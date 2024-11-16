Software-update: SyncBackFree 11.3.62.0

SyncBackFree logo 2BrightSparks heeft versie 11.3.62.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • (Pro): Log contains any known cloud limits (for cloud services that support it)
Updated:
  • Recompiled using latest version of Delphi
  • (Pro): When entering a cloud auth code you are warned if you try to type it in manually
  • Using latest Chilkat (S)FTP DLL which replaces old version (new filename)
  • Traditional Chinese translations
  • A Title and Message is required with Pushover (400 Bad Request error if not supplied)
  • (Pro): AWS S3 and compatibles will auto switch to path style URL if ListObjects returns error 404
  • When selections are changed in File & Folder selection due filter changes then changed items are selected
  • If using BTRFS, e.g. on ASUStor NAS device, then warning given in log file about needing to run elevated
Fixed:
  • (Pro): WebDAV handling of weak ETags

Versienummer 11.3.62.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 42,30MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-11-2024 16:00 17

16-11-2024 • 16:00

17

Bron: 2Brightsparks

Update-historie

05-05 SyncBackFree 12.0.8.0 0
31-03 SyncBackFree 12.0.0.0 0
23-03 SyncBackFree 11.3.142.0 1
12-01 SyncBackFree 11.3.134.0 0
29-10 SyncBackFree 11.3.124.0 0
08-'25 SyncBackFree 11.3.113.0 4
05-'25 SyncBackFree 11.3.106.0 7
04-'25 SyncBackFree 11.3.99.0 1
03-'25 SyncBackFree 11.3.87.0 0
01-'25 SyncBackFree 11.3.79.0 1
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Reacties (17)

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dwizzy 16 november 2024 16:56
Ik vind het moeilijk om oplossingen te vergelijken en ik moet zelf echt nog een betere backup- en synchronisatiestrategie ontwikkelen. Maar hoe ik het nu zie:

- SyncBack Free: geen versionering, enkel 32bit windows app (de betaalde versies zijn 64bit/cross platform en hebben versionering), geschikt voor zowel sync als backup, ook naar cloud.
- Duplicati: uitgebreidere gratis functionaliteit (persoonlijk gebruik). Geen synchronisatie, enkel backup. ook naar cloud (ongeveer evenveel diensten als SyncBack?). Onduidelijk over compressie. Versionering werkte in mijn ervaring prettig.
- Rclone: kan heel veel, maar volgens mij geen versioning. Voor een up-to-date gui kan je beste kijken naar Rclone-Webui-Angular
- Synchting: goed in decentrale synchronisatie tussen verschillende machines. Versionering is.. clunky ? Mogelijkheid om versleutelde kopie te bewaren op 'onvertrouwde' machine. Niet geschikt om op één machine meerdere kopieën te synchroniseren. Niet charmant in het gebruik van externe schijven.
kiang @dwizzy16 november 2024 18:13
Installeer wsl en gebruik rsync?
dwizzy @kiang17 november 2024 14:23
sorry voor de simpele tegenvraag, maar, waarom?
op windows lijkt wsl een behoorlijke overhead (maar ik geloof @Vampyre in dat het niet noodzakelijk is).
rclone lijkt alles te kunnen wat rsync kan, en meer.
Vampyre @dwizzy17 november 2024 18:46
Als iik voor mijzelf spreek, rclone deed last I checked ook geen shadow copy native dus heb je sowieso vshadow nodig.
En mijn linux target (Slackware) heeft geen rclone standaard. Wel rsync, meer een kwestie van what's available dus.

Maar uiteraard is rclone + vshadow ook perfect mogelijk.
Of zelfs robocopy + vshadow als je naar een smb share of usb disk wil copieren.
Backup mogelijkheden zat, dus nooit een excuus om geen backups te hebben :+.
Vampyre @kiang16 november 2024 19:12
Geen wsl nodig.
rsync + vshadow + ssh + --link-dest voor versioning en wat awk voor autodelete kan allemaal in een batfile.
Zo doe ik al jaren file backups van windows naar linux hosts.
(En ook onderbelicht, vm images doe ik met dm-era.)
sOid @dwizzy16 november 2024 17:55
Kijk ook eens naar borgbackup en borgmatic. Behoorlijke learning curve (al wordt het door borgmatic een stuk versimpeld) maar voor backups echt fantastisch.
Ablaze @dwizzy16 november 2024 19:47
Weet niet wat je nodig hebt, maar om backups op een nas of in een gedeelde map te maken heb je alleen built-in tools nodig onder Windows.

Ga naar de Task scheduler, maak een nieuwe geplande taak en voer het commando in om robocopy een absolute backup, sync backup of incrementele backup te laten maken.
beerse @dwizzy16 november 2024 21:30
Als alternatief voor syncbackfree zou je naar download: FreeFileSync 13.8 kunnen kijken.
magician2000 @dwizzy16 november 2024 22:16
Misschien dat FreeFileSync een oplossing is? Die test ik momenteel in plaats van mijn lang gebruikte DirSyncPro.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
16 november 2024 18:29
Een prima tool met goede ondersteuning en veel features. Jammer genoeg geldt een licentie alleen binnen de major release en brengt men elk jaar een nieuwe major uit waardoor je weer verplicht bent te betalen wil je kunnen updaten. Dit terwijl de update zelf vaak helemaal geen nieuwe major vereist. Jammer! Ik heb de applicatie een paar keer gekocht maar ben er vanwege deze strategie mee gestopt.
BrainCrash @Bor17 november 2024 09:55
Maar waarom zou je elke keer gaan betalen om perse bij te willen blijven met de nieuwste release?? En hoezo “verplicht”?
Ik heb járen geleden ook betaald voor een SyncBack licentie, versie 7, en die gebruik ik nu nog steeds, want die werkt nog gewoon prima!
Die versie waar ik voor betaald heb, doet nu nog precies hetzelfde als wat hij deed toen ik hem kocht, en waar ik die voor gekocht had. Die voldeed toen prima aan al mijn eisen, anders had ik die niet gekocht immers. Geheel niet nodig om elke keer te betalen om te upgraden, dat is het voordeel van een eenmalige aanschaf!
Of heb jij backup eisen die elk jaar veranderen waarbij je nieuwe eisen toevallig elk jaar ook toegevoegd zijn aan de nieuwste versie van dit programma? :+
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@BrainCrash17 november 2024 10:29
Maar waarom zou je elke keer gaan betalen om perse bij te willen blijven met de nieuwste release??
O.a, omdat bugs en security kwetsbaarheden niet worden opgelost in oude versies. Ook de cloud componenten in bv de pro versie (zie hieronder) worden voor oudere versies niet onderhouden waardoor je op termijn te maken krijgt met support issues etc

Amazon S3™ compatible services, Google Drive™, Google Storage™, Google Photos™, Microsoft Azure™ Blob Storage, Microsoft OneDrive™, OneDrive for Business (Office 365), SharePoint™ (Office 365), Dropbox™, Box, SugarSync™, Rackspace™ / OpenStack, Backblaze™ B2, OVH™, Egnyte™, Citrix ShareFile™, pCloud™, Cloudflare™ R2 and WebDAV
BrainCrash @Bor17 november 2024 10:47
Ja, idd, voor cloud connectivity zou je natuurlijk upgrades nodig kunnen hebben.
Die gebruik ik zelf niet, dus daar heb ik dan ook geen last van, ook niet van de eventuele security issues die daar in zouden kunnen zitten.

Maar dan nog kun je mogelijk best af en toe een versie overslaan lijkt me, tenzij de reden van de nieuwe versie was om niet meer werkende cloud features te herstellen, maar dat is dan natuurlijk een gevolg van de wijzigingen aan de kant van de cloud provider, en daar heeft de maker van SyncBack natuurlijk niks op in te brengen.
waagenaar @Bor16 november 2024 19:21
Dit is niet helemaal waar. Sinds 2019 is er slechts drie maal een nieuwe versie uitgekomen. Ik heb deze alledrie aangeschaft. Iedere keer tegen een in mijn ogen schappelijke upgrade prijs. Afgezet tegen de vele fabrikanten die jaarlijks een nieuwe versie fabriceren als verdienmodel of, nog erger, een abonnementsmodel invoeren om nóg meer te verdienen, vind ik dit heel schappelijk.Dit nog los van de goede ondersteuning die hier geboden wordt en de vele, vele instelmogelijkheden.
kdekker 16 november 2024 17:16
Ik heb Synchredible. Gratis met advertentie voor privegebruik. Werkt best goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kdekker op 16 november 2024 21:10]

AndredB 16 november 2024 21:32
Fantastisch programma. Ik gebruik versie 6.5.15.0 (!) en als ik het zo zie is het programma nooit wezenlijk anders geworden. Die versie werkt probleemloos stand-alone, Die heb ik op mijn D-partitie staan. Wat ik ook in/aan/om/op mijn C-partitie (Win10) doe en/of verander, ik run altijd synckback.exe op D: en die backupt altijd vlot 200 GB van mijn laptop naar mijn desktoppc. Op die desktoppc worden (via dezelfde methodiek) de harde schijven (7 TB) probleemloos & vlot gebackupt naar een 10TB externe HD.
Wil nooit meer wat anders.
StarWars 16 november 2024 17:37
Top app voor de 'normale' mens/tweaker die bijv. iedere week even wat mapjes etc. wil back-uppen.

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