check je logs dus.

Terugdraaien is wmb geen oplossing maar een mitigate. Het kan zijn dat dit geen bug is en dan kan je dus nooit meer upgraden. Ff zoeken naar de oorzaak lijkt mij gewenst. Zo kan je ook de community verder helpen door een issue te maken in github.

Dit alles betrof overigens een muziek bibliotheek (het volume werd in zo'n bibliotheek gebruikt). Nog geen verder onderzoek kunnen doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 17 november 2024 13:20]

KillerAce_NL @jozuf23 november 2024 10:04
Helemaal gelijk hoor en zag het m3u issue ook, maar geen tijd om me erin te verdiepen. Daarom dus een oudere versie van Jelly fin er weer opgezet.
Check volgende week wel ff de workaround/fix.
Lennyz 17 november 2024 17:24
Laatst Jellyfin uitvoerig getest. Het heeft veel potentie. Echter veel rare issues met bijvoorbeeld een chromecast. Audio dat niet synchroon loopt etc.

Plex uitgepobeert en dat is op dit moment echt beter. Het werkt gewoon zonder problemen. Streamen naar een chromecast geen probleem. Het beeld is ook echt mooier. Kortom Plex is op dit moment het geld meer dan waard.
jozuf @Lennyz17 november 2024 18:37
Ik mis niets en vind plex het geld niet waard. Herken me niet in je problemen maar gebruik zelf een nvidia shield ipv een chromecast. En transcode ook niet omdat dit niet nodig is, shield kan alle codecs aan die je wilt (behalve AV1, maar dat zie je nog maar weinig). Dus de kwaliteit is dan ook gewoon identiek aan het afspelen van het bestand op een pc oid.
Kwaliteits "problemen" wanneer ik wel transcode (bv via de webplayer) zijn me nooit echt opgevallen.
Het enige waar ik plex voor zou overwegen is plexamp.
Dus al met al is dit nogal afhankelijk van je gebruiks scenario's. Of plex het wel of niet waard is, is wmb dan ook gewoon een persoonlijke mening.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 17 november 2024 19:22]

Lennyz @jozuf18 november 2024 07:18
Nee dat ben ik niet met je eens. Het is geen persoonlijke mening. Issues met chromecast zijn feiten en geen mening. Net zoals het een feit is dat het bij jou wel goed werkt op je Nvidia Shield, zonder transcoding. Dat is geen mening maar een feit.

Als je niet transcode dan kun je overigens ook de gratis plex versie gebruiken.

Plex maakt gebruik van HDR to SDR Tone Mapping. Vraag me niet naar de technische details, maar ik zie daadwerkelijk verschil.
jozuf @Lennyz18 november 2024 08:55
Jellyfin doet ook tone-mapping;
https://jellyfin.org/docs...on/hardware-acceleration/
Wellicht heb je het vergeleken toen dit er nog niet in zat?

je hebt gelijk dat dat feiten zijn, maar je stelde het nogal algemeen " plex is het waard" terwijl dat sterk afhankelijk is van je gebruiksscenario. Dat bedoelde ik met name te zeggen, dat is nml niet zo zwart/wit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 18 november 2024 08:56]

Lennyz @jozuf18 november 2024 17:51
Ik ben het helemaal met je eens dat het afhangt van je gebruikerscenario. Ik heb Jellyfin vorige maand uitgeprobeerd voordat ik Plex probeerde, dus dat was ook versie 10.10.

Dit bedoel ik, het verschil dat ik constateerde:

https://www.reddit.com/r/...fin_on_right_playing_the/

Het zal van het format afhangen of Jellyfin goede resultaten geeft met Tone mapping. Ik gebruik veel x265 bij mij gaf Plex echt beter beeld. Het viel mij ook op dat Plex minder vaak transcoding toepast bij afspelen op mijn Chromecast.
bounto @Lennyz17 november 2024 20:00
Je hebt helemaal gelijk over de Jellyfin client voor Android. Ene keer loopt het geluid niet synchroon, de andere keer wil de app de ondertiteling niet laden. Daarom gebruik ik nu de Jellycon plugin voor Kodi. Werkt perfect. Nooit problemen met geluid of ondertiteling.
Chrismaclinux @Lennyz17 november 2024 23:09
Ik heb ook Jellyfin en Emby twee jaar geleden uitvoerig getest.
Ook ik kwam toen uiteindelijk tot een voorlopige conclusie dat Plex het beste was om mij verder te gaan verdiepen in Plex
En ik was zo enthousiast geworden dat ik gelijk een Plex pas heb genomen om het compleet te maken...
In die twee jaar dat ik nu Plex gebruik leer ik nog steeds bij.
Ik Lees ik altijd goed de updates door wat er is toegevoegd of gefixt is, ik verdiep me hierin en hierdoor ga je Plex nog beter begrijpen.
En alles werkt super soepel met 1 Gbit/s glasvezel

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chrismaclinux op 17 november 2024 23:45]

Lennyz @Chrismaclinux18 november 2024 17:52
Ik heb ook gelijk maar Plex Pass aangeschaft. Ik ben gek op tweaken, maar mijn vriendin vind het ook leuk als het 'gewoon' werkt. Plex speelt tot nu toe alles wat ik geprobeerd heb af zonder problemen.
DaRk PoIsOn 17 november 2024 20:10
Niet alleen binnen docker, ik heb net de update gedaan en bij mij ligt Jellyfin er ook uit.
Martinspire 18 november 2024 14:13
Momenteel heb ik Emby draaien. Gaat op zich wel prima. Ben benieuwd wat momenteel de grote verschillen tussen de twee zijn, gezien de splitsing alweer even geleden is.

En is er eigenlijk nog migratie mogelijk van of naar andere platformen? Bv voor wat je wel of niet gekeken hebt?
Hanztouch 18 november 2024 16:15
Vandaag Jellyfyn op pc gezet en op smarttv. Goed gelukt en ziet er goed uit maarrrrr...
Drama met netwerk toevoegen, allemaal cijfertjes e.d invullen. Dan op Nas even zo een drama moet via Container software die vraagt weer om api iets. Waarom niet net als plex van klik klik en draaide..... dus voorlopig gewoon plex op tv, pc, android, nassen.
GuusOngeIuk 19 november 2024 11:35
Omdat Synology afscheid heeft genomen van Video Station (DSM 7.2.2) toch maar eens Jellyfin geprobeerd. Ik kreeg het niet 1-2-3 aan de praat. Ik moest toch echt het internet op. De documentatie van Jellyfin op een Synology loopt achter
Toen ik het eenmaal werkend had, ervaarde ik toch wel wat issues. Zo krijg ik de taal niet op Engels, al geef ik dat wel aan tijdens en na installatie. Gevolg was dat ik dacht de Jellyfin-server te herstarten door op de knop Herstarten te klikken. Dit bleek dus een reset te zijn. Kon ik weer opnieuw beginnen. Bij de herinstallatie kon ik geen bibliotheken aanmaken. Volume1 werd niet gezien. Bleek een rechtenkwestie te zijn. Ook ervaar ik een licht synchronisatieverschil bij de ondertitels. Plex schijnt vol met bloatware te zitten, dus dat hoef ik niet.
Ik ben overigens benieuwd hoe de relatie Kodi (op mijn Firestick) en Jellyfin werkt. Zitten er voordelen aan?
treris 19 november 2024 11:49
Inmiddels is er ook een nieuwe versie waarin de bug van versie 10.10.2 opgelost zou moeten zijn: https://github.com/jellyfin/jellyfin/releases

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