2BrightSparks heeft versie 11.3.62.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro): Log contains any known cloud limits (for cloud services that support it) Updated: Recompiled using latest version of Delphi

(Pro): When entering a cloud auth code you are warned if you try to type it in manually

Using latest Chilkat (S)FTP DLL which replaces old version (new filename)

Traditional Chinese translations

A Title and Message is required with Pushover (400 Bad Request error if not supplied)

(Pro): AWS S3 and compatibles will auto switch to path style URL if ListObjects returns error 404

When selections are changed in File & Folder selection due filter changes then changed items are selected

If using BTRFS, e.g. on ASUStor NAS device, then warning given in log file about needing to run elevated Fixed: (Pro): WebDAV handling of weak ETags